Trending

Track Worlds: Australia’s Edmondson wins omnium, Meares wins keirin

Coquard, Kneisky and Baugé add to France's gold medal count

Image 1 of 21

Australia’s Annette Edmondson secured the world title in the women’s omnium

Australia’s Annette Edmondson secured the world title in the women’s omnium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Grégory Baugé wins the men's sprint final

Grégory Baugé wins the men's sprint final
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 3 of 21

Anna Meares with the Australian flag after winning the Kierin

Anna Meares with the Australian flag after winning the Kierin
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 4 of 21

Annette Edmondson during the women's omnium

Annette Edmondson during the women's omnium
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 5 of 21

Anna Meares (Australia) wins the women's keirin

Anna Meares (Australia) wins the women's keirin
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 6 of 21

The women's Keirin final about to get underway

The women's Keirin final about to get underway
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 7 of 21

Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong) wins the 7-12 Keirin final

Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong) wins the 7-12 Keirin final
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 8 of 21

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) riding to second in the time trial

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) riding to second in the time trial
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 9 of 21

Grégory Baugé on the top step of the men's sprint podium for his third world title in the event

Grégory Baugé on the top step of the men's sprint podium for his third world title in the event
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 10 of 21

Bryan Coquard and Morgan Kneisky won the men's madison

Bryan Coquard and Morgan Kneisky won the men's madison
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 11 of 21

Anna Meares is now the most successful female track cyclist of all time

Anna Meares is now the most successful female track cyclist of all time
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 12 of 21

Annette Edmondson celebrates winning her first world omnium title in Paris

Annette Edmondson celebrates winning her first world omnium title in Paris
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 13 of 21

France’s Gregory Bauge celebrates his world title

France’s Gregory Bauge celebrates his world title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 21

France’s Gregory Bauge world title in the men's sprint

France’s Gregory Bauge world title in the men's sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 21

Italy’s Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani took silver in the madison

Italy’s Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani took silver in the madison
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

France’s Gregory Bauge celebrates his world title in the men's sprint

France’s Gregory Bauge celebrates his world title in the men's sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

Australia's Anna Meares won women's keirin world title

Australia's Anna Meares won women's keirin world title
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 21

France's Bryan Coquard and Morgan Kneisky won the madison

France's Bryan Coquard and Morgan Kneisky won the madison
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 21

France’s Gregory Bauge wins the men's sprint

France’s Gregory Bauge wins the men's sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Morgan Kneisky

Morgan Kneisky
(Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen)
Image 21 of 21

Gregory Bauge (France) celebrates winning the European sprint title.

Gregory Bauge (France) celebrates winning the European sprint title.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australia’s Annette Edmondson secured the world title in the women’s omnium at the UCI Track World Championships on Sunday in Paris. The all-rounder won three of the six rounds and accumulated 192 points, beating Great Britain’s Laura Trott by 16 points and the Netherland's Kirsten Wild by 17 points.

Edmondson placed fifth in the opening round’s scratch race and was second in the individual pursuit, which moved her into the early overall lead. She was bumped out of the lead by Wild when she placed a disappointing seventh place in the elimination race, all in Day 4.

She turned things around on Day 5, the final day of the World Championships, when she won all three rounds; time trial, flying lap and the points race, making her the new world champion in the women’s omnium.

It was her second world title at the World Championships in Paris, having also won the women’s team pursuit on Day 2.

"I really can't believe it, it is pretty special (to finally reach the top step of the podium) after the high of the team pursuit, this is just a bonus," Edmondson said. "This (omnium) win is fantastic, but nothing compares to winning it (the team pursuit) with my teammates. I played that over in my head even warming up for this omnium."

"The women's track endurance squad, has been working so hard for the past few years, so to see the success come across the entire board, it is really exciting for all of us. It shows we are heading in the right direction. We are looking forward to the next few years."

Australia celebrated another world title in the women’s keirin when Anna Meares stormed to the win during the final round. She took the win ahead of Shanne Braspennincx from the Netherlands and Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez from Cuba.

It marked Meares' 11th world title on the track making her the most decorated female track cyclist of all time. Prior to these World Championships, the Australian was tied with Felicia Ballanger from France, both had on 10 world titles.

"Very happy, little bit emotional, very proud. It has been a tough run, but it has been a lot of fun,” Meares said."Honestly, I don't remember the final, I honestly can't tell you what I did, but I won."

"I have been in this position (world champion) many times before, but it has been a long time since I have been up there," said Meares, who last won a rainbow jersey in 2012. "This tells me that I have to work just as hard, have to earn it as much as anyone else, and I did that today. I worked hard, I fought hard, and I earned it and I am really proud of myself."

France secured five gold medals, the most of any of the participating countries, during this year’s Track World Championships. Bryan Coquard and Morgan Kneisky contributed to that tally after winning the madison world title with 21 points, one point more than Italy’s Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani, and six points more than Belgium’s Jasper De Buyst and Otto Vergaerde.

France’s Grégory Baugé also contributed his nation’s total number of wins after securing the world title in the men’s individual sprint. He won the gold-medal round against Russia’s Denis Dmitriev. Baugé’s compatriot Quentin Lafargue won the bronze-medal round against Dutch rider Jeffrey Hoogland.

Results

Women's Omnium - 500m time trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus)0:00:35.064
2Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)0:00:35.103
3Tamara Balabolina (Rus)0:00:35.65
4Jolien D'hoore (Bel)0:00:35.675
5Laura Trott (GBr)0:00:35.814
6Laurie Berthon (Fra)0:00:36.023
7Anna Knauer (Ger)0:00:36.039
8Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)0:00:36.101
9Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)0:00:36.181
10Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)0:00:36.44
11Yuanyuan Tian (Chn)0:00:36.621
12Simona Frapporti (Ita)0:00:36.72
13Kirsten Wild (Ned)0:00:37.019
14Racquel Olivia Sheath (NZl)0:00:37.029
15Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)0:00:37.061
16Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg)0:00:37.183
17Sarah Hammer (USA)0:00:37.186
18Lucie Zaleska (Cze)0:00:37.474
19Amalie Dideriksen (Den)0:00:37.709
20Caroline Ryan (Irl)0:00:37.977

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus)0:00:14.024
2Kirsten Wild (Ned)0:00:14.116
3Laura Trott (GBr)0:00:14.154
4Jolien D'hoore (Bel)0:00:14.229
5Anna Knauer (Ger)0:00:14.23
6Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)0:00:14.258
7Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg)0:00:14.266
8Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)0:00:14.31
9Laurie Berthon (Fra)0:00:14.339
10Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)0:00:14.4
11Tamara Balabolina (Rus)0:00:114.421
12Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)0:00:14.453
13Simona Frapporti (Ita)0:00:14.504
14Sarah Hammer (USA)0:00:14.522
15Racquel Olivia Sheath (NZl)0:00:14.55
16Amalie Dideriksen (Den)0:00:14.664
17Yuanyuan Tian (Chn)0:00:14.859
18Lucie Zaleska (Cze)0:00:14.962
19Caroline Ryan (Irl)0:00:15.264
20Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)0:00:15.282

Women's Omnium - Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kirsten Wild (Ned)
2Laura Trott (GBr)
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
4Annette Edmondson (Aus)
5Tian Yuanyuan (Chn)
6Sarah Hammer (USA)
7Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
8Racquel Sheath (NZl)
9Anna Knauer (Ger)
10Diao Xiaojuan (Hkg)
11Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
12Laurie Berthon (Fra)
13Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
14Aušrine Trebaite (Ltu)
15Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)
16Simona Frapporti (Ita)
17Caroline Ryan (Irl)
18Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
19Lucie Záleská (Cze)
20Marlies Mejias (Cub)

Women's Omnium - Final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus)192pts
2Laura Trott (GBr)176
3Kirsten Wild (Ned)175
4Jolien D'hoore (Bel)166
5Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)149
6Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)131
7Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)129
8Sarah Hammer (USA)126
9Tamara Balabolina (Rus)120
10Racquel Olivia Sheath (NZl)117
11Anna Knauer (Ger)112
12Amalie Dideriksen (Den)108
13Simona Frapporti (Ita)98
14Laurie Berthon (Fra)87
15Caroline Ryan (Irl)84
16Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)75
17Yuanyuan Tian (Chn)68
18Lucie Zaleska (Cze)64
19Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)58
20Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg)55

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lin Junhong (Chn)
2Elena Brejniva (Rus)
3Lee Hye-jin (Kor)
4Melissa Erickson (USA)
5Kristina Vogel (Ger)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Aus)
2Monique Sullivan (Can)
3Juliana Gaviria (Col)
4Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus)
5Elis Ligtlee (Ned)
6Miriam Welte (Ger)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stephanie Morton (Aus)
2Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
3Guo Shuang (Chn)
4Lisandra Guerra (Cub)
5Tania Calvo (Esp)
6Kanako Kase (Jpn)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lee Wai Sze (Hkg)
2Zhong Tianshi (Chn)
3Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)
4Jessica Varnish (GBr)
5Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
6Olivia Montauban (Fra)

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lee Hye-jin (Kor)
2Tania Calvo (Esp)
Jessica Varnish (GBr)REL

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lisandra Guerra (Cub)
2Olivia Montauban (Fra)
3Juliana Gaviria (Col)
4Elis Ligtlee (Ned)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guo Shuang (Chn)
2Miriam Welte (Ger)
3Kristina Vogel (Ger)
4Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus)REL

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)
2Melissa Erickson (USA)
3Kanako Kase (Jpn)
4Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lin Junhong (Chn)
2Monique Sullivan (Can)
3Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
4Lee Wai Sze (Hkg)
5Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)
6Lee Hye-jin (Kor)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Aus)
2Stephanie Morton (Aus)
3Lisandra Guerra (Cub)
4Zhong Tianshi (Chn)
5Guo Shuang (Chn)
6Elena Brejniva (Rus)REL

Medals Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Aus)
2Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
3Lisandra Guerra (Cub)
4Monique Sullivan (Can)
5Lin Junhong (Chn)
6Stephanie Morton (Aus)

7-12 Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Lee Wai Sze (Hkg)
8Elena Brejniva (Rus)
9Lee Hye-jin (Kor)
10Zhong Tianshi (Chn)
11Guo Shuang (Chn)
12Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)

Men's Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France21pts
Bryan Coquard
Morgan Kneisky
2Italy20pts
Liam Bertazzo
Elia Viviani
3Belgium15pts
Jasper De Buyst
Otto Vergaerde
4Spain15pts
David Muntaner Juaneda
Albert Torres Barcelo
5Germany12pts
Henning Bommel
Theo Reinhardt
6Czech Republic3pts
Martin Blaha
Vojtech Hacecky
7Australia8pts
Jack Bobridge
Glenn O'Shea
8Great Britain2pts
Mark Christian
Owain Doull
9Austria2pts
Andreas Graf
Andreas Mueller
10Colombia5pts
Juan Arango Carvajal
Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz
11Ukraine4pts
Roman Gladysh
Vladyslav Kreminskyi
12Switzerland2pts
Thery Schir
Frank Pasche
13Hong Kong1
King Lok Cheung
Chun Wing Leung
DNFNew Zealand
Pieter Bulling
Regan Gough

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
2Sam Webster (NZL)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
2Sam Webster (NZL)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gregory Bauge (Fra)
2Francois Pervis (Fra)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Francois Pervis (Fra)
2Gregory Bauge (Fra)

Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gregory Bauge (Fra)
2Francois Pervis (Fra)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
2Hersony Canelon (Ven)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
2Hersony Canelon (Ven)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
2Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned
2Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)

Men's Sprint - 5-8 finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
6Sam Webster (NZl)
7Francois Pervis (Fra)
8Hersony Canelon (Ven)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
2Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gregory Bauge (Fra)
2Quentin Lafargue (Fra)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gregory Bauge (Fra)
2Quentin Lafargue (Fra)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gregory Bauge (Fra)
2Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gregory Bauge (Fra)
2Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
2Quentin Lafargue (Fra)

Race 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
2Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews