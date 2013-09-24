Decraene wins junior men's time trial world title
Krigbaum and the USA's Mostov round out podium
Junior Men time trial: Florence - Florence
First year Junior Igor Decraene (Belgium) showed his huge potential for the future by winning the individual time trial title.
The 17 year-old Flemish rider set the fastest time at both time splits and stopped the clock in a time of 26:56, beating Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark) by eight seconds.
Zeke Mostov, who rides for the Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development team, gave the USA an unexpected bronze medal and place on the podium, finishing 20 seconds behind Decraene. Great Britain's Matthew Gibson finished fifth at 30 seconds.
Decraene covered the 22km course at an average of 48.539km/h, using his power and good aerodynamics to secure victory.
"I’m the champion, it couldn’t be better than that," he said with confidence.
"I like it when it’s flat, I think it’s good for me. I know Matthias because last year he was European champion but Zeke is from America, so I'm not so familiar with him but he must be a good rider too."
Bandages did not slow Mostov
Mostov crashed in training and raced with a bandage on his injuries but it didn’t slow his performance or his love for time trials.
"It's a bit of a surprise. I was hoping for a top ten but didn’t really think third best in the world was possible," he said. "I crashed going through a roundabout but I didn’t think anything particular about it, I slid out that’s it."
Mathias Krigbaum finished fifth in 2012 and was hoping to win this time.
"I'm a little bit disappointed. It’s always best to be number one but he was just stronger," he admitted sportingly. "If I had to choose, it's better to win but I ride the best I could, nothing went wrong, he was just stronger."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Decraene (Belgium)
|0:26:56.80
|2
|Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark)
|0:00:08.66
|3
|Zeke Mostov (United States of America)
|0:00:20.97
|4
|Joshua Stritzinger (Germany)
|0:00:23.64
|5
|Matthew Gibson (Great Britain)
|0:00:30.16
|6
|Ole Forfang (Norway)
|0:00:44.21
|7
|Corentin Ermenault (France)
|0:00:44.40
|8
|Dmitriy Rive (Kazakhstan)
|0:00:46.24
|9
|Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:49.87
|10
|Michael Dessau (United States of America)
|0:00:53.16
|11
|Emil Wang (Denmark)
|0:00:53.77
|12
|Stepan Kurianov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:59.61
|13
|Thomas Kaesler (Australia)
|0:01:00.39
|14
|Daniel Fitter (Australia)
|0:01:01.57
|15
|Michal Paluta (Poland)
|0:01:06.82
|16
|Piotr Konwa (Poland)
|0:01:09.69
|17
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)
|0:01:09.76
|18
|Edoardo Affini (Italy)
|0:01:12.48
|19
|Jack Burke (Canada)
|0:01:13.31
|20
|Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)
|0:01:16.13
|21
|Timur Maleiev (Ukraine)
|0:01:16.63
|22
|Jon Božic (Slovenia)
|0:01:16.70
|23
|David Per (Slovenia)
|0:01:20.76
|24
|Pontus Kastemyr (Sweden)
|0:01:21.86
|25
|Oliver Mattheis (Germany)
|0:01:24.32
|26
|Mark Padun (Ukraine)
|0:01:27.19
|27
|Ryan Felgate (South Africa)
|0:01:27.41
|28
|Eduardo Estrada (Colombia)
|0:01:33.89
|29
|Atsushi Oka (Japan)
|0:01:34.27
|30
|Hampus Anderberg (Sweden)
|0:01:34.65
|31
|Daniel Martínez (Colombia)
|0:01:36.39
|32
|Filippo Ganna (Italy)
|0:01:37.70
|33
|Artem Nych (Russian Federation)
|0:01:37.91
|34
|Ivan Venter (South Africa)
|0:01:38.29
|35
|Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spain)
|0:01:40.26
|36
|Sam Oomen (Netherlands)
|0:01:41.80
|37
|Adam Jamieson (Canada)
|0:01:43.91
|38
|Abderrahmane Bechlagheme (Algeria)
|0:01:45.47
|39
|Andrej Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)
|0:01:50.85
|40
|Dominic Von Burg (Switzerland)
|0:01:56.37
|41
|Andrei Covalciuc (Republic of Moldova)
|0:01:59.95
|42
|Amanuel Mengis Ghebreindrias (Eritrea)
|0:02:13.26
|43
|Facundo Crisafulli (Argentina)
|0:02:14.29
|44
|Patrick Müller (Switzerland)
|0:02:15.13
|45
|Anton Ivashkin (Belarus)
|0:02:15.21
|46
|Luc Turchi (Luxembourg)
|0:02:16.35
|47
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Portugal)
|0:02:16.68
|48
|Mark Downey (Ireland)
|0:02:16.80
|49
|Cristopher Jurado (Panama)
|0:02:18.49
|50
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|0:02:19.33
|51
|Rémi Cavagna (France)
|0:02:20.39
|52
|Michal Schlegel (Czech Republic)
|0:02:21.20
|53
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria)
|0:02:23.93
|54
|Alexey Voloshin (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:24.37
|55
|Adrian Dumitru Zamfir (Romania)
|0:02:28.49
|56
|Milan Holomek (Slovakia)
|0:02:30.46
|57
|Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus)
|0:02:31.14
|58
|Matas Mickevicius (Lithuania)
|0:02:32.73
|59
|Elgun Alizada (Azerbaijan)
|0:02:35.02
|60
|Onur Balkan (Turkey)
|0:02:35.16
|61
|János Pelikán (Hungary)
|0:02:37.42
|62
|Marco-Tapio Niemi (Finland)
|0:02:37.50
|63
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)
|0:02:37.86
|64
|Grigoriy Shtein (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:40.88
|65
|Raivis Sarkans (Latvia)
|0:02:50.07
|66
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|0:02:50.30
|67
|Santiago Quiroga (Argentina)
|0:02:50.34
|68
|Andrejs Podans (Latvia)
|0:02:50.48
|69
|Martynas Stasikelis (Lithuania)
|0:02:53.59
|70
|Victor Langellotti (Monaco)
|0:02:54.83
|71
|Nako Georgiev (Bulgaria)
|0:02:55.64
|72
|Lucian Buga (Romania)
|0:02:59.83
|73
|Andrea Maccagli (San Marino)
|0:03:05.71
|74
|Stylianos Farantakis (Greece)
|0:03:06.05
|75
|Sergey Medvedev (Uzbekistan)
|0:03:07.52
|76
|Vedat Koç (Turkey)
|0:03:14.19
|77
|César Martingil (Portugal)
|0:03:14.55
|78
|Jared Said González (Mexico)
|0:03:16.84
|79
|Nijat Niftaliyev (Azerbaijan)
|0:03:20.26
|80
|Nikaj Iltian (Albania)
|0:03:37.12
|81
|Ekke-Kaur Vosman (Estonia)
|0:03:41.75
|82
|Kwong Lau (Hong Kong, China)
|0:03:53.78
|83
|Sapar Serdarov (Turkmenistan)
|0:03:54.70
|84
|Ridion Kopshti (Albania)
|0:03:56.55
