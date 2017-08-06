Schurter seals World Cup with Mont-Sainte-Anne win
Tempier, Kerschbaumer on podium in Canada
Elite Men XC: Mont-Sainte-Anne -
Olympic and world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) continued his perfect season on Sunday, at Round 5 of the Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup, in Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec, Canada. Schurter has now won all five races this year - a record - and wrapped up the overall title with one round remaining.
Schurter went to the front on the opening loop, joined by Titouan Carod (BMC) and Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory). Marotte fell off the pace, while Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory) moved up to join the leaders by the second lap. Schurter attacked on the fourth lap, dropping the other two, to solo in for the 25th World Cup winof his career. Behind, Carod managed to hang on for fourth after being overtaken by Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas), who took second and third, respectively.
"I'm really happy," said Schurter, "so far it's the perfect season with the fifth win and already the overall title. I love courses like this, that are super technical with steep climbs; it's just a perfect course. Fumic put some pressure on me, and I thought he would be tough to beat, but I think he blew up a bit. It was really awesome to make history by winning five World Cups in a row."
In the overall standings, Schurter has a perfect 1250 points to lock down his fifth overall title with one round remaining, 550 ahead of Marotte, with Tempier jumping to third from fifth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-SRAM Mtb Racing Team
|1:31:51
|2
|Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail
|0:00:10
|3
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas
|0:00:21
|4
|Titouan Carod (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc
|0:01:06
|6
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc
|0:01:46
|7
|Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Radon Factory Xc Team
|0:01:56
|8
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Specialized Racing
|0:01:58
|9
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:02:12
|10
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:20
|11
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team
|0:02:33
|12
|David Valero Serrano (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team
|0:02:57
|13
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:09
|14
|Lars Forster (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:03:16
|15
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|0:03:34
|16
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team
|0:03:37
|17
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus Xc Team
|0:03:40
|18
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Scott-SRAM Mtb Racing Team
|0:03:52
|19
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
|0:04:09
|20
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus Xc Team
|0:04:11
|21
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
|0:04:15
|22
|Gregor Raggl (Aut) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|0:04:17
|23
|Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing Xc
|0:04:23
|24
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc
|0:04:30
|25
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Mtb Racing Team
|0:04:32
|26
|Karl Markt (Aut) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|0:04:41
|27
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team
|0:04:49
|28
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:02
|29
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:05:05
|30
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|0:05:17
|31
|Daniel McConnell (Aus)
|0:05:22
|32
|Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek
|0:05:36
|33
|Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team
|0:05:45
|34
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale-3Rox Racing
|0:05:52
|35
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Kross Racing Team
|0:06:06
|36
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|0:06:22
|37
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-SRAM Mtb Racing Team
|0:06:33
|38
|Thomas Griot (Fra) Materiel-Velo.com
|0:06:55
|39
|Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing
|0:07:15
|40
|Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:07:23
|41
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker
|0:08:01
|42
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Cannondale-3Rox Racing
|0:08:15
|43
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:08:21
|44
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Massi
|0:08:57
|45
|Sherman Trezza De Paiva (Bra)
|0:09:28
|46
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team
|0:09:39
|47
|Evan Mcneely (Can)
|0:09:56
|48
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)
|0:10:10
|49
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC
|0:10:28
|50
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|0:11:04
|51
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale-3Rox Racing
|0:11:33
|52
|Martin Gluth (Ger) Omx Pro Team
|0:11:37
|53
|Nicholas Beechan (USA)
|0:12:45
|54
|Davis Ross (Can)
|55
|Alexandre Vialle (Can)
|56
|Cameron Ivory (Aus)
|57
|Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
|58
|Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|59
|Alex Wild (USA)
|60
|Christopher Hamlin (USA)
|61
|Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|62
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
|DNF
|Martin Fanger (Swi)
|DNS
|Kyle Ward (Aus)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The best man won' says third-placed Sweeck after Belgium fail to contain Van der Poel at Cyclo-cross European ChampionshipsSecond-placed Iserbyt calls failing to beat dominant Dutchman by three seconds 'a missed opportunity'
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy