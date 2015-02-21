Track World Championships Day 4: Gaviria secures gold in men’s omnium
Wild wins scratch race world title, Kueng wins men’s individual pursuit
Day 4: Women Omnium I-III, Men Omnium Final, Men Individual Pursuit, Women Scratch Race - Women Sprint Final, Men Sprint
Colombia's Fernando Gaviria secured the world title in the men’s omnium upon its conclusion in the points race during Day 4 at the UCI Track World Championships in Paris on Saturday. The 20-year-old secured a total of 205 points to win the title over the six rounds, beating Australia’s Glenn O’Shea by 15 points and Italy’s Elia Viviani by 24 points.
Gaviria went into the final three rounds leading the omnium after placing third in the scratch race and second in the individual pursuit rounds. He also placed third in the elimination race, fourth in the time trial, eighth in the flying lap and won the points race, securing the world title.
Dutch rider Kirsten Wild won the world title in the women’s scratch race beating Australia’s Amy Cure and Canada’s Allison Beveridge. The race wasn’t without controversy as French rider Pascale Jeuland was relegated to last place for moving into another rider’s lane during the final sprint.
In the men’s individual pursuit, Switzerland’s Stefan Kueng won the world title clocking a winning time of 4:18.915, beating silver medallist Jack Bobridge from Australia and bronze medallist Julien Morice from France.
Bobridge had the fastest qualifying time during the morning session, timed at 4:16.219 and Kueng had the second fastest time at 4:17.183. Bobridge started the finals fast but lost ground during the last half of the 4,000 metre event, which gave Kueng the opportunity to make back time on the Australian and win the world title.
Germany’s Kristina Vogel won the world title in the women’s sprint. She won the gold-medal round against Dutch rider Elis Ligtlee. China’s Tianshi Zhong won the bronze medal after beating her opponent Stephanie Morton from Australia in the bronze-medal round.
The women’s omnium kicked off with the scratch race where Lithuania’s Ausrine Trebaite won the round ahead of Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen and Ireland’s Caroline Ryan. Great Britain’s Laura Trott led an exciting second round, taking the top spot in the individual pursuit ahead of Australia’s Annette Edmondson and the Netherland’s Kirsten Wild.
The women’s omnium continued with the elimination race, which was the final race of the evening on Day 4 of the World Championships. Trott won the event ahead of Wild and Jolien D’Hoore. Wild is currently leading the women’s omnium after the first three rounds. The event will resume with the time trial, flying lap and the points race on Sunday.
Men's Omnium - Kilometre time trial
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|0:01:01.508
|2
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|0:01:02.300
|3
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|0:01:02.318
|4
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|0:01:02.591
|5
|Gaël Suter (Switzerland)
|0:01:02.897
|6
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:01:03.461
|7
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:01:03.631
|8
|Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)
|0:01:03.729
|9
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|0:01:03.895
|10
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:01:04.129
|11
|Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:04.397
|12
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|0:01:04.421
|13
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|0:01:04.556
|14
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|0:01:04.639
|15
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|0:01:04.724
|16
|Casper Pedersen (Denmark)
|0:01:05.057
|17
|Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil)
|0:01:05.141
|18
|Jacob Duehring (United States Of America)
|0:01:05.754
|19
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|0:01:06.134
|20
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|0:01:06.297
|21
|Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan)
|0:01:06.697
Men's Omnium - Flying Lap
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|12.785
|2
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|12.863
|3
|Gaël Suter (Switzerland)
|12.922
|4
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|12.926
|5
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|12.986
|6
|Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)
|13.062
|7
|Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)
|13.131
|8
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|13.137
|9
|Casper Pedersen (Denmark)
|13.174
|10
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|13.202
|11
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|13.269
|12
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|13.272
|13
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|13.276
|14
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|13.288
|15
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|13.359
|16
|Jacob Duehring (United States Of America)
|13.438
|17
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|13.445
|18
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|13.453
|19
|Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil)
|13.469
|20
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|13.546
|21
|Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan)
|14.113
Men's Omnium - Points Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|2
|Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)
|3
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|4
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|5
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|6
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|7
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|8
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|9
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|10
|Jacob Duehring (United States Of America)
|11
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|12
|Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil)
|13
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|14
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|15
|Casper Pedersen (Denmark)
|16
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|17
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|18
|Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)
|19
|Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan)
|20
|Gaël Suter (Switzerland)
|21
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
Men's Omnium - Final Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|205
|pts
|2
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|190
|3
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|181
|4
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|178
|5
|Aaron Gate (New Zealand)
|173
|6
|Raman Tsishkou (Belarus)
|159
|7
|Gaël Suter (Switzerland)
|149
|8
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|144
|9
|Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation)
|141
|10
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|139
|11
|Lucas Liss (Germany)
|134
|12
|Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
|123
|13
|Casper Pedersen (Denmark)
|117
|14
|Hao Liu (People's Republic of China)
|115
|15
|Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil)
|112
|16
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|76
|17
|Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
|70
|18
|Jacob Duehring (United States Of America)
|61
|19
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|55
|20
|Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain)
|52
|21
|Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan)
|-13
Men's Individual pursuit
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
|0:04:18.915
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Australia)
|0:04:19.184
|3
|Julien Morice (France)
|0:04:21.419
|4
|Alexander Serov (Russian Federation)
|0:04:21.801
|5
|Andrew Tennant (Great Britain)
|6
|Kersten Thiele (Germany)
|7
|Ryan Mullen (Ireland)
|8
|Alexander Edmondson (Australia)
|9
|Miles Scotson (Australia)
|10
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|11
|Dominique Cornu (Belgium)
|12
|Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)
|13
|Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
|14
|Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spain)
|15
|Tom Bohli (Switzerland)
|16
|Volodymyr Dzhus (Ukraine)
|17
|Marco Coledan (Italy)
|18
|Liam Bertazzo (Italy)
|19
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Belarus)
|20
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
Women's Scratch Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|2
|Amy Cure (Australia)
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|4
|Lizbeth Yaraly Salazar Vazquez (Mexico)
|5
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Slovakia)
|6
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Italy)
|7
|Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
|8
|Kimberly Geist (United States Of America)
|9
|Jannie Milena Salcedo Zambrano (Colombia)
|10
|Gudrun Stock (Germany)
|11
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukraine)
|12
|Rushlee Buchanan (New Zealand)
|13
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Russian Federation)
|14
|Qianyu Yang (Hong Kong, China)
|15
|Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
|16
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|17
|Elinor Barker (Great Britain)
|18
|Sara Ferrara (Finland)
|19
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|20
|Maroesjka Matthee (South Africa)
|21
|Marina Shmayankova (Belarus)
Women's Individual Sprint - Final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|11.377
|2
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|11.371
|2
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
Women's Individual Sprint - Bronze medal race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (China)
|273:02:53
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (China)
|272:54:14
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
Women's Omnium - Scratch Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|3
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|4
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|6
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|8
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|9
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|10
|Olaberria Dorronsoro L. (Spain)
|11
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|12
|Racquel Olivia Sheath (New Zealand)
|13
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|14
|Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
|15
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|16
|Yuanyuan Tian (People's Republic of China)
|17
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|18
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|19
|Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
|20
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
Women's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:03:32.798
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:03:32.831
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|0:03:34.858
|4
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|0:03:35.505
|5
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:03:35.510
|6
|Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
|0:03:37.328
|7
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|0:03:38.204
|8
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|0:03:38.812
|9
|L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|0:03:39.903
|10
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|0:03:40.559
|11
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|0:03:40.930
|12
|Racquel Olivia Sheath (New Zealand)
|0:03:41.582
|13
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|0:03:42.208
|14
|Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
|0:03:42.794
|15
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|0:03:43.393
|16
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|0:03:45.215
|17
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|0:03:46.992
|18
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|0:03:49.451
|19
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|0:03:49.924
|20
|Yuanyuan Tian (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:50.557
Women's Omnium - Elimination Race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|4
|Racquel Olivia Sheath (New Zealand)
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|6
|Tamara Balabolina (Russian Federation)
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|8
|L. Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spain)
|9
|Lucie Zaleska (Czech Republic)
|10
|Sarah Hammer (United States Of America)
|11
|Simona Frapporti (Italy)
|12
|Yuanyuan Tian (People's Republic of China)
|13
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|14
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|15
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|16
|Caroline Ryan (Ireland)
|17
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|18
|Malgorzata Wojtyra (Poland)
|19
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|20
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
