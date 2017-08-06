Image 1 of 18 Yana Belomoina and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 18 Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team) wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 18 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 18 Annie Last at the front of the Elite women's race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 18 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team was involved in a crash at start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 18 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 18 Catharine Pendrel and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 18 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 18 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 18 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 18 Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki MTB Pro Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 18 Annie Last (GBr) OMX Pro Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 18 Yana Belomoina and Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 18 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 18 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 18 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 18 Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team) in the lead (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 18 Podium: Emily Batty, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Yana Belomoina, Catherine Pendrel, Irina Kalentyeva (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The Ukraine's Yana Belomoina (CST Sandd American Eagle) took her third win of the season in Round 5 of the Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup on Sunday, in Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec, Canada. With her win, Belomoina wrapped up the overall title with one round still remaining.

The Elite women's race was missing top riders Jolanda Neff (Kross Racing) and Sabine Spitz (Wiawis Bikes), plus a late scratch from number-two ranked Maja Wloszczowska (Kross Racing), who had broken her wrist in a crash. However, Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds (Scott-SRAM) made her first appearance of the season of the World Cup - although she was caught in a crash in the first 200 metres and never figured in the race.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon Factory), the 2015 world champion, attacked on the start loop, with only Catharine Pendrel (Clif Pro Team) able to join her. World Cup leader Belomoina quickly bridged across, and the trio rode away from a chase group led by Emily Batty (Trek Factory). Pendrel was dropped on the second lap, but would solo in for third, while Belomoina dropped Ferrand Prevot on the third lap to take her third victory of the season. Batty dropped Irina Kalentyeva (Moebel Maerki) in the last lap to take fourth.

"It's crazy, I don't know what to say about this season," said Belomoina. "It's a magic season for me. This gives me great motivation for the world championships."

Belomoina has an uncatchable 1050 points with one round remaining. Linda Indergand (Focus XC) moved into second ahead of the missing Wloszczowska with a distant 655 points, with Wloszczowska at 610.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yana Belomoina (Ukr) CST Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team 1:17:50 2 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon Factory Racing XC 0:00:44 3 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Clif Pro Team 0:01:14 4 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing XC 0:01:49 5 Irina Kalentyeva (Rus) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team 0:02:07 6 Anne Tauber (Ned) Habitat Mountainbike Team 0:02:39 7 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:02:46 8 Annie Last (GBr) Omx Pro Team 0:02:47 9 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team 0:03:12 10 Linda Indergand (Swi) Focus Xc Team 0:03:21 11 Lea Davison (USA) Clif Pro Team 0:04:04 12 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team 0:04:25 13 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing 0:04:38 14 Erin Huck (USA) Cannondale-3Rox Racing 0:04:58 15 Helen Grobert (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC 0:05:09 16 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Ghost Factory Racing 17 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) 0:05:50 18 Samara Sheppard (NZl) 0:05:58 19 Rose Grant (USA) Stan's-Pivot Pro Team 0:07:00 20 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Team Merida Gunn-Rita 0:07:07 21 Raiza Goulao Henrique (Bra) Primaflor Mondraker 0:07:17 22 Haley Smith (Can) Norco Factory Team XC 0:07:18 23 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Radon Factory XC Team 0:08:20 24 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:09:16 25 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 0:10:23 26 Evelyn Dong (USA) 0:10:33 27 Maghalie Rochette (Can) Clif Pro Team 28 Catherine Fleury (Can) 0:11:08 29 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) 0:11:21 30 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Sram Mtb Racing Team 0:11:36 31 Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Team 0:11:39 32 Jayne Rossworn (Can) 0:14:15 33 Alexis Skarda (USA) 0:15:36 34 Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) 35 Elyse Nieuwold (Can) 36 Pilar Andrea Corvalan Bustos (Chi) DNF Cindy Montambault (Can) DNS Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Kross Racing Team