Orica-GreenEdge left with too much ground to make up in TTT Worlds
Australian squad recover to claim silver in Ponferrada
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
It was a different kind of silver medal for Orica-GreenEdge in the team time trial at the 2014 UCI Road World Championships and, on balance, a decidedly easier defeat to digest. In Florence twelve months ago, the Australian squad lost out to Omega Pharma-QuickStep by the maddening margin of 0.81 of a second and they must have spent much of the year since trying to figure out precisely where in the Tuscan hills those previous decimal points were misplaced.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy