Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) claimed the win in the junior women's road race at the world championships in Florence, Italy. The Dane beat Anastasia Iakovenko (Russia) and Olena Demydova (Ukraine) into second and third after a three-up sprint to the line.

The trio broke clear of the peloton in the early stages of the 82 km race with Jessenia Meneses Gonzalez (Colombia) and Anna Knauer (Germany).

The group of five built up a lead of over two minutes after three laps. The peloton began to fracture as they mounted a chase with twenty riders making the selection in the main bunch.

Up ahead and Knauer was the first to lose contact with the leaders as the bunch began to chase and after 55km of racing the peloton had the break pegged back to 1:50.

Knauer, distanced on the climbs, was able to use her descending skill to regain contact on several occasions but on the final lap she had to concede, leaving four riders at the foot of the Salviati for the final climb.

Demydova and Iakovenko looked the more dangerous but there was heartbreak for Gonzalez as she suffered a mechanical at the foot of the climb. The Colombian was never able to regain contact as Dideriksen clung to the coattails of Demydova and Iakovenko.

The bunch by now had the gap down just over a minute with the British team doing much of the chasing. However with too many passengers in the main field and counter attacks from the Italians, the chase was never able to reel in the final trio.

Demydova opened her sprint first but it was Dideriksen who timed her dash for the line to perfection, coming through in the final 100 metres to take the world title.

