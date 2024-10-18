Track Worlds: Sebastian Mora beats Niklas Larsen by one point to win men's Points Race

By
published

Amalie Dideriksen takes the early lead in women's Omnium

Jump to:
Image 1 of 1
Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri reacts after wining the Men's Points Race of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark, on October 18, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP)
Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri reacts after wining the Men's Points Race of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Ballerup, Denmark(Image credit: Getty Images)

Friday features five elite world titles on the line at the 2024 UCI Track World Championships at Ballerup Super Arena outside Copenhagen, Denmark. This third day of the championships, running from October 16 to 20, will award titles in the women's Omnium, women's Sprint, men's Individual Pursuit, men's Points Race and men's 1km Time Trial.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's Points Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 70
2Niklas Larsen (Denmark) 69
3Philip Heijnen (Netherlands) 65
4Peter Moore (United States Of America) 48
5Fabio van den Bossche (Belgium) 46
6Mark Stewart (Great Britain) 37
7Diogo Narciso (Portugal) 36
8Roger Kluge (Germany) 35
9Naoki Kojima (Japan) 35
10Tim Wafler (Austria) 34
11Clement Petit (France) 34
12Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine) 25
13Mathias Guillemette (Canada) 22
14Adam K?enek (Czech Republic) 4
15Martin Chren (Slovakia) 1
16Alisher Zhumakan (Kazakhstan) 1
17Lukas Ruegg (Switzerland)
18Ching yin Mow (Hong Kong, China)
19Michele Scartezzini (Italy)
20Bryan Steven Gomez Penaloza (Colombia)
21Bertold Drijver (Hungary)
22Alon Yogev (Israel)
23Konrad Waliniak (Poland)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Omnium - Scratch Race 1/4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)
2Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
3Petra ?ev?ikova (Czech Republic)
4Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
5Victoire Berteau (France)
6Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
7Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)
8Maria Martins (Portugal)
9Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
10Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
11Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
12Menghan Zhou (People's Republic of China)
13Al?beta Ba?ikova (Slovakia)
14Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
15Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)
16Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
17Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)
18Akvile Gedraityt? (Lithuania)
19Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan)
20Lily Plante (Canada)
21Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia)
22Alexandra Manly (Australia)
23Marith Vanhove (Belgium)
24Fanny Malissa Cauchois One (Lao People's Democratic Republic)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Omnium - Tempo 2/4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ally Wollaston (New Zealand) 30
2Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan) 23
3Jessica Roberts (Great Britain) 21
4Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 21
5Victoire Berteau (France) 20
6Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 4
7Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 3
8Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 2
9Lara Gillespie (Ireland) 1
10Jennifer Valente (United States Of America) 1
11Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)
12Lily Plante (Canada)
13Maria Martins (Portugal)
14Petra ?ev?ikova (Czech Republic)
15Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)
16Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)
17Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
18Alexandra Manly (Australia)
19Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia)
20Menghan Zhou (People's Republic of China)
21Marith Vanhove (Belgium)
22Akvile Gedraityt? (Lithuania)
23Al?beta Ba?ikova (Slovakia) -20
DNFFanny Malissa Cauchois One (Lao People's Democratic Republic)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's Omnium - Elimination 3/4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
2Jennifer Valente (United States Of America)
3Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
4Victoire Berteau (France)
5Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
6Maria Martins (Portugal)
7Jessica Roberts (Great Britain)
8Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
9Petra ?ev?ikova (Czech Republic)
10Eva Anguela Yaguez (Spain)
11Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)
12Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan)
13Alexandra Manly (Australia)
14Akvile Gedraityt? (Lithuania)
15Letizia Paternoster (Italy)
16Sze Wing Lee (Hong Kong, China)
17Menghan Zhou (People's Republic of China)
18Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
19Olga Wankiewicz (Poland)
20Al?beta Ba?ikova (Slovakia)
21Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia)
22Marith Vanhove (Belgium)
23Fanny Malissa Cauchois One (Lao People's Democratic Republic)
24Lily Plante (Canada)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.