Trending

Decraene wins junior men's time trial world title

Krigbaum and the USA's Mostov round out podium

Image 1 of 12

Igor Decraene (Belgium) with Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark) and Zeke Mostov (USA) on the podium of the junior men's time trial at the world championships in Florence.

Igor Decraene (Belgium) with Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark) and Zeke Mostov (USA) on the podium of the junior men's time trial at the world championships in Florence.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12

Igor Decraene (Belgium) takes a bite of his gold medal from the junior men's time trial Worlds

Igor Decraene (Belgium) takes a bite of his gold medal from the junior men's time trial Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

Igor Decraene (Belgium) celebrates victory in the 2013 junior men's time trial world championship

Igor Decraene (Belgium) celebrates victory in the 2013 junior men's time trial world championship
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark) en route to a silver medal in the junior men's time trial Worlds

Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark) en route to a silver medal in the junior men's time trial Worlds
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

Igor Decraene (Belgium) on his gold medal-winning ride in the junior men's time trial world championship

Igor Decraene (Belgium) on his gold medal-winning ride in the junior men's time trial world championship
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

2013 junior men's time trial world championship podium (L-R): Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark), Igor Decraene (Belgium) and Zeke Mostov (United States of America)

2013 junior men's time trial world championship podium (L-R): Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark), Igor Decraene (Belgium) and Zeke Mostov (United States of America)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

Junior men's time trial world championship bronze medalist Zeke Mostov (USA)

Junior men's time trial world championship bronze medalist Zeke Mostov (USA)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12

Zeke Mostov (USA) en route to a bronze medal in the junior men's time trial world championship

Zeke Mostov (USA) en route to a bronze medal in the junior men's time trial world championship
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

2013 junior men's time trial world championship podium (L-R): Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark), Igor Decraene (Belgium) and Zeke Mostov (United States of America)

2013 junior men's time trial world championship podium (L-R): Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark), Igor Decraene (Belgium) and Zeke Mostov (United States of America)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12

Igor Decraene (Belgium) in full flight during the junior men's time trial at the world championships in Florence.

Igor Decraene (Belgium) in full flight during the junior men's time trial at the world championships in Florence.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

Igor Decraene (Belgium) closes in on victory in Florence.

Igor Decraene (Belgium) closes in on victory in Florence.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Igor Decraene (Belgium) wins the junior world time trial title.

Igor Decraene (Belgium) wins the junior world time trial title.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

First year Junior Igor Decraene (Belgium) showed his huge potential for the future by winning the individual time trial title.

The 17 year-old Flemish rider set the fastest time at both time splits and stopped the clock in a time of 26:56, beating Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark) by eight seconds.

Zeke Mostov, who rides for the Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development team, gave the USA an unexpected bronze medal and place on the podium, finishing 20 seconds behind Decraene. Great Britain's Matthew Gibson finished fifth at 30 seconds.

Decraene covered the 22km course at an average of 48.539km/h, using his power and good aerodynamics to secure victory.

"I’m the champion, it couldn’t be better than that," he said with confidence.

"I like it when it’s flat, I think it’s good for me. I know Matthias because last year he was European champion but Zeke is from America, so I'm not so familiar with him but he must be a good rider too."

Bandages did not slow Mostov

Mostov crashed in training and raced with a bandage on his injuries but it didn’t slow his performance or his love for time trials.

"It's a bit of a surprise. I was hoping for a top ten but didn’t really think third best in the world was possible," he said. "I crashed going through a roundabout but I didn’t think anything particular about it, I slid out that’s it."

Mathias Krigbaum finished fifth in 2012 and was hoping to win this time.

"I'm a little bit disappointed. It’s always best to be number one but he was just stronger," he admitted sportingly. "If I had to choose, it's better to win but I ride the best I could, nothing went wrong, he was just stronger."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Decraene (Belgium)0:26:56.80
2Mathias Krigbaum (Denmark)0:00:08.66
3Zeke Mostov (United States of America)0:00:20.97
4Joshua Stritzinger (Germany)0:00:23.64
5Matthew Gibson (Great Britain)0:00:30.16
6Ole Forfang (Norway)0:00:44.21
7Corentin Ermenault (France)0:00:44.40
8Dmitriy Rive (Kazakhstan)0:00:46.24
9Nikolay Cherkasov (Russian Federation)0:00:49.87
10Michael Dessau (United States of America)0:00:53.16
11Emil Wang (Denmark)0:00:53.77
12Stepan Kurianov (Russian Federation)0:00:59.61
13Thomas Kaesler (Australia)0:01:00.39
14Daniel Fitter (Australia)0:01:01.57
15Michal Paluta (Poland)0:01:06.82
16Piotr Konwa (Poland)0:01:09.69
17Nathan Van Hooydonck (Belgium)0:01:09.76
18Edoardo Affini (Italy)0:01:12.48
19Jack Burke (Canada)0:01:13.31
20Tom Wirtgen (Luxembourg)0:01:16.13
21Timur Maleiev (Ukraine)0:01:16.63
22Jon Božic (Slovenia)0:01:16.70
23David Per (Slovenia)0:01:20.76
24Pontus Kastemyr (Sweden)0:01:21.86
25Oliver Mattheis (Germany)0:01:24.32
26Mark Padun (Ukraine)0:01:27.19
27Ryan Felgate (South Africa)0:01:27.41
28Eduardo Estrada (Colombia)0:01:33.89
29Atsushi Oka (Japan)0:01:34.27
30Hampus Anderberg (Sweden)0:01:34.65
31Daniel Martínez (Colombia)0:01:36.39
32Filippo Ganna (Italy)0:01:37.70
33Artem Nych (Russian Federation)0:01:37.91
34Ivan Venter (South Africa)0:01:38.29
35Juan Camacho Del Fresno (Spain)0:01:40.26
36Sam Oomen (Netherlands)0:01:41.80
37Adam Jamieson (Canada)0:01:43.91
38Abderrahmane Bechlagheme (Algeria)0:01:45.47
39Andrej Petrovski (Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia)0:01:50.85
40Dominic Von Burg (Switzerland)0:01:56.37
41Andrei Covalciuc (Republic of Moldova)0:01:59.95
42Amanuel Mengis Ghebreindrias (Eritrea)0:02:13.26
43Facundo Crisafulli (Argentina)0:02:14.29
44Patrick Müller (Switzerland)0:02:15.13
45Anton Ivashkin (Belarus)0:02:15.21
46Luc Turchi (Luxembourg)0:02:16.35
47Gaspar Gonçalves (Portugal)0:02:16.68
48Mark Downey (Ireland)0:02:16.80
49Cristopher Jurado (Panama)0:02:18.49
50Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)0:02:19.33
51Rémi Cavagna (France)0:02:20.39
52Michal Schlegel (Czech Republic)0:02:21.20
53Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria)0:02:23.93
54Alexey Voloshin (Kazakhstan)0:02:24.37
55Adrian Dumitru Zamfir (Romania)0:02:28.49
56Milan Holomek (Slovakia)0:02:30.46
57Aliaksandr Riabushenko (Belarus)0:02:31.14
58Matas Mickevicius (Lithuania)0:02:32.73
59Elgun Alizada (Azerbaijan)0:02:35.02
60Onur Balkan (Turkey)0:02:35.16
61János Pelikán (Hungary)0:02:37.42
62Marco-Tapio Niemi (Finland)0:02:37.50
63Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spain)0:02:37.86
64Grigoriy Shtein (Kazakhstan)0:02:40.88
65Raivis Sarkans (Latvia)0:02:50.07
66Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)0:02:50.30
67Santiago Quiroga (Argentina)0:02:50.34
68Andrejs Podans (Latvia)0:02:50.48
69Martynas Stasikelis (Lithuania)0:02:53.59
70Victor Langellotti (Monaco)0:02:54.83
71Nako Georgiev (Bulgaria)0:02:55.64
72Lucian Buga (Romania)0:02:59.83
73Andrea Maccagli (San Marino)0:03:05.71
74Stylianos Farantakis (Greece)0:03:06.05
75Sergey Medvedev (Uzbekistan)0:03:07.52
76Vedat Koç (Turkey)0:03:14.19
77César Martingil (Portugal)0:03:14.55
78Jared Said González (Mexico)0:03:16.84
79Nijat Niftaliyev (Azerbaijan)0:03:20.26
80Nikaj Iltian (Albania)0:03:37.12
81Ekke-Kaur Vosman (Estonia)0:03:41.75
82Kwong Lau (Hong Kong, China)0:03:53.78
83Sapar Serdarov (Turkmenistan)0:03:54.70
84Ridion Kopshti (Albania)0:03:56.55

Latest on Cyclingnews