Image 1 of 27 The Australian team pursuiters qualified with the best time Wednesday. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 2 of 27 New Zealand's team pursuit squad set the best men's qualifying time. (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 3 of 27 The Canadian women's team pursuiters (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 4 of 27 Australian women's team pursuit squad. (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 5 of 27 Great Britain's team pursuit women. (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 6 of 27 China's Jinjie Chong and Tianshi Zhong on the way to the gold medal (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 7 of 27 Kimberly Geist (USA) was third in the points race (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 8 of 27 Kaarle McCulloch with Anna Meares during the women's team sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 9 of 27 World champion in the points race, Germany's Stephanie Pohl (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 10 of 27 The French team sprint trio (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 11 of 27 The New Zealand team sprint trio (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 12 of 27 China's Jinjie Chong and Tianshi Zhong won the women's team sprint (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 13 of 27 France with Gregory Bauge, Kevin Sireau and Michael d'Almeida on the top step of the team sprint podium (Image credit: Guy Swarbrick) Image 14 of 27 The Belarus womne's team pursuit sqaud set a qualifying time of 4:35.495. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 15 of 27 The Australian team pursuiters qualified with the best time Wednesday. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 16 of 27 The Italian women's team pursuit riders. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 17 of 27 Great Britain's women's pursuit team finished second Wednesday. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 18 of 27 The Italian women's pursuit team finished eighth in qualifying (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 19 of 27 The Italian women's pursuit team. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 20 of 27 The Italian women's pursuit team. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 21 of 27 The Belgian men's team pursuit squad. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 22 of 27 The Polish women's team pursuiters. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 23 of 27 The Dutch men's pursuit team. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 24 of 27 The Italian women's pursuit team. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 25 of 27 The Belgian team pursuit squad rounds the Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 26 of 27 The Dutch team sprint riders prepare for their effort. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto) Image 27 of 27 The Netherlands team pursuit squad rounds the Vélodrome de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines. (Image credit: Davy Rietbergen/BettiniPhoto)

Controversy clouded the first day of the UCI Track World Championships Wednesday after judges relegated the New Zealand team sprint squad's winning performance for an illegal lane change, moving the French men into the gold medals.

With a mark of 42.892, the Kiwi squad of Ethan Micthell, Sam Webster and Edward Dawkins set the fastest time in qualifying ahead of France at 43.072 and Germany at 43.136. But the team's luck ran out in the finals when the judges decision bumped it to second.

French riders Gregory Bauge, Kevin Sireau and Michael d'Almeida claimed the rainbow jerseys in the race, while Germany's Joachim Eilers, Rene Enders and Robert Foerstemann took third.

In the women's team sprint, Russia's Daria Shmeleva and Anastasia Voynova set the best qualifying time with a mark of 32.518, but the duo slipped into second place behind China's Jinjie Chong and Tianshi Zhong in the finals. The Chinese riders took home the gold with a ride of 32.034. Australia's Kaarle McCulloch and Anna Meares claimed the bronze, clocking 32.713 in the finals.

For Meares, the bronze was her 24th medal of her career, her sixth in the event. "For us this is the first time Kaarle and I have ridden since London in a different position. (I’m) so pleased with how we performed tonight,” she said. “I have a whole new level of respect for Kaarle and all second wheel riders.”

Rainbow jerseys were also awarded in the women's points race on Wednesday, with Germany's Stephanie Pohl claiming gold ahead of Minami Uwano of Japan and Kimberly Geist of the US. Pohl piled up 38 points during the race, while Uwano had 28 and Geist finished with 25. Pohl, Uwano, Geist and France's Elise Delzenne, who finished just out of the medals in fourth, all lapped the field during the event. Geist's bronze was confirmation of her return to top form after being struck by a semi-tractor trailer in 2007.

The qualifying round for the team pursuit rounded out the first day's competitions, with New Zealand once again setting the fastest time for the men, followed by Great Britain and Germany. Australia set the best women's qualifying time ahead of Great Britain and Canada.

“For the last four months, we have been riding well as a team, day in day out we all have been working hard, starting to pay off,” said Hoskins, who has reached the podium at the past three World Championships. “It is a quick track, but our focus was qualifying in a good qualifying time, and to see where we stood compared to the other teams. It's great we have come out on top today, but tomorrow we have two rounds to ride, so we are taking it one step as a time.”

The three-round team pursuit competition will continue on Thursday afternoon, when Australia will meet fourth fastest New Zealand, with the winner to ride for gold against either Canada or Great Britain on Thursday evening.

Aside from the team pursuit finals, Thursday will also see the men's scratch race, men's kierin and the women's 500m time trial decided.

Results

Men's Team Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:03:56.40 Pieter Bulling Dylan Kennett Alex Frame Marc Ryan 2 Great Britain 0:03:57.70 Edward Clancy Steven Burke Owain Doull Andrew Tennant 3 Germany 0:03:58.90 Theo Reinhardt Henning Bommel Kersten Thiele Domenic Weinstein 4 Switzerland 0:03:58.90 Olivier Beer Stefan Kueng Frank Pasche Thery Schir 5 Australia 0:03:58.90 Jack Bobridge Luke Davison Alexander Edmondson Mitchell Mulhern 6 Netherlands 0:03:59.50 Tim Veldt Wim Stroetinga Dion Beukeboom Roy Eefting 7 Russia 0:03:59.80 Artur Ershov Alexander Evtushenko Alexey Kurbatov Alexander Serov 8 France 0:04:00.80 Bryan Coquard Julien Duval Damien Gaudin Julien Morice 9 Belgium 0:04:02.40 Buyst De Pauw De Dominique Cornu Jonathan Dufrasne 10 Spain 0:04:02.50 Zubiaur Elorriaga Rovira Teruel Barcelo Torres Gallastegi Zuazubiskar 11 Denmark 0:04:03.60 Folsach Von Daniel Hartvig Anders Holm Rasmus Quaade 12 Colombia 0:04:03.90 Fernando Gaviria Alcibiades Vanegas Avila Esteban Arango Alfonso Roldan 13 Argentina 0:04:04.70 Mauro Agostini Maximiliano Richeze Eduardo Sepulveda Sebastian Trillini 14 Belarus 0:04:06.00 Raman Tsishkou Raman Ramanau Yauheni Akhramenka Hardzei Tsishchanka 15 China 0:04:06.10 Hao Liu Yang Fan Chenlu Qin Pingan Shen 16 Italy 0:04:07.20 Simone Consonni Elia Viviani Liam Bertazzo Marco Coledan

Men's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 New Zealand 0:00:42.89 Ethan Mitchell Sam Webster Edward Dawkins 2 France 0:00:43.07 Gregory Bauge Kevin Sireau Michael D'almeida 3 Germany 0:00:43.14 Joachim Eilers Rene Enders Robert Foerstemann 4 Russia 0:00:43.32 Pavel Yakushevskiy Denis Dmitriev Nikita Shurshin 5 Netherlands 0:00:43.33 Jeffrey Hoogland Hugo Haak Matthijs Buchli 6 Australia 0:00:43.38 Nathan Hart Shane Perkins Matthew Glaetzer 7 Poland 0:00:43.48 Rafal Sarnecki Kamil Kuczynski Krzysztof Maksel 8 Great Britain 0:00:43.81 Philip Hindes Jason Kenny Callum Skinner 9 Venezuela 0:00:43.98 Hersony Canelon Cesar Marcano Angel Pulgar 10 Korea 0:00:44.15 Jeyong Son Dong Jin Kang Chaebin Im 11 Japan 0:00:44.19 Kazuki Amagai Kazunari Watanabe Seiichiro Nakagawa 12 China 0:00:44.25 Ke Hu Saifei Bao Chao Xu 13 Canada 0:00:44.43 Evan Carey Joseph Veloce Hugo Barrette 14 Spain 0:00:44.84 Jose Moreno Sanchez Juan Peralta Gascon Sergio Aliaga Chivite 15 Brazil 0:00:44.85 Hugo Vasconcelos Osteti Flavio Cipriano Kacio Freitas Fronseca Da Silva 16 Colombia 0:00:44.87 Julian Suarez Dario Murillo Anderson Parra

Men's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:43.34 Joachim Eilers Rene Enders Robert Foerstemann 2 Russia 0:00:43.47 Pavel Yakushevskiy Denis Dmitriev Nikita Shurshin

Men's Team Sprint - Gold Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 France 0:00:43.14 Gregory Bauge Kevin Sireau Michael D'Almeida 2 New Zealand Ethan Mitchell Sam Webster Edward Dawkins

Women's Team Pursuit - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:04:18.10 Annette Edmondson Ashlee Ankudinoff Amy Cure Melissa Hoskins 2 Great Britain 0:04:18.20 Katie Archibald Laura Trott Elinor Barker Joanna Rowsell 3 Canada 0:04:20.70 Allison Beveridge Jasmin Glaesser Kirsti Lay Stephanie Roorda 4 New Zealand 0:04:25.40 Lauren Ellis Rushlee Buchanan Jaime Nielsen Georgia Amy Williams 5 China 0:04:27.60 Dongyan Huang Wenwen Jiang Yali Jing Baofang Zhao 6 United States 0:04:28.30 Sarah Hammer Jennifer Valente Lauren Tamayo Ruth Winder 7 Germany 0:04:31.10 Charlotte Becker Stephanie Pohl Mieke Kroeger Gudrun Stock 8 Italy 0:04:32.20 Simona Frapporti Beatrice Bartelloni Tatiana Guderzo Silvia Valsecchi 9 Russia 0:04:32.90 Tamara Balabolina Gulnaz Badykova Anastasia Chulkova Irina Molicheva 10 Poland 0:04:34.60 Katarzyna Pawlowska Malgorzata Wojtyra Eugenia Bujak Natalia Rutkowska 11 Belarus 0:04:35.50 Ina Savenka Volha Antonava Polina Pivovarova Marina Shmayankova 12 Japan 0:04:35.90 Sakura Tsukagoshi Minami Uwano Kanako Kase Yoko Kojima 13 Cuba 0:04:36.10 Marlies Mejias Garcia Yudelmis Dominguez Masague Yoanka Gonzalez Perez Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso 14 Hong Kong 0:04:37.80 Yao Pang Qianyu Yang Bo Yee Leung Zhao Juan Meng 15 France 0:04:37.80 Soline Lamboley Elise Delzenne Eugenie Duval Pascale Jeuland 16 Ireland 0:04:40.40 Caroline Ryan Lydia Boylan Lauren Creamer Josie Knight

Women's Team Sprint - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:00:32.52 Daria Shmeleva Anastasia Voynova 2 China 0:00:32.56 Jinjie Gong Tianshi Zhong 3 Germany 0:00:32.71 Miriam Welte Kristina Vogel 4 Australia 0:00:32.88 Kaarle McCulloch Anna Meares 5 Netherlands 0:00:33.46 Elis Ligtlee Shanne Braspennincx 6 France 0:00:33.48 Sandie Clair Olivia Montauban 7 Spain 0:00:33.56 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 8 Great Britain 0:00:33.58 Jessica Varnish Victoria Williamson 9 New Zealand 0:00:33.72 Katie Schofield Stephanie McKenzie 10 Colombia 0:00:34.46 Martha Bayona Juliana Gaviria 11 Mexico 0:00:34.61 Frany Maria Fong Echevarria Luz Daniela Gaxiola Gonzalez 12 Canada 0:00:34.99 Kate O'Brien Monique Sullivan 13 Japan 0:00:35.32 Kayono Maeda Takako Ishii 14 Ukraine 0:00:35.88 Olena Starikova Olena Tsyos 15 Hong Kong 0:00:37.05 Zhao Juan Meng Xiao Juan Diao

Women's Team Sprint - Bronze Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:00:32.72 Kaarle McCulloch Anna Meares 2 Germany 0:00:32.82 Miriam Welte Kristina Vogel

Women's Team Sprint - Gold Medal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:32.03 Tianshi Zhong Jinjie Gong 2 Russia 0:00:32.44 Daria Shmeleva Anastasia Voynova