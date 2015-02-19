Image 1 of 14 New Zealand on its way to winning gold in the men's team pursuit (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 2 of 14 The Australian team claimed the bronze medal having overtaken Germany in the third/fourth place final (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 14 Francois Pervis throws his bike to claim the Keirin win (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 14 Great Britain pep talk (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 14 The New Zealand team pursuit riders on the podium in their rainbow jerseys (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 14 Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins celebrate winning the team pursuit in world record time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 14 The Great Britain team pursuit rode to silver (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 14 Francois Pervis celebrates winning the Keirin in home soil in Paris (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 14 Francois Pervis in his Keirin rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 Anastasia Voynova (Russia) riding to the win in the women's 500m time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 14 Anna Meares, Anastasia Voynova and Miriam Welte on the podium of the women's 500m time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 14 The men's keirin gets underway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 14 Lucus Liss looking very happy in his rainbow jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 14 Lucus Liss celebrates winning the men's scratch race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Australian women's team pursuit squad cracked the world record Thursday on their way to winning gold at the UCI Track World Championships in France, while New Zealand's men shook off their disappointing relegation in the team sprint the day before to claim team pursuit gold.

The second day of racing at the Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines saw the team pursuit finals, the men's scratch race and keirin and the women's 500m time trial.

The Australian team of Annette Edmondson, Ashlee Ankudinoff, Amy Cure and Melissa Hoskins set a time of 4:13.683 to beat Great Britain in the gold medal final of the team pursuit. The British team with Laura Trott, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Joanna Rowsell almost went under their own 4:16.552 world record, set in 2013, but a 4:16.702 wasn't enough to keep up with the flying Aussies.

In the bronze medal final, Canadians Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Glaesser, Kirsti Lay and Steph Roorda topped New Zealand with a time of 4:17.864.

The Kiwi men's team of Pieter Bulling, Dylan Kennett, Alex Frame and Marc Ryan topped Brits Andrew Tennant, Owain Doull, Dteven Burke and Edward Clancy by six-tenths of a second in the final round to claim their rainbow jerseys, coming in at 3:54.09. In the race for bronze, Australians Miles Scotson, Alexander Edmondson, Luke Davison and Jack Bobridge beat Germany.

In the men's kierin, Frenchman Francois Pervis beat New Zealand's Edward Dawkins and Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia in the final to take the gold medal and defend the title he won last year in Colombia. Pervis was second to Kiwi Sam Webster in his first heat, and he was second again to Dawkins in round two. But he put it all together in the final to take the rainbow jersey.

"I really had a rough winter, " Pervis said." I was not well this morning and there was a month [off the bike after ] I crashes in Cali. But I thought it's a world championship, I have to have more self-belief in my chances than normal. I tell myself when I'm like that 'I'm the fastest man in the world in the kilometer and 200 meter ride'. It is a way to comfort me.

"I did not even have sore legs tonight I'm on a cloud," Pervis added. "It's crazy I live 500 meters from here, I train here all year. I retain my title in the keirin, I was among the favorites. I win. There are no words to really describe what I feel."

In the men's scratch race, Germany's Lucas Liss topped Spain's Albert Torres Barcelo and US rider Bobby Lea for the gold medal.

Having placed third at last year's Worlds, Russia's Anastasia Voynova won the women's 500 metre time trial in 33.15, just over three-tenths of a second faster than Australian Anna Meares, who claimed her 25th Worlds medal with the silver performance. Defending champion Germany's Miriam Welte was third with a time of 33.70.

Racing continues Friday with the men's points race, the women's individual pursuit, the men's omnium, the women's sprint and the men's kilo.

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:03:57.18 Artur Ershov Alexander Evtushenko Alexey Kurbatov Alexander Serov 2 Netherlands Tim Veldt Wim Stroetinga Dion Beukeboom Roy Eefting

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:55.31 Jack Bobridge Luke Davison Alexander Edmondson Miles Scotson 2 France 0:03:58.62 Bryan Coquard Julien Duval Damien Gaudin Julien Morice

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:55.21 Edward Clancy Steven Burke Owain Doull Andrew Tennant 2 Germany 0:03:57.12 Theo Reinhardt Henning Bommel Kersten Thiele Domenic Weinstein

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:56.2 Pieter Bulling Dylan Kennett Alex Frame Marc Ryan 2 Switzerland 0:03:57.51 Olivier Beer Stefan Kueng Frank Pasche Thery Schir

Men's Team Pursuit Final

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:54.09 Alex Frame Dylan Kennett Regan Gough Pieter Bulling 2 Great Britain 0:03:54.69 Andrew Tennant Owain Doull Steven Burke Edward Clancy 3 Australia Miles Scotson Alexander Edmondson Luke Davison Jack Bobridge OVL Germany Domenic Weinstein Kersten Thiele Henning Bommel Theo Reinhardt 5 Russia 0:03:56.87 Alexander Serov Alexey Kurbatov Alexander Evtushenko Artur Ershov 6 Switzerland 0:03:58.16 Frank Pasche Stefan Kueng Tom Bohli Olivier Beer 7 France 0:03:59.94 Julien Morice Damien Gaudin Julien Duval Bryan Coquard 8 Netherlands 0:04:01.32 Roy Eefting Dion Beukeboom Wim Stroetinga Roy Pieters

Women's Team Pursuit Round 1

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 United States 0:04:24.14 Sarah Hammer Jennifer Valente Lauren Tamayo Ruth Winder 2 Germany 0:04:29.92 Anna Knauer Charlotte Becker Stephanie Pohl Mieke Kroeger

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:04:24.26 Dongyan Huang Wenwen Jiang Yali Jing Baofang Zhao 2 Italy 0:04:28.29 Simona Frapporti Beatrice Bartelloni Tatiana Guderzo Silvia Valsecchi

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:04:16.98 Katie Archibald Laura Trott Elinor Barker Joanna Rowsell 2 Canada 0:04:17.8 Allison Beveridge Jasmin Glaesser Kirsti Lay Stephanie Roorda

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:17.41 Annette Edmondson Ashlee Ankudinoff Amy Cure Melissa Hoskins 2 New Zealand 0:04:22.95 Lauren Ellis Rushlee Buchanan Jaime Nielsen Georgia Amy Williams

Women's Team Pursuit Final

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:13.68 Annette Edmondson Ashlee Ankudinoff Amy Cure Melissa Hoskins 2 Great Britain 0:04:16.7 Katie Archibald Laura Trott Elinor Barker Joanna Rowsell 3 Canada 0:04:17.86 Allison Beveridge Jasmin Glaesser Kirsti Lay Stephanie Roorda 4 New Zealand 0:04:22.71 Lauren Ellis Racquel Olivia Sheath Rushlee Buchanan Jaime Nielsen 5 United States 0:04:25.69 Sarah Hammer Jennifer Valente Lauren Tamayo Ruth Winder 6 China 0:04:28.55 Dongyan Huang Wenwen Jiang Yali Jing Baofang Zhao 7 Germany 0:04:30.12 Charlotte Becker Stephanie Pohl Mieke Kroeger Gudrun Stock 8 Italy 0:04:31.45 Maria Giulia Confalonieri Beatrice Bartelloni Tatiana Guderzo Silvia Valsecchi

Men's Keirin Round 1

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 2 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 3 Matthew Baranoski (United States Of America) 4 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 5 Anderson Parra (Colombia) 6 Michael d'Almeida (France)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stefan Boetticher (Germany) 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 3 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 4 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 5 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 6 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 2 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 3 Jacob Schmid (Australia) 4 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 5 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 6 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 7 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Francois Pervis (France) 3 Shane Perkins (Australia) 4 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 5 Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation) 6 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)

Men's Keirin Round 1 Repechage

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 2 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 3 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 4 Matthew Usa Baranoski REL

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael d'Almeida (France) 2 Denis Dmitriev (Russian Federation) 3 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 4 Francesco Ceci (Italy)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 2 Jacob Schmid (Australia) 3 Anderson Parra (Colombia) 4 Josiah Ng Onn Lam (Malaysia)

Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation) 2 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 3 Shane Perkins (Australia) 4 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 5 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)

Men's Keirin Round 2

Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation) 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 3 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 4 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 5 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 6 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 2 Francois Pervis (France) 3 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Stefan Boetticher (Germany) 5 Michael D'almeida (France) 6 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)

Men's Keirin Final

Medals Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Francois Pervis (France) 2 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 3 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 5 Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation) 6 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

7-12 Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 8 Stefan Boetticher (Germany) 9 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 10 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 11 Michael d'Almeida (France) 12 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)

Women's 500m TT

1 Anastasia Voynova (Russian Federation) 0:00:33.15 2 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:33.42 3 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:33.70 4 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:33.78 5 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:33.79 6 Virginie Cueff (France) 0:00:33.93 7 Elena Brejniva (Russian Federation) 0:00:34.00 8 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 0:00:34.14 9 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 0:00:34.23 10 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:34.28 11 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:34.43 12 Katie Schofield (New Zealand) 0:00:34.60 13 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:34.63 14 Stephanie Mckenzie (New Zealand) 0:00:34.72 15 Victoria Williamson (Great Britain) 0:00:34.90 16 Juliana Gaviria (Colombia) 0:00:35.12 17 Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez (Mexico) 0:00:35.80 18 Kate O'Brien (Canada) 0:00:35.92 19 Mariaesthela Vilera (Venezuela) 0:00:35.93

Men's Scratch Race Final