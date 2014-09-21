Trending

Orica-GreenEdge left with too much ground to make up in TTT Worlds

Australian squad recover to claim silver in Ponferrada

Image 1 of 3

Orica GreenEdge ride to silver in the Worlds TTT

Orica GreenEdge ride to silver in the Worlds TTT
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Orica GreenEdge ride to silver in the Worlds TTT

Orica GreenEdge ride to silver in the Worlds TTT
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 3

The top three places on the podium in the men's Worlds team time trial

The top three places on the podium in the men's Worlds team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It was a different kind of silver medal for Orica-GreenEdge in the team time trial at the 2014 UCI Road World Championships and, on balance, a decidedly easier defeat to digest. In Florence twelve months ago, the Australian squad lost out to Omega Pharma-QuickStep by the maddening margin of 0.81 of a second and they must have spent much of the year since trying to figure out precisely where in the Tuscan hills those previous decimal points were misplaced.

Related Articles

Orica GreenEdge team for Worlds team time trial

Worlds Shorts: Team time trial training, Swift extends with Team Sky

World Championships: BMC win men's TTT