UCI MTB World Championships - Isabella Holmgren wins XCC U23 women rainbow stripes

Great Britain's Ella Maclean-Howell takes silver ahead of Ava Holmgren

Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 30/08/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Pal Arinsal, Arinsal, Andorra - Women U23 Cross-country Short Track Final - Isabella Holmgren (Canada) wins and celebrates
Isabella Holmgren (Canada) celebrates women U23 Cross-country Short Track victory at 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships (Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)
Jump to:

Isabella Holmgren added another rainbow stripes jersey to her growing collection, this one a first-ever women’s U23 short track cross-country title at the 2024 Mountain Bike World Championships in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.

Ella Maclean-Howell took the silver for Great Britain, 22 seconds behind the 19-year-old Canadian, while Isabella’s sister Ava Holmgren earned the bronze, edging compatriot Emilly Johnston by five seconds for the final podium spot.

