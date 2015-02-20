Image 1 of 17 The velodrome Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 2 of 17 Elis Ligtlee (NED) and Simona Krupeckaite (LTU) in the women's sprint. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 3 of 17 Francois Pervis celebrates his win in the kilo. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 4 of 17 A very happy Francois Pervis celebrates his second gold medal. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 5 of 17 Francois Pervis celebrates his second gold medal. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 6 of 17 Liam Bertazzo (Italia) in the points race. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 7 of 17 Rebecca Wiasak (AUS) in the rainbow jersey. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 8 of 17 Elia Viviana (Italy) finished 10th in the omnium's individual pursuit. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 9 of 17 Elia Viviana (Italy) finished 10th in the omnium's individual pursuit. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 10 of 17 Jabik Jan Bastiaans (Netherlands) in the omnium's individual pursuit. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 11 of 17 Men's kilo podium: Joachim Eilers (GER) - Francois Pervis (FRA) - Metthew Archibald (NZL) . (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 12 of 17 Rebecca Wiasak (AUS) crosses the line for her individual pursuit win. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 13 of 17 Rebecca Wiasak (AUS) with gold. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 14 of 17 Elia Viviana (Italia). (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 15 of 17 Liam Bertazzo (Italy). (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 16 of 17 Francois Pervis (France) wins the kilo. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 17 of 17 Men's individual pursuit podium: Eloy Truel (SPA) - Arthur Ershov (RUS) - Maximilian Beyer (GER). (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)

Women's Individual Pursuit

Australia earned another gold medal on Friday when Rebecca Wiasak won the individual pursuit ahead of Jennifer Valente of the US and fellow Aussie Amy Cure. Wiasak set the fastest time in qualifying with a mark of 3:27.018 and carried her good form into the final, where she secured the rainbow jersey by beating Valente with a time of 3:30.305, more than three seconds faster than the US rider.

Cure beat Great Britain's Joanna Roswell to the bronze, coming in nearly four seconds faster.

Men's Omnium

Halfway through the men's omnium, Colombian Fernando Gaviria leads Italy's Elia Viviani by eight points, with Thomas Boudat of France trailing in third, 16 points behind. Belgium's Jasper Du Buyst is currently fourth after three events, followed by Russia's Viktor Manakov.

Gaviria, who grabbed headlines earlier this year with two sprints wins heads of Mark Cavendish at the Tour de San Luis, was third in the scratch race, second in the individual pursuit and third in the elimination race. Viviani, the Team Sky sprinter, won the scratch race and elimination race, but his 10th place finish in the pursuit cost him the overall lead.

Three events remain – the kilo, flying lap and points race – to decide the final omnium placings.

Men's Kilo

Francois Pervis earned another gold medal of the championships Friday in the kilo time trial after taking gold in the kierin the day before. The Frenchman finished less than one-tenth of a second faster than runner up Joachim Eilers of Germany, setting mark of 1:00.207 to Eilers' 1:00.294. New Zealand's Matthew Archibald took the bronze with a time of 1:00.470.

Men's Points Race

Russian took home the gold in the points race when Artur Ershov topped Spain's Eloy Teruel by one point, 31 to 30. Ershove conserving his energy for the last half of the race, lapping the field and then coming in to spots better than the former Movistar and Jamis-Hagens Berman rider at the finish.

Germany's Maximilian Beyer and New Zeland's Regan Gough, both finished with 29 points, but Gough earned bronze by coming in two spots ahead of Gough on the final lap.

Women's Sprint

Friday also saw the women begin their run for the sprint medals. Tianshi Zhong of China, Elise Ligtlee of the Netherlands, Stephanie Morton of Australia and Kristina Vogel of Germany all made their way through the early rounds and will battle for the medals in the semi-finals and finals on Saturday.

In the race for fifth through eighth places, China's Shuang Guo took the win ahead of Russia's Anastasia Voynova, Lithuania's Simona Krupeckaite and Great Britain's Jessica Varnish.

Men's Kilometre

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francois Pervis (France) 1:00.207 2 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 1:00.294 3 Matthew Archibald (New Zealand) 1:00.470 4 Quentin Lafargue (France) 1:00.648 5 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 1:00.907 6 Michael D'almeida (France) 1:01.036 7 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 1:01.071 8 Chaebin Im (Korea) 1:01.103 9 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) 1:01.157 10 Kamil Kuczynski (Poland) 1:01.583 11 Eric Engler (Germany) 1:01.653 12 Kian Emadi (Great Britain) 1:01.736 13 Francesco Ceci (Italy) 1:01.924 14 Robin Wagner (Czech Republic) 1:01.976 15 Anderson Parra (Colombia) 1:02.126 16 Hugo Haak (Netherlands) 1:02.230 17 Tomas Babek (Czech Republic) 1:02.771 18 Lok Chun Wu (Hong Kong, China) 1:04.043 19 Eugene Soule (South Africa) 1:08.422

Men's Points Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Artur Ershov (Russian Federation) 31 pts 2 Eloy Teruel Rovira (Spain) 30 3 Maximilian Beyer (Germany) 29 4 Regan Gough (New Zealand) 29 5 King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China) 27 6 Liam Bertazzo (Italy) 24 7 Scott Law (Australia) 18 8 Raman Ramanau (Belarus) 16 9 Benjamin Thomas (France) 16 10 Nicholas Rogers (United States Of America) 12 11 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 10 12 Moreno De Pauw (Belgium) 10 13 Vojtech Hacecky (Czech Republic) 6 14 Wojciech Pszczolarski (Poland) 5 15 Wim Stroetinga (Netherlands) 5 16 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Colombia) 4 17 Mark Christian (Great Britain) 3 18 Andreas Graf (Austria) 19 Vitaliy Hryniv (Ukraine)

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elia Viviani (Italy) 2 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 4 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 5 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 6 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 7 Gaël Suter (Switzerland) 8 Thomas Boudat (France) 9 Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil) 10 Casper Pedersen (Denmark) 11 Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation) 12 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 13 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 14 Lucas Liss (Germany) 15 Glenn O'shea (Australia) 16 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 17 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 18 Jacob Duehring (United States Of America) 19 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 20 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 21 Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan)

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 0:04:21.807 2 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 0:04:23.567 3 Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation) 0:04:24.025 4 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 0:04:24.752 5 Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil) 0:04:26.395 6 Thomas Boudat (France) 0:04:26.553 7 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 0:04:26.660 8 Lucas Liss (Germany) 0:04:26.767 9 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 0:04:26.814 10 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:04:27.067 11 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 0:04:27.382 12 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 0:04:28.011 13 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 0:04:28.071 14 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 0:04:28.799 15 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 0:04:29.845 16 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 0:04:32.027 17 Gaël Suter (Switzerland) 0:04:32.762 18 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 0:04:34.189 19 Jacob Duehring (United States Of America) 0:04:34.792 20 Casper Pedersen (Denmark) 0:04:35.446 21 Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan) 0:04:42.373

Men's Omnium - Elimination Race

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elia Viviani (Italy) 2 Thomas Boudat (France) 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 4 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 5 Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation) 6 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 7 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 8 Casper Pedersen (Denmark) 9 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 10 Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil) 11 Lucas Liss (Germany) 12 Gaël Suter (Switzerland) 13 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 14 Jacob Duehring (United States Of America) 15 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 16 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 17 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 18 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 19 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 20 Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan) 21 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)

Men's Omnium - Standings after three events

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 110 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Italy) 102 3 Thomas Boudat (France) 94 4 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 94 5 Viktor Manakov (Russian Federation) 88 6 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 86 7 Aaron Gate (New Zealand) 78 8 Gideoni Rodrigues Monteiro (Brazil) 78 9 Raman Tsishkou (Belarus) 68 10 Lucas Liss (Germany) 60 11 Jonathan Dibben (Great Britain) 58 12 Hao Liu (People's Republic of China) 58 13 Gaël Suter (Switzerland) 54 14 Casper Pedersen (Denmark) 50 15 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 48 16 Martyn Irvine (Ireland) 38 17 Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece) 25 18 Jacob Duehring (United States Of America) 24 19 Unai Elorriaga Zubiaur (Spain) 24 20 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 22 21 Timur Gumerov (Uzbekistan) 4

