Day 4 Track Worlds: Wild and Pieters win women's Madison

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters (Netherlands) win the women's Madison at the UCI Track World Championships 2021
Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters (Netherlands) win the women's Madison at the UCI Track World Championships 2021 (Image credit: SWPix)
Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters (Netherlands) win the women's Madison at the UCI Track World Championships 2021 (Image credit: SWPix)
Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) wins 500m Time Trial

Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) wins the women's 500m Time Trial world title (Image credit: SWPix)
Women's Madison

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters win the world title in the women's Madison at Track Worlds 2021 (Image credit: SWPix)
The racing continued on Day 4 of the UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix, France on Saturday. World titles were handed out in the women's Madison, 500m Time Trial and Individual Pursuit, along with the men's Omnium.

Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters defending their world titles after securing the gold medal in the women's Madison. The Dutch pair secured 35 points to beat the French team of Clara Copponi and Marie Le Net who earned the silver medal with 30 points, while Great Britain's team of Katie Archibald and Neah Evans secured bronze with 24 points.

Pieters and Wild are both multiple-time world champions on the track and both have had glittering careers in both road and track racing. Wild retired from road racing at the Simac Ladies Tour after a 20-year career, but teamed up with Pieters to compete in the women's Madision at the Track World Championships.

Pieters and Wild won the opening heat ahead of Poland, Great Britain, Ukraine, New Zealand, Italy, Belarus and Spain to advance to the finals. Australia won heat 2 ahead of France, Russia, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Czech Republic to also advance through to the finals.

In the finals, the teams raced 120 laps, for a total of 30km, with 12 sprints for points. The Dutch team secured five points in four of the 12 sprints, while scoring between 1 and 3 points in four of the other sprints, and then another six in the final sprint for a total of 35 points and the victory.

Friedrich takes gold in women's 500m Time Trail

After taking the gold as part of German's women's Team Sprint squad on Day 1, Lea Sophie Friedrich secured another the world title in the women's 500-metre Time Trial. 

Friedrich took the title in a time of 0:00:33.057 to beat silver medallist Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Cycling Federation) and bronze medallist Daria Shmeleva (Russian Cycling Federation).

Voinova was the fastest in the qualifying opener with a time of 0:00:33.183, where she beat Friedrich. However, the tables turned in the final for the gold medal with Friedrich taking the win.

Germany sweep podium in women's Individual Pursuit

Lisa Brennauer (Germany) was the fastest in the women's Individual Pursuit, taking the world title in a time of 3:18.258, as Germany swept the podium in the event.

Brennauer also posted the fastest time in the qualifying round, 3:17.572, ahead of her compatriots Franziska Brausse and Mieke Kroeger.

In the end, Brennauer's time of 3:18.258 beat Brausse, 3:22.980, in the gold-medal final while Kroeger posted 3:20.903, to beat Italy's Martina Alzini for the bronze.

Women's Madison Final

Women's Madison
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Netherlands 35
Amy Pieters
Kirsten Wild
2France 30
Clara Copponi
Marie le Net
3Great Britain 24
Katie Archibald
Neah Evans
4Italy 23
Letizia Paternoster
Rachele Barbieri
5Denmark 11
Amalie Dideriksen
Julie Leth
6Australia 5
Georgia Baker
Alexandra Manly
7Russian Cycling Federation -6
Mariia Novolodskaia
Mariia Miliaeva
8Belgium -19
Shari Bossuyt
Katrijn de Clercq
9New Zealand -20
Ally Wollaston
Michaela Drummond
10Germany -40
Lea lin Teutenberg
Lena Charlotte Reissner
11Switzerland -40
Michelle Andres
Lena Mettraux
DNFPoland
Daria Pikulik
Wiktoria Pikulik
DNFBelarus
Hanna Tserakh
Nastassia Kiptsikava
DNFUkraine
Kseniia Fedotova
Tetyana Klimchenko
DNFSpain
Eukene Larrarte Arteaga
Ziortza Isasi Cristobal

Women's 500m Time Trial Final

Women's 500m Time Trial Final
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany) 0:00:33.06
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Cycling Federation) 0:00:33.16
3Daria Shmeleva (Russian Cycling Federation) 0:00:33.16
4Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany) 0:00:33.18
5Miriam Vece (Italy) 0:00:33.30
6Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Cycling Federation) 0:00:33.34
7Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia) 0:00:33.55
8Alessa-Catriona Proepster (Germany) 0:00:34.81
9Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
10Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
11Alla Biletska (Ukraine)
12Veronika Jabornikova (Czech Republic)
13Marianis Salazar Sanchez (Colombia)
14Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)

Women's Individual Pursuit Final

Women's Individual Pursuit
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Germany) 0:03:18.258
2Franziska Brausse (Germany) 0:03:22.980
3Mieke Kroeger (Germany 0:03:20.903
4Martina Alzini (Italy)
5Marion Borras (France)
6Kelly Murphy (Ireland)
7Lily Williams (United States of America)
8Mia Griffin (Ireland)
9Megan Barker (Great Britain)
10Ella Barnwell (Great Britain)
11Fabienne Buri (Switzerland)
12Aksana Salauyeva (Belarus)
13Viktoriia Yaroshenko (Ukraine)
14Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
15Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia)
16Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Colombia)
17Yiwei Luo (Singapore)
18Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)
