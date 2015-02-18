Trending

UCI Track Worlds: France wins team sprint after New Zealand relegation

China claims women's team sprint gold, Germany wins women's points race

The Australian team pursuiters qualified with the best time Wednesday.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
New Zealand's team pursuit squad set the best men's qualifying time.

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
The Canadian women's team pursuiters

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Australian women's team pursuit squad.

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Great Britain's team pursuit women.

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
China's Jinjie Chong and Tianshi Zhong on the way to the gold medal

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Kimberly Geist (USA) was third in the points race

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
Kaarle McCulloch with Anna Meares during the women's team sprint

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
World champion in the points race, Germany's Stephanie Pohl

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
The French team sprint trio

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
The New Zealand team sprint trio

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
China's Jinjie Chong and Tianshi Zhong won the women's team sprint

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
France with Gregory Bauge, Kevin Sireau and Michael d'Almeida on the top step of the team sprint podium

(Image credit: Guy Swarbrick)
The Belarus womne's team pursuit sqaud set a qualifying time of 4:35.495.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Australian team pursuiters qualified with the best time Wednesday.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Italian women's team pursuit riders.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
Great Britain's women's pursuit team finished second Wednesday.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Italian women's pursuit team finished eighth in qualifying

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Italian women's pursuit team.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Italian women's pursuit team.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Belgian men's team pursuit squad.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Polish women's team pursuiters.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Dutch men's pursuit team.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Italian women's pursuit team.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Belgian team pursuit squad rounds the Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Dutch team sprint riders prepare for their effort.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)
The Netherlands team pursuit squad rounds the Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

(Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)

Controversy clouded the first day of the UCI Track World Championships Wednesday after judges relegated the New Zealand team sprint squad's winning performance for an illegal lane change, moving the French men into the gold medals.

With a mark of 42.892, the Kiwi squad of Ethan Micthell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins set the fastest time in qualifying ahead of France at 43.072 and Germany at 43.136. But the team's luck ran out in the finals when the judges decision bumped it to second.

French riders Gregory Bauge, Kevin Sireau and Michael d'Almeida claimed the rainbow jerseys in the race, while Germany's Joachim Eilers, Rene Enders and Robert Foerstemann took third.

In the women's team sprint, Russia's Daria Shmeleva and Anastasia Voynova set the best qualifying time with a mark of 32.518, but the duo slipped into second place behind China's Jinjie Chong and Tianshi Zhong in the finals. The Chinese riders took home the gold with a ride of 32.034. Australia's Kaarle McCulloch and Anna Meares claimed the bronze, clocking 32.713 in the finals.

For Meares, the bronze was her 24th medal of her career, her sixth in the event. "For us this is the first time Kaarle and I have ridden since London in a different position. (I’m) so pleased with how we performed tonight,” she said. “I have a whole new level of respect for Kaarle and all second wheel riders.”

Rainbow jerseys were also awarded in the women's points race on Wednesday, with Germany's Stephanie Pohl claiming gold ahead of Minami Uwano of Japan and Kimberly Geist of the US. Pohl piled up 38 points during the race, while Uwano had 28 and Geist finished with 25. Pohl, Uwano, Geist and France's Elise Delzenne, who finished just out of the medals in fourth, all lapped the field during the event. Geist's bronze was confirmation of her return to top form after being struck by a semi-tractor trailer in 2007.

The qualifying round for the team pursuit rounded out the first day's competitions, with New Zealand once again setting the fastest time for the men, followed by Great Britain and Germany. Australia set the best women's qualifying time ahead of Great Britain and Canada.

“For the last four months, we have been riding well as a team, day in day out we all have been working hard, starting to pay off,” said Hoskins, who has reached the podium at the past three World Championships. “It is a quick track, but our focus was qualifying in a good qualifying time, and to see where we stood compared to the other teams. It's great we have come out on top today, but tomorrow we have two rounds to ride, so we are taking it one step as a time.”

The three-round team pursuit competition will continue on Thursday afternoon, when Australia will meet fourth fastest New Zealand, with the winner to ride for gold against either Canada or Great Britain on Thursday evening.

Aside from the team pursuit finals, Thursday will also see the men's scratch race, men's kierin and the women's 500m time trial decided.

Results

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:03:56.40
Pieter Bulling
Dylan Kennett
Alex Frame
Marc Ryan
2Great Britain0:03:57.70
Edward Clancy
Steven Burke
Owain Doull
Andrew Tennant
3Germany0:03:58.90
Theo Reinhardt
Henning Bommel
Kersten Thiele
Domenic Weinstein
4Switzerland0:03:58.90
Olivier Beer
Stefan Kueng
Frank Pasche
Thery Schir
5Australia0:03:58.90
Jack Bobridge
Luke Davison
Alexander Edmondson
Mitchell Mulhern
6Netherlands0:03:59.50
Tim Veldt
Wim Stroetinga
Dion Beukeboom
Roy Eefting
7Russia0:03:59.80
Artur Ershov
Alexander Evtushenko
Alexey Kurbatov
Alexander Serov
8France0:04:00.80
Bryan Coquard
Julien Duval
Damien Gaudin
Julien Morice
9Belgium0:04:02.40
Buyst De
Pauw De
Dominique Cornu
Jonathan Dufrasne
10Spain0:04:02.50
Zubiaur Elorriaga
Rovira Teruel
Barcelo Torres
Gallastegi Zuazubiskar
11Denmark0:04:03.60
Folsach Von
Daniel Hartvig
Anders Holm
Rasmus Quaade
12Colombia0:04:03.90
Fernando Gaviria
Alcibiades Vanegas Avila
Esteban Arango
Alfonso Roldan
13Argentina0:04:04.70
Mauro Agostini
Maximiliano Richeze
Eduardo Sepulveda
Sebastian Trillini
14Belarus0:04:06.00
Raman Tsishkou
Raman Ramanau
Yauheni Akhramenka
Hardzei Tsishchanka
15China0:04:06.10
Hao Liu
Yang Fan
Chenlu Qin
Pingan Shen
16Italy0:04:07.20
Simone Consonni
Elia Viviani
Liam Bertazzo
Marco Coledan

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1New Zealand0:00:42.89
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Edward Dawkins
2France0:00:43.07
Gregory Bauge
Kevin Sireau
Michael D'almeida
3Germany0:00:43.14
Joachim Eilers
Rene Enders
Robert Foerstemann
4Russia0:00:43.32
Pavel Yakushevskiy
Denis Dmitriev
Nikita Shurshin
5Netherlands0:00:43.33
Jeffrey Hoogland
Hugo Haak
Matthijs Buchli
6Australia0:00:43.38
Nathan Hart
Shane Perkins
Matthew Glaetzer
7Poland0:00:43.48
Rafal Sarnecki
Kamil Kuczynski
Krzysztof Maksel
8Great Britain0:00:43.81
Philip Hindes
Jason Kenny
Callum Skinner
9Venezuela0:00:43.98
Hersony Canelon
Cesar Marcano
Angel Pulgar
10Korea0:00:44.15
Jeyong Son
Dong Jin Kang
Chaebin Im
11Japan0:00:44.19
Kazuki Amagai
Kazunari Watanabe
Seiichiro Nakagawa
12China0:00:44.25
Ke Hu
Saifei Bao
Chao Xu
13Canada0:00:44.43
Evan Carey
Joseph Veloce
Hugo Barrette
14Spain0:00:44.84
Jose Moreno Sanchez
Juan Peralta Gascon
Sergio Aliaga Chivite
15Brazil0:00:44.85
Hugo Vasconcelos Osteti
Flavio Cipriano
Kacio Freitas Fronseca Da Silva
16Colombia0:00:44.87
Julian Suarez
Dario Murillo
Anderson Parra

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:43.34
Joachim Eilers
Rene Enders
Robert Foerstemann
2Russia0:00:43.47
Pavel Yakushevskiy
Denis Dmitriev
Nikita Shurshin

Men's Team Sprint - Gold Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1France0:00:43.14
Gregory Bauge
Kevin Sireau
Michael D'Almeida
2New Zealand
Ethan Mitchell
Sam Webster
Edward Dawkins

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:04:18.10
Annette Edmondson
Ashlee Ankudinoff
Amy Cure
Melissa Hoskins
2Great Britain0:04:18.20
Katie Archibald
Laura Trott
Elinor Barker
Joanna Rowsell
3Canada0:04:20.70
Allison Beveridge
Jasmin Glaesser
Kirsti Lay
Stephanie Roorda
4New Zealand0:04:25.40
Lauren Ellis
Rushlee Buchanan
Jaime Nielsen
Georgia Amy Williams
5China0:04:27.60
Dongyan Huang
Wenwen Jiang
Yali Jing
Baofang Zhao
6United States0:04:28.30
Sarah Hammer
Jennifer Valente
Lauren Tamayo
Ruth Winder
7Germany0:04:31.10
Charlotte Becker
Stephanie Pohl
Mieke Kroeger
Gudrun Stock
8Italy0:04:32.20
Simona Frapporti
Beatrice Bartelloni
Tatiana Guderzo
Silvia Valsecchi
9Russia0:04:32.90
Tamara Balabolina
Gulnaz Badykova
Anastasia Chulkova
Irina Molicheva
10Poland0:04:34.60
Katarzyna Pawlowska
Malgorzata Wojtyra
Eugenia Bujak
Natalia Rutkowska
11Belarus0:04:35.50
Ina Savenka
Volha Antonava
Polina Pivovarova
Marina Shmayankova
12Japan0:04:35.90
Sakura Tsukagoshi
Minami Uwano
Kanako Kase
Yoko Kojima
13Cuba0:04:36.10
Marlies Mejias Garcia
Yudelmis Dominguez Masague
Yoanka Gonzalez Perez
Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso
14Hong Kong0:04:37.80
Yao Pang
Qianyu Yang
Bo Yee Leung
Zhao Juan Meng
15France0:04:37.80
Soline Lamboley
Elise Delzenne
Eugenie Duval
Pascale Jeuland
16Ireland0:04:40.40
Caroline Ryan
Lydia Boylan
Lauren Creamer
Josie Knight

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:00:32.52
Daria Shmeleva
Anastasia Voynova
2China0:00:32.56
Jinjie Gong
Tianshi Zhong
3Germany0:00:32.71
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel
4Australia0:00:32.88
Kaarle McCulloch
Anna Meares
5Netherlands0:00:33.46
Elis Ligtlee
Shanne Braspennincx
6France0:00:33.48
Sandie Clair
Olivia Montauban
7Spain0:00:33.56
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
8Great Britain0:00:33.58
Jessica Varnish
Victoria Williamson
9New Zealand0:00:33.72
Katie Schofield
Stephanie McKenzie
10Colombia0:00:34.46
Martha Bayona
Juliana Gaviria
11Mexico0:00:34.61
Frany Maria Fong Echevarria
Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez
12Canada0:00:34.99
Kate O'Brien
Monique Sullivan
13Japan0:00:35.32
Kayono Maeda
Takako Ishii
14Ukraine0:00:35.88
Olena Starikova
Olena Tsyos
15Hong Kong0:00:37.05
Zhao Juan Meng
Xiao Juan Diao

Women's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:00:32.72
Kaarle McCulloch
Anna Meares
2Germany0:00:32.82
Miriam Welte
Kristina Vogel

Women's Team Sprint - Gold Medal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:32.03
Tianshi Zhong
Jinjie Gong
2Russia0:00:32.44
Daria Shmeleva
Anastasia Voynova

Women's points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Pohl (Ger)38pts
2Minami Uwano (Jpn)28
3Kimberly Geist (USA)25
4Elise Delzenne (Fra)23
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita)20
6Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)13
7Kirsten Wild (Ned)9
8Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub)7
9Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus)5
10Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Col)4
11Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)4
12Kelly Druyts (Bel)4
13Ina Savenka (Blr)4
14Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)2
15Yao Pang (Hkg)2
16Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr)1
17Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol)1
18Jarmila Machacova (Cze)

 

