Track Worlds: Burlakova holds off Great Britain's Capewell and Marchant for gold medal in 500m TT
Men's Omnium, women's Madison and Individual Pursuit to be decided on fourth day of racing
Four world titles are on the line Saturday for the fourth day of racing at the 2024 UCI Track World Championships at Ballerup Super Arena outside Copenhagen, Denmark. The penultimate day of competitions, which takes place October 16 to 20, will decide gold medallists in the women's 500m Time Trial, women's Madison, women's Individual Pursuit and men's Omnium.
Women's 500m Time Trial
Iana Burlakova (Individual Neutral Athletes) won the women's 500m TT on the fourth day of racing at the UCI Track World Championships with a winning time of 0:00:32.863.
Team Great Britain swept the next three positions, with Sophie Capewell, fourth in the TT at last year's track worlds, taking the silver medal in 33.010 and Katy Marchant, the reigning European champion in this distance, earning the bronze, 33.119.
Emma Finucane (Great Britain) laid down the time to beat with three riders to go in the final round and saw each of those riders eclipse her time of 33.178 to keep her one spot off the podium.
In qualifying, Burlakova set the best time at 33.002, 11 milliseconds faster than Capewell and 0.155 faster than Marchant. She was lightning fast on the first lap and sustained her speed through the line to exchange her white and black neutral kit a rainbow jersey.
The event marked the last time this distance would be contested at the UCI World Championships, as it moves up to 1000m next year to match the same distance as the elite men.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Iana Burlakova (AIN)
|0:00:32.863
|2
|Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|0:00:33.010
|3
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:33.119
|4
|Emma Finucane (Great Britain)
|0:00:33.178
|5
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|0:00:33.211
|6
|Kristina Clonan (Australia)
|0:00:33.247
|7
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0:00:33.419
|8
|Yulu Jiang (China)
|0:00:33.779
