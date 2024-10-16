Track Worlds: Wiebes secures first career world title in debut Scratch Race, Team Sprint golds earned by British women and Dutch men

The first three elite world titles of the 2024 UCI Track World Championships were awarded on the track at Ballerup Super Arena outside Copenhagen, Denmark on the opening day of competition on Wednesday. The UCI Track Cycling World Championships were last held in Ballerup in 2002 and 2010. The 2024 championships will be held October 16 to 20.

Women's Scratch Race

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 16/10/2024 - Cycling - Tissot UCI 2024 Track World Championships Ballerup - Copenhagen, Denmark - Ballerup Super Arena - Women's Scratch Race - Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)
Women's Scratch Race was won with final lap sprint by Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)(Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
Women's Scratch Race results
Pos.Rider Name (Country)Result
1Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands)Row 0 - Cell 2
2Jennifer Valente (United States of America)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Martina Fidanza (Italy)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)Row 4 - Cell 2
6Lee Sze Wing (Hong Kong)Row 5 - Cell 2
7Sophie Lewis (Great Britain)Row 6 - Cell 2
8Olivija Baleišytė (Lithuania)Row 7 - Cell 2
9Ellen Klinge (Denmark)Row 8 - Cell 2
10Alžbeta Bačiková (Slovakia)Row 9 - Cell 2
11Maja Tracka (Poland)Row 10 - Cell 2
12Maho Kakita (Japan)Row 11 - Cell 2
13Marion Borras (France)Row 12 - Cell 2
14Lena Charlotte Reißner (Germany)Row 13 - Cell 2
15Petra Ševčíková (Czechia)Row 14 - Cell 2
16Maria Martins (Portugal)Row 15 - Cell 2
17Keira Will (Australia)Row 16 - Cell 2
18Lily Plante (Canada)Row 17 - Cell 2
19Cybele Schneider (Switzerland)Row 18 - Cell 2
20Maria Antonieta Gaxiola González (Mexico)Row 19 - Cell 2
21Lani Wittevrongel (Belgium)Row 20 - Cell 2
22Marina Garau Roca (Spain)-1 Lap
23Anna Kolyzhuk (Ukraine)DNF
24Fanny Malissa Cauchois One (Laos)DNF
Women's Team Sprint finals
Pos.Rider Name (Country)Result
1Great Britain0:00:45.949
Row 1 - Cell 0 Sophie CapewellRow 1 - Cell 2
Row 2 - Cell 0 Emma FinucaneRow 2 - Cell 2
Row 3 - Cell 0 Katy MarchantRow 3 - Cell 2
2Netherlands0:00:46.593
Row 5 - Cell 0 Kimberly KaleeRow 5 - Cell 2
Row 6 - Cell 0 Hetty van de WouwRow 6 - Cell 2
Row 7 - Cell 0 Steffie van der PeetRow 7 - Cell 2
3Australia0:00:47.358
Row 9 - Cell 0 Kristina ClonanRow 9 - Cell 2
Row 10 - Cell 0 Alessia McCaigRow 10 - Cell 2
Row 11 - Cell 0 Milly McGillRow 11 - Cell 2
4Germany0:00:48.188
Row 13 - Cell 0 Lara-Sophie JagerRow 13 - Cell 2
Row 14 - Cell 0 Alessa-Catriona PropsterRow 14 - Cell 2
Row 15 - Cell 0 Clara SchneiderRow 15 - Cell 2
Men's Team Sprint finals
Pos.Rider Name (Country)Result
1Netherlands0:00:42.046
Row 1 - Cell 0 Jeffrey HooglandRow 1 - Cell 2
Row 2 - Cell 0 Harrie LavreysenRow 2 - Cell 2
Row 3 - Cell 0 Roy van den BergRow 3 - Cell 2
2Australia0:00:42.673
Row 5 - Cell 0 Thomas CornishRow 5 - Cell 2
Row 6 - Cell 0 Ryan ElliottRow 6 - Cell 2
Row 7 - Cell 0 Leigh HoffmanRow 7 - Cell 2
3Japan0:00:42.877
Row 9 - Cell 0 Yoshitaku NagasakoRow 9 - Cell 2
Row 10 - Cell 0 Yuta ObaraRow 10 - Cell 2
Row 11 - Cell 0 Kaiya OtaRow 11 - Cell 2
4Great Britain0:00:43.322
Row 13 - Cell 0 Marcus HileyRow 13 - Cell 2
Row 14 - Cell 0 Harry Ledingham-HornRow 14 - Cell 2
Row 15 - Cell 0 Joseph TrumanRow 15 - Cell 2

