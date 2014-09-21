Orica-GreenEdge left with too much ground to make up in TTT Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Orica GreenEdge ride to silver in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Orica GreenEdge ride to silver in the Worlds TTT (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 The top three places on the podium in the men's Worlds team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It was a different kind of silver medal for Orica-GreenEdge in the team time trial at the 2014 UCI Road World Championships and, on balance, a decidedly easier defeat to digest. In Florence twelve months ago, the Australian squad lost out to Omega Pharma-QuickStep by the maddening margin of 0.81 of a second and they must have spent much of the year since trying to figure out precisely where in the Tuscan hills those previous decimal points were misplaced.



