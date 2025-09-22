Road World Championships - Top teenagers from Gent-Wevelgem among riders to watch in junior women's individual time trial

By published

Race for rainbow bands wide open among field of 45 accomplished teens

2025 UCI Junior Track World Championships - 21 Aug 2025Cycling - 2025 UCI Junior Track World Championships - Omnisport, Apeldoorn, Netherlands - Women Team Pursuit Final for Gold - Erin Boothman (Great Britain) celebrates winning the Women Team Pursuit Final for GoldBy: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com/Shutterstock
Double gold medallist Erin Boothman (Great Britain) from 2025 UCI Junior Track World Championships is a favourite in the junior women's ITT at Road Worlds (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Junior Women race the 18.3km individual time trial in Kigali on Tuesday morning for the 2025 UCI Road World Championships and the final stretch up the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura tips the scales in favour of 'experienced' young riders.

Erin Boothman leads the way as top contenders for a field of 45 junior women. The current junior TT national champion for Great Britain looks to build on the success from last year, where Cat Ferguson won the gold and Imogen Wolff secured the bronze, both riders having moved to the U23 division.

Last year's silver medalist Viktória Chladoňová (Slovakia) is still 18 but the Visma-Lease a Bike pro won the women's elite ITT and road race at road nationals, so will compete at the U23 event in Kigali. The podium is wide open for the taking.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews to unlock unlimited access to our coverage of the first-ever UCI Road World Championships on African soil. Our team of journalists will bring you all the major storylines, in-depth analysis, and more directly from the action in Rwanda as the next rainbow jerseys are decided. Find out more.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews