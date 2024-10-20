Track Worlds: Lavreysen outduels Hoogland in Dutch 1-2 in men's Sprint final
Julie Leth ousts Lotte Kopecky as world champion in women's Points race
On the fifth and final day of the 2024 UCI Track World Championships, five world titles were decided at Ballerup Super Arena outside Copenhagen, Denmark. The action began with the men's Sprint, with other medals to follow in the women's Points and Keirin races as well as the men's Elimination and Madison events. In all a total of 21 gold medal events completed the week.
Dutch dominance in men's Sprint
Harrie Lavreysen outdueled Jeffrey Hoogland in a Dutch showdown for the men's Sprint title at the 2024 UCI Track World Championships in Norway. It was Lavreysen's third gold medal of the week at the Ballerup Super Arena, and a sixth consecutive Sprint world championship.
For the second time he went up against his compatriot Hoogland, defeating him in the men's time trial. He also was part of the Dutch squad, with Hoogland and Roy van den Berg, who won the gold in the men's Team Sprint.
The 27-year-old Lavreysen swept both races against Hoogland, adding a 16th career gold to his world championships domination, as well as holding five Olympic gold medals, three of those earned in Paris.
Kaiya Ota (Japan) defeated last year's silver medallist Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago) and earned the bronze medal. Ota, third in the Sprint at the Tokyo Olympic Games, also was part of Japan's bronze medal finish this week in the men's Team Sprint.
In the semifinals, Lavreysen defeated Ota in back-to-back races, while Hoogland needed a decider to move to the gold medal round ahead of Paul. It was the second round that Hoogland needed a decider round to continue, as he split races on Saturday's quarterfinals against Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel) and moved on with the decider victory by a slim 0:00:0.018 margin.
|Pos.
|Rider (Country)
|1
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|Pos.
|Rider name (Country)
|3
|Kaiya Ota (Japan)
|4
|Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago)
Women's Points Race
Julie Leth (Norway) won the gold medal in the women's Points race, going three points better than defending champion Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), who took the silver medal.
Laura Gillespie (Ireland) took the bronze, one point behind Kopecky, and finished just ahead of New Zealand's Ally Wollaston.
Kopecky experienced a mechanical issue with her chain before the final sprint, which kept her from winning a third gold medal in the Points race. The Dutch all-rounder also won the silver in the Elimination race this week.
"This silver is a bit harder to accept than the one from the elimination. Well, it is still a World Championship and it is still a medal. We have to be satisfied with it in a way, but I had hoped for more. It was not meant to be," Kopecky said to Sporza.
"It was still difficult to get 4 points back on Leth. Without the chain problem I would probably have been stranded on one point, so that would not have changed the final result."
Jennifer Valente (United States of America), Mizuki Ikeda (Japan) and Alexandra Manly (Australia) took a lap and 20 points early in the race. Then Leth launched a lethal attack and moved into the lead with lap bonus.
With just 10 laps remaining, Kopecky pushed the pace and could only be followed by Leth, Daniela Campos (Portugal), Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands) and Neah Evans (Great Britain). Evans was one of the riders brought down in a crash in the final bend while Kopecky could not counter the final sprint of Leth, who took the bonus points.
The 32-year-old Leth celebrated her second gold of the week, adding to her Team Pursuit medal, and had a special celebration with the crowd as she heads to retirement.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|43
|2
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|40
|3
|Lara Gillespie (Ireland)
|39
|4
|Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)
|39
|5
|Victoire Berteau (France)
|34
|6
|Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|28
|7
|Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands)
|27
|8
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|27
|9
|Jennifer Valente (United States)
|25
|10
|Mizuki Ikeda (Japan)
|24
|11
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany)
|24
|12
|Daniela Campos (Portugal)
|21
|13
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|21
|14
|Martina Alzini (Italy)
|5
|15
|Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania)
|3
|16
|Michelle Andres (Switzerland)
