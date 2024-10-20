Track Worlds: Lavreysen outduels Hoogland in Dutch 1-2 in men's Sprint final

Julie Leth ousts Lotte Kopecky as world champion in women's Points race

Silver medallist Jeffrey Hoogland (left) and gold medallist Harrie Lavreysen celebrate Dutch 1-2 after the men&#039;s Sprint rac
Silver medallist Jeffrey Hoogland (left) and gold medallist Harrie Lavreysen celebrate Dutch 1-2 after the men's Sprint race (Image credit: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP / Getty Images)
On the fifth and final day of the 2024 UCI Track World Championships, five world titles were decided at Ballerup Super Arena outside Copenhagen, Denmark. The action began with the men's Sprint, with other medals to follow in the women's Points and Keirin races as well as the men's Elimination and Madison events. In all a total of 21 gold medal events completed the week.

Dutch dominance in men's Sprint

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sprint for gold
Pos.Rider (Country)
1Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sprint for bronze
Pos.Rider name (Country)
3Kaiya Ota (Japan)
4Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Pos.Rider Name (Country)Result
1Julie Leth (Denmark)43
2Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)40
3Lara Gillespie (Ireland)39
4Ally Wollaston (New Zealand)39
5Victoire Berteau (France)34
6Alexandra Manly (Australia)28
7Marit Raaijmakers (Netherlands)27
8Neah Evans (Great Britain)27
9Jennifer Valente (United States)25
10Mizuki Ikeda (Japan)24
11Lea Lin Teutenberg (Germany)24
12Daniela Campos (Portugal)21
13Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)21
14Martina Alzini (Italy)5
15Akvile Gedraitytė (Lithuania)3
16Michelle Andres (Switzerland)

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

