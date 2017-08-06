Trending

Schurter seals World Cup with Mont-Sainte-Anne win

Tempier, Kerschbaumer on podium in Canada

Image 1 of 16

World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott-Sram MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 16

Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team top World Cup team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 16

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 16

Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 16

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 16

Florian Vogel (Sui) Focus XC Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 16

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 16

Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing XC

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 16

Titouan Carod (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team takes teh lead

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 16

Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 16

Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 16

Start of Elite men's race

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 16

World Cup leader Nino Schurter

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 16

Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 16

Nino Schurter becomes the first rider to win five World Cups in one season

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 16

Podium: Titouan Carod, Stephane Tempier , Nino Schurter , Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Maxime Marotte

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Olympic and world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) continued his perfect season on Sunday, at Round 5 of the Cross-country Mountain Bike World Cup, in Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec, Canada. Schurter has now won all five races this year - a record - and wrapped up the overall title with one round remaining.

Schurter went to the front on the opening loop, joined by Titouan Carod (BMC) and Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory). Marotte fell off the pace, while Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory) moved up to join the leaders by the second lap. Schurter attacked on the fourth lap, dropping the other two, to solo in for the 25th World Cup winof his career. Behind, Carod managed to hang on for fourth after being overtaken by Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Torpado Gabogas), who took second and third, respectively.

"I'm really happy," said Schurter, "so far it's the perfect season with the fifth win and already the overall title. I love courses like this, that are super technical with steep climbs; it's just a perfect course. Fumic put some pressure on me, and I thought he would be tough to beat, but I think he blew up a bit. It was really awesome to make history by winning five World Cups in a row."

In the overall standings, Schurter has a perfect 1250 points to lock down his fifth overall title with one round remaining, 550 ahead of Marotte, with Tempier jumping to third from fifth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-SRAM Mtb Racing Team1:31:51
2Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail0:00:10
3Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas0:00:21
4Titouan Carod (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:22
5Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc0:01:06
6Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc0:01:46
7Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Radon Factory Xc Team0:01:56
8Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Specialized Racing0:01:58
9Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:02:12
10Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:20
11Thomas Litscher (Swi) JB Brunex Felt Team0:02:33
12David Valero Serrano (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team0:02:57
13Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:09
14Lars Forster (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:16
15Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:03:34
16Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Factory Racing Team0:03:37
17Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus Xc Team0:03:40
18Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Scott-SRAM Mtb Racing Team0:03:52
19Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail0:04:09
20Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus Xc Team0:04:11
21Jens Schuermans (Bel) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:04:15
22Gregor Raggl (Aut) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:04:17
23Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:04:23
24Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc0:04:30
25Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-SRAM Mtb Racing Team0:04:32
26Karl Markt (Aut) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:04:41
27Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:04:49
28Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team0:05:02
29Martin Loo (Est)0:05:05
30Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:05:17
31Daniel McConnell (Aus)0:05:22
32Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) SRAM Mitas Trek0:05:36
33Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team0:05:45
34Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale-3Rox Racing0:05:52
35Fabian Giger (Swi) Kross Racing Team0:06:06
36Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:06:22
37Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-SRAM Mtb Racing Team0:06:33
38Thomas Griot (Fra) Materiel-Velo.com0:06:55
39Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing0:07:15
40Leandre Bouchard (Can) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:07:23
41Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker0:08:01
42Derek Zandstra (Can) Cannondale-3Rox Racing0:08:15
43Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:08:21
44Hugo Drechou (Fra) Massi0:08:57
45Sherman Trezza De Paiva (Bra)0:09:28
46Grant Ferguson (GBr) Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team0:09:39
47Evan Mcneely (Can)0:09:56
48Ben Zwiehoff (Ger)0:10:10
49Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-Srsuntour-KMC0:10:28
50Andrew L'esperance (Can)0:11:04
51Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale-3Rox Racing0:11:33
52Martin Gluth (Ger) Omx Pro Team0:11:37
53Nicholas Beechan (USA)0:12:45
54Davis Ross (Can)
55Alexandre Vialle (Can)
56Cameron Ivory (Aus)
57Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chi)
58Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
59Alex Wild (USA)
60Christopher Hamlin (USA)
61Seiya Hirano (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
62Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Rose Vaujany Fueled By Ultrasports
DNFMartin Fanger (Swi)
DNSKyle Ward (Aus)

