Amalie Dideriksen wins junior Worlds title

Iakovenko and Demydova round out podium

Image 1 of 37

The start of the junior women's race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 37

Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Colombia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 37

The junior women's peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 37

Ilaria Bonomi (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 37

Zavinta Titenyte (Lithuania)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 37

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 37

Arianna Fidanza (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 37

Jessenia Menes Gonzalez (Colombia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 37

Nicole Dal Santo (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 37

Madison Campbell and Devon Hiley (New Zealand)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 37

Olena Demydova (Ukraine)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 37

Anastasia Yakovenko (Russia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 37

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) wins the junior women's world championship

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 37

Jelena Eric (Serbia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 37

Anastasia Yakovenko (Russia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 37

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 37

Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Colombia) has a mechanical

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 37

Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Colombia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 37

Ilaria Bonomi (Italy) at the front

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 37

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) sets the pace

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 37

Ilaria Bonomi (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 37

Angela Maffeis (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 37

Nicole Dal Santo (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 37

Ilaria Bonomi (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 37

The junior women in action

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 37

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) triumphs in the junior women's race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 37

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) celebrates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 37

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 37

Junior women's podium: Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark), Anastasia Yakovenko (Russia), Olena Demydova (Ukraine)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 37

Junior women's world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 37

Junior women's world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 37

Junior women's world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 37

Olena Demydova (Ukraine)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 37

Ilaria Bonomi (Italy)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 37

Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Colombia) gives the thumbs up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 37

Junior women's winner Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 37

The junior women's peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) claimed the win in the junior women's road race at the world championships in Florence, Italy. The Dane beat Anastasia Iakovenko (Russia) and Olena Demydova (Ukraine) into second and third after a three-up sprint to the line.

The trio broke clear of the peloton in the early stages of the 82 km race with Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Colombia) and Anna Knauer (Germany).

The group of five built up a lead of over two minutes after three laps. The peloton began to fracture as they mounted a chase with twenty riders making the selection in the main bunch.

Up ahead and Knauer was the first to lose contact with the leaders as the bunch began to chase and after 55km of racing the peloton had the break pegged back to 1:50.

Knauer, distanced on the climbs, was able to use her descending skill to regain contact on several occasions but on the final lap she had to concede, leaving four riders at the foot of the Salviati for the final climb.

Demydova and Iakovenko looked the more dangerous but there was heartbreak for Gonzalez as she suffered a mechanical at the foot of the climb. The Colombian was never able to regain contact as Dideriksen clung to the coattails of Demydova and Iakovenko.

The bunch by now had the gap down just over a minute with the British team doing much of the chasing. However with too many passengers in the main field and counter attacks from the Italians, the chase was never able to reel in the final trio.

Demydova opened her sprint first but it was Dideriksen who timed her dash for the line to perfection, coming through in the final 100 metres to take the world title.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)2:32:23
2Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
3Olena Demydova (Ukraine)0:00:03
4Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Colombia)0:00:18
5Milda Jankauskaite (Lithuania)0:00:34
6Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
7Severine Eraud (France)
8Alexandra Manly (Australia)
9Kelly Catlin (United States Of America)
10Jeanne Korevaar (Netherlands)
11Lisa Klein (Germany)
12Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus)
13Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands)
14Valentina Nesterova (Russian Federation)
15Corine Van Der Zijden (Netherlands)
16Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
17Demi De Jong (Netherlands)
18Svetlana Vasilieva (Russian Federation)
19Anezka Drahotova (Czech Republic)
20Bethany Hayward (Great Britain)
21Heidi Dalton (South Africa)
22Greta Richioud (France)
23Ilaria Bonomi (Italy)0:00:39
24Angela Maffeis (Italy)0:01:44
25Anna Christian (Great Britain)0:01:59
26Tatjana Paller (Germany)0:02:50
27Bogumila Dziuba (Poland)
28Nicole Dal Santo (Italy)0:02:53
29Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)0:03:01
30Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)0:03:06
31Jelena Eric (Serbia)
32Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spain)
33Zavinta Titenyte (Lithuania)
34Kelly Van Den Steen (Belgium)0:03:09
35Demmy Druyts (Belgium)0:03:46
36Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Japan)0:03:48
37Jessica Parra Rojas (Colombia)0:04:03
38Marine Lemarie (France)0:05:00
39Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mexico)
40Arianna Fidanza (Italy)0:05:05
41Lina Maria Duenas Lopez (Colombia)0:06:40
42Julia Karlsson (Sweden)0:06:54
43Laura Perry (France)
44Polina Yurieva (Ukraine)
45Razan Soboh (Jordan)0:07:02
46Anna Knauer (Germany)0:07:30
47Hannah Swan (United States Of America)0:08:54
48Jurgita Kubiliunaite (Lithuania)0:10:07
49Tessa Pinckston (Canada)0:10:39
50Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus)
51Kinley Gibson (Canada)0:10:44
52Emily Mcredmond (Australia)0:11:49
53Agata Drozdek (Poland)0:11:54
54Rasa Pocyte (Lithuania)0:12:36
55Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)0:13:30
56Luisa Kattinger (Germany)
57Dafne Theroux-Izquierdo (Canada)0:13:32
58Kärolin Varblane (Estonia)
59Solene Vinsot (France)
60Frida Viviana Mendez Amaya (Mexico)0:13:37
DNFAstrid Gassner (Austria)
DNFElisabeth Riegler (Austria)
DNFNikol Plosaj (Poland)
DNFKristina Savelyeva (Russian Federation)
DNFAlexandria Nicholls (Australia)
DNFKaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
DNFKaren Fernanda Sierra Mendez (Mexico)
DNFJaruwan Somrat (Thailand)
DNFMadison Campbell (New Zealand)
DNFDevon Hiley (New Zealand)
DNFMaria San Jose Tejerina (Spain)
DNFNatalia Nowotarska (Poland)
DNFAlba Teruel Ribes (Spain)
DNFMadeline Marshall (Australia)
DNFBrenda Villareal Garza (Mexico)
DNFKajsa Persson (Sweden)
DNFMarie-Eve Poisson (Canada)
DNFSara Youmans (United States Of America)
DNFLinda Jacobsson (Sweden)
DNFKathrin Schweinberger (Austria)
DNFNatasha Jaworski (Argentina)

