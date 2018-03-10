Trending

Fagerhaug takes U23 title at World Cup Stellenbosch

Oliver is second, followed by Perrin Ganier

Petter Fagerhaug (Norway)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petter Fagerhaug (Nor)1:18:23
2Ben Oliver (NZl)0:01:06
3Neïlo Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:01:54
4Simon Andreassen (Den)0:02:30
5Pierre De Froidmont (Bel)0:02:38
6Maximilian Brandl (Ger)0:02:58
7Martin Emil Siggerud (Nor)0:03:18
8Filippo Colombo (Swi)0:03:28
9Jonas Lindberg (Den)0:03:31
10Axel Zingle (Fra)0:03:44
11Milan Vader (Ned)0:03:52
12Frazer Clacherty (GBr)0:03:55
13David Nordemann (Ned)0:03:56
14Erik Hægstad (Nor)0:04:06
15Alessandro Naspi (Ita)0:04:18
16Antoine Philipp (Fra)0:04:33
17Thomas Bonnet (Fra)0:04:45
18Wout Alleman (Bel)0:04:46
19Wessel Botha (RSA)0:05:07
20Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger)0:05:26
21Julian Jessop (RSA)0:05:27
22Joris Ryf (Swi)0:05:47
23Juri Zanotti (Ita)0:05:50
24Quinton Disera (Can)0:05:53
25Joel Roth (Swi)0:06:06
26Matej Prudek (Cze)0:06:16
27Basile Allard (Fra)0:06:17
28Ursin Spescha (Swi)0:06:19
29Arnaud Hertling (Swi)0:06:21
30Timon Rüegg (Swi)0:06:43
31Noah Blöchlinger (Swi)0:06:54
32Moritz Bscherer (Aut)0:07:05
33Alessio Agostinelli (Ita)0:07:21
34Simon Schneller (Ger)0:07:43
35Francesco Bonetto (Ita)0:08:12
36Niklas Schehl (Ger)0:08:26
37Victor Lab (Fra)0:08:37
38Jack Compton (NZl)0:08:43
39Jarrod Van Den Heever (RSA)0:08:57
40Raphael Auclair (Can)0:09:15
41Vlad Dascalu (Rom)0:09:23
42Thibault Daniel (Fra)
43Dominique Sitta (Ita)0:09:25
44Mateusz Nieboras (Pol)
45Cameron Orr (GBr)0:09:41
46Dario Gemperle (Swi)0:10:00
47Felix Belhumeur (Can)0:10:14
48Pieter Du Toit (RSA)0:10:33
49Mickael Brunello (Fra)0:10:40
50Ori Leonzini (Isr)0:10:42
51Marc Andre Fortier (Can)0:10:57
52Daniel Tulett (GBr)0:11:11
53Jaromír Skála (Cze)0:12:02
54David Zadák (Cze)0:13:03
55Hugo Pigeon (Fra)0:15:35
56Reinhard Zellhuber (RSA)
57Silas Graf (Ger)
58Benjamin Inauen (Swi)
59Léo Lhomme (Swi)
60Henry Liebenberg (RSA)
61Tristan De Lange (Nam)
62Matthew Keyser (RSA)
63Ryan Lenferna (RSA)
64Rossouw Bekker (RSA)
65Jordan Wisdom (RSA)
Valentin Erbs (Fra)
Katleho Patrick Manasi (Les)
Edoardo Xillo (Ita)
Marc Fourie (RSA)
Rudi Koen (RSA)

