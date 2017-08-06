Belomoina seals MTB World Cup victory with Mont-Sainte-Anne win
Ferrand Prevot, Pendrel round out podium
Elite Women XC: Mont-Sainte-Anne -
The Ukraine's Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle) took her third win of the season in Round 5 of the Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup on Sunday, in Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec, Canada. With her win, Belomoina wrapped up the overall title with one round still remaining.
The Elite women's race was missing top riders Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) and Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes), plus a late scratch from number-two ranked Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing), who had broken her wrist in a crash. However, Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds (Scott-SRAM) made her first appearance of the season of the World Cup - although she was caught in a crash in the first 200 metres and never figured in the race.
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon Factory), the 2015 world champion, attacked on the start loop, with only Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) able to join her. World Cup leader Belomoina quickly bridged across, and the trio rode away from a chase group led by Emily Batty (Trek Factory). Pendrel was dropped on the second lap, but would solo in for third, while Belomoina dropped Ferrand Prevot on the third lap to take her third victory of the season. Batty dropped Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki) in the last lap to take fourth.
"It's crazy, I don't know what to say about this season," said Belomoina. "It's a magic season for me. This gives me great motivation for the world championships."
Belomoina has an uncatchable 1050 points with one round remaining. Linda Indergand (Focus XC) moved into second ahead of the missing Wloszczowska with a distant 655 points, with Wloszczowska at 610.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team
|1:17:50
|2
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing XC
|0:00:44
|3
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team
|0:01:14
|4
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC
|0:01:49
|5
|Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|0:02:07
|6
|Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team
|0:02:39
|7
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:02:46
|8
|Annie Last (GBr) Omx Pro Team
|0:02:47
|9
|Alessandra Keller (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team
|0:03:12
|10
|Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team
|0:03:21
|11
|Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:04:04
|12
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|0:04:25
|13
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing
|0:04:38
|14
|Erin Huck (USA) Cannondale-3Rox Racing
|0:04:58
|15
|Helen Grobert (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC
|0:05:09
|16
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing
|17
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|0:05:50
|18
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|0:05:58
|19
|Rose Grant (USA) Stan's-Pivot Pro Team
|0:07:00
|20
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Team Merida Gunn-Rita
|0:07:07
|21
|Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:07:17
|22
|Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team XC
|0:07:18
|23
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team
|0:08:20
|24
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:09:16
|25
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|0:10:23
|26
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|0:10:33
|27
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Clif Pro Team
|28
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|0:11:08
|29
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|0:11:21
|30
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Sram Mtb Racing Team
|0:11:36
|31
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Team
|0:11:39
|32
|Jayne Rossworn (Can)
|0:14:15
|33
|Alexis Skarda (USA)
|0:15:36
|34
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)
|35
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|36
|Pilar Andrea Corvalan Bustos (Chi)
|DNF
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|DNS
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr)
|1050
|pts
|2
|Linda Indergand (Swi)
|655
|3
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|610
|4
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|604
|5
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
|604
|6
|Annie Last (GBr)
|595
|7
|Emily Batty (Can)
|577
|8
|Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)
|502
|9
|Anne Tauber (Ned)
|491
|10
|Alessandra Keller (Swi)
|489
|11
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|471
|12
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|465
|13
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|457
|14
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|437
|15
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus)
|436
|16
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|431
|17
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|400
|18
|Adelheid Morath (Ger)
|398
|19
|Erin Huck (USA)
|372
|20
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|330
|21
|Lea Davison (USA)
|314
|22
|Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)
|312
|23
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|274
|24
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|263
|25
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|254
|26
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi)
|253
|27
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|248
|28
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|240
|29
|Haley Smith (Can)
|235
|30
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|220
|31
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|208
|32
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|189
|33
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|184
|34
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|142
|35
|Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mex)
|140
|36
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)
|137
|37
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|119
|38
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|118
|39
|Samara Sheppard (NZl)
|116
|40
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|114
|41
|Ramona Forchini (Swi)
|104
|42
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|102
|43
|Esther Suss (Swi)
|100
|44
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|100
|45
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|100
|46
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|92
|47
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|92
|48
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|91
|49
|Margot Moschetti (Fra)
|83
|50
|Cherie Redecker (RSA)
|82
|51
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)
|73
|52
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra)
|71
|53
|Alice Pirard (Bel)
|71
|54
|Rose Grant (USA)
|68
|55
|Mariske Strauss (RSA)
|66
|56
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|59
|57
|Ariane Luethi (Swi)
|59
|58
|Claudia Galicia Cotrina (Spa)
|58
|59
|Andrea Waldis (Swi)
|58
|60
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|54
|61
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)
|53
|62
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|52
|63
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|50
|64
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|48
|65
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|47
|66
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe)
|46
|67
|Jayne Rossworn (Can)
|42
|68
|Alexis Skarda (USA)
|40
|69
|Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Col)
|39
|70
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)
|38
|71
|Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
|36
|72
|Pilar Andrea Corvalan Bustos (Chi)
|34
|73
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|34
|74
|Amy Mcdougall (RSA)
|30
|75
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|22
|76
|Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa)
|19
|77
|Hana Jezkova (Cze)
|18
|78
|Ines Gutierrez (Arg)
|16
|79
|Linn Gustafzzon (Swe)
|16
|80
|Jessica Pellizzaro (Ita)
|15
|81
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|15
|82
|Fabienne Schaus (Lux)
|14
|83
|Elena Lloret Llinares (Spa)
|14
|84
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|14
|85
|Lisette Rosenbeck (Den)
|12
|86
|Eliane Muggler (Swi)
|11
|87
|Laura Terradas Ill (Spa)
|11
|88
|Kathryn Mcinerney (Aus)
|10
|89
|Kerry Macphee (GBr)
|9
|90
|Romaine Wenger (Swi)
|8
|91
|Graciela Elina Vargas (Arg)
|8
|92
|Lejla Tanovic (BiH)
|8
