Image 1 of 26

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) is the men's omnium world champion

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 2 of 26

Stefan Kueng (Switzerland) wins the men's individual pursuit world title

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 3 of 26

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria secured the world title in the men’s omnium

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 4 of 26

Stefan Kueng (Switzerland) wins the men's individual pursuit

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 5 of 26

Jack Bobridge (Australia) earned the silver medal in the men's team pursuit

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 6 of 26

Julien Morice (France) took bronze in the men's individual pursuit

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 7 of 26

Kristina Vogel (Germany) wins gold ahead of Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) in the women's sprint

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 8 of 26

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) wins the women's scratch race

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 9 of 26

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) in the women's scratch race

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 10 of 26

Amy Cure (Australia) takes the silver medal in the scratch race

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 11 of 26

Glenn O'Shea (Australia) earned the silver medal in the men's omnium

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 12 of 26

Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 13 of 26

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) in the men's sprint

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 14 of 26

Laura Trott (Great Britain) wins the individual pursuit in the omnium

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 15 of 26

Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 16 of 26

Kristina Vogel (Germany) wins the women's individual sprint world title

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 17 of 26

Anna Knauer (Germany)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 26

The Italians

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 26

Simona Frapporti (Italy) in the women's omnium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 26

Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland in the men's sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 26

The women's omnium - scratch race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 26

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 26

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 26

The women's omnium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 26

Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen in the women's omnium - individual pursuit

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 26

Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria secured the world title in the men’s omnium upon its conclusion in the points race during Day 4 at the UCI Track World Championships in Paris on Saturday. The 20-year-old secured a total of 205 points to win the title over the six rounds, beating Australia’s Glenn O’Shea by 15 points and Italy’s Elia Viviani by 24 points.

Gaviria went into the final three rounds leading the omnium after placing third in the scratch race and second in the individual pursuit rounds. He also placed third in the elimination race, fourth in the time trial, eighth in the flying lap and won the points race, securing the world title.

Dutch rider Kirsten Wild won the world title in the women’s scratch race beating Australia’s Amy Cure and Canada’s Allison Beveridge. The race wasn’t without controversy as French rider Pascale Jeuland was relegated to last place for moving into another rider’s lane during the final sprint.

In the men’s individual pursuit, Switzerland’s Stefan Kueng won the world title clocking a winning time of 4:18.915, beating silver medallist Jack Bobridge from Australia and bronze medallist Julien Morice from France.

Bobridge had the fastest qualifying time during the morning session, timed at 4:16.219 and Kueng had the second fastest time at 4:17.183. Bobridge started the finals fast but lost ground during the last half of the 4,000 metre event, which gave Kueng the opportunity to make back time on the Australian and win the world title.

Germany’s Kristina Vogel won the world title in the women’s sprint. She won the gold-medal round against Dutch rider Elis Ligtlee. China’s Tianshi Zhong won the bronze medal after beating her opponent Stephanie Morton from Australia in the bronze-medal round.

The women’s omnium kicked off with the scratch race where Lithuania’s Ausrine Trebaite won the round ahead of Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen and Ireland’s Caroline Ryan. Great Britain’s Laura Trott led an exciting second round, taking the top spot in the individual pursuit ahead of Australia’s Annette Edmondson and the Netherland’s Kirsten Wild.

The women’s omnium continued with the elimination race, which was the final race of the evening on Day 4 of the World Championships. Trott won the event ahead of Wild and Jolien D’Hoore. Wild is currently leading the women’s omnium after the first three rounds. The event will resume with the time trial, flying lap and the points race on Sunday.

Men's Omnium - Kilometre time trial

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Liss (Germany)0:01:01.508
2Glenn O'Shea (Australia)0:01:02.300
3Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:01:02.318
4Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:01:02.591
5Gaël Suter (Switzerland)0:01:02.897
6Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:01:03.461
7Thomas Boudat (France)0:01:03.631
8Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)0:01:03.729
9Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)0:01:03.895
10Elia Viviani (Italy)0:01:04.129
11Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)0:01:04.397
12Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)0:01:04.421
13Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)0:01:04.556
14Martyn Irvine (Ireland)0:01:04.639
15Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)0:01:04.724
16Casper Pedersen (Denmark)0:01:05.057
17Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil)0:01:05.141
18Jacob Duehring (United States Of America)0:01:05.754
19Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)0:01:06.134
20Aaron Gate (New Zealand)0:01:06.297
21Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan)0:01:06.697

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Italy)12.785
2Tim Veldt (Netherlands)12.863
3Gaël Suter (Switzerland)12.922
4Glenn O'Shea (Australia)12.926
5Lucas Liss (Germany)12.986
6Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)13.062
7Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)13.131
8Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)13.137
9Casper Pedersen (Denmark)13.174
10Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)13.202
11Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)13.269
12Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)13.272
13Thomas Boudat (France)13.276
14Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)13.288
15Aaron Gate (New Zealand)13.359
16Jacob Duehring (United States Of America)13.438
17Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)13.445
18Martyn Irvine (Ireland)13.453
19Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil)13.469
20Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)13.546
21Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan)14.113

Men's Omnium - Points Race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
2Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)
3Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
4Elia Viviani (Italy)
5Lucas Liss (Germany)
6Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
7Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
8Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
9Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
10Jacob Duehring (United States Of America)
11Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
12Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil)
13Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
14Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
15Casper Pedersen (Denmark)
16Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
17Thomas Boudat (France)
18Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)
19Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan)
20Gaël Suter (Switzerland)
21Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)

Men's Omnium - Final Standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)205pts
2Glenn O'Shea (Australia)190
3Elia Viviani (Italy)181
4Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)178
5Aaron Gate (New Zealand)173
6Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)159
7Gaël Suter (Switzerland)149
8Thomas Boudat (France)144
9Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)141
10Tim Veldt (Netherlands)139
11Lucas Liss (Germany)134
12Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)123
13Casper Pedersen (Denmark)117
14Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)115
15Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil)112
16Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)76
17Martyn Irvine (Ireland)70
18Jacob Duehring (United States Of America)61
19Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)55
20Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)52
21Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan)-13

Men's Individual pursuit

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)0:04:18.915
2Jack Bobridge (Australia)0:04:19.184
3Julien Morice (France)0:04:21.419
4Alexander Serov (Russian Federation)0:04:21.801
5Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)
6Kersten Thiele (Germany)
7Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
8Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
9Miles Scotson (Australia)
10Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
11Dominique Cornu (Belgium)
12Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
13Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
14Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
15Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
16Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)
17Marco Coledan (Italy)
18Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
19Aleh Ahiyevich (Belarus)
20King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Scratch Race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
2Amy Cure (Australia)
3Allison Beveridge (Canada)
4Lizbeth Yaraly Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
5Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
6Annalisa Cucinotta (Italy)
7Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
8Kimberly Geist (United States Of America)
9Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Colombia)
10Gudrun Stock (Germany)
11Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
12Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
13Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
14Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
15Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
16Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
17Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
18Sara Ferrara (Finland)
19Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
20Maroesjka Matthee (South Africa)
21Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)

Women's Individual Sprint - Final

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)11.377
2Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)11.371
2Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Women's Individual Sprint - Bronze medal race

Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tianshi Zhong (China)273:02:53
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tianshi Zhong (China)272:54:14
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
2Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
3Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
4Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
5Annette Edmondson (Australia)
6Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
7Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
8Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
9Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
10Olaberria Dorronsoro L. (Spain)
11Anna Knauer (Germany)
12Racquel Olivia Sheath (New Zealand)
13Laura Trott (Great Britain)
14Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
15Laurie Berthon (France)
16Yuanyuan Tian (People's Republic of China)
17Simona Frapporti (Italy)
18Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
19Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
20Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)

Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:03:32.798
2Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:03:32.831
3Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:03:34.858
4Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)0:03:35.505
5Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:03:35.510
6Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)0:03:37.328
7Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:03:38.204
8Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)0:03:38.812
9L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)0:03:39.903
10Caroline Ryan (Ireland)0:03:40.559
11Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:03:40.930
12Racquel Olivia Sheath (New Zealand)0:03:41.582
13Simona Frapporti (Italy)0:03:42.208
14Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)0:03:42.794
15Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)0:03:43.393
16Anna Knauer (Germany)0:03:45.215
17Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)0:03:46.992
18Laurie Berthon (France)0:03:49.451
19Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)0:03:49.924
20Yuanyuan Tian (People's Republic of China)0:03:50.557

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)
2Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
3Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
4Racquel Olivia Sheath (New Zealand)
5Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
6Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
7Annette Edmondson (Australia)
8L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
9Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
10Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
11Simona Frapporti (Italy)
12Yuanyuan Tian (People's Republic of China)
13Anna Knauer (Germany)
14Laurie Berthon (France)
15Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
16Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
17Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
18Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
19Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
20Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)

