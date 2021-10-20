Track Worlds: Dutch men win fourth consecutive gold in Team Sprint
By Cyclingnews
Germany repeat as fastest in women's Team Sprint while Italy take gold in women's Scratch Race
The first medals of the 2021 UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix, France were handed out in the women's Scratch Race, Martina Fidanza (Italy) making a move at the right time to win the gold in a solo breakaway.
From a bunch sprint behind, Maike Van der Duin (Netherlands) took silver while Jennifer Valente (United States of America) edged Maggie Coles-lyster (Canada) for the bronze. It was the 13th career medal at Track Worlds for the American.
Fidanza was one of the favourites, having won the Scratch contest in both the elite and Under-23 European Championships in 2020. Van der Duin took the silver medal behind Fidanza at the U23 European Track Championships last year, but earned the gold in the U23 contest earlier this year.
Netherlands and Germany win Team Sprints
The Dutch men's team secured their fourth consecutive gold medal in the Team Sprint storming to victory with Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg.
The team posted the fastest time in the qualifyng round and went on to beat Poland's team of Mateusz Milek, Daniel Rochna and Mateusz Rudyk in the first round.
The Dutch team advanced to the finals to face the French team of Florian Grengbo, Rayan Helal and Sebastian Vigier. They took the victory in a time of 41.979 seconds forcing the French team to have to settle for the silver medal.
Germany's team of Stefan Boetticher, Joachim Eilers and Nik Schroeter won the bronze-medal round against Russia's team of Ivan Gladyshev, Alexander Sharapov and Pavel Yakushevskiy in fourth place.
In the women's Team Sprint, it was Germany that took home the gold medal with a winning team of Sophie Lea Friedrich, Sophie Pauline Grabosch and Emma Hinze. They beat Russia's team of Nataliia Antonova, Daria Shemleva and Yana Tyshchenko that took the silver medal.
The German team were also the fastest in the qualifying round to beat the Russian and the Canadian teams.
During the first round, Germany and Poland posted the two fastest time and advanced through to the gold medal round where Germany won with a time of 46.064 seconds.
The racing continues on Thursday for Day 2 at the UCI Track World Championships.
Women's Scratch Race
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martina Fidanza (Italy)
|2
|Maike Van der Duin (Netherlands)
|3
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|4
|Maggie Coles-lyster (Canada)
|5
|Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
|6
|Victoire Berteau (France)
|7
|Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
|8
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|9
|Petra Sevcikova (Czech Republic)
|10
|Neah Evans (Great Britain)
|11
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|12
|Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
|13
|Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
|14
|Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
|15
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|16
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|17
|Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
|18
|Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
|19
|Amber Joseph (Barbados)
|20
|Johanna Kitti Borissza (Hungary)
|DNS
|Maria Martins (Portugal)
Men's Team Sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|0:00:42
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
|Roy Van den Berg (Netherlands)
|2
|France
|0:00:43
|Florian Grengbo (France)
|Rayan Helal (France)
|Sebastien Vigier (France)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Germany
|0:00:43
|Stefan Boetticher (Germany)
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|Nik Schroeter (Germany)
|4
|Russia
|0:00:44
|Ivan Gladyshev (Russian Cycling Federation)
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Cycling Federation)
|Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Cycling Federation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Great Britain
|Alistair Fielding (Great Britain)
|Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
|Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)
|6
|Poland
|Mateusz Milek (Poland)
|Daniel Rochna (Poland)
|Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
|7
|Canada
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|Ryan Dodyk (Canada)
|Nick Wammes (Canada)
|8
|Japan
|Yuta Obara (Japan)
|Kohei Terasaki (Japan)
|Kento Yamasaki (Japan)
Women's Team Sprint
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:59
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|Emma Hinze (Germany)
|2
|Russian Cycling Federation
|0:00:58
|Nataliia Antonova (Russian Cycling Federation)
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Cycling Federation)
|Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Cycling Federation)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Great Britain
|0:00:56
|Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
|Blaine Ridge-davis (Great Britain)
|Millicent Tanner (Great Britain)
|4
|Japan
|0:00:56
|Riyu Ohta (Japan)
|Mina Sato (Japan)
|Fuko Umekawa (Japan)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Canada
|Lauriane Genest (Canada)
|Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
|Sarah Orban (Canada)
|6
|Poland
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
|7
|Ukraine
|Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
|Alla Biletska (Ukraine)
|Oleksandra Lohviniuk (Ukraine)
|8
|Nigeria
|Mary Samuel (Nigeria)
|Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)
|Tawakalt Yekeen (Nigeria)
