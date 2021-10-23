Day 4 Track Worlds: Wild and Pieters win women's Madison

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters (Netherlands) win the women's Madison at the UCI Track World Championships 2021

The racing continued on Day 4 of the UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix, France on Saturday. World titles were handed out in the women's Madison, 500m Time Trial and Individual Pursuit, along with the men's Omnium.

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters defending their world titles after securing the gold medal in the women's Madison. The Dutch pair secured 35 points to beat the French team of Clara Copponi and Marie Le Net who earned the silver medal with 30 points, while Great Britain's team of Katie Archibald and Neah Evans secured bronze with 24 points.

Pieters and Wild are both multiple-time world champions on the track and both have had glittering careers in both road and track racing. Wild retired from road racing at the Simac Ladies Tour after a 20-year career, but teamed up with Pieters to compete in the women's Madision at the Track World Championships.

Pieters and Wild won the opening heat ahead of Poland, Great Britain, Ukraine, New Zealand, Italy, Belarus and Spain to advance to the finals. Australia won heat 2 ahead of France, Russia, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Czech Republic to also advance through to the finals.

In the finals, the teams raced 120 laps, for a total of 30km, with 12 sprints for points. The Dutch team secured five points in four of the 12 sprints, while scoring between 1 and 3 points in four of the other sprints, and then another six in the final sprint for a total of 35 points and the victory.

Friedrich takes gold in women's 500m Time Trail

After taking the gold as part of German's women's Team Sprint squad on Day 1, Lea Sophie Friedrich secured another the world title in the women's 500-metre Time Trial.

Friedrich took the title in a time of 0:00:33.057 to beat silver medallist Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Cycling Federation) and bronze medallist Daria Shmeleva (Russian Cycling Federation).

Voinova was the fastest in the qualifying opener with a time of 0:00:33.183, where she beat Friedrich. However, the tables turned in the final for the gold medal with Friedrich taking the win.

Germany sweep podium in women's Individual Pursuit

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) was the fastest in the women's Individual Pursuit, taking the world title in a time of 3:18.258, as Germany swept the podium in the event.

Brennauer also posted the fastest time in the qualifying round, 3:17.572, ahead of her compatriots Franziska Brausse and Mieke Kroeger.

In the end, Brennauer's time of 3:18.258 beat Brausse, 3:22.980, in the gold-medal final while Kroeger posted 3:20.903, to beat Italy's Martina Alzini for the bronze.

Women's Madison Final

Women's Madison Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Netherlands 35 Amy Pieters Kirsten Wild 2 France 30 Clara Copponi Marie le Net 3 Great Britain 24 Katie Archibald Neah Evans 4 Italy 23 Letizia Paternoster Rachele Barbieri 5 Denmark 11 Amalie Dideriksen Julie Leth 6 Australia 5 Georgia Baker Alexandra Manly 7 Russian Cycling Federation -6 Mariia Novolodskaia Mariia Miliaeva 8 Belgium -19 Shari Bossuyt Katrijn de Clercq 9 New Zealand -20 Ally Wollaston Michaela Drummond 10 Germany -40 Lea lin Teutenberg Lena Charlotte Reissner 11 Switzerland -40 Michelle Andres Lena Mettraux DNF Poland Daria Pikulik Wiktoria Pikulik DNF Belarus Hanna Tserakh Nastassia Kiptsikava DNF Ukraine Kseniia Fedotova Tetyana Klimchenko DNF Spain Eukene Larrarte Arteaga Ziortza Isasi Cristobal

Women's 500m Time Trial Final

Women's 500m Time Trial Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:33.06 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Cycling Federation) 0:00:33.16 3 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Cycling Federation) 0:00:33.16 4 Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 0:00:33.18 5 Miriam Vece (Italy) 0:00:33.30 6 Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Cycling Federation) 0:00:33.34 7 Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 0:00:33.55 8 Alessa-Catriona Proepster (Germany) 0:00:34.81 9 Marlena Karwacka (Poland) 10 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 11 Alla Biletska (Ukraine) 12 Veronika Jabornikova (Czech Republic) 13 Marianis Salazar Sanchez (Colombia) 14 Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)

Women's Individual Pursuit Final