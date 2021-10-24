Day 5 Track Worlds: Viviani claims first-ever men's rainbow jersey in Elimination Race

Image 1 of 18 Elia Viviani (Italy) wins the men's Elimination Race at the Track World Championships (Image credit: SWPix) Image 2 of 18 The Danish team of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov in the men's Madison at the UCI Track World Championhips (Image credit: SWPix) Image 3 of 18 The Belgian team of Kenny de Ketele and Robbe Ghys take bronze in the men's Madison at the UCI Track World Championhips (Image credit: SWPix) Image 4 of 18 The Italian team of Simone Consonni and Michele Scartezzini take silver in the men's Madison at the UCI Track World Championhips (Image credit: SWPix) Image 5 of 18 The Danish team of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov secured the gold medal in the men's Madison (Image credit: SWPix) Image 6 of 18 Harrie Lavreysen beat his Dutch compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland in the final round for the world title in the men's Sprint (Image credit: SWPix) Image 7 of 18 The men's Elimination Race at the Track World Championships (Image credit: SWPix) Image 8 of 18 Elia Viviani wins the men's Elimination Race at the Track World Championships (Image credit: SWPix) Image 9 of 18 Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands (Gold), Jeffrey Hoogland of the Netherlands (Silver) and Sebastien Vigier of France (Bronze) on the Men’s Sprint podium (Image credit: SWPix) Image 10 of 18 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) wins the women's Points Race at the Track World Championships (Image credit: SWPix) Image 11 of 18 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) wins the women's Points Race at the Track World Championships (Image credit: SWPix) Image 12 of 18 UCI President David Lappartient presents flowers to retiring sprint legend Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) (Image credit: SWPix) Image 13 of 18 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) wins the women's Points Race at the Track World Championships (Image credit: SWPix) Image 14 of 18 Lea Sophie Friedrich in the second round of the women's Keirin at the Track World Championships (Image credit: SWPix) Image 15 of 18 Lea Sophie Friedrich wins women's Keirin at the Track World Championships (Image credit: SWPix) Image 16 of 18 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) wins women's Keirin at the Track World Championships (Image credit: SWPix) Image 17 of 18 Mina Sato of Japan before the women's Keirin second round at the Track World Championships (Image credit: SWPix) Image 18 of 18 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) wins women's Keirin at the Track World Championships (Image credit: SWPix)

The UCI Track World Championships concluded on Day 5 as gold medals were awarded to men's Madison, Elimination Race and Sprint, and in the women's Points Race and Keirin.

Italy's Elia Viviani brought home the gold medal in the first men's Elimination Race at the Worlds after his compatriot Letizia Paternoster won the world title in the first-ever women's Elimination Race on Day 2 of the event.

Viviani beat silver medallist Iuri Leitao of Portugal and bronze medallist Sergei Rostovtsev racing for the Russian Cycling Federation.

Viviani consistently positioned himself among the top four in the early stages of the event, and only once was at risk of elimination when he was caught near the back with eight riders remaining in the race. He sprinted the front of the race with six riders left to avoid another close call.

As Rostovtsev fell off-pace and settled for bronze, Viviani and Leitao were the only two left on the track for the grand finale. Leitao kicked off his sprint early at the start of the final lap but Viviani passed him in turn three and four, and crossed the finish line first with the world title.

Denmark take gold in men's Madison

The Danish team of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov secured the gold medal in the men's Madison accumulating a total of 68 points during the 200 laps (50km) and across the 20 sprints.

The beat the Italian team of Simone Consonni and Michele Scartezzini that secured 64 points to earn the silver medal while the Belgian team of Kenny de Ketele and Robbe Ghys took home bronze after securing 62 points.

Kopecky wins Points Race world title

Lotte Kopecky transferred her road fitness directly onto the boards at the Track World Championships to secure the world title in the women's Points Race on the final day of racing.

Kopecky secured 76 points in the 100 laps (25km) of racing that offered 10 sprints throughout the race. Katie Archibald (Great Britain) brought home the silver medal with 72 points while Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) earned bronze with 60 points.

Fourth placed French rider Marion Borras was the first rider to lap the field on her own in the opening laps. In the end, Archibald, Wild, Borras, along with Silvia Zanardi (Italy), and Maria Martins (Portugal) lapped the field twice for 40 additional points.

Kopecky lapped the field three times for an additional 60 points to add to the 16 points she picked up in the sprints, to win the world title.

Friedrich wins women's Keirin

Lea Sophie Friedrich won her third world title at the Track World Championships, closing out the event with a victory in the women's Keirin after claiming golds in the 500-metre Time Trial and the Team Sprint.

In the Keirin, she started out placing second in heat 2 during the first round and advanced to the second round where she won heat 1. In the finals, Friedrich beat silver medallist Mina Sato (Japan) and bronze medallist Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Cycling Federation).

Dutch go 1-2 in men's Sprint

The Netherlands went 1-2 in the men's Sprint with Harrie Lavreysen beating his compatriot Jeffrey Hoogland in the final round for the world title.

French sprinter Sebastien Vigier secured the bronze meda after beating Germany's Stefan Boetticher in the bronze-medal round.

Final medal table

Pos. Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Germany 6 2 3 11 2 Netherlands 5 3 2 10 3 Italy 4 3 3 10 4 France 2 3 1 6 5 Great Britain 2 1 5 8 6 Belgium 1 4 1 6 7 USA 1 0 2 3 8 Denmark 1 0 0 1 9 Russian Cycling Federation 0 2 4 6 10 Japan 0 1 0 1 New Zealand 0 1 0 1 Portugal 0 1 0 1 Trinidad & Tobago 0 1 0 1 14 Canada 0 0 1 1

Men's Madison Final

Men's Madison Finals Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denmark 86 Lasse Norman Hansen Michael Morkov 2 Italy 64 Simone Consonni Michele Scartezzini 3 Belgium 62 Kenny de Ketele Robbe Ghys 4 Great Britain 58 Ethan Hayter Oliver Wood 5 France 58 Morgan Kneisky Benjamin Thomas 6 Portugal 27 Joao Matias Rui Oliveira 7 Switzerland 11 Robin Froidevaux Lukas Ruegg 8 Australia 8 Kelland O'Brien Lucas Plapp 9 New Zealand 7 Aaron Gate Corbin Strong 10 Russian Cycling Federation 6 Lev Gonov Vlas Shichkin Ilart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi DNF Poland Szymon Sajnok Daniel Staniszewski DNF Czech Republic Denis Rugovac Daniel Babor DNF Mexico Jose Muniz Vazquez Jorge Peyrot Balvanera DNF Belarus Yauheni Karaliok Aliaksei Shmantsar DNF Austria Maximilian Schmidbauer Andreas Graf DNF Ukraine Volodymyr Dzhus Maksym Vasyliev

Men's Sprint Final

Men's Sprint - Final for Gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Sebastien Vigier (France) 4 Stefan Boetticher (Germany)

Men's Sprint - Final for Bronze Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Sebastien Vigier (France) 4 Stefan Boetticher (Germany)

Men's Sprint - 5th through 30th Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 6 Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Cycling Federation) 7 Mateusz Rudyk (Poland) 8 Rayan Helal (France) 9 Jair Tjon en Fa (Suriname) 10 Daniel Rochna (Poland) 11 Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom (Malaysia) 12 Nick Wammes (Canada) 13 Anton Hoehne (Germany) 14 Kento Yamasaki (Japan) 15 Joseph Truman (Great Britain) 16 Hamish Turnbull (Great Britain) 17 Sandor Szalontay (Hungary) 18 Pavel Yakushevskiy (Russian Cycling Federation) 19 Kohei Terasaki (Japan) 20 Kevin Santiago Quintero Chavarro (Colombia) 21 Juan Peralta (Spain) 22 Martin Cechman (Czech Republic) 23 Jai Angsuthasawit (Thailand) 24 Vasilijus Lendel (Lithuania) 25 Juan David Ochoa Henao (Colombia) 26 Edgar Ismael Verdugo Osuna (Mexico) 27 Norbert Szabo (Romania) 28 Juan Carlos Ruiz Teran (Mexico) 29 Mitchell Sparrow (South Africa) 30 Mohamed Elyas Mohamed Yusoff (Singapore)

Women's Keirin Final

Women's Keirin - Final for Gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 2 Mina Sato (Japan) 3 Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Cycling Federation) 4 Madalyn Godby (United States of America) 5 Kelsey Mitchell (Canada) 6 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Cycling Federation)

Women's Keirin - 7th through 12th Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands) 8 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 9 Mathilde Gros (France) 10 Lauriane Genest (Canada) 11 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 12 Yuli Verdugo Osuna (Mexico)

Men's Elimination Race

Men's Elimination Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Italy) 2 Iuri Leitao (Portugal) 3 Sergei Rostovtsev (Russian Cycling Federation) 4 Donavan Grondin (France) 5 Jules Hesters (Belgium) 6 Ethan Vernon (Great Britain) 7 Erik Martorell Haga (Spain) 8 Gavin Hoover (United States of America) 9 Rotem Tene (Israel) 10 Yacine Chalel (Algeria) 11 Jan Vones (Czech Republic) 12 Tobias Hansen (Denmark) 13 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 14 Jordan Arley Parra Arias (Colombia) 15 Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 16 Theo Reinhardt (Germany) 17 Akil Campbell (Trinidad and Tobago) 18 Eiya Hashimoto (Japan) 19 Jose Muniz Vazquez (Mexico) 20 Facundo Gabriel Lezica (Argentina) 21 Maximilian Schmidbauer (Austria) 22 Claudio Imhof (Switzerland)

Women's Points Race Final