Trending

Courtney claims Mont-Sainte-Anne XC victory

Frei, Urruty round out podium in U23 women's race

Image 1 of 3

Kate Courtney (Specialized) warming up for her cross-country race

Kate Courtney (Specialized) warming up for her cross-country race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 3

Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing wins

Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 3

Podium: Frei , Kate Courtney, Urruty

Podium: Frei , Kate Courtney, Urruty
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing1:06:34
2Sina Frei (Swi) Jb Brunex Felt Team0:02:31
3Lucie Urruty (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:03:36
4Haley Batten (USA) Clif Pro Team0:04:02
5Nicole Koller (Swi) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:05:32
6Lena Gerault (Fra) Bh-Srsuntour-Kmc0:05:55
7Isla Short (GBr) Omx Pro Team0:06:20
8Chiara Teocchi (Ita) Bianchi Countervail0:06:43
9Malene Degn (Den) Ghost Factory Racing0:07:19
10Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)0:08:33
11Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi) Wheeler Pro Team0:09:45
12Hannah Finchamp (USA) Clif Pro Team0:10:02
13Alizee Paties (Fra)0:10:28
14Ida Jansson (Swe)0:10:54
15Aline Seitz (Swi) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports0:12:45
16Kelsey Urban (USA)0:13:57
17Emily Unterberger (Can)0:14:07
18Serena Tasca (Ita)0:14:19
19Anne Julie Tremblay (Can)0:14:50
20Sophianne Samson (Can)0:17:47
21Juliette Tetreault (Can)
22Amelie Simard (Can)
23Laurie Arseneault (Can)
24Siobhan Kelly (Can)
DNFJenn Jackson (Can)
DNSSoren Meeuwisse (Can)
DNSEllen Noble (USA)
DNSMarine Lewis (Can)

Latest on Cyclingnews