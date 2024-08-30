UCI MTB World Championships - Victor Koretzky holds off Aldridge and Hatherly for elite men's short track title

By
last updated

Riley Amos and Bjorn Riley go 1-2 for USA in U23 men's XCC race

Jump to:
Image 1 of 6
Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 30/08/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Pal Arinsal, Arinsal, Andorra - Men Elite Cross-country Short Track Final - Victor Koretzky (France) wins
Victor Koretzky (France) wins the elite men's short track cross-country race at the 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Pal Arinsal(Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Victor Koretzky (France) used a late-race acceleration to win the elite men’s short track cross-country gold medal on Friday at the 2024 Mountain Bike World Championships in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

Latest on Cyclingnews