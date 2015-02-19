Trending

Image 1 of 14

New Zealand on its way to winning gold in the men's team pursuit

New Zealand on its way to winning gold in the men's team pursuit
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 2 of 14

The Australian team claimed the bronze medal having overtaken Germany in the third/fourth place final

The Australian team claimed the bronze medal having overtaken Germany in the third/fourth place final
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 3 of 14

Francois Pervis throws his bike to claim the Keirin win

Francois Pervis throws his bike to claim the Keirin win
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 4 of 14

Great Britain pep talk

Great Britain pep talk
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 5 of 14

The New Zealand team pursuit riders on the podium in their rainbow jerseys

The New Zealand team pursuit riders on the podium in their rainbow jerseys
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 6 of 14

Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins celebrate winning the team pursuit in world record time

Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins celebrate winning the team pursuit in world record time
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 14

The Great Britain team pursuit rode to silver

The Great Britain team pursuit rode to silver
(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Image 8 of 14

Francois Pervis celebrates winning the Keirin in home soil in Paris

Francois Pervis celebrates winning the Keirin in home soil in Paris
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 14

Francois Pervis in his Keirin rainbow jersey

Francois Pervis in his Keirin rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 14

Anastasia Voynova (Russia) riding to the win in the women's 500m time trial

Anastasia Voynova (Russia) riding to the win in the women's 500m time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 14

Anna Meares, Anastasia Voynova and Miriam Welte on the podium of the women's 500m time trial

Anna Meares, Anastasia Voynova and Miriam Welte on the podium of the women's 500m time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 14

The men's keirin gets underway

The men's keirin gets underway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 14

Lucus Liss looking very happy in his rainbow jersey

Lucus Liss looking very happy in his rainbow jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 14

Lucus Liss celebrates winning the men's scratch race

Lucus Liss celebrates winning the men's scratch race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Australian women's team pursuit squad cracked the world record Thursday on their way to winning gold at the UCI Track World Championships in France, while New Zealand's men shook off their disappointing relegation in the team sprint the day before to claim team pursuit gold.

The second day of racing at the Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines saw the team pursuit finals, the men's scratch race and keirin and the women's 500m time trial.

The Australian team of Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins set a time of 4:13.683 to beat Great Britain in the gold medal final of the team pursuit. The British team with Laura Trott, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell almost went under their own 4:16.552 world record, set in 2013, but a 4:16.702 wasn't enough to keep up with the flying Aussies.

In the bronze medal final, Canadians Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Glaesser, Kirsti Lay and Steph Roorda topped New Zealand with a time of 4:17.864.

The Kiwi men's team of Pieter Bulling, Dylan Kennett, Alex Frame and Marc Ryan topped Brits Andrew Tennant, Owain Doull, Dteven Burke and Edward Clancy by six-tenths of a second in the final round to claim their rainbow jerseys, coming in at 3:54.09. In the race for bronze, Australians Miles Scotson, Alexander Edmondson, Luke Davison and Jack Bobridge beat Germany.

In the men's kierin, Frenchman Francois Pervis beat New Zealand's Edward Dawkins and Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia in the final to take the gold medal and defend the title he won last year in Colombia. Pervis was second to Kiwi Sam Webster in his first heat, and he was second again to Dawkins in round two. But he put it all together in the final to take the rainbow jersey.

"I really had a rough winter, " Pervis said." I was not well this morning and there was a month [off the bike after ] I crashes in Cali. But I thought it's a world championship, I have to have more self-belief in my chances than normal. I tell myself when I'm like that 'I'm the fastest man in the world in the kilometer and 200 meter ride'. It is a way to comfort me.

"I did not even have sore legs tonight I'm on a cloud," Pervis added. "It's crazy I live 500 meters from here, I train here all year. I retain my title in the keirin, I was among the favorites. I win. There are no words to really describe what I feel."

In the men's scratch race, Germany's Lucas Liss topped Spain's Albert Torres Barcelo and US rider Bobby Lea for the gold medal.

Having placed third at last year's Worlds, Russia's Anastasia Voynova won the women's 500 metre time trial in 33.15, just over three-tenths of a second faster than Australian Anna Meares, who claimed her 25th Worlds medal with the silver performance. Defending champion Germany's Miriam Welte was third with a time of 33.70.

Racing continues Friday with the men's points race, the women's individual pursuit, the men's omnium, the women's sprint and the men's kilo. 

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:03:57.18
Artur Ershov
Alexander Evtushenko
Alexey Kurbatov
Alexander Serov
2Netherlands
Tim Veldt
Wim Stroetinga
Dion Beukeboom
Roy Eefting

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:55.31
Jack Bobridge
Luke Davison
Alexander Edmondson
Miles Scotson
2France0:03:58.62
Bryan Coquard
Julien Duval
Damien Gaudin
Julien Morice

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:55.21
Edward Clancy
Steven Burke
Owain Doull
Andrew Tennant
2Germany0:03:57.12
Theo Reinhardt
Henning Bommel
Kersten Thiele
Domenic Weinstein

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:03:56.2
Pieter Bulling
Dylan Kennett
Alex Frame
Marc Ryan
2Switzerland0:03:57.51
Olivier Beer
Stefan Kueng
Frank Pasche
Thery Schir

Men's Team Pursuit Final

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:03:54.09
Alex Frame
Dylan Kennett
Regan Gough
Pieter Bulling
2Great Britain0:03:54.69
Andrew Tennant
Owain Doull
Steven Burke
Edward Clancy
3Australia
Miles Scotson
Alexander Edmondson
Luke Davison
Jack Bobridge
OVLGermany
Domenic Weinstein
Kersten Thiele
Henning Bommel
Theo Reinhardt
5Russia0:03:56.87
Alexander Serov
Alexey Kurbatov
Alexander Evtushenko
Artur Ershov
6Switzerland0:03:58.16
Frank Pasche
Stefan Kueng
Tom Bohli
Olivier Beer
7France0:03:59.94
Julien Morice
Damien Gaudin
Julien Duval
Bryan Coquard
8Netherlands0:04:01.32
Roy Eefting
Dion Beukeboom
Wim Stroetinga
Roy Pieters

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1United States0:04:24.14
Sarah Hammer
Jennifer Valente
Lauren Tamayo
Ruth Winder
2Germany0:04:29.92
Anna Knauer
Charlotte Becker
Stephanie Pohl
Mieke Kroeger

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:04:24.26
Dongyan Huang
Wenwen Jiang
Yali Jing
Baofang Zhao
2Italy0:04:28.29
Simona Frapporti
Beatrice Bartelloni
Tatiana Guderzo
Silvia Valsecchi

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:04:16.98
Katie Archibald
Laura Trott
Elinor Barker
Joanna Rowsell
2Canada0:04:17.8
Allison Beveridge
Jasmin Glaesser
Kirsti Lay
Stephanie Roorda

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:04:17.41
Annette Edmondson
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Amy Cure
Melissa Hoskins
2New Zealand0:04:22.95
Lauren Ellis
Rushlee Buchanan
Jaime Nielsen
Georgia Amy Williams

Women's Team Pursuit Final

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:04:13.68
Annette Edmondson
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Amy Cure
Melissa Hoskins
2Great Britain0:04:16.7
Katie Archibald
Laura Trott
Elinor Barker
Joanna Rowsell
3Canada0:04:17.86
Allison Beveridge
Jasmin Glaesser
Kirsti Lay
Stephanie Roorda
4New Zealand0:04:22.71
Lauren Ellis
Racquel Olivia Sheath
Rushlee Buchanan
Jaime Nielsen
5United States0:04:25.69
Sarah Hammer
Jennifer Valente
Lauren Tamayo
Ruth Winder
6China0:04:28.55
Dongyan Huang
Wenwen Jiang
Yali Jing
Baofang Zhao
7Germany0:04:30.12
Charlotte Becker
Stephanie Pohl
Mieke Kroeger
Gudrun Stock
8Italy0:04:31.45
Maria Giulia Confalonieri
Beatrice Bartelloni
Tatiana Guderzo
Silvia Valsecchi

Men's Keirin Round 1

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
3Matthew Baranoski (United States Of America)
4Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
5Anderson Parra (Colombia)
6Michael d'Almeida (France)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stefan Boetticher (Germany)
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
3Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
4Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
5Hugo Barrette (Canada)
6Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
2Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
3Jacob Schmid (Australia)
4Francesco Ceci (Italy)
5Joachim Eilers (Germany)
6Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
7Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Francois Pervis (France)
3Shane Perkins (Australia)
4Christos Volikakis (Greece)
5Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
6Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
2Christos Volikakis (Greece)
3Joachim Eilers (Germany)
4Matthew Usa Baranoski REL

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael d'Almeida (France)
2Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation)
3Hugo Barrette (Canada)
4Francesco Ceci (Italy)

Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
2Jacob Schmid (Australia)
3Anderson Parra (Colombia)
4Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)

Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
2Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
3Shane Perkins (Australia)
4Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
5Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

Men's Keirin Round 2

Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)
3Sam Webster (New Zealand)
4Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
5Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
6Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
2Francois Pervis (France)
3Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Stefan Boetticher (Germany)
5Michael D'almeida (France)
6Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)

Men's Keirin Final

Medals Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Francois Pervis (France)
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
3Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Maximilian Levy (Germany)
5Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
6Sam Webster (New Zealand)

7-12 Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
8Stefan Boetticher (Germany)
9Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
10Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
11Michael d'Almeida (France)
12Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)

Women's 500m TT

1Anastasia Voynova (Russian Federation)0:00:33.15
2Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:33.42
3Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:33.70
4Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:00:33.78
5Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:33.79
6Virginie Cueff (France)0:00:33.93
7Elena Brejniva (Russian Federation)0:00:34.00
8Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:34.14
9Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)0:00:34.23
10Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:34.28
11Sandie Clair (France)0:00:34.43
12Katie Schofield (New Zealand)0:00:34.60
13Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:34.63
14Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand)0:00:34.72
15Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)0:00:34.90
16Juliana Gaviria (Colombia)0:00:35.12
17Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico)0:00:35.80
18Kate O'Brien (Canada)0:00:35.92
19Mariaesthela Vilera (Venezuela)0:00:35.93

Men's Scratch Race Final

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lucas Liss (Germany)
2Albert Torres Barcelo (Spain)
3Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
4Roman Gladysh (Ukraine)
5King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
6Matthew Gibson (Great Britain)
7Ivan Kovalev (Russian Federation)
8Morgan Kneisky (France)
9Andreas Mueller (Austria)
10Martyn Irvine (Ireland)
11Otto Vergaerde (Belgium)
12Scott Law (Australia)
13Hardzei Tsishchanka (Belarus)
14Jiri Hochmann (Czech Republic)
15Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
16Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
17Rui Filipe Alves Oliveira (Portugal)
18Alex Buttazzoni (Italy)
19Cyrille Thiery (Switzerland)
DNFRegan Gough (New Zealand)

 

