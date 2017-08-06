Trending

Belomoina seals MTB World Cup victory with Mont-Sainte-Anne win

Ferrand Prevot, Pendrel round out podium

Yana Belomoina and Pauline Ferrand Prevot

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team) wins

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Annie Last at the front of the Elite women's race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team was involved in a crash at start

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing XC

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Catharine Pendrel and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Annie Last (GBr) OMX Pro Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Yana Belomoina and Pauline Ferrand Prevot

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team) in the lead

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Podium: Emily Batty, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Yana Belomoina, Catherine Pendrel, Irina Kalentyeva

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The Ukraine's Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle) took her third win of the season in Round 5 of the Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup on Sunday, in Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec, Canada. With her win, Belomoina wrapped up the overall title with one round still remaining.

The Elite women's race was missing top riders Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) and Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes), plus a late scratch from number-two ranked Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing), who had broken her wrist in a crash. However, Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds (Scott-SRAM) made her first appearance of the season of the World Cup - although she was caught in a crash in the first 200 metres and never figured in the race.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon Factory), the 2015 world champion, attacked on the start loop, with only Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) able to join her. World Cup leader Belomoina quickly bridged across, and the trio rode away from a chase group led by Emily Batty (Trek Factory). Pendrel was dropped on the second lap, but would solo in for third, while Belomoina dropped Ferrand Prevot on the third lap to take her third victory of the season. Batty dropped Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki) in the last lap to take fourth.

"It's crazy, I don't know what to say about this season," said Belomoina. "It's a magic season for me. This gives me great motivation for the world championships."

Belomoina has an uncatchable 1050 points with one round remaining. Linda Indergand (Focus XC) moved into second ahead of the missing Wloszczowska with a distant 655 points, with Wloszczowska at 610.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team1:17:50
2Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing XC0:00:44
3Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team0:01:14
4Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC0:01:49
5Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:02:07
6Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:02:39
7Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:02:46
8Annie Last (GBr) Omx Pro Team0:02:47
9Alessandra Keller (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team0:03:12
10Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team0:03:21
11Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team0:04:04
12Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:04:25
13Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing0:04:38
14Erin Huck (USA) Cannondale-3Rox Racing0:04:58
15Helen Grobert (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC0:05:09
16Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing
17Rebecca Henderson (Aus)0:05:50
18Samara Sheppard (NZl)0:05:58
19Rose Grant (USA) Stan's-Pivot Pro Team0:07:00
20Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Team Merida Gunn-Rita0:07:07
21Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra) Primaflor Mondraker0:07:17
22Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team XC0:07:18
23Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team0:08:20
24Sandra Walter (Can)0:09:16
25Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:10:23
26Evelyn Dong (USA)0:10:33
27Maghalie Rochette (Can) Clif Pro Team
28Catherine Fleury (Can)0:11:08
29Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:11:21
30Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Sram Mtb Racing Team0:11:36
31Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Team0:11:39
32Jayne Rossworn (Can)0:14:15
33Alexis Skarda (USA)0:15:36
34Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)
35Elyse Nieuwold (Can)
36Pilar Andrea Corvalan Bustos (Chi)
DNFCindy Montambault (Can)
DNSMaja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoina (Ukr)1050pts
2Linda Indergand (Swi)655
3Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)610
4Annika Langvad (Den)604
5Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)604
6Annie Last (GBr)595
7Emily Batty (Can)577
8Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)502
9Anne Tauber (Ned)491
10Alessandra Keller (Swi)489
11Catharine Pendrel (Can)471
12Jolanda Neff (Swi)465
13Tanja Zakelj (Slo)457
14Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)437
15Rebecca Henderson (Aus)436
16Helen Grobert (Ger)431
17Sabine Spitz (Ger)400
18Adelheid Morath (Ger)398
19Erin Huck (USA)372
20Anne Terpstra (Ned)330
21Lea Davison (USA)314
22Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra)312
23Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)274
24Sabrina Enaux (Fra)263
25Sandra Walter (Can)254
26Corina Gantenbein (Swi)253
27Barbara Benko (Hun)248
28Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)240
29Haley Smith (Can)235
30Githa Michiels (Bel)220
31Elisabeth Osl (Aut)208
32Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)189
33Eva Lechner (Ita)184
34Catherine Fleury (Can)142
35Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mex)140
36Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)137
37Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)119
38Serena Calvetti (Ita)118
39Samara Sheppard (NZl)116
40Hanna Klein (Ger)114
41Ramona Forchini (Swi)104
42Alexandra Engen (Swe)102
43Esther Suss (Swi)100
44Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)100
45Cindy Montambault (Can)100
46Katrin Leumann (Swi)92
47Karla Stepanova (Cze)92
48Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)91
49Margot Moschetti (Fra)83
50Cherie Redecker (RSA)82
51Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)73
52Perrine Clauzel (Fra)71
53Alice Pirard (Bel)71
54Rose Grant (USA)68
55Mariske Strauss (RSA)66
56Chloe Woodruff (USA)59
57Ariane Luethi (Swi)59
58Claudia Galicia Cotrina (Spa)58
59Andrea Waldis (Swi)58
60Evelyn Dong (USA)54
61Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)53
62Maghalie Rochette (Can)52
63Paula Gorycka (Pol)50
64Marine Groccia (Swi)48
65Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)47
66Jenny Rissveds (Swe)46
67Jayne Rossworn (Can)42
68Alexis Skarda (USA)40
69Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Col)39
70Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg)38
71Elyse Nieuwold (Can)36
72Pilar Andrea Corvalan Bustos (Chi)34
73Rebecca Beaumont (Can)34
74Amy Mcdougall (RSA)30
75Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)22
76Merce Pacios Pujado (Spa)19
77Hana Jezkova (Cze)18
78Ines Gutierrez (Arg)16
79Linn Gustafzzon (Swe)16
80Jessica Pellizzaro (Ita)15
81Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)15
82Fabienne Schaus (Lux)14
83Elena Lloret Llinares (Spa)14
84Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)14
85Lisette Rosenbeck (Den)12
86Eliane Muggler (Swi)11
87Laura Terradas Ill (Spa)11
88Kathryn Mcinerney (Aus)10
89Kerry Macphee (GBr)9
90Romaine Wenger (Swi)8
91Graciela Elina Vargas (Arg)8
92Lejla Tanovic (BiH)8

 

