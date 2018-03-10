Trending

Degn beats Frei for women's U23 crown at World Cup Stellenbosch

Great Britain's Evie Richards is third

Malene Degn (Ghost Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malene Degn (Den)1:18:52
2Sina Frei (Swi)0:00:27
3Evie Richards (GBr)0:00:48
4Hélène Clauzel (Fra)0:01:19
5Loana Lecomte (Fra)0:02:12
6Caroline Bohé (Den)0:02:38
7Chiara Teocchi (Ita)0:03:16
8Lisa Pasteiner (Aut)0:03:28
9Isla Short (GBr)0:03:32
10Antonia Daubermann (Ger)0:03:34
11Anna Spielmann (Aut)
12Martina Berta (Ita)0:04:17
13Jana Czeczinkarová (Cze)0:04:45
14Lucie Urruty (Fra)0:05:52
15Felicitas Geiger (Ger)0:05:59
16Nicole Koller (Swi)0:06:04
17Ida Jansson (Swe)0:06:14
18Nina Benz (Ger)0:07:49
19Clarissa Mai (Ger)0:08:01
20Barbora Prudková (Cze)0:08:21
21Lia Schrievers (Ger)0:10:25
22Ramona Kupferschmied (Swi)
23Naama Noyman (Isr)
24Stancy Kendal Hyslop (Zim)
Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spa)
Bianca Haw (RSA)

