Courtney claims Mont-Sainte-Anne XC victory
Frei, Urruty round out podium in U23 women's race
U23 Women XC: Mont-Sainte-Anne -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing
|1:06:34
|2
|Sina Frei (Swi) Jb Brunex Felt Team
|0:02:31
|3
|Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:03:36
|4
|Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:04:02
|5
|Nicole Koller (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|0:05:32
|6
|Lena Gerault (Fra) Bh-Srsuntour-Kmc
|0:05:55
|7
|Isla Short (GBr) Omx Pro Team
|0:06:20
|8
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|0:06:43
|9
|Malene Degn (Den) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:07:19
|10
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)
|0:08:33
|11
|Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team
|0:09:45
|12
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team
|0:10:02
|13
|Alizee Paties (Fra)
|0:10:28
|14
|Ida Jansson (Swe)
|0:10:54
|15
|Aline Seitz (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|0:12:45
|16
|Kelsey Urban (USA)
|0:13:57
|17
|Emily Unterberger (Can)
|0:14:07
|18
|Serena Tasca (Ita)
|0:14:19
|19
|Anne Julie Tremblay (Can)
|0:14:50
|20
|Sophianne Samson (Can)
|0:17:47
|21
|Juliette Tetreault (Can)
|22
|Amelie Simard (Can)
|23
|Laurie Arseneault (Can)
|24
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|DNF
|Jenn Jackson (Can)
|DNS
|Soren Meeuwisse (Can)
|DNS
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|DNS
|Marine Lewis (Can)
