Day 2 Track Worlds: Italy's Paternoster wins first-ever women's rainbow jersey in Elimination race

Day 2 of the UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix, France crowned champions in five events. The final rainbow jersey awarded on Thursday was the first time a champion had been crowned in the Elimination race for women.

Letizia Paternoster of Italy took the historic winner’s prize, making her move to the front of the race in turn three of final lap. She launched ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) and held her advantage through the straightaway to the finish line for the gold medal. Kopecky could not overcome the final acceleration of the Italian and rolled across the line on her back wheel for silver.

The bronze medal would go to Jennifer Valente (United States of America), who was third in the Scratch race on Wednesday.

Italy and Germany defend titles in Team Pursuit

Italy struck gold for a second time in the men's Team Pursuit and Germany in the women's Team Pursuit, both teams having won the top prize at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

The Italian men backed up their Olympic gold with the world title in Roubaix on Thursday, comprised in the final of Liam Bertazzo, Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna and Jonathan Milan.

The silver medal went to the French team of Thomas Boudat, Thomas Denis, Valentin Tabellion and Benjamin Thomas.

Great Britain took advantage of mistakes by Denmark, who fell apart in the final round and could not stay together, and won the bronze medal with Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon, Charlie Tanfield and Oliver Wood.

It was the first World title in the Men’s Team Pursuit for Italy in 24 years, last taking the title in back-to-back years in 1997 in Perth and 1996 in Manchester.

“We listened to people at the track for support of the French, but we believed all race to the last metre [in our ability] and we are very happy. Obviously, this rainbow jersey, after 25 [sic] years and in the same year as the gold medal in the Olympics is really important for us,” Ganna said at the conclusion of the race.

For France, it was the first time back on the podium in the discipline since a bronze in 2000 in Manchester. Hayter, Tanfield and Emadi and Wood were four of the five riders on the British team who won silver in 2019.

Germany won its second team gold in two days, holding off Italy in the Women’s Team Pursuit. The German trio of Franziska Brausse, Lisa Brennauer and Laura Seussemilch made up time after the first 1,000 metres to keep the lead at the end for a dominant win. Mieke Kroeger was part of the four-rider team to be awarded the gold. The Italian squad was comprised of reigning road World Champion Elisa Balsamo, Martina Alzini, Chiara Consonni and Martina Fidanza.

It was the first time Germany has won the Team Pursuit gold at the World Championships, having won two bronze medals in the past 14 years. Like the Italian men, the German women also won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games, that team which included Brausse, Brennauer, and Kroeger.

The bronze medal matchup between Great Britain and Canada was taken by Great Britain, represented in the final by Katie Archibald, Megan Barker and Josie Knight.

Frenchman Grondin wins Scratch, Dutchman Lavreysen wins Keirin

France took its first gold medal of their home World Championships in the men’s Scratch race with Donavan Grondin (France). He started his sprint around the final turn and held off a charging peloton, with Tuur Dens (Germany) in second and Rhys Britton (Great Britain) in third.

In the men’s Keirin, the Dutch duo of Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland doubled up to finish one-two. Lavreysen defended his rainbow jersey and took the win by a bike length over Hoogland. The bronze medal went to Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Cycling Federation).

Women's Elimination Race

Women's Elimination Race Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Letizia Paternoster (Italy) 2 Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) 3 Jennifer Valente (United States of America) 4 Mariia Novolodskaia (Russian Cycling Federation) 5 Olivija Baleisyte (Lithuania) 6 Aksana Salauyeva (Belarus) 7 Valentine Fortin (France) 8 Michelle Andres (Switzerland) 9 Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spain) 10 Rinata Sultanova (Kazakhstan) 11 Lina Mabel Rojas Zapata (Colombia) 12 Alzbeta Bacikova (Slovakia) 13 Yumi Kajihara (Japan) 14 Kseniia Fedotova (Ukraine) 15 Nikol Plosaj (Poland) 16 Ella Barnwell (Great Britain) 17 Anita Yvonne Stenberg (Norway) 18 Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (Mexico) 19 Petra Sevcikova (Czech Republic) 20 Sarah Van Dam (Canada) 21 Tawakalt Yekeen (Nigeria) DNS Maria Martins (Portugal)

Women's Team Pursuit Final

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for Gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:04:08.752 Franziska Brausse (Germany) Lisa Brennauer (Germany) Mieke Kroeger (Germany) Laura Suessemilch (Germany) 2 Italy 0:04:13.690 Elisa Balsamo (Italy) Martina Alzini (Italy) Chiara Consonni (Italy) Martina Fidanza (Italy) Letizia Paternoster (Italy)

Women's Team Pursuit - Final for Bronze Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Great Britain 0:04:17.359 Katie Archibald (Great Britain) Megan Barker (Great Britain) Neah Evans (Great Britain) Josie Knight (Great Britain) 4 Canada 0:04:22.889 Ngaire Barraclough (Canada) Erin Attwell (Canada) Maggie Coles-lyster (Canada) Devaney Collier (Canada) Sarah Van Dam (Canada)

Women's Team Pursuit - 5th through 8th Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Ireland Mia Griffin (Ireland) Emily Kay (Ireland) Kelly Murphy (Ireland) Alice Sharpe (Ireland) 6 Poland Nikol Plosaj (Poland) Karolina Karasiewicz (Poland) Daria Pikulik (Poland) Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland) Patrycja Lorkowska (Poland) 7 Belarus Hanna Tserakh (Belarus) Aksana Salauyeva (Belarus) Nastassia Kiptsikava (Belarus) Taisa Naskovich (Belarus) 8 Switzerland Aline Seitz (Switzerland) Michelle Andres (Switzerland) Fabienne Buri (Switzerland) Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)

Men's Team Pursuit Final

Men's Team Pursuit - Final for Gold Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 0:03:47.192 Liam Bertazzo (Italy) Simone Consonni (Italy) Filippo Ganna (Italy) Jonathan Milan (Italy) Francesco Lamon (Italy) 2 France 0:03:49.168 Thomas Boudat (France) Thomas Denis (France) Valentin Tabellion (France) Benjamin Thomas (France)

Men's team Pursuit - Final for Bronze Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Great Britain 0:03:51.205 Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) Ethan Vernon (Great Britain) Charlie Tanfield (Great Britain) Oliver Wood (Great Britain) Kian Emadi (Great Britain) 4 Denmark 0:03:53.182 Matias Malmberg (Denmark) Tobias Hansen (Denmark) Carl-Frederik Bevort (Denmark) Rasmus Pedersen (Denmark) Robin Skivild (Denmark)

Men's Team Pursuit - Fifth through eighth Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Switzerland Claudio Imhof (Switzerland) Lukas Ruegg (Switzerland) Valere Thiebaud (Switzerland) Alex Vogel (Switzerland) Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland) 6 Russian Cycling Federation Gleb Syritsa (Russian Cycling Federation) Lev Gonov (Russian Cycling Federation) Egor Igoshev (Russian Cycling Federation) Ivan Novolodskii (Russian Cycling Federation) 7 Germany Tobias Buck-gramcko (Germany) Nicolas Heinrich (Germany) Pierre-Pascal Keup (Germany) Theo Reinhardt (Germany) 8 Poland Alan Banaszek (Poland) Szymon Krawczyk (Poland) Bartosz Rudyk (Poland) Szymon Sajnok (Poland) Daniel Staniszewski (Poland)

Men's Scratch Race Final

Men's Scratch Race Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Donavan Grondin (France) 2 Tuur Dens (Belgium) 3 Rhys Britton (Great Britain) 4 Roy Eefting (Netherlands) 5 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 6 Daniel Babor (Czech Republic) 7 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Germany) 8 Tobias Hansen (Denmark) 9 Elia Viviani (Italy) 10 Rui Oliveira (Portugal) 11 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 12 Robin Froidevaux (Switzerland) 13 Sergei Rostovtsev (Russian Cycling Federation) 14 Yauheni Karaliok (Belarus) 15 Roman Gladysh (Ukraine) 16 Bartosz Rudyk (Poland) 17 Krisztian Lovassy (Hungary) 18 Maximilian Schmidbauer (Austria) 19 Gavin Hoover (United States of America) 20 Yacine Chalel (Algeria) 21 Akil Campbell (Trinidad and Tobago) 22 Martin Chren (Slovakia)

Men's Keirin Final

Men's Keirin Final Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 3 Mikhail Iakovlev (Russian Cycling Federation) 4 Nicholas Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 5 Kento Yamasaki (Japan) 6 Rayan Helal (France)