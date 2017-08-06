Image 1 of 16 World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 16 Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team top World Cup team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 16 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 16 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 16 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 16 Florian Vogel (Sui) Focus XC Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 16 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 16 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 16 Titouan Carod (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team takes teh lead (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 16 Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 16 Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 16 Start of Elite men's race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 16 World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 16 Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 16 Nino Schurter becomes the first rider to win five World Cups in one season (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 16 Podium: Titouan Carod, Stephane Tempier , Nino Schurter , Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Maxime Marotte (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Olympic and world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) continued his perfect season on Sunday, at Round 5 of the Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup, in Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec, Canada. Schurter has now won all five races this year - a record - and wrapped up the overall title with one round remaining.

Schurter went to the front on the opening loop, joined by Titouan Carod (BMC) and Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory). Marotte fell off the pace, while Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory) moved up to join the leaders by the second lap. Schurter attacked on the fourth lap, dropping the other two, to solo in for the 25th World Cup winof his career. Behind, Carod managed to hang on for fourth after being overtaken by Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas), who took second and third, respectively.

"I'm really happy," said Schurter, "so far it's the perfect season with the fifth win and already the overall title. I love courses like this, that are super technical with steep climbs; it's just a perfect course. Fumic put some pressure on me, and I thought he would be tough to beat, but I think he blew up a bit. It was really awesome to make history by winning five World Cups in a row."

In the overall standings, Schurter has a perfect 1250 points to lock down his fifth overall title with one round remaining, 550 ahead of Marotte, with Tempier jumping to third from fifth.

