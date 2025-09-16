Tom Pidcock, Oscar Onley and Anna Henderson to lead Great Britain team at World Championships but no elite women in road race

Cat Ferguson and Zoe Bäckstedt top title hopes in U23 road race and TT

WINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Tom Pidcock of Team United Kingdom prior to the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024, Men&#039;s Elite Road Race a 273.9km one day race from Winterthur to Zurich on September 29, 2024 in Winterthur, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Great Britain will be led by Tom Pidcock, Oscar Onley and Anna Henderson at the Road World Championships in Rwanda, but will not enter a team in the elite women's road race.

Team GB are fielding selections in almost every category, but will not be represented in either the elite women's road race or the elite or U23 men's time trials.

In the men's road race, Pidcock and Onley come fresh from their respective third at the Vuelta a España and fourth at the Tour de France, and will be among the contenders on the tough, climb-filled course in Kigali.

However, GB are sending full teams in many of the other age categories, with serious medal hopes, particularly in the newly-separated U23 women's category, where junior world champion Cat Ferguson will be a top favourite for the road race, whilst Zoe Bäckstedt could take home the rainbow jersey in the time trial.

Despite the UCI ruling this year that WorldTour and ProTeam riders could no longer race in the men's U23 categories at Worlds, this doesn't apply to the women's races – run separately for the first time in 2025 – so many Women's WorldTour riders will be in action.

In the junior road races and time trials, junior world TT champion Dylan Sage and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Juniors winner Harry Hudson lead the men's selection, whilst the women will be led by Erin Boothman and Arabella Blackburn.

Great Britain selection for Worlds 2025

Elite men

  • Joe Blackmore 
  • Mark Donovan 
  • Oliver Knight 
  • James Knox 
  • Bjorn Koerdt 
  • Oscar Onley 
  • Tom Pidcock 
  • Fred Wright 

Elite women

  • Anna Henderson (TT only) 

U23 men

  • Callum Thornley (road race only)

U23 women

  • Zoe Backstedt (TT only) 
  • Millie Couzens (TT and RR) 
  • Cat Ferguson 
  • Flora Perkins 
  • Eilidh Shaw 
  • Imogen Wolff 

Junior men

  • Max Hinds (TT and RR) 
  • Harry Hudson 
  • Matthew Peace 
  • Dylan Sage (TT and RR) 

Junior women

  • Arabella Blackburn  
  • Erin Boothman (TT and RR) 
  • Gabriella McHugh  
  • Abi Miller (TT and RR) 
  • Mabli Phillips 

