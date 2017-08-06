Trending

Blums wins U23 XC race in Mont-Sainte-Anne

Colledani tops Andreassen for second

Image 1 of 3

Martins Blums (ZZK)

Martins Blums (ZZK)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 3

Martins Blums (Lat) ZZK wins

Martins Blums (Lat) ZZK wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 3

Podium: Nadir Colledani, Martins Blums, Simon Andreassen

Podium: Nadir Colledani, Martins Blums, Simon Andreassen
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martins Blums (Lat) ZZK1:23:37
2Nadir Colledani (Ita) Torpado Gabogas0:00:45
3Simon Andreassen (Den) Specialized Racing0:01:31
4Quinton Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team XC0:02:14
5Simon Vitzthum (Swi)
6Maximilian Foidl (Aut)0:02:36
7Sven Strähle (Ger) German Technology Racing0:02:52
8Antoine Philipp (Fra) Veloroc Bmc0:03:10
9Raphael Gay (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:03:20
10Robin Hofmann (Ger)0:03:38
11Vital Albin (Swi) Bike Team Solothurn0:03:53
12Marc Andre Fortier (Can) Pivot Cycles - Ote0:04:05
13Alan Hatherly (RSA)0:04:12
14Raphael Auclair (Can) Pivot Cycles - Ote0:04:18
15Peter Disera (Can) Norco Factory Team Xc0:04:22
16Luke Vrouwenvelder (USA) Bear Development Team0:04:31
17Mickael Brunello (Fra) Veloroc Bmc0:04:32
18Nick Burki (Swi) Bike Team Solothurn0:05:15
19Neïlo Perrin Ganier (Fra) Massi0:05:35
20Léo Lhomme (Swi) Team Vtt BMC Fribourg0:05:39
21Sean Fincham (Can)0:06:16
22Alex Bregenzer (Ger)0:06:26
23Andrin Beeli (Swi) Scott Development MTB Team0:06:45
24Felix Longpre (Can)0:07:12
25Sandy Floren (USA) Bear Development Team0:07:16
26Jerry Dufour (USA) Bear Development Team0:07:46
27Felix Belhumeur (Can) Pivot Cycles - Ote0:08:15
28Arnaud Hertling (Swi) Team Vtt Bmc Fribourg0:08:38
29Carson Beckett (USA) Bear Development Team0:09:00
30Jakob Hartmann (Ger) German Technology Racing0:10:09
31Santiago Mesa Pietralunga (Col)0:10:14
32Callum Carson (Aus)0:10:25
33Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Team Dom Cycle0:10:45
34Rhys Verner (Can) Kona Factory Team0:11:05
35Ramon Lauener (Swi) Jb Brunex Felt Team0:11:39
36Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Den) CST Sandd American Eagle MTB Racing Team0:12:12
37Ursin Spescha (Swi) Bike Team Solothurn0:12:15
38Nicholas Lando (USA)0:12:56
39Felix Burke (Can)0:13:14
40Daniel Johnson (USA) Bear Development Team0:13:25
41Anthony Bergeron (Can)0:13:53
42Anthony Audet (Can)0:14:00
43Eli Kranefuss (USA) Bear Development Team0:14:30
44Amando Martinez Galvan (Mex)0:15:24
45Ren Ueno (Jpn)0:15:38
46Steffen Andersen (USA) Bear Development Team0:16:12
47Matthew Turcotte (Can)0:16:27
48Martin Gallardo (Arg)
49Emile Farrell-Dessureault (Can)
DNFAri Hirabayashi (Jpn)
DNFRemy Duquesne (Fra) Team Vtt Vca Anjos
DNSCole Paton (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews