Trending

Day 3 Track Worlds: Katie Archibald wins second women's Omnium title

By

Rainbow jerseys for men won by Thomas in Points race, Hoogland in Kilometre Time Trial, and Lambie in Individual Pursuit, while Hinze defends Sprint title for women

Jump to:
Image 1 of 12

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Women's Omnium - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - Great Britain's Katie Archibald wins gold & the rainbow jersey in the women's omnium point race.

Great Britain's Katie Archibald wins gold women's Omnium, the second of her career (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 2 of 12

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Women's Omnium - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - France's Clara Copponi leading Great Britain's Katie Archibald during the women's omnium points race.

France's Clara Copponi leading Great Britain's Katie Archibald during the women's omnium points race (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 3 of 12

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Men's Points Race - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - France's Benjamin Thomas (l) is congratulated by Belgium's Kenny de Ketele after winning the men's points race final.

Kenny De Ketele of Belgium (right) congratulates Benjamin Thomas on winning gold medal in men's Points race (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 4 of 12

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Women's Omnium Qualifiers - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - Great Britain's Katie Archibald in women's omnium qualifiers.

Men's Points race during 160 laps at Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 5 of 12

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Men's Points Race - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - France's Benjamin Thomas wins the men's points race final.

Rainbow jersey in men's Points race will go to France's Benjamin Thomas (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 6 of 12

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Men's Points Race - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - France's Benjamin Thomas with Belgium's Kenny de Ketele in the men's points race final.

France's Benjamin Thomas with Belgium's Kenny de Ketele in the men's points race final (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 7 of 12

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Men's Individual Pursuit Finals - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - The USA's Ashton Lambie races to gold in the men's individual pursuit final.

The USA's Ashton Lambie races to gold in the men's individual pursuit final (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 8 of 12

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Men's Points Race - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - Podium - France's Benjamin Thomas takes gold and the rainbow jersey after winning the men's points race.

France's Benjamin Thomas takes gold and the rainbow jersey after winning the men's points race (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 9 of 12

Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Men's Points Race - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - Podium - France's Benjamin Thomas takes gold and the rainbow jersey after winning the men's points race with Belgium's Kenny de Ketele taking silver & The Netherlands's Vincent Hoppezak taking bronze.

Men's Points race podium - France's Benjamin Thomas takes gold and the rainbow jersey after winning the men's points race with Belgium's Kenny de Ketele taking silver & The Netherlands's Vincent Hoppezak taking bronze (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 10 of 12

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Men's 1Km Time Trial Final - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - The Netherland's Jeffrey Hoogland races to the rainbow jersey in the final of the men's 1Km time trial.

The Netherland's Jeffrey Hoogland races to the rainbow jersey in the final of the men's 1Km time trial (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 11 of 12

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Women's Omnium - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - Great Britain's Katie Archibald comes in first after the women's omnium elimination race.

Great Britain's Katie Archibald comes in first after the women's omnium elimination race (Image credit: SWPix)
Image 12 of 12

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 22/10/2021 - Cycling - Tissot 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Men's 1Km Time Trial Final - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - Trinidad & Tobago's Nicholas Paul races to silver in the final of the men's 1Km time trial.

Trinidad & Tobago's Nicholas Paul races to silver in the final of the men's 1Km time trial (Image credit: SWPix)

Katie Archibald (Great Britain) won the second women’s Omnium title of her career on Friday at the UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix, France, returning to a gold since 2017 in Hong Kong. She took a commanding lead into the final Points race with a sweep of top points in the Scratch, Tempo and Elimination rounds, and finished third in the Points race to win the rainbow jersey. 

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) finished 18 points back for silver and Elisa Balsamo (Italy) was 21 points back for bronze. 

Kopecky gained maximum points by taking two full laps in the 80-lap Points race to move from eighth overall into second place. Going into the Points contest, Balsamo was in second place with 100 points, while Jennifer Valente (United States) was third with 96 points and France’s Clara Copponi was fourth at 94.

Attacks began with 15 laps to go and riders trying to form gaps, with Kopecky launching off the front with Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) to form a two-rider gap for points on the seventh sprint. The pair lapped the field, which was a second time for Kopecky, and it vaulted the Belgian into second overall, nine points ahead of Balsamo, Maria Martins (Portugal) holding to fourth, four points behind the Italian.

On the bell lap for the final sprint and race finish, Copponi led the riders across the line in front of Balsamo with Archbald in third position. Kopecky would hold on for the silver, and Balsamo the bronze, while Copponi would miss the podium by three points to finish fourth, and Martins finished fifth. 

Earlier in the day in the Women’s Omnium Elimination race, a big crash took down several riders and neutralised the race for a while with Archibald was one of the riders taken down. She resumed to racing with a slightly banged-up knee which did not slow her down. She attacked to win that race going away. 

Men’s 1K Time Trial

Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) took the men’s 1K Time Trial finals victory for the second time in his career on Friday, soaring around the track four times for the world title. He was 1.3 seconds faster than Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago), who took the silver.  Another 1.5 seconds back for bronze was former World Champion Joachim Eilers (Germany).

Hoogland recorded the fastest time after the first 250 metres, and continued to build his lead with each pass around the Stab Velodrome. 

Paul may have been second, but he made Caribbean history with his silver medal, the first-ever medal for Trinidad and Tobago in the men's kilo. He had the best time in the opening 250 metres but it was soon eclipsed by Hoogland, the final rider on the track. 

There would be no defence of the world title by Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands), who had a fast start, but faded and had the fifth-best time. Patryk Pajkowski (Poland) was fourth. 

Men's Points Race

Benjamin Thomas won the first Points race title for France in 17 years to hold off Kenny De Ketele (Belgium). Vicent Hoppezak (Netherlands) finished for bronze.

The men’s Point race, with 160 laps (40km) and 16 sprints, came down to late-race strategy. With 29 laps to go and three sprints remaining, De Ketele had a one-point advantage over the Frenchman. Well behind, Vincent Hoppezak (Netherlands) had 33 points for third place, 11 points ahead of Sebastián Mora (Spain)

With 21 laps to go, sprint 14 was won by Thomas, to level the lead pair with 83 points. He went into the lead by taking sprint 15, taking a four-point advantage over the Belgian rider. 

On the bell lap, Thomas, this year’s European champion in the Points race, went to the front for double points in the final sprint and the gold medal. 

Men’s Individual Pursuit

Ashton Lambie snatched the first rainbow jersey for the United States in the men’s Individual Pursuit in a dominant performance over J Milan of Italy, who took the silver medal.

Two kilometres into the final, Lambie had a half-second advantage over Milan, and soon increased his lead to a full second. 

Filippo Ganna, who failed to qualify for the finals, secured a second medal for Italy by taking the bronze in a duel against Imhof (Switzerland).

Just one year ago Lambie settled for silver in the Individual Pursuit. This time around the world record holder took the gold medal, which was the first in 11 years for the US to recapture the top prize since Taylor Phinney took the world title. 

Women’s Sprint

Teammates from Germany and Canada went up against each other in the women’s Sprint finals. Reigning world champion Emma Hinze (Germany) held off Lea Sophie Friedrich in a close second heat to defend her world title. 

The final medal was also decided in just two heats, with Olympic Champion Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) defeating Lauriane Genest for the bronze. 

Women's Omnium - Final Classification

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 137
2Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 119
3Elisa Balsamo (Italy) 116
4Clara Copponi (France) 113
5Maria Martins (Portugal) 106
6Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 99
7Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 99
8Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 86
9Maike Van der Duin (Netherlands) 73
10Ally Wollaston (New Zealand) 68
11Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 63
12Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spain) 56
13Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 48
14Hanna Tserakh (Belarus) 47
15Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 45
16Verena Eberhardt (Austria) 33
17Aline Seitz (Switzerland) 28
18Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan) 27
19Petra Sevcikova (Czech Republic) 14
20Victoria Velasco Fuentes (Mexico) 6
21Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 4
22Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) -35
DNFNgaire Barraclough (Canada)
DNFGulnaz Khatuntseva (Russian Cycling Federation)

Men's 1K Time Trial

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:58
2Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 0:00:01
3Joachim Eilers (Germany) 0:00:02
4Patryk Rajkowski (Poland) 0:00:02
5Sam Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:02
6Alexander Sharapov (Russian Cycling Federation) 0:00:03
7Alejandro Martinez Chorro (Spain) 0:00:03
8Yuta Obara (Japan) 0:00:03
9Davide Boscaro (Italy)
10Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
11Santiago Ramirez Morales (Colombia)
12Anton Hoehne (Germany)
13Ryan Dodyk (Canada)
14Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis (Malaysia)
15Ivan Gladyshev (Russian Cycling Federation)
16Andrey Chugay (Kazakhstan)
17Dominik Topinka (Czech Republic)
18Ronaldo Laitonjam (India)
19Juan Carlos Ruiz Teran (Mexico)
20Vladyslav Denysenko (Ukraine)
21Mitchell Sparrow (South Africa)
22Mohamed Elyas Mohamed Yusoff (Singapore)
23Norbert Szabo (Romania)

Men's Points Race

Men's Points Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Thomas (France) 94
2Kenny De Ketele (Belgium) 84
3Vincent Hoppezak (Netherlands) 35
4Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 24
5Ethan Vernon (Great Britain) 19
6Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland) 16
7Corbin Strong (New Zealand) 14
8Michele Scartezzini (Italy) 9
9Theo Reinhardt (Germany) 8
10Vlas Shichkin (Russian Cycling Federation) 6
11Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine) 3
12Gavin Hoover (United States of America) -12
13Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) -18
14Daniel Crista (Romania) -20
15Facundo Gabriel Lezica (Argentina) -40
16Martin Chren (Slovakia) -40
17Nicolas Pietrula (Czech Republic) -40
18Jose Muniz Vazquez (Mexico) -100
DNFDzianis Mazur (Belarus)
DNFLotfi Tchambaz (Algeria)
DNFBryan Steve Gomez Penaloza (Colombia)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews