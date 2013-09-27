Trending

Mohoric wins U23 men's road race world championship

Meintjes earns silver while Enger sprints to bronze medal

Image 1 of 21

Sonder Enger (Norway) wins the sprint for third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) wins the U23 men's road race at Worlds

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Louis Meintjes (South Africa)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

Louis Meintjes (South Africa)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) wins the U23 race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) celebrates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

U23 men's podium: Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) - Louis Meintjes (South Africa) - Sonder Enger (Norway)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

U23 men's podium: Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) - Louis Meintjes (South Africa) - Sonder Enger (Norway)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 21

U23 world champion Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 21

U23 world champion Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 21

Louis Meintjes (South Africa)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 21

Sonder Enger (Norway)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) in the group

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 21

The start of the U23 men's race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 21

The U23 men's peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 21

The U23 men's peloton at road worlds

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) on his way to winning the U23 race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

Matej Mohoric (Slovenia) wins the U23 men's road race at Worlds

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

A year after he took silver and gold at Valkenburg in the junior men's time trial and road race world championships, Slovenian Matej Mohoric claimed gold again, but this time with a solo win in the U23 men's road race.

Due to turn pro with Cannondale next year, the 18-year-old Slovenian proved that he is more than ready for the step up into cycling's top league as he rode a near-faultless race at Florence.

Saving his energy through the first five of seven laps of the circuit, Mohoric bridged across to France's Tour de L'Avenir stage winner Julian Alaphilippe on the second last lap then dropped the Frenchman on the last ascent of the Fiesole climb for a solo challenge.

Riding to his considerable strengths as a descender, the lankily built Mohoric opened up the throttle on the technical, fast drop off the Fiesole back down into Florence, creating a gap of 28 seconds by the time the road flattened out.

Behind the chase, initially led by the Italians, spluttered and fizzled fitfully into some sort of life as Mohoric, often in view ahead on the longer straights, continued to plough onwards regardless, only for the pursuit to die away again as riders took their own chances here and there.

The only one that succeeded in actually going clear was South African Louis Meintjes, and on the second, shorter, punchier climb of the Via Salvati, Mohoric came painfully close to being caught by his nearest pursuer.

But the summit of the 600-metre ascent came too soon for Meintjes to close the gap definitively, and Mohoric's ultra-fast descending - clipping the corners perfectly and wrapped around the top tube - helped the gap widen again.

With 400 metres of the 172.3-kilometre course left to race, the penny dropped with Mohoric that barring divine intervention with a capital "D", the victory was in the bag, and he slowed slightly to allow himself to savour the moment. After raising his arm skywards one last time, the Slovenian crossed the line with three seconds on Meintjes, whilst Norway's Sonder Enger led in the tiny front bunch of 17 chasers 13 seconds later for bronze.

Full Results

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matej Mohoric (Slovenia)4:20:18
2Louis Meintjes (South Africa)0:00:03
3Sondre H Enger (Norway)0:00:13
4Caleb Ewan (Australia)
5Toms Skujins (Latvia)
6Davide Villella (Italy)
7Dylan Van Baarle (Netherlands)
8Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
9Julian Alaphilippe (France)
10Patrick Konrad (Austria)
11Clement Chevrier (France)
12Jan Hirt (Czech Republic)
13Nathan Brown (United States Of America)
14Frederico Figueiredo (Portugal)
15Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eritrea)
16Odd Christian Eiking (Norway)
17Simon Yates (Great Britain)
18Sebastian Henao Gomez (Colombia)
19Adam Yates (Great Britain)
20Ilia Koshevoy (Belarus)0:00:16
21Flavien Dassonville (France)0:00:45
22Ildar Arslanov (Russian Federation)0:00:52
23Felix Grossschartner (Austria)0:00:53
24Stefan Rabitsch (Austria)
25Jasper Stuyven (Belgium)0:01:14
26Jasha Sutterlin (Germany)0:01:25
27Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
28Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
29Adrien Chenaux (Switzerland)
30Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kazakhstan)0:01:27
31Adam Phelan (Australia)
32Zico Waeytens (Belgium)0:01:30
33Tanner Putt (United States Of America)0:01:39
34Andrea Zordan (Italy)0:01:45
35Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (Colombia)0:02:27
36Magnus Cort Nielsen (Denmark)0:02:33
37Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
38Sjors Roosen (Netherlands)
39Gregor Muhlberger (Austria)
40Emanuel Piaskowy (Poland)
41Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan)
42Louis Vervaeke (Belgium)
43Derk Abel Beckeringh (Netherlands)
44Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mexico)
45Lukasz Wisniowski (Poland)
46Antoine Duchesne (Canada)
47Tilegen Maidos (Kazakhstan)
48Luis Enrique Davila (Mexico)
49Cristian Raileanu (Republic of Moldova)
50Damien Howson (Australia)0:02:42
51Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Norway)0:03:18
52James Oram (New Zealand)0:04:14
53Fredrik S Galta (Norway)
54Tiesj Benoot (Belgium)
55Facundo Lezica (Argentina)
56Fredrik Ludvigsson (Sweden)0:05:27
57Alexis Gougeard (France)0:06:36
58Alberto Bettiol (Italy)
59Davide Formolo (Italy)
60Michael Valgren Andersen (Denmark)
61Roman Katyrin (Russian Federation)0:06:52
62Juan Ernesto Chamorro Chitan (Colombia)
63Natnael Berhane (Eritrea)
64Johann Van Zyl (South Africa)0:07:07
65Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spain)0:08:06
66Mikhail Akimov (Russian Federation)0:08:40
67Gennady Tatarinov (Russian Federation)
68Emanuel Buchmann (Germany)
69Nicolae Tanovitchii (Republic of Moldova)
70Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)0:10:49
71Simon Pellaud (Switzerland)0:11:10
72Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Colombia)
73Kristian Haugaard Jensen (Denmark)
74Patryk Stosz (Poland)0:11:40
75Issak Tesfom Okubamariam (Eritrea)0:14:45
76Rick Zabel (Germany)0:15:24
77Dion Smith (New Zealand)
78Jaka Bostner (Slovenia)
79Emils Liepins (Latvia)0:15:54
80Erik Baska (Slovakia)0:16:08
81Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)
82Ihar Mytsko (Belarus)
83Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spain)0:16:10
84Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)
DNFRoy Goldstein (Israel)
DNFYoav Bear (Israel)
DNFRene Corella (Mexico)
DNFHenry Velasco (Ecuador)
DNFPeeter Tarvis (Estonia)
DNFEmil Vinjebo (Denmark)
DNFKolya Shumov (Belarus)
DNFAit El Abdia Anass (Morocco)
DNFMaxat Ayazbayev (Kazakhstan)
DNFAwet Ghebremedhin (Eritrea)
DNFMeron Teshome Hagos (Eritrea)
DNFUladzislau Dubovski (Belarus)
DNFOskar Svendsen (Norway)
DNFOlivier Le Gac (France)
DNFNick Van Der Lijke (Netherlands)
DNFJulio Marcelo Paspuezan Carlozama (Ecuador)
DNFMikel Iturria Segurola (Spain)
DNFLawson Craddock (United States Of America)
DNFSven Erik Bystrøm (Norway)
DNFEdward Theuns (Belgium)
DNFNathan Wilson (United States Of America)
DNFHaritz Orbe Urrutia (Spain)
DNFAlistair Slater (Great Britain)
DNFCampbell Flakemore (Australia)
DNFBradley Linfield (Australia)
DNFZhandos Bizhigitov (Kazakhstan)
DNFAriel Sivori (Argentina)
DNFTsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Ethiopia)
DNFTim Mikelj (Slovenia)
DNFSamuel Spokes (Australia)
DNFRichard Carapaz (Ecuador)
DNFAndzs Flaksis (Latvia)
DNFPierre-Henri Lecuisinier (France)
DNFJoseph Perret (Great Britain)
DNFOwain Doull (Great Britain)
DNFMark Dzamastagic (Slovenia)
DNFBrayan Stiven Ramirez Chacon (Colombia)
DNFEduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)
DNFMichele Scartezzini (Italy)
DNFJovan Zekavica (Serbia)
DNFMilos Borisavljevic (Serbia)
DNFJohannes Weber (Germany)
DNFEduard Michael Grosu (Romania)
DNFBurr Ho (Hong Kong, China)
DNFPedro Rodriguez (Ecuador)
DNFFeritcan Samli (Turkey)
DNFSamir Jabrayilov (Azerbaijan)
DNFAdil Barbari (Algeria)
DNFKim Magnusson (Sweden)
DNFMaxim Rusnac (Republic of Moldova)
DNFMarcus Faglum-Karlsson (Sweden)
DNFGavin Mannion (United States Of America)
DNFHaddi Soufiane (Morocco)
DNFJosef Cerny (Czech Republic)
DNFJosef Hosek (Czech Republic)
DNFLukas Postlberger (Austria)
DNFDieter Bouvry (Belgium)
DNFMraouni Salah (Morocco)
DNFAlexander Foliforov (Russian Federation)
DNFHichem Kab (Algeria)
DNFBen Einhorn (Israel)
DNFMekseb Debesay (Eritrea)
DNFZoltan Sipos (Romania)
DNFDavid Dvorsky (Czech Republic)
DNFLubos Malovec (Slovakia)
DNFNassim Saidi (Algeria)
DNFCarlos Eduardo Quisphe-Quishpe (Ecuador)
DNFIdo Zilberstien (Israel)
DNFKrists Neilands (Latvia)
DNFAlex Frame (New Zealand)
DNFChristopher Jennings (South Africa)
DNFJonathan Dibben (Great Britain)
DNFMichael Kolar (Slovakia)
DNFJuraj Lajcha (Slovakia)
DNFAsbjørn Kragh Andersen (Denmark)
DNFAndris Vosekalns (Latvia)
DNFHarrouch Tourki Youssef (Morocco)
DNFKristian Neemela (Estonia)
DNFMohd Adiq Husaini Othman (Malaysia)
DNFJulio Cesar Benitez Rubio (Mexico)
DNFMihkel Raim (Estonia)
DNFAbdallah Elar (Lebanon)
DNFAndrei Voicu (Romania)
DNFMarko Danilovic (Serbia)
DNFIlhan Celik (Turkey)
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slovenia)

