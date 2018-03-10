Fagerhaug takes U23 title at World Cup Stellenbosch
Oliver is second, followed by Perrin Ganier
U23 Men: Stellenbosch - Stellenbosch
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petter Fagerhaug (Nor)
|1:18:23
|2
|Ben Oliver (NZl)
|0:01:06
|3
|Neïlo Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|0:01:54
|4
|Simon Andreassen (Den)
|0:02:30
|5
|Pierre De Froidmont (Bel)
|0:02:38
|6
|Maximilian Brandl (Ger)
|0:02:58
|7
|Martin Emil Siggerud (Nor)
|0:03:18
|8
|Filippo Colombo (Swi)
|0:03:28
|9
|Jonas Lindberg (Den)
|0:03:31
|10
|Axel Zingle (Fra)
|0:03:44
|11
|Milan Vader (Ned)
|0:03:52
|12
|Frazer Clacherty (GBr)
|0:03:55
|13
|David Nordemann (Ned)
|0:03:56
|14
|Erik Hægstad (Nor)
|0:04:06
|15
|Alessandro Naspi (Ita)
|0:04:18
|16
|Antoine Philipp (Fra)
|0:04:33
|17
|Thomas Bonnet (Fra)
|0:04:45
|18
|Wout Alleman (Bel)
|0:04:46
|19
|Wessel Botha (RSA)
|0:05:07
|20
|Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger)
|0:05:26
|21
|Julian Jessop (RSA)
|0:05:27
|22
|Joris Ryf (Swi)
|0:05:47
|23
|Juri Zanotti (Ita)
|0:05:50
|24
|Quinton Disera (Can)
|0:05:53
|25
|Joel Roth (Swi)
|0:06:06
|26
|Matej Prudek (Cze)
|0:06:16
|27
|Basile Allard (Fra)
|0:06:17
|28
|Ursin Spescha (Swi)
|0:06:19
|29
|Arnaud Hertling (Swi)
|0:06:21
|30
|Timon Rüegg (Swi)
|0:06:43
|31
|Noah Blöchlinger (Swi)
|0:06:54
|32
|Moritz Bscherer (Aut)
|0:07:05
|33
|Alessio Agostinelli (Ita)
|0:07:21
|34
|Simon Schneller (Ger)
|0:07:43
|35
|Francesco Bonetto (Ita)
|0:08:12
|36
|Niklas Schehl (Ger)
|0:08:26
|37
|Victor Lab (Fra)
|0:08:37
|38
|Jack Compton (NZl)
|0:08:43
|39
|Jarrod Van Den Heever (RSA)
|0:08:57
|40
|Raphael Auclair (Can)
|0:09:15
|41
|Vlad Dascalu (Rom)
|0:09:23
|42
|Thibault Daniel (Fra)
|43
|Dominique Sitta (Ita)
|0:09:25
|44
|Mateusz Nieboras (Pol)
|45
|Cameron Orr (GBr)
|0:09:41
|46
|Dario Gemperle (Swi)
|0:10:00
|47
|Felix Belhumeur (Can)
|0:10:14
|48
|Pieter Du Toit (RSA)
|0:10:33
|49
|Mickael Brunello (Fra)
|0:10:40
|50
|Ori Leonzini (Isr)
|0:10:42
|51
|Marc Andre Fortier (Can)
|0:10:57
|52
|Daniel Tulett (GBr)
|0:11:11
|53
|Jaromír Skála (Cze)
|0:12:02
|54
|David Zadák (Cze)
|0:13:03
|55
|Hugo Pigeon (Fra)
|0:15:35
|56
|Reinhard Zellhuber (RSA)
|57
|Silas Graf (Ger)
|58
|Benjamin Inauen (Swi)
|59
|Léo Lhomme (Swi)
|60
|Henry Liebenberg (RSA)
|61
|Tristan De Lange (Nam)
|62
|Matthew Keyser (RSA)
|63
|Ryan Lenferna (RSA)
|64
|Rossouw Bekker (RSA)
|65
|Jordan Wisdom (RSA)
|Valentin Erbs (Fra)
|Katleho Patrick Manasi (Les)
|Edoardo Xillo (Ita)
|Marc Fourie (RSA)
|Rudi Koen (RSA)
