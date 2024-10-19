Track Worlds: Burlakova holds off Great Britain's Capewell and Marchant for gold medal in 500m TT

Men's Omnium, women's Madison and Individual Pursuit to be decided on fourth day of racing

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 19/10/2024 - Cycling - Tissot UCI 2024 Track World Championships Ballerup - Copenhagen, Denmark - Ballerup Super Arena - Women&#039;s 500m Time Trial, Final - Iana Burlakova (Individual Neutral Athlete) win the 2024 Women&#039;s 500m Time Trial World. Championship
ana Burlakova (Individual Neutral Athlete) blows a kiss to the crowd after winning the women's 500m Time Trial world title (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Four world titles are on the line Saturday for the fourth day of racing at the 2024 UCI Track World Championships at Ballerup Super Arena outside Copenhagen, Denmark. The penultimate day of competitions, which takes place October 16 to 20, will decide gold medallists in the women's 500m Time Trial, women's Madison, women's Individual Pursuit and men's Omnium.

Women's 500m Time Trial

Pos.Rider Name (Country)Result
1Iana Burlakova (AIN)0:00:32.863
2Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)0:00:33.010
3Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:33.119
4Emma Finucane (Great Britain)0:00:33.178
5Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)0:00:33.211
6Kristina Clonan (Australia)0:00:33.247
7Miriam Vece (Italy)0:00:33.419
8Yulu Jiang (China)0:00:33.779

North American Production editor

