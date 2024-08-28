UCI MTB World Championships - USA pips France to win Team Relay

By
published

Olympians Blevins, Batten power team to rainbow jerseys

Jump to:
Image 1 of 5
Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 28/08/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Pal Arinsal, Arinsal, Andorra - Mixed Team Relay Podium - Brayden Johnson (USA), Nicholas Konecny (USA), Haley Batten (USA), Vida Lopez de San Roman (USA), Madigan Munro (USA), Christopher Blevins (USA) receiving the Gold Medal
Winners of the team relay Brayden Johnson, Nicholas Konecny, Haley Batten, Vida Lopez de San Roman, Madigan Munro, Christopher Blevins receiving the Gold Medal(Image credit: SWPix.com)

The United States claimed the gold medals in the cross country team relay in the UCI MTB World Championships in Pal Arinsal on Wednesday.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankTeamTime
1United States1:19:38
2France0:00:03
3Italy0:01:31
4Canada0:01:39
5Switzerland0:02:18
6Germany0:04:32
7Denmark0:04:45
8Austria0:05:44
9Great Britain0:06:59
10Spain0:07:01
11Czechia0:07:02
12Poland0:07:57
13Slovakia0:20:02
14UkraineRow 13 - Cell 2
15BrazilRow 14 - Cell 2

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews