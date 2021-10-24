Day 5 Track Worlds: Viviani claims first-ever men's rainbow jersey in Elimination Race

Trending

The UCI Track World Championships concluded on Day 5 as gold medals were awarded to men's Madison, Elimination Race and Sprint, and in the women's Points Race and Keirin.

Italy's Elia Viviani brought home the gold medal in the first men's Elimination Race at the Worlds after his compatriot Letizia Paternoster won the world title in the first-ever women's Elimination Race on Day 2 of the event.

Viviani beat silver medallist Iuri Leitao of Portugal and bronze medallist Sergei Rostovtsev racing for the Russian Cycling Federation.

Viviani consistently positioned himself among the top four in the early stages of the event, and only once was at risk of elimination when he was caught near the back with eight riders remaining in the race. He sprinted the front of the race with six riders left to avoid another close call.

As Rostovtsev fell off-pace and settled for bronze, Viviani and Leitao were the only two left on the track for the grand finale. Leitao kicked off his sprint early at the start of the final lap but Viviani passed him in turn three and four, and crossed the finish line first with the world title.

Denmark take gold in men's Madison

The Danish team of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov secured the gold medal in the men's Madison accumulating a total of 68 points during the 200 laps (50km) and across the 20 sprints. 

The beat the Italian team of Simone Consonni and Michele Scartezzini that secured 64 points to earn the silver medal while the Belgian team of Kenny de Ketele and Robbe Ghys took home bronze after securing 62 points.

Kopecky wins Points Race world title

Lotte Kopecky transferred her road fitness directly onto the boards at the Track World Championships to secure the world title in the women's Points Race on the final day of racing.

Kopecky secured 76 points in the 100 laps (25km) of racing that offered 10 sprints throughout the race. Katie Archibald (Great Britain) brought home the silver medal with 72 points while Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) earned bronze with 60 points.

Fourth placed French rider Marion Borras was the first rider to lap the field on her own in the opening laps. In the end, Archibald, Wild, Borras, along with Silvia Zanardi (Italy), and Maria Martins (Portugal) lapped the field twice for 40 additional points.

Kopecky lapped the field three times for an additional 60 points to add to the 16 points she picked up in the sprints, to win the world title.  

Friedrich wins women's Keirin

Lea Sophie Friedrich won her third world title at the Track World Championships, closing out the event with a victory in the women's Keirin after claiming golds in the 500-metre Time Trial and the Team Sprint.

In the Keirin, she started out placing second in heat 2 during the first round and advanced to the second round where she won heat 1. In the finals, Friedrich beat silver medallist Mina Sato (Japan) and bronze medallist Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Cycling Federation).

Dutch go 1-2 in men's Sprint

The Netherlands went 1-2 in the men's Sprint with Harrie Lavreysen beating his compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland in the final round for the world title. 

French sprinter Sebastien Vigier secured the bronze meda after beating Germany's Stefan Boetticher in the bronze-medal round.

Final medal table

Pos.CountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Germany62311
2Netherlands53210
3Italy43310
4France2316
5Great Britain2158
6Belgium1416
7USA1023
8Denmark1001
9Russian Cycling Federation0246
10Japan0101
New Zealand0101
Portugal0101
Trinidad & Tobago0101
14Canada0011

Men's Madison Final

Men's Madison Finals
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denmark 86
Lasse Norman Hansen
Michael Morkov
2Italy 64
Simone Consonni
Michele Scartezzini
3Belgium 62
Kenny de Ketele
Robbe Ghys
4Great Britain 58
Ethan Hayter
Oliver Wood
5France 58
Morgan Kneisky
Benjamin Thomas
6Portugal 27
Joao Matias
Rui Oliveira
7Switzerland 11
Robin Froidevaux
Lukas Ruegg
8Australia 8
Kelland O'Brien
Lucas Plapp
9New Zealand 7
Aaron Gate
Corbin Strong
10Russian Cycling Federation 6
Lev Gonov
Vlas Shichkin
Ilart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi
DNFPoland
Szymon Sajnok
Daniel Staniszewski
DNFCzech Republic
Denis Rugovac
Daniel Babor
DNFMexico
Jose Muniz Vazquez
Jorge Peyrot Balvanera
DNFBelarus
Yauheni Karaliok
Aliaksei Shmantsar
DNFAustria
Maximilian Schmidbauer
Andreas Graf
DNFUkraine
Volodymyr Dzhus
Maksym Vasyliev

Men's Sprint Final

Men's Sprint - Final for Gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Sebastien Vigier (France)
4Stefan Boetticher (Germany)

Men's Sprint - Final for Bronze
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Sebastien Vigier (France)
4Stefan Boetticher (Germany)

Men's Sprint - 5th through 30th
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
6Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Cycling Federation)
7Mateusz Rudyk (Poland)
8Rayan Helal (France)
9Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname)
10Daniel Rochna (Poland)
11Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia)
12Nick Wammes (Canada)
13Anton Hoehne (Germany)
14Kento Yamasaki (Japan)
15Joseph Truman (Great Britain)
16Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain)
17Sandor Szalontay (Hungary)
18Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Cycling Federation)
19Kohei Terasaki (Japan)
20Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia)
21Juan Peralta (Spain)
22Martin Cechman (Czech Republic)
23Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand)
24Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania)
25Juan David Ochoa Henao (Colombia)
26Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)
27Norbert Szabo (Romania)
28Juan Carlos Ruiz Teran (Mexico)
29Mitchell Sparrow (South Africa)
30Mohamed Elyas Mohamed Yusoff (Singapore)

Women's Keirin Final

Women's Keirin - Final for Gold
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
2Mina Sato (Japan)
3Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Cycling Federation)
4Madalyn Godby (United States of America)
5Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)
6Daria Shmeleva (Russian Cycling Federation)

Women's Keirin - 7th through 12th
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)
8Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
9Mathilde Gros (France)
10Lauriane Genest (Canada)
11Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
12Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)

Men's Elimination Race

Men's Elimination Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Italy)
2Iuri Leitao (Portugal)
3Sergei Rostovtsev (Russian Cycling Federation)
4Donavan Grondin (France)
5Jules Hesters (Belgium)
6Ethan Vernon (Great Britain)
7Erik Martorell Haga (Spain)
8Gavin Hoover (United States of America)
9Rotem Tene (Israel)
10Yacine Chalel (Algeria)
11Jan Vones (Czech Republic)
12Tobias Hansen (Denmark)
13Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
14Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Colombia)
15Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus)
16Theo Reinhardt (Germany)
17Akil Campbell (Trinidad and Tobago)
18Eiya Hashimoto (Japan)
19Jose Muniz Vazquez (Mexico)
20Facundo Gabriel Lezica (Argentina)
21Maximilian Schmidbauer (Austria)
22Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)

Women's Points Race Final

Women's Points Race
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 76
2Katie Archibald (Great Britain) 72
3Kirsten Wild 60
4Marion Borras (France) 54
5Silvia Zanardi (Italy) 51
6Maria Martins (Portugal) 41
7Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 33
8Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 22
9Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland) 22
10Ganna Solovei (Ukraine) 20
11Verena Eberhardt (Austria) 2
12Maggie Coles-lyster (Canada) 2
13Nastassia Kiptsikava (Belarus) 1
14Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico)
15Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
16Johanna Kitti Borissza (Hungary)
17Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
18Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) -15
19Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia) -40
DNFFanny Cauchois (Lao People's Democratic Republic)
DNSGulnaz Khatuntseva (Russian Cycling Federation)
