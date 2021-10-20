Trending

Track Worlds: Dutch men win fourth consecutive gold in Team Sprint

Germany repeat as fastest in women's Team Sprint while Italy take gold in women's Scratch Race

Image 1 of 16

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 20/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Menâ€™s Team Sprint Finals - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg of the Netherlands celebrate winning the men's team sprint Finals to become World Champions

Dutch team of Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg celebrate winning fourth consecutive men's team sprint title (Image credit: SWpix)
Image 2 of 16

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 20/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Menâ€™s Team Sprint Finals - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg of the Netherlands in action during the men's team sprint Finals

Riding to gold in men's Team Sprint are Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg of the Netherlands (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 3 of 16

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 20/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Womenâ€™s Team Sprint Finals - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - Lea Friedrich, Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Emma Hinze of Germany (Gold) on the women's team sprint podium

Women’s Team Sprint gold medalists in Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France are Germany - Lea Friedrich, Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Emma Hinze of Germany (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 4 of 16

German teams members Franziska Brausse Lisa Brennauer Mieke Kroger and Laura Suessemilch compete in the womens Team Pursuit qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

The German women were the top team in qualifying Wednesday in team pursuit - members Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer, Mieke Kroger and Laura Suessemilch (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 16

German teams members compete in the womens Team Pursuit qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

German riders compete in the women's Team Pursuit qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 16

Italian teams riders compete in the womens Team Pursuit qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

Italian women during qualifying round of Team Pursuit in Roubaix, France Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 16

Danish teams members Tobias Hansen CarlFrederik Bevort Rasmus Pedersen and Robin Skivild compete in the mens Team Pursuit qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

Danish team members Tobias Hansen, CarlFrederik, Bevort Rasmus Pedersen and Robin Skivild compete in the men's Team Pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 16

Italian teams members compete in the mens Team Pursuit qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

Filippo Ganna pushes pace of Team Italy in qualifying round of Team Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 16

Italian teams members Simone Consonni Filippo Ganna Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan compete in the mens Team Pursuit qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

Italian team members Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna, Francesco Lamon and Jonathan Milan were top qualifiers in the men's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 16

British teams members Ethan Hayter Ethan Vernon Kian Emadi and Oliver Wood compete in the mens Team Pursuit qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

British team members Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon, Kian Emadi and Oliver Wood compete in the men's Team Pursuit qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 16

French teams members Thomas Boudat Thomas Denis Valentin Tabellion and Benjamin Thomas compete in the mens Team Pursuit qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

Team members for France in men's Team Pursuit were second best in qualifying - Thomas Boudat, Thomas Denis, Valentin Tabellion and Benjamin Thomas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 16

Danish teams members Tobias Hansen CarlFrederik Bevort Rasmus Pedersen and Robin Skivild compete in the mens Team Pursuit qualifying during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

Danish team members Tobias Hansen, CarlFrederik Bevort, Rasmus Pedersen and Robin Skivild compete in the qualifying for men's Team Pursuit (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 16

Italys Martina Fidanza celebrates after winning the womens Scratch Race during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

Italy's Martina Fidanza celebrates after winning the womens Scratch Race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 16

Riders compete in the womens Scratch Race during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

Women charging to the line for final two medals after Martina Fidanza of Italy takes gold (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 16

Riders compete in the womens Scratch Race during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships at JeanStablinski velodrome in Roubaix northern France on October 20 2021 Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI AFP Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTIAFP via Getty Images

Women during the Scratch race on Wednesday, Martina Fidanza (Italy) and Jennifer Valente (USA) out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 16

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 20/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Womenâ€™s Scratch Race - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - Martina Fidanza of Italy (Gold), Maike van der Duin of the Netherlands (Silver) and Jennifer Valente of the USA (Bronze) on the podium of the Women's Scratch Race

L to R podium for women's Scratch race: Maike van der Duin of the Netherlands (Silver), Martina Fidanza of Italy (Gold) and and Jennifer Valente of the USA (Bronze) (Image credit: SWpix)

The first medals of the 2021 UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix, France were handed out in the women's Scratch Race, Martina Fidanza (Italy) making a move at the right time to win the gold in a solo breakaway.

From a bunch sprint behind, Maike Van der Duin (Netherlands) took silver while Jennifer Valente (United States of America) edged Maggie Coles-lyster (Canada) for the bronze. It was the 13th career medal at Track Worlds for the American.

Fidanza was one of the favourites, having won the Scratch contest in both the elite and Under-23 European Championships in 2020. Van der Duin took the silver medal behind Fidanza at the U23 European Track Championships last year, but earned the gold in the U23 contest earlier this year.

Netherlands and Germany win Team Sprints

The Dutch men's team secured their fourth consecutive gold medal in the Team Sprint storming to victory with Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen and Roy van den Berg.

The team posted the fastest time in the qualifyng round and went on to beat Poland's team of Mateusz Milek, Daniel Rochna and Mateusz Rudyk in the first round.

The Dutch team advanced to the finals to face the French team of Florian Grengbo, Rayan Helal and Sebastian Vigier. They took the victory in a time of 41.979 seconds forcing the French team to have to settle for the silver medal.

Germany's team of Stefan Boetticher, Joachim Eilers and Nik Schroeter won the bronze-medal round against Russia's team of Ivan Gladyshev, Alexander Sharapov and Pavel Yakushevskiy in fourth place.

In the women's Team Sprint, it was Germany that took home the gold medal with a winning team of Sophie Lea Friedrich, Sophie Pauline Grabosch and Emma Hinze. They beat Russia's team of Nataliia Antonova, Daria Shemleva and Yana Tyshchenko that took the silver medal.

The German team were also the fastest in the qualifying round to beat the Russian and the Canadian teams.

During the first round, Germany and Poland posted the two fastest time and advanced through to the gold medal round where Germany won with a time of 46.064 seconds.

The racing continues on Thursday for Day 2 at the UCI Track World Championships.

Women's Scratch Race

Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martina Fidanza (Italy)
2Maike Van der Duin (Netherlands)
3Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
4Maggie Coles-lyster (Canada)
5Hanna Tserakh (Belarus)
6Victoire Berteau (France)
7Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia)
8Daria Pikulik (Poland)
9Petra Sevcikova (Czech Republic)
10Neah Evans (Great Britain)
11Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
12Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway)
13Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania)
14Yumi Kajihara (Japan)
15Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
16Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
17Verena Eberhardt (Austria)
18Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico)
19Amber Joseph (Barbados)
20Johanna Kitti Borissza (Hungary)
DNSMaria Martins (Portugal)

Men's Team Sprint

Men's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands 0:00:42
Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)
Roy Van den Berg (Netherlands)
2France 0:00:43
Florian Grengbo (France)
Rayan Helal (France)
Sebastien Vigier (France)

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Germany 0:00:43
Stefan Boetticher (Germany)
Joachim Eilers (Germany)
Nik Schroeter (Germany)
4Russia 0:00:44
Ivan Gladyshev (Russian Cycling Federation)
Alexander Sharapov (Russian Cycling Federation)
Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Cycling Federation)

Men's Team Sprint - fifth through eighth
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Great Britain
Alistair Fielding (Great Britain)
Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)
6Poland
Mateusz Milek (Poland)
Daniel Rochna (Poland)
Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
7Canada
Hugo Barrette (Canada)
Ryan Dodyk (Canada)
Nick Wammes (Canada)
8Japan
Yuta Obara (Japan)
Kohei Terasaki (Japan)
Kento Yamasaki (Japan)

Women's Team Sprint

Women's Team Sprint - Gold Medal Round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany 0:00:59
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
Emma Hinze (Germany)
2Russian Cycling Federation 0:00:58
Nataliia Antonova (Russian Cycling Federation)
Daria Shmeleva (Russian Cycling Federation)
Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Cycling Federation)

Women's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal Round
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Great Britain 0:00:56
Sophie Capewell (Great Britain)
Blaine Ridge-davis (Great Britain)
Millicent Tanner (Great Britain)
4Japan 0:00:56
Riyu Ohta (Japan)
Mina Sato (Japan)
Fuko Umekawa (Japan)

Women's Team Sprint - fifth through eighth
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Canada
Lauriane Genest (Canada)
Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
Sarah Orban (Canada)
6Poland
Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
Urszula Los (Poland)
Nikola Sibiak (Poland)
7Ukraine
Liubov Basova (Ukraine)
Alla Biletska (Ukraine)
Oleksandra Lohviniuk (Ukraine)
8Nigeria
Mary Samuel (Nigeria)
Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)
Tawakalt Yekeen (Nigeria)
