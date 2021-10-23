Day 4 Track Worlds: Wild and Pieters win women's Madison
By Cyclingnews
Friedrich wins women's 500m Time Trial, Germany sweep podium in women's Individual Pursuit
The racing continued on Day 4 of the UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix, France on Saturday. World titles were handed out in the women's Madison, 500m Time Trial and Individual Pursuit, along with the men's Omnium.
Kirsten Wild and Amy Pieters defending their world titles after securing the gold medal in the women's Madison. The Dutch pair secured 35 points to beat the French team of Clara Copponi and Marie Le Net who earned the silver medal with 30 points, while Great Britain's team of Katie Archibald and Neah Evans secured bronze with 24 points.
Pieters and Wild are both multiple-time world champions on the track and both have had glittering careers in both road and track racing. Wild retired from road racing at the Simac Ladies Tour after a 20-year career, but teamed up with Pieters to compete in the women's Madision at the Track World Championships.
Pieters and Wild won the opening heat ahead of Poland, Great Britain, Ukraine, New Zealand, Italy, Belarus and Spain to advance to the finals. Australia won heat 2 ahead of France, Russia, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Czech Republic to also advance through to the finals.
In the finals, the teams raced 120 laps, for a total of 30km, with 12 sprints for points. The Dutch team secured five points in four of the 12 sprints, while scoring between 1 and 3 points in four of the other sprints, and then another six in the final sprint for a total of 35 points and the victory.
Friedrich takes gold in women's 500m Time Trail
After taking the gold as part of German's women's Team Sprint squad on Day 1, Lea Sophie Friedrich secured another the world title in the women's 500-metre Time Trial.
Friedrich took the title in a time of 0:00:33.057 to beat silver medallist Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Cycling Federation) and bronze medallist Daria Shmeleva (Russian Cycling Federation).
Voinova was the fastest in the qualifying opener with a time of 0:00:33.183, where she beat Friedrich. However, the tables turned in the final for the gold medal with Friedrich taking the win.
Germany sweep podium in women's Individual Pursuit
Lisa Brennauer (Germany) was the fastest in the women's Individual Pursuit, taking the world title in a time of 3:18.258, as Germany swept the podium in the event.
Brennauer also posted the fastest time in the qualifying round, 3:17.572, ahead of her compatriots Franziska Brausse and Mieke Kroeger.
In the end, Brennauer's time of 3:18.258 beat Brausse, 3:22.980, in the gold-medal final while Kroeger posted 3:20.903, to beat Italy's Martina Alzini for the bronze.
Women's Madison Final
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Netherlands
|35
|Amy Pieters
|Kirsten Wild
|2
|France
|30
|Clara Copponi
|Marie le Net
|3
|Great Britain
|24
|Katie Archibald
|Neah Evans
|4
|Italy
|23
|Letizia Paternoster
|Rachele Barbieri
|5
|Denmark
|11
|Amalie Dideriksen
|Julie Leth
|6
|Australia
|5
|Georgia Baker
|Alexandra Manly
|7
|Russian Cycling Federation
|-6
|Mariia Novolodskaia
|Mariia Miliaeva
|8
|Belgium
|-19
|Shari Bossuyt
|Katrijn de Clercq
|9
|New Zealand
|-20
|Ally Wollaston
|Michaela Drummond
|10
|Germany
|-40
|Lea lin Teutenberg
|Lena Charlotte Reissner
|11
|Switzerland
|-40
|Michelle Andres
|Lena Mettraux
|DNF
|Poland
|Daria Pikulik
|Wiktoria Pikulik
|DNF
|Belarus
|Hanna Tserakh
|Nastassia Kiptsikava
|DNF
|Ukraine
|Kseniia Fedotova
|Tetyana Klimchenko
|DNF
|Spain
|Eukene Larrarte Arteaga
|Ziortza Isasi Cristobal
Women's 500m Time Trial Final
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Sophie Friedrich (Germany)
|0:00:33.06
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Cycling Federation)
|0:00:33.16
|3
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Cycling Federation)
|0:00:33.16
|4
|Pauline Sophie Grabosch (Germany)
|0:00:33.18
|5
|Miriam Vece (Italy)
|0:00:33.30
|6
|Yana Tyshchenko (Russian Cycling Federation)
|0:00:33.34
|7
|Martha Bayona Pineda (Colombia)
|0:00:33.55
|8
|Alessa-Catriona Proepster (Germany)
|0:00:34.81
|9
|Marlena Karwacka (Poland)
|10
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|11
|Alla Biletska (Ukraine)
|12
|Veronika Jabornikova (Czech Republic)
|13
|Marianis Salazar Sanchez (Colombia)
|14
|Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)
Women's Individual Pursuit Final
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|0:03:18.258
|2
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|0:03:22.980
|3
|Mieke Kroeger (Germany
|0:03:20.903
|4
|Martina Alzini (Italy)
|5
|Marion Borras (France)
|6
|Kelly Murphy (Ireland)
|7
|Lily Williams (United States of America)
|8
|Mia Griffin (Ireland)
|9
|Megan Barker (Great Britain)
|10
|Ella Barnwell (Great Britain)
|11
|Fabienne Buri (Switzerland)
|12
|Aksana Salauyeva (Belarus)
|13
|Viktoriia Yaroshenko (Ukraine)
|14
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|15
|Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez (Colombia)
|16
|Jessica Marcela Parra Rojas (Colombia)
|17
|Yiwei Luo (Singapore)
|18
|Ese Ukpeseraye (Nigeria)
Day 4 Track Worlds: Wild and Pieters win women's MadisonFriedrich wins women's 500m Time Trial, Germany sweep podium in women's Individual Pursuit
