Image 1 of 12 Igor Decraene (Belgium) with Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark) and Zeke Mostov (USA) on the podium of the junior men's time trial at the world championships in Florence. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 12 Igor Decraene (Belgium) takes a bite of his gold medal from the junior men's time trial Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 12 Igor Decraene (Belgium) celebrates victory in the 2013 junior men's time trial world championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 12 Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark) en route to a silver medal in the junior men's time trial Worlds (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 12 Igor Decraene (Belgium) on his gold medal-winning ride in the junior men's time trial world championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 12 2013 junior men's time trial world championship podium (L-R): Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark), Igor Decraene (Belgium) and Zeke Mostov (United States of America) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 12 Junior men's time trial world championship bronze medalist Zeke Mostov (USA) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 12 Zeke Mostov (USA) en route to a bronze medal in the junior men's time trial world championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 12 2013 junior men's time trial world championship podium (L-R): Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark), Igor Decraene (Belgium) and Zeke Mostov (United States of America) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 12 Igor Decraene (Belgium) in full flight during the junior men's time trial at the world championships in Florence. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 12 Igor Decraene (Belgium) closes in on victory in Florence. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 12 Igor Decraene (Belgium) wins the junior world time trial title. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

First year Junior Igor Decraene (Belgium) showed his huge potential for the future by winning the individual time trial title.

The 17 year-old Flemish rider set the fastest time at both time splits and stopped the clock in a time of 26:56, beating Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark) by eight seconds.

Zeke Mostov, who rides for the Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development team, gave the USA an unexpected bronze medal and place on the podium, finishing 20 seconds behind Decraene. Great Britain's Matthew Gibson finished fifth at 30 seconds.

Decraene covered the 22km course at an average of 48.539km/h, using his power and good aerodynamics to secure victory.

"I’m the champion, it couldn’t be better than that," he said with confidence.

"I like it when it’s flat, I think it’s good for me. I know Matthias because last year he was European champion but Zeke is from America, so I'm not so familiar with him but he must be a good rider too."

Bandages did not slow Mostov

Mostov crashed in training and raced with a bandage on his injuries but it didn’t slow his performance or his love for time trials.

"It's a bit of a surprise. I was hoping for a top ten but didn’t really think third best in the world was possible," he said. "I crashed going through a roundabout but I didn’t think anything particular about it, I slid out that’s it."

Mathias Krigbaum finished fifth in 2012 and was hoping to win this time.

"I'm a little bit disappointed. It’s always best to be number one but he was just stronger," he admitted sportingly. "If I had to choose, it's better to win but I ride the best I could, nothing went wrong, he was just stronger."

Full Results