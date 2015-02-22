Image 1 of 21 Australia’s Annette Edmondson secured the world title in the women’s omnium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 21 Grégory Baugé wins the men's sprint final (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 21 Anna Meares with the Australian flag after winning the Kierin (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 21 Annette Edmondson during the women's omnium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 21 Anna Meares (Australia) wins the women's keirin (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 21 The women's Keirin final about to get underway (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 21 Lee Wai Sze (Hong Kong) wins the 7-12 Keirin final (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 21 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) riding to second in the time trial (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 21 Grégory Baugé on the top step of the men's sprint podium for his third world title in the event (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 21 Bryan Coquard and Morgan Kneisky won the men's madison (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 11 of 21 Anna Meares is now the most successful female track cyclist of all time (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 12 of 21 Annette Edmondson celebrates winning her first world omnium title in Paris (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 13 of 21 France’s Gregory Bauge celebrates his world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 France’s Gregory Bauge world title in the men's sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 Italy’s Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani took silver in the madison (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 France’s Gregory Bauge celebrates his world title in the men's sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Australia's Anna Meares won women's keirin world title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 France's Bryan Coquard and Morgan Kneisky won the madison (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 France’s Gregory Bauge wins the men's sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Morgan Kneisky (Image credit: ISPA-photo/L.Claesen) Image 21 of 21 Gregory Bauge (France) celebrates winning the European sprint title. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australia’s Annette Edmondson secured the world title in the women’s omnium at the UCI Track World Championships on Sunday in Paris. The all-rounder won three of the six rounds and accumulated 192 points, beating Great Britain’s Laura Trott by 16 points and the Netherland's Kirsten Wild by 17 points.

Edmondson placed fifth in the opening round’s scratch race and was second in the individual pursuit, which moved her into the early overall lead. She was bumped out of the lead by Wild when she placed a disappointing seventh place in the elimination race, all in Day 4.

She turned things around on Day 5, the final day of the World Championships, when she won all three rounds; time trial, flying lap and the points race, making her the new world champion in the women’s omnium.

It was her second world title at the World Championships in Paris, having also won the women’s team pursuit on Day 2.

"I really can't believe it, it is pretty special (to finally reach the top step of the podium) after the high of the team pursuit, this is just a bonus," Edmondson said. "This (omnium) win is fantastic, but nothing compares to winning it (the team pursuit) with my teammates. I played that over in my head even warming up for this omnium."

"The women's track endurance squad, has been working so hard for the past few years, so to see the success come across the entire board, it is really exciting for all of us. It shows we are heading in the right direction. We are looking forward to the next few years."

Australia celebrated another world title in the women’s keirin when Anna Meares stormed to the win during the final round. She took the win ahead of Shanne Braspennincx from the Netherlands and Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez from Cuba.

It marked Meares' 11th world title on the track making her the most decorated female track cyclist of all time. Prior to these World Championships, the Australian was tied with Felicia Ballanger from France, both had on 10 world titles.

"Very happy, little bit emotional, very proud. It has been a tough run, but it has been a lot of fun,” Meares said."Honestly, I don't remember the final, I honestly can't tell you what I did, but I won."

"I have been in this position (world champion) many times before, but it has been a long time since I have been up there," said Meares, who last won a rainbow jersey in 2012. "This tells me that I have to work just as hard, have to earn it as much as anyone else, and I did that today. I worked hard, I fought hard, and I earned it and I am really proud of myself."

France secured five gold medals, the most of any of the participating countries, during this year’s Track World Championships. Bryan Coquard and Morgan Kneisky contributed to that tally after winning the madison world title with 21 points, one point more than Italy’s Liam Bertazzo and Elia Viviani, and six points more than Belgium’s Jasper De Buyst and Otto Vergaerde.

France’s Grégory Baugé also contributed his nation’s total number of wins after securing the world title in the men’s individual sprint. He won the gold-medal round against Russia’s Denis Dmitriev. Baugé’s compatriot Quentin Lafargue won the bronze-medal round against Dutch rider Jeffrey Hoogland.

Results

Women's Omnium - 500m time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 0:00:35.064 2 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) 0:00:35.103 3 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 0:00:35.65 4 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 0:00:35.675 5 Laura Trott (GBr) 0:00:35.814 6 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 0:00:36.023 7 Anna Knauer (Ger) 0:00:36.039 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) 0:00:36.101 9 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 0:00:36.181 10 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) 0:00:36.44 11 Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) 0:00:36.621 12 Simona Frapporti (Ita) 0:00:36.72 13 Kirsten Wild (Ned) 0:00:37.019 14 Racquel Olivia Sheath (NZl) 0:00:37.029 15 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) 0:00:37.061 16 Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg) 0:00:37.183 17 Sarah Hammer (USA) 0:00:37.186 18 Lucie Zaleska (Cze) 0:00:37.474 19 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) 0:00:37.709 20 Caroline Ryan (Irl) 0:00:37.977

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 0:00:14.024 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) 0:00:14.116 3 Laura Trott (GBr) 0:00:14.154 4 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 0:00:14.229 5 Anna Knauer (Ger) 0:00:14.23 6 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) 0:00:14.258 7 Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg) 0:00:14.266 8 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) 0:00:14.31 9 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 0:00:14.339 10 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) 0:00:14.4 11 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 0:00:114.421 12 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 0:00:14.453 13 Simona Frapporti (Ita) 0:00:14.504 14 Sarah Hammer (USA) 0:00:14.522 15 Racquel Olivia Sheath (NZl) 0:00:14.55 16 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) 0:00:14.664 17 Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) 0:00:14.859 18 Lucie Zaleska (Cze) 0:00:14.962 19 Caroline Ryan (Irl) 0:00:15.264 20 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) 0:00:15.282

Women's Omnium - Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) 2 Laura Trott (GBr) 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) 4 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 5 Tian Yuanyuan (Chn) 6 Sarah Hammer (USA) 7 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 8 Racquel Sheath (NZl) 9 Anna Knauer (Ger) 10 Diao Xiaojuan (Hkg) 11 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) 12 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 13 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) 14 Aušrine Trebaite (Ltu) 15 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) 16 Simona Frapporti (Ita) 17 Caroline Ryan (Irl) 18 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 19 Lucie Záleská (Cze) 20 Marlies Mejias (Cub)

Women's Omnium - Final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) 192 pts 2 Laura Trott (GBr) 176 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) 175 4 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) 166 5 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) 149 6 Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) 131 7 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp) 129 8 Sarah Hammer (USA) 126 9 Tamara Balabolina (Rus) 120 10 Racquel Olivia Sheath (NZl) 117 11 Anna Knauer (Ger) 112 12 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) 108 13 Simona Frapporti (Ita) 98 14 Laurie Berthon (Fra) 87 15 Caroline Ryan (Irl) 84 16 Ausrine Trebaite (Ltu) 75 17 Yuanyuan Tian (Chn) 68 18 Lucie Zaleska (Cze) 64 19 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Pol) 58 20 Xiao Juan Diao (Hkg) 55

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lin Junhong (Chn) 2 Elena Brejniva (Rus) 3 Lee Hye-jin (Kor) 4 Melissa Erickson (USA) 5 Kristina Vogel (Ger)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Aus) 2 Monique Sullivan (Can) 3 Juliana Gaviria (Col) 4 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) 5 Elis Ligtlee (Ned) 6 Miriam Welte (Ger)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) 3 Guo Shuang (Chn) 4 Lisandra Guerra (Cub) 5 Tania Calvo (Esp) 6 Kanako Kase (Jpn)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lee Wai Sze (Hkg) 2 Zhong Tianshi (Chn) 3 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) 4 Jessica Varnish (GBr) 5 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu) 6 Olivia Montauban (Fra)

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lee Hye-jin (Kor) 2 Tania Calvo (Esp) Jessica Varnish (GBr) REL

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lisandra Guerra (Cub) 2 Olivia Montauban (Fra) 3 Juliana Gaviria (Col) 4 Elis Ligtlee (Ned)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guo Shuang (Chn) 2 Miriam Welte (Ger) 3 Kristina Vogel (Ger) 4 Ekaterina Gnidenko (Rus) REL

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) 2 Melissa Erickson (USA) 3 Kanako Kase (Jpn) 4 Simona Krupeckaite (Ltu)

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lin Junhong (Chn) 2 Monique Sullivan (Can) 3 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) 4 Lee Wai Sze (Hkg) 5 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas) 6 Lee Hye-jin (Kor)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Meares (Aus) 2 Stephanie Morton (Aus) 3 Lisandra Guerra (Cub) 4 Zhong Tianshi (Chn) 5 Guo Shuang (Chn) 6 Elena Brejniva (Rus) REL

Medals Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Aus) 2 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) 3 Lisandra Guerra (Cub) 4 Monique Sullivan (Can) 5 Lin Junhong (Chn) 6 Stephanie Morton (Aus)

7-12 Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Lee Wai Sze (Hkg) 8 Elena Brejniva (Rus) 9 Lee Hye-jin (Kor) 10 Zhong Tianshi (Chn) 11 Guo Shuang (Chn) 12 Fatehah Mustapa (Mas)

Men's Madison # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 21 pts Bryan Coquard Morgan Kneisky 2 Italy 20 pts Liam Bertazzo Elia Viviani 3 Belgium 15 pts Jasper De Buyst Otto Vergaerde 4 Spain 15 pts David Muntaner Juaneda Albert Torres Barcelo 5 Germany 12 pts Henning Bommel Theo Reinhardt 6 Czech Republic 3 pts Martin Blaha Vojtech Hacecky 7 Australia 8 pts Jack Bobridge Glenn O'Shea 8 Great Britain 2 pts Mark Christian Owain Doull 9 Austria 2 pts Andreas Graf Andreas Mueller 10 Colombia 5 pts Juan Arango Carvajal Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz 11 Ukraine 4 pts Roman Gladysh Vladyslav Kreminskyi 12 Switzerland 2 pts Thery Schir Frank Pasche 13 Hong Kong 1 King Lok Cheung Chun Wing Leung DNF New Zealand Pieter Bulling Regan Gough

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 2 Sam Webster (NZL)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 2 Sam Webster (NZL)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) 2 Francois Pervis (Fra)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Francois Pervis (Fra) 2 Gregory Bauge (Fra)

Race 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) 2 Francois Pervis (Fra)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) 2 Hersony Canelon (Ven)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) 2 Hersony Canelon (Ven)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus)

Men's Sprint - 5-8 finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Matthew Glaetzer (Aus) 6 Sam Webster (NZl) 7 Francois Pervis (Fra) 8 Hersony Canelon (Ven)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) 2 Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Race 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Denis Dmitriev (Rus) 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) 2 Quentin Lafargue (Fra)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) 2 Quentin Lafargue (Fra)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) 2 Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gregory Bauge (Fra) 2 Denis Dmitriev (Rus)

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Quentin Lafargue (Fra) 2 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Ned) 2 Quentin Lafargue (Fra)