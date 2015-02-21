Image 1 of 26 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) is the men's omnium world champion (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 26 Stefan Kueng (Switzerland) wins the men's individual pursuit world title (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 26 Colombia's Fernando Gaviria secured the world title in the men’s omnium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 26 Stefan Kueng (Switzerland) wins the men's individual pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 26 Jack Bobridge (Australia) earned the silver medal in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 26 Julien Morice (France) took bronze in the men's individual pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 26 Kristina Vogel (Germany) wins gold ahead of Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) in the women's sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 26 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) wins the women's scratch race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 26 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) in the women's scratch race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 26 Amy Cure (Australia) takes the silver medal in the scratch race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 11 of 26 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) earned the silver medal in the men's omnium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 12 of 26 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 13 of 26 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) in the men's sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 14 of 26 Laura Trott (Great Britain) wins the individual pursuit in the omnium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 15 of 26 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 16 of 26 Kristina Vogel (Germany) wins the women's individual sprint world title (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 17 of 26 Anna Knauer (Germany) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 26 The Italians (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 Simona Frapporti (Italy) in the women's omnium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland in the men's sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 The women's omnium - scratch race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 26 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 The women's omnium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen in the women's omnium - individual pursuit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria secured the world title in the men’s omnium upon its conclusion in the points race during Day 4 at the UCI Track World Championships in Paris on Saturday. The 20-year-old secured a total of 205 points to win the title over the six rounds, beating Australia’s Glenn O’Shea by 15 points and Italy’s Elia Viviani by 24 points.

Gaviria went into the final three rounds leading the omnium after placing third in the scratch race and second in the individual pursuit rounds. He also placed third in the elimination race, fourth in the time trial, eighth in the flying lap and won the points race, securing the world title.

Dutch rider Kirsten Wild won the world title in the women’s scratch race beating Australia’s Amy Cure and Canada’s Allison Beveridge. The race wasn’t without controversy as French rider Pascale Jeuland was relegated to last place for moving into another rider’s lane during the final sprint.

In the men’s individual pursuit, Switzerland’s Stefan Kueng won the world title clocking a winning time of 4:18.915, beating silver medallist Jack Bobridge from Australia and bronze medallist Julien Morice from France.

Bobridge had the fastest qualifying time during the morning session, timed at 4:16.219 and Kueng had the second fastest time at 4:17.183. Bobridge started the finals fast but lost ground during the last half of the 4,000 metre event, which gave Kueng the opportunity to make back time on the Australian and win the world title.

Germany’s Kristina Vogel won the world title in the women’s sprint. She won the gold-medal round against Dutch rider Elis Ligtlee. China’s Tianshi Zhong won the bronze medal after beating her opponent Stephanie Morton from Australia in the bronze-medal round.

The women’s omnium kicked off with the scratch race where Lithuania’s Ausrine Trebaite won the round ahead of Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen and Ireland’s Caroline Ryan. Great Britain’s Laura Trott led an exciting second round, taking the top spot in the individual pursuit ahead of Australia’s Annette Edmondson and the Netherland’s Kirsten Wild.

The women’s omnium continued with the elimination race, which was the final race of the evening on Day 4 of the World Championships. Trott won the event ahead of Wild and Jolien D’Hoore. Wild is currently leading the women’s omnium after the first three rounds. The event will resume with the time trial, flying lap and the points race on Sunday.

Men's Omnium - Kilometre time trial

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Liss (Germany) 0:01:01.508 2 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 0:01:02.300 3 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 0:01:02.318 4 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 0:01:02.591 5 Gaël Suter (Switzerland) 0:01:02.897 6 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 0:01:03.461 7 Thomas Boudat (France) 0:01:03.631 8 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 0:01:03.729 9 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 0:01:03.895 10 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:01:04.129 11 Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation) 0:01:04.397 12 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 0:01:04.421 13 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 0:01:04.556 14 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:01:04.639 15 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 0:01:04.724 16 Casper Pedersen (Denmark) 0:01:05.057 17 Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil) 0:01:05.141 18 Jacob Duehring (United States Of America) 0:01:05.754 19 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 0:01:06.134 20 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 0:01:06.297 21 Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan) 0:01:06.697

Men's Omnium - Flying Lap

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Italy) 12.785 2 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 12.863 3 Gaël Suter (Switzerland) 12.922 4 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 12.926 5 Lucas Liss (Germany) 12.986 6 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 13.062 7 Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation) 13.131 8 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 13.137 9 Casper Pedersen (Denmark) 13.174 10 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 13.202 11 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 13.269 12 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 13.272 13 Thomas Boudat (France) 13.276 14 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 13.288 15 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 13.359 16 Jacob Duehring (United States Of America) 13.438 17 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 13.445 18 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 13.453 19 Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil) 13.469 20 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 13.546 21 Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan) 14.113

Men's Omnium - Points Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 2 Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation) 3 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 4 Elia Viviani (Italy) 5 Lucas Liss (Germany) 6 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 7 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 8 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 9 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 10 Jacob Duehring (United States Of America) 11 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 12 Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil) 13 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 14 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 15 Casper Pedersen (Denmark) 16 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 17 Thomas Boudat (France) 18 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 19 Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan) 20 Gaël Suter (Switzerland) 21 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)

Men's Omnium - Final Standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 205 pts 2 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 190 3 Elia Viviani (Italy) 181 4 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 178 5 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 173 6 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 159 7 Gaël Suter (Switzerland) 149 8 Thomas Boudat (France) 144 9 Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation) 141 10 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 139 11 Lucas Liss (Germany) 134 12 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 123 13 Casper Pedersen (Denmark) 117 14 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 115 15 Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil) 112 16 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 76 17 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 70 18 Jacob Duehring (United States Of America) 61 19 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 55 20 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 52 21 Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan) -13

Men's Individual pursuit

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Kueng (Switzerland) 0:04:18.915 2 Jack Bobridge (Australia) 0:04:19.184 3 Julien Morice (France) 0:04:21.419 4 Alexander Serov (Russian Federation) 0:04:21.801 5 Andrew Tennant (Great Britain) 6 Kersten Thiele (Germany) 7 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) 8 Alexander Edmondson (Australia) 9 Miles Scotson (Australia) 10 Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) 11 Dominique Cornu (Belgium) 12 Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation) 13 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 14 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain) 15 Tom Bohli (Switzerland) 16 Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine) 17 Marco Coledan (Italy) 18 Liam Bertazzo (Italy) 19 Aleh Ahiyevich (Belarus) 20 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Scratch Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 2 Amy Cure (Australia) 3 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 4 Lizbeth Yaraly Salazar Vazquez (Mexico) 5 Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia) 6 Annalisa Cucinotta (Italy) 7 Kelly Druyts (Belgium) 8 Kimberly Geist (United States Of America) 9 Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Colombia) 10 Gudrun Stock (Germany) 11 Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine) 12 Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand) 13 Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation) 14 Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China) 15 Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic) 16 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland) 17 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) 18 Sara Ferrara (Finland) 19 Caroline Ryan (Ireland) 20 Maroesjka Matthee (South Africa) 21 Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)

Women's Individual Sprint - Final

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 11.377 2 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 11.371 2 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Women's Individual Sprint - Bronze medal race

Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tianshi Zhong (China) 273:02:53 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tianshi Zhong (China) 272:54:14 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 3 Caroline Ryan (Ireland) 4 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 5 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 6 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 7 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 8 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 9 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 10 Olaberria Dorronsoro L. (Spain) 11 Anna Knauer (Germany) 12 Racquel Olivia Sheath (New Zealand) 13 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 14 Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic) 15 Laurie Berthon (France) 16 Yuanyuan Tian (People's Republic of China) 17 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 18 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 19 Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation) 20 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)

Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:03:32.798 2 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 0:03:32.831 3 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:03:34.858 4 Sarah Hammer (United States Of America) 0:03:35.505 5 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:03:35.510 6 Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation) 0:03:37.328 7 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:03:38.204 8 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 0:03:38.812 9 L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain) 0:03:39.903 10 Caroline Ryan (Ireland) 0:03:40.559 11 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 0:03:40.930 12 Racquel Olivia Sheath (New Zealand) 0:03:41.582 13 Simona Frapporti (Italy) 0:03:42.208 14 Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic) 0:03:42.794 15 Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania) 0:03:43.393 16 Anna Knauer (Germany) 0:03:45.215 17 Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland) 0:03:46.992 18 Laurie Berthon (France) 0:03:49.451 19 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 0:03:49.924 20 Yuanyuan Tian (People's Republic of China) 0:03:50.557

Women's Omnium - Elimination Race