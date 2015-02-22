Anna Meares becomes most decorated female track rider in history

Image 1 of 4 Anna Meares with the Australian flag after winning the Kierin (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 4 Anna Meares (Australia) wins the women's keirin (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 4 Anna Meares is now the most successful female track cyclist of all time (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 4 The women's Keirin final about to get underway (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)

Anna Meares (Australia) has become the most decorated female track cyclist of all time after claiming her 11th world title in the keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Paris on Sunday.

After making it through qualifying Meares, 31, led from the front in the final and had enough experience and speed to see off Shanne Braspennincx (The Netherlands) and Lisandra Guerra (Cuba) for the silver and bronze, respectively.

Heading into the championships Meares, who won her first title in 2004, was tied with France’s Felicia Ballanger on 10 titles. The Australian secured bronze in the team sprint and silver in the 500m time trial earlier in championships but gold in the keirin – an event she won in 2011 and 2012 - has moved her into a league of her own and sets her up for next year’s Worlds in London as well the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

"Everyone's got their eye on it except me. I'm just out there racing and trying to perform at my absolute best,” the dual-Olympic gold medallist told AAP.





"Maybe I should do that from now on."





"I've never seen that before and she's in such good form," Meares told AAP.



