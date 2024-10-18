Track Worlds: Sebastian Mora beats Niklas Larsen by one point to win men's Points Race

Image 1 of 1 Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri reacts after wining the Men's Points Race of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)

Friday features five elite world titles on the line at the 2024 UCI Track World Championships at Ballerup Super Arena outside Copenhagen, Denmark. This third day of the championships, running from October 16 to 20, will award titles in the women's Omnium, women's Sprint, men's Individual Pursuit, men's Points Race and men's 1km Time Trial.

Mora takes gold in men's Points Race

Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri secured the gold medal in a thrilling battle during the men's Points Race that saw him accumulate 70 points and win by just one point ahead of home favourite and silver medallist Niklas Larsen (Denmark) and five points ahead of bronze medallist Philip Heijnen (Netherlands).

The men's Points Race kicked off the afternoon session on the third day of racing. Peter Moore (USA) took the early lead after he attacked the field to take the sprint for five points and then lap the field for another 20 points, for a total of 25 points.

After a touch of wheels, Lukas Reugg (Switzerland) crashed, but he didn't appear to have a serious injury and had five laps to get himself back on the bike and in the race.

Larsen captured full points on the next sprint, and like Moore, lapped the field for another 20 points, both riders tied with 25 points with 102 laps to go and eight sprints remaining.

A group split off the front that lapped the field with Heijnen, Naoki Kojima (Japan), Clement Petit (France), Diogo Marsico (Portugal) and Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) taking 25 points and moving up to the top of the standings.

As small groups continued to split off apart, Kojima lapped the field again and moved into the lead with 50 points, ahead of Larsen with 45 and Moore with 45.

Heijnen and Mora Vedri took a lap and jumped into the overall lead with a total of 60 points and 51 points, respectively.

The home crowds cheered as Larsen lapped the field again and moved back into the lead with a total of 66 points ahead of Heijnen's 65 points and Mora Vedri's 61 points

Larsen picked up an additional three points in the next sprint to increase his lead to 69.

However, Mora Vedri took points in the next to move to 64 points and then broke off the front with a small group to pick up second place's six points in the final sprint and win the gold medal with 70 points.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Points Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 70 2 Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 69 3 Philip Heijnen (Netherlands) 65 4 Peter Moore (United States Of America) 48 5 Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) 46 6 Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 37 7 Diogo Narciso (Portugal) 36 8 Roger Kluge (Germany) 35 9 Naoki Kojima (Japan) 35 10 Tim Wafler (Austria) 34 11 Clement Petit (France) 34 12 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine) 25 13 Mathias Guillemette (Canada) 22 14 Adam K?enek (Czech Republic) 4 15 Martin Chren (Slovakia) 1 16 Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan) 1 17 Lukas Ruegg (Switzerland) 18 Ching yin Mow (Hong Kong, China) 19 Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 20 Bryan Steven Gomez Penaloza (Colombia) 21 Bertold Drijver (Hungary) 22 Alon Yogev (Israel) 23 Konrad Waliniak (Poland)

Women's Omnium

The women's Omnium kicked off during the morning session at the velodrome with the Scratch Race with Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) securing the win and collecting the first-place points to take the early overall lead in the event. Yareli won the event ahead of Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) and Petra Sevcikova (Czech Republic).

The newly crowned Elimination Race world champion Ally Wollaston (New Zealand) secured the victory in the second round of the women's Omnium. The Tempo Race was 30 laps and an average speed of 52.3kph where Wollaston accumulated a total of 30 points to beat Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan), 23 points, and Jessica Roberts (Great Britain), 21 points. Dideriksen moved into the overall lead after finishing second in the Scratch Race and sixth in the Tempo.

The women's Omnium continued during the afternoon session of track racing with the Elimination Race where Wollaston won, backing up her victory in the previous day's stand-alone Elimination Race. She went up against Jennifer Valente (USA), who finished second, while Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) took third.

Several riders crashed early on including Victorie Berteau (France), Menghan Zhau (China) and Alex Manly (Australia), but all got back into the race within five laps of the race.

In the closing laps, Dideriksen, Wollaston, Berteau, Valente and Stenberg fought for the front of the small group. It was Dideriksen and Berteau who were eliminated next leaving Valente, Stenberg and Wollaston for the final. Stenberg was the next out.

Valente led the last lap but Wollaston came out of her slipstream and crossed the line with the win and took the lead in the women's Omnium with one round to go in the Points Race.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 3 Petra ?ev?ikova (Czech Republic) 4 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 5 Victoire Berteau (France) 6 Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 7 Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) 8 Maria Martins (Portugal) 9 Ally Wollaston (New Zealand) 10 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 11 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 12 Menghan Zhou (People's Republic of China) 13 Al?beta Ba?ikova (Slovakia) 14 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 15 Olga Wankiewicz (Poland) 16 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 17 Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain) 18 Akvile Gedraityt? (Lithuania) 19 Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan) 20 Lily Plante (Canada) 21 Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia) 22 Alexandra Manly (Australia) 23 Marith Vanhove (Belgium) 24 Fanny Malissa Cauchois One (Lao People's Democratic Republic)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's Omnium - Tempo 2/4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ally Wollaston (New Zealand) 30 2 Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan) 23 3 Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) 21 4 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 21 5 Victoire Berteau (France) 20 6 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 4 7 Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 3 8 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 2 9 Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 1 10 Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 1 11 Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain) 12 Lily Plante (Canada) 13 Maria Martins (Portugal) 14 Petra ?ev?ikova (Czech Republic) 15 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) 16 Olga Wankiewicz (Poland) 17 Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China) 18 Alexandra Manly (Australia) 19 Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia) 20 Menghan Zhou (People's Republic of China) 21 Marith Vanhove (Belgium) 22 Akvile Gedraityt? (Lithuania) 23 Al?beta Ba?ikova (Slovakia) -20 DNF Fanny Malissa Cauchois One (Lao People's Democratic Republic)