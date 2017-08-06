Blums wins U23 XC race in Mont-Sainte-Anne
Colledani tops Andreassen for second
U23 Men XC: Mont-Sainte-Anne -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martins Blums (Lat) ZZK
|1:23:37
|2
|Nadir Colledani (Ita) Torpado Gabogas
|0:00:45
|3
|Simon Andreassen (Den) Specialized Racing
|0:01:31
|4
|Quinton Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team XC
|0:02:14
|5
|Simon Vitzthum (Swi)
|6
|Maximilian Foidl (Aut)
|0:02:36
|7
|Sven Strähle (Ger) German Technology Racing
|0:02:52
|8
|Antoine Philipp (Fra) Veloroc Bmc
|0:03:10
|9
|Raphael Gay (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:03:20
|10
|Robin Hofmann (Ger)
|0:03:38
|11
|Vital Albin (Swi) Bike Team Solothurn
|0:03:53
|12
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Pivot Cycles - Ote
|0:04:05
|13
|Alan Hatherly (RSA)
|0:04:12
|14
|Raphael Auclair (Can) Pivot Cycles - Ote
|0:04:18
|15
|Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team Xc
|0:04:22
|16
|Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:04:31
|17
|Mickael Brunello (Fra) Veloroc Bmc
|0:04:32
|18
|Nick Burki (Swi) Bike Team Solothurn
|0:05:15
|19
|Neïlo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Massi
|0:05:35
|20
|Léo Lhomme (Swi) Team Vtt BMC Fribourg
|0:05:39
|21
|Sean Fincham (Can)
|0:06:16
|22
|Alex Bregenzer (Ger)
|0:06:26
|23
|Andrin Beeli (Swi) Scott Development MTB Team
|0:06:45
|24
|Felix Longpre (Can)
|0:07:12
|25
|Sandy Floren (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:07:16
|26
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:07:46
|27
|Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles - Ote
|0:08:15
|28
|Arnaud Hertling (Swi) Team Vtt Bmc Fribourg
|0:08:38
|29
|Carson Beckett (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:09:00
|30
|Jakob Hartmann (Ger) German Technology Racing
|0:10:09
|31
|Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col)
|0:10:14
|32
|Callum Carson (Aus)
|0:10:25
|33
|Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Team Dom Cycle
|0:10:45
|34
|Rhys Verner (Can) Kona Factory Team
|0:11:05
|35
|Ramon Lauener (Swi) Jb Brunex Felt Team
|0:11:39
|36
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team
|0:12:12
|37
|Ursin Spescha (Swi) Bike Team Solothurn
|0:12:15
|38
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|0:12:56
|39
|Felix Burke (Can)
|0:13:14
|40
|Daniel Johnson (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:13:25
|41
|Anthony Bergeron (Can)
|0:13:53
|42
|Anthony Audet (Can)
|0:14:00
|43
|Eli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:14:30
|44
|Amando Martinez Galvan (Mex)
|0:15:24
|45
|Ren Ueno (Jpn)
|0:15:38
|46
|Steffen Andersen (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:16:12
|47
|Matthew Turcotte (Can)
|0:16:27
|48
|Martin Gallardo (Arg)
|49
|Emile Farrell-Dessureault (Can)
|DNF
|Ari Hirabayashi (Jpn)
|DNF
|Remy Duquesne (Fra) Team Vtt Vca Anjos
|DNS
|Cole Paton (USA)
