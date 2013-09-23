Eraud wins junior women's time trial
Nicholls and Manly take podium spots for Australia
Junior Women time trial: Florence - Florence
Severine Eraud (France) claimed an impressive come-from-behind victory to win the junior women's individual time trial at the UCI road world championships in Florence, Italy on Monday.
The 18-year-old narrowly defeated two Australians, beating Alexandria Nicholls by 2.7 seconds and Alexandra Manly by 8.17.
Eraud, the European champion in the discipline, was the last rider to start, and lay in fourth place at the intermediate check, a full 13.5 seconds slower than Nicholls. When she heard the split, she nearly gave up hope of winning the rainbow jersey.
"After the time split I knew I was only fourth fastest and so didn’t think I could win and was aiming for the podium. That made victory amazing and unexpected," Eraud said, crediting her federation for the result.
"There's a lot of development work done by the French Federation, the results the young French professional riders are achieving is proof of that, and I hope it continues in the future."
Nicholls, the very first rider to set off down the start ramp, had set the fastest intermediate check and sat in the hot seat as all of the other 46 competitors tackled the 16.19km course. Thirty minutes later, her compatriot Manly came through with the second fastest time, and it looked as though Australia would take the top two spots rider after rider failed to approach their pace. Only Eraud's late surge relegated Nicholls to second.
"I'm not disappointed, I'm actually surprised by my performance," Nicholls said. "I didn't think I'd be able to get a medal and I even went close to victory."
Manly was pleased to stand on the podium with her teammate. "I really liked the route and it’s great we both finished on the podium. It's a pity it wasn't the top step but we're happy."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Severine Eraud (France)
|0:22:42.60
|2
|Alexandria Nicholls (Australia)
|0:00:02.69
|3
|Alexandra Manly (Australia)
|0:00:08.17
|4
|Zavinta Titenyte (Lithuania)
|0:00:11.49
|5
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Russian Federation)
|0:00:13.05
|6
|Demi De Jong (Netherlands)
|0:00:14.11
|7
|Kelly Catlin (United States Of America)
|0:00:20.72
|8
|Floortje Mackaij (Netherlands)
|0:00:21.04
|9
|Kinley Gibson (Canada)
|0:00:22.81
|10
|Luisa Kattinger (Germany)
|0:00:23.47
|11
|Olena Demydova (Ukraine)
|0:00:23.73
|12
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Denmark)
|0:00:28.52
|13
|Heidi Dalton (South Africa)
|0:00:30.36
|14
|Hélène Gérard (France)
|0:00:31.91
|15
|Devon Hiley (New Zealand)
|0:00:32.78
|16
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Russian Federation)
|0:00:38.47
|17
|Francesca Pattaro (Italy)
|0:00:41.71
|18
|Katsiaryna Piatrouskaya (Belarus)
|0:00:44.73
|19
|Agata Drozdek (Poland)
|0:00:46.62
|20
|Manon Bourdiaux (France)
|0:00:47.45
|21
|Hannah Swan (United States Of America)
|0:00:49.08
|22
|Yao Pang (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:49.61
|23
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|0:00:50.37
|24
|Julia Karlsson (Sweden)
|0:00:51.09
|25
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Belgium)
|0:00:51.82
|26
|Lotte Kopecky (Belgium)
|0:00:54.04
|27
|Rasa Pocyte (Lithuania)
|0:00:55.12
|28
|Bogumila Dziuba (Poland)
|0:00:55.90
|29
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|0:00:59.35
|30
|Solveig Edøy (Norway)
|0:01:00.43
|31
|Jessica Parra (Colombia)
|0:01:01.32
|32
|Emily Mcredmond (Australia)
|0:01:07.21
|33
|Polina Yurieva (Ukraine)
|0:01:08.25
|34
|Eliška Drahotová (Czech Republic)
|0:01:15.32
|35
|Tereza Medvedova (Slovakia)
|0:01:16.68
|36
|Kiyoka Sakaguchi (Japan)
|0:01:23.88
|37
|Jessenia Meneses (Colombia)
|0:01:25.70
|38
|Maddi Campbell (New Zealand)
|0:01:29.35
|39
|Michela Maltese (Italy)
|0:01:30.24
|40
|Natasha Jaworski (Argentina)
|0:01:35.27
|41
|Razan Soboh (Jordan)
|0:01:55.61
|42
|Jaruwan Somrat (Thailand)
|0:02:04.39
|43
|Kseniya Tuhai (Belarus)
|0:02:05.46
|44
|Frida Mendoza (Mexico)
|0:02:07.34
|45
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
|0:02:12.74
|46
|Kajsa Persson (Sweden)
|0:02:17.43
|47
|Alba Teruel (Spain)
|0:02:25.60
