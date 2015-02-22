Track Worlds: Australia’s Edmondson wins omnium, Meares wins keirin
Coquard, Kneisky and Baugé add to France's gold medal count
Day 5: Women Omnium Final, Men Madison - Women Keirin, Men Sprint Final
Australia’s Annette Edmondson secured the world title in the women’s omnium at the UCI Track World Championships on Sunday in Paris. The all-rounder won three of the six rounds and accumulated 192 points, beating Great Britain’s Laura Trott by 16 points and the Netherland's Kirsten Wild by 17 points.
Edmondson placed fifth in the opening round’s scratch race and was second in the individual pursuit, which moved her into the early overall lead. She was bumped out of the lead by Wild when she placed a disappointing seventh place in the elimination race, all in Day 4.
She turned things around on Day 5, the final day of the World Championships, when she won all three rounds; time trial, flying lap and the points race, making her the new world champion in the women’s omnium.
It was her second world title at the World Championships in Paris, having also won the women’s team pursuit on Day 2.
"I really can't believe it, it is pretty special (to finally reach the top step of the podium) after the high of the team pursuit, this is just a bonus," Edmondson said. "This (omnium) win is fantastic, but nothing compares to winning it (the team pursuit) with my teammates. I played that over in my head even warming up for this omnium."
"The women's track endurance squad, has been working so hard for the past few years, so to see the success come across the entire board, it is really exciting for all of us. It shows we are heading in the right direction. We are looking forward to the next few years."
Australia celebrated another world title in the women’s keirin when Anna Meares stormed to the win during the final round. She took the win ahead of Shanne Braspennincx from the Netherlands and Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez from Cuba.
It marked Meares' 11th world title on the track making her the most decorated female track cyclist of all time. Prior to these World Championships, the Australian was tied with Felicia Ballanger from France, both had on 10 world titles.
"Very happy, little bit emotional, very proud. It has been a tough run, but it has been a lot of fun,” Meares said."Honestly, I don't remember the final, I honestly can't tell you what I did, but I won."
"I have been in this position (world champion) many times before, but it has been a long time since I have been up there," said Meares, who last won a rainbow jersey in 2012. "This tells me that I have to work just as hard, have to earn it as much as anyone else, and I did that today. I worked hard, I fought hard, and I earned it and I am really proud of myself."
France secured five gold medals, the most of any of the participating countries, during this year’s Track World Championships. Bryan Coquard and Morgan Kneisky contributed to that tally after winning the madison world title with 21 points, one point more than Italy’s Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani, and six points more than Belgium’s Jasper De Buyst and Otto Vergaerde.
France’s Grégory Baugé also contributed his nation’s total number of wins after securing the world title in the men’s individual sprint. He won the gold-medal round against Russia’s Denis Dmitriev. Baugé’s compatriot Quentin Lafargue won the bronze-medal round against Dutch rider Jeffrey Hoogland.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|0:00:35.064
|2
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)
|0:00:35.103
|3
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|0:00:35.65
|4
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|0:00:35.675
|5
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|0:00:35.814
|6
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|0:00:36.023
|7
|Anna Knauer (Ger)
|0:00:36.039
|8
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)
|0:00:36.101
|9
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|0:00:36.181
|10
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
|0:00:36.44
|11
|Yuanyuan Tian (Chn)
|0:00:36.621
|12
|Simona Frapporti (Ita)
|0:00:36.72
|13
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|0:00:37.019
|14
|Racquel Olivia Sheath (NZl)
|0:00:37.029
|15
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|0:00:37.061
|16
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg)
|0:00:37.183
|17
|Sarah Hammer (USA)
|0:00:37.186
|18
|Lucie Zaleska (Cze)
|0:00:37.474
|19
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|0:00:37.709
|20
|Caroline Ryan (Irl)
|0:00:37.977
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|0:00:14.024
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|0:00:14.116
|3
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|0:00:14.154
|4
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|0:00:14.229
|5
|Anna Knauer (Ger)
|0:00:14.23
|6
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)
|0:00:14.258
|7
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg)
|0:00:14.266
|8
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)
|0:00:14.31
|9
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|0:00:14.339
|10
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
|0:00:14.4
|11
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|0:00:114.421
|12
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|0:00:14.453
|13
|Simona Frapporti (Ita)
|0:00:14.504
|14
|Sarah Hammer (USA)
|0:00:14.522
|15
|Racquel Olivia Sheath (NZl)
|0:00:14.55
|16
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|0:00:14.664
|17
|Yuanyuan Tian (Chn)
|0:00:14.859
|18
|Lucie Zaleska (Cze)
|0:00:14.962
|19
|Caroline Ryan (Irl)
|0:00:15.264
|20
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|0:00:15.282
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|2
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel)
|4
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|5
|Tian Yuanyuan (Chn)
|6
|Sarah Hammer (USA)
|7
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|8
|Racquel Sheath (NZl)
|9
|Anna Knauer (Ger)
|10
|Diao Xiaojuan (Hkg)
|11
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|12
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|13
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
|14
|Aušrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|15
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)
|16
|Simona Frapporti (Ita)
|17
|Caroline Ryan (Irl)
|18
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|19
|Lucie Záleská (Cze)
|20
|Marlies Mejias (Cub)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus)
|192
|pts
|2
|Laura Trott (GBr)
|176
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|175
|4
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel)
|166
|5
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub)
|149
|6
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
|131
|7
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)
|129
|8
|Sarah Hammer (USA)
|126
|9
|Tamara Balabolina (Rus)
|120
|10
|Racquel Olivia Sheath (NZl)
|117
|11
|Anna Knauer (Ger)
|112
|12
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den)
|108
|13
|Simona Frapporti (Ita)
|98
|14
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|87
|15
|Caroline Ryan (Irl)
|84
|16
|Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu)
|75
|17
|Yuanyuan Tian (Chn)
|68
|18
|Lucie Zaleska (Cze)
|64
|19
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol)
|58
|20
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg)
|55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lin Junhong (Chn)
|2
|Elena Brejniva (Rus)
|3
|Lee Hye-jin (Kor)
|4
|Melissa Erickson (USA)
|5
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus)
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Can)
|3
|Juliana Gaviria (Col)
|4
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus)
|5
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned)
|6
|Miriam Welte (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stephanie Morton (Aus)
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
|3
|Guo Shuang (Chn)
|4
|Lisandra Guerra (Cub)
|5
|Tania Calvo (Esp)
|6
|Kanako Kase (Jpn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lee Wai Sze (Hkg)
|2
|Zhong Tianshi (Chn)
|3
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)
|4
|Jessica Varnish (GBr)
|5
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
|6
|Olivia Montauban (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lee Hye-jin (Kor)
|2
|Tania Calvo (Esp)
|Jessica Varnish (GBr)
|REL
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lisandra Guerra (Cub)
|2
|Olivia Montauban (Fra)
|3
|Juliana Gaviria (Col)
|4
|Elis Ligtlee (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guo Shuang (Chn)
|2
|Miriam Welte (Ger)
|3
|Kristina Vogel (Ger)
|4
|Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus)
|REL
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)
|2
|Melissa Erickson (USA)
|3
|Kanako Kase (Jpn)
|4
|Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lin Junhong (Chn)
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Can)
|3
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
|4
|Lee Wai Sze (Hkg)
|5
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)
|6
|Lee Hye-jin (Kor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus)
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Aus)
|3
|Lisandra Guerra (Cub)
|4
|Zhong Tianshi (Chn)
|5
|Guo Shuang (Chn)
|6
|Elena Brejniva (Rus)
|REL
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Aus)
|2
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned)
|3
|Lisandra Guerra (Cub)
|4
|Monique Sullivan (Can)
|5
|Lin Junhong (Chn)
|6
|Stephanie Morton (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Lee Wai Sze (Hkg)
|8
|Elena Brejniva (Rus)
|9
|Lee Hye-jin (Kor)
|10
|Zhong Tianshi (Chn)
|11
|Guo Shuang (Chn)
|12
|Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|21
|pts
|Bryan Coquard
|Morgan Kneisky
|2
|Italy
|20
|pts
|Liam Bertazzo
|Elia Viviani
|3
|Belgium
|15
|pts
|Jasper De Buyst
|Otto Vergaerde
|4
|Spain
|15
|pts
|David Muntaner Juaneda
|Albert Torres Barcelo
|5
|Germany
|12
|pts
|Henning Bommel
|Theo Reinhardt
|6
|Czech Republic
|3
|pts
|Martin Blaha
|Vojtech Hacecky
|7
|Australia
|8
|pts
|Jack Bobridge
|Glenn O'Shea
|8
|Great Britain
|2
|pts
|Mark Christian
|Owain Doull
|9
|Austria
|2
|pts
|Andreas Graf
|Andreas Mueller
|10
|Colombia
|5
|pts
|Juan Arango Carvajal
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz
|11
|Ukraine
|4
|pts
|Roman Gladysh
|Vladyslav Kreminskyi
|12
|Switzerland
|2
|pts
|Thery Schir
|Frank Pasche
|13
|Hong Kong
|1
|King Lok Cheung
|Chun Wing Leung
|DNF
|New Zealand
|Pieter Bulling
|Regan Gough
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|2
|Sam Webster (NZL)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|2
|Sam Webster (NZL)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra)
|2
|Francois Pervis (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Francois Pervis (Fra)
|2
|Gregory Bauge (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra)
|2
|Francois Pervis (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|2
|Hersony Canelon (Ven)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|2
|Hersony Canelon (Ven)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)
|6
|Sam Webster (NZl)
|7
|Francois Pervis (Fra)
|8
|Hersony Canelon (Ven)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra)
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra)
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra)
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gregory Bauge (Fra)
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
|2
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|2
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)
