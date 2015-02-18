UCI Track Worlds: France wins team sprint after New Zealand relegation
China claims women's team sprint gold, Germany wins women's points race
Day 1: Team Pursuit Qualifying, Women Points Race - Team Sprint
Controversy clouded the first day of the UCI Track World Championships Wednesday after judges relegated the New Zealand team sprint squad's winning performance for an illegal lane change, moving the French men into the gold medals.
With a mark of 42.892, the Kiwi squad of Ethan Micthell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins set the fastest time in qualifying ahead of France at 43.072 and Germany at 43.136. But the team's luck ran out in the finals when the judges decision bumped it to second.
French riders Gregory Bauge, Kevin Sireau and Michael d'Almeida claimed the rainbow jerseys in the race, while Germany's Joachim Eilers, Rene Enders and Robert Foerstemann took third.
In the women's team sprint, Russia's Daria Shmeleva and Anastasia Voynova set the best qualifying time with a mark of 32.518, but the duo slipped into second place behind China's Jinjie Chong and Tianshi Zhong in the finals. The Chinese riders took home the gold with a ride of 32.034. Australia's Kaarle McCulloch and Anna Meares claimed the bronze, clocking 32.713 in the finals.
For Meares, the bronze was her 24th medal of her career, her sixth in the event. "For us this is the first time Kaarle and I have ridden since London in a different position. (I’m) so pleased with how we performed tonight,” she said. “I have a whole new level of respect for Kaarle and all second wheel riders.”
Rainbow jerseys were also awarded in the women's points race on Wednesday, with Germany's Stephanie Pohl claiming gold ahead of Minami Uwano of Japan and Kimberly Geist of the US. Pohl piled up 38 points during the race, while Uwano had 28 and Geist finished with 25. Pohl, Uwano, Geist and France's Elise Delzenne, who finished just out of the medals in fourth, all lapped the field during the event. Geist's bronze was confirmation of her return to top form after being struck by a semi-tractor trailer in 2007.
The qualifying round for the team pursuit rounded out the first day's competitions, with New Zealand once again setting the fastest time for the men, followed by Great Britain and Germany. Australia set the best women's qualifying time ahead of Great Britain and Canada.
“For the last four months, we have been riding well as a team, day in day out we all have been working hard, starting to pay off,” said Hoskins, who has reached the podium at the past three World Championships. “It is a quick track, but our focus was qualifying in a good qualifying time, and to see where we stood compared to the other teams. It's great we have come out on top today, but tomorrow we have two rounds to ride, so we are taking it one step as a time.”
The three-round team pursuit competition will continue on Thursday afternoon, when Australia will meet fourth fastest New Zealand, with the winner to ride for gold against either Canada or Great Britain on Thursday evening.
Aside from the team pursuit finals, Thursday will also see the men's scratch race, men's kierin and the women's 500m time trial decided.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:03:56.40
|Pieter Bulling
|Dylan Kennett
|Alex Frame
|Marc Ryan
|2
|Great Britain
|0:03:57.70
|Edward Clancy
|Steven Burke
|Owain Doull
|Andrew Tennant
|3
|Germany
|0:03:58.90
|Theo Reinhardt
|Henning Bommel
|Kersten Thiele
|Domenic Weinstein
|4
|Switzerland
|0:03:58.90
|Olivier Beer
|Stefan Kueng
|Frank Pasche
|Thery Schir
|5
|Australia
|0:03:58.90
|Jack Bobridge
|Luke Davison
|Alexander Edmondson
|Mitchell Mulhern
|6
|Netherlands
|0:03:59.50
|Tim Veldt
|Wim Stroetinga
|Dion Beukeboom
|Roy Eefting
|7
|Russia
|0:03:59.80
|Artur Ershov
|Alexander Evtushenko
|Alexey Kurbatov
|Alexander Serov
|8
|France
|0:04:00.80
|Bryan Coquard
|Julien Duval
|Damien Gaudin
|Julien Morice
|9
|Belgium
|0:04:02.40
|Buyst De
|Pauw De
|Dominique Cornu
|Jonathan Dufrasne
|10
|Spain
|0:04:02.50
|Zubiaur Elorriaga
|Rovira Teruel
|Barcelo Torres
|Gallastegi Zuazubiskar
|11
|Denmark
|0:04:03.60
|Folsach Von
|Daniel Hartvig
|Anders Holm
|Rasmus Quaade
|12
|Colombia
|0:04:03.90
|Fernando Gaviria
|Alcibiades Vanegas Avila
|Esteban Arango
|Alfonso Roldan
|13
|Argentina
|0:04:04.70
|Mauro Agostini
|Maximiliano Richeze
|Eduardo Sepulveda
|Sebastian Trillini
|14
|Belarus
|0:04:06.00
|Raman Tsishkou
|Raman Ramanau
|Yauheni Akhramenka
|Hardzei Tsishchanka
|15
|China
|0:04:06.10
|Hao Liu
|Yang Fan
|Chenlu Qin
|Pingan Shen
|16
|Italy
|0:04:07.20
|Simone Consonni
|Elia Viviani
|Liam Bertazzo
|Marco Coledan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|New Zealand
|0:00:42.89
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|Edward Dawkins
|2
|France
|0:00:43.07
|Gregory Bauge
|Kevin Sireau
|Michael D'almeida
|3
|Germany
|0:00:43.14
|Joachim Eilers
|Rene Enders
|Robert Foerstemann
|4
|Russia
|0:00:43.32
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|Denis Dmitriev
|Nikita Shurshin
|5
|Netherlands
|0:00:43.33
|Jeffrey Hoogland
|Hugo Haak
|Matthijs Buchli
|6
|Australia
|0:00:43.38
|Nathan Hart
|Shane Perkins
|Matthew Glaetzer
|7
|Poland
|0:00:43.48
|Rafal Sarnecki
|Kamil Kuczynski
|Krzysztof Maksel
|8
|Great Britain
|0:00:43.81
|Philip Hindes
|Jason Kenny
|Callum Skinner
|9
|Venezuela
|0:00:43.98
|Hersony Canelon
|Cesar Marcano
|Angel Pulgar
|10
|Korea
|0:00:44.15
|Jeyong Son
|Dong Jin Kang
|Chaebin Im
|11
|Japan
|0:00:44.19
|Kazuki Amagai
|Kazunari Watanabe
|Seiichiro Nakagawa
|12
|China
|0:00:44.25
|Ke Hu
|Saifei Bao
|Chao Xu
|13
|Canada
|0:00:44.43
|Evan Carey
|Joseph Veloce
|Hugo Barrette
|14
|Spain
|0:00:44.84
|Jose Moreno Sanchez
|Juan Peralta Gascon
|Sergio Aliaga Chivite
|15
|Brazil
|0:00:44.85
|Hugo Vasconcelos Osteti
|Flavio Cipriano
|Kacio Freitas Fronseca Da Silva
|16
|Colombia
|0:00:44.87
|Julian Suarez
|Dario Murillo
|Anderson Parra
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:43.34
|Joachim Eilers
|Rene Enders
|Robert Foerstemann
|2
|Russia
|0:00:43.47
|Pavel Yakushevskiy
|Denis Dmitriev
|Nikita Shurshin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|France
|0:00:43.14
|Gregory Bauge
|Kevin Sireau
|Michael D'Almeida
|2
|New Zealand
|Ethan Mitchell
|Sam Webster
|Edward Dawkins
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:04:18.10
|Annette Edmondson
|Ashlee Ankudinoff
|Amy Cure
|Melissa Hoskins
|2
|Great Britain
|0:04:18.20
|Katie Archibald
|Laura Trott
|Elinor Barker
|Joanna Rowsell
|3
|Canada
|0:04:20.70
|Allison Beveridge
|Jasmin Glaesser
|Kirsti Lay
|Stephanie Roorda
|4
|New Zealand
|0:04:25.40
|Lauren Ellis
|Rushlee Buchanan
|Jaime Nielsen
|Georgia Amy Williams
|5
|China
|0:04:27.60
|Dongyan Huang
|Wenwen Jiang
|Yali Jing
|Baofang Zhao
|6
|United States
|0:04:28.30
|Sarah Hammer
|Jennifer Valente
|Lauren Tamayo
|Ruth Winder
|7
|Germany
|0:04:31.10
|Charlotte Becker
|Stephanie Pohl
|Mieke Kroeger
|Gudrun Stock
|8
|Italy
|0:04:32.20
|Simona Frapporti
|Beatrice Bartelloni
|Tatiana Guderzo
|Silvia Valsecchi
|9
|Russia
|0:04:32.90
|Tamara Balabolina
|Gulnaz Badykova
|Anastasia Chulkova
|Irina Molicheva
|10
|Poland
|0:04:34.60
|Katarzyna Pawlowska
|Malgorzata Wojtyra
|Eugenia Bujak
|Natalia Rutkowska
|11
|Belarus
|0:04:35.50
|Ina Savenka
|Volha Antonava
|Polina Pivovarova
|Marina Shmayankova
|12
|Japan
|0:04:35.90
|Sakura Tsukagoshi
|Minami Uwano
|Kanako Kase
|Yoko Kojima
|13
|Cuba
|0:04:36.10
|Marlies Mejias Garcia
|Yudelmis Dominguez Masague
|Yoanka Gonzalez Perez
|Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso
|14
|Hong Kong
|0:04:37.80
|Yao Pang
|Qianyu Yang
|Bo Yee Leung
|Zhao Juan Meng
|15
|France
|0:04:37.80
|Soline Lamboley
|Elise Delzenne
|Eugenie Duval
|Pascale Jeuland
|16
|Ireland
|0:04:40.40
|Caroline Ryan
|Lydia Boylan
|Lauren Creamer
|Josie Knight
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:00:32.52
|Daria Shmeleva
|Anastasia Voynova
|2
|China
|0:00:32.56
|Jinjie Gong
|Tianshi Zhong
|3
|Germany
|0:00:32.71
|Miriam Welte
|Kristina Vogel
|4
|Australia
|0:00:32.88
|Kaarle McCulloch
|Anna Meares
|5
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.46
|Elis Ligtlee
|Shanne Braspennincx
|6
|France
|0:00:33.48
|Sandie Clair
|Olivia Montauban
|7
|Spain
|0:00:33.56
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|8
|Great Britain
|0:00:33.58
|Jessica Varnish
|Victoria Williamson
|9
|New Zealand
|0:00:33.72
|Katie Schofield
|Stephanie McKenzie
|10
|Colombia
|0:00:34.46
|Martha Bayona
|Juliana Gaviria
|11
|Mexico
|0:00:34.61
|Frany Maria Fong Echevarria
|Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez
|12
|Canada
|0:00:34.99
|Kate O'Brien
|Monique Sullivan
|13
|Japan
|0:00:35.32
|Kayono Maeda
|Takako Ishii
|14
|Ukraine
|0:00:35.88
|Olena Starikova
|Olena Tsyos
|15
|Hong Kong
|0:00:37.05
|Zhao Juan Meng
|Xiao Juan Diao
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:00:32.72
|Kaarle McCulloch
|Anna Meares
|2
|Germany
|0:00:32.82
|Miriam Welte
|Kristina Vogel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:32.03
|Tianshi Zhong
|Jinjie Gong
|2
|Russia
|0:00:32.44
|Daria Shmeleva
|Anastasia Voynova
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger)
|38
|pts
|2
|Minami Uwano (Jpn)
|28
|3
|Kimberly Geist (USA)
|25
|4
|Elise Delzenne (Fra)
|23
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita)
|20
|6
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex)
|13
|7
|Kirsten Wild (Ned)
|9
|8
|Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub)
|7
|9
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus)
|5
|10
|Maria Luisa Calle Williams (Col)
|4
|11
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Esp)
|4
|12
|Kelly Druyts (Bel)
|4
|13
|Ina Savenka (Blr)
|4
|14
|Alzbeta Pavlendova (Svk)
|2
|15
|Yao Pang (Hkg)
|2
|16
|Tetyana Klimchenko (Ukr)
|1
|17
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol)
|1
|18
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze)
