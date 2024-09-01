UCI MTB World Championships: Alan Hatherly wins cross-country world title

Image 1 of 2 Alan Hatherly took the rainbow jersey in Andorra (Image credit: SWPix.com) The South African beat Victor Koretzky and Tom Pidcock to win (Image credit: SWPix.com)

Alan Hatherly (South Africa) soared to the first world title of his career, dispatching with Victor Koretzky (France) and reigning champion Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) in Pal Arinsal in Andorra. 28-year-old Hatherly took the title with a 22-second to second gap to Koretzky, while Pidcock had to settle for bronze at 39 seconds down.

Following a slow start and gradual fightback from Pidcock over the opening laps of the race, Hatherly was quick to attempt the decisive move of the race. He made his move after the midpoint of the race, bringing Koretzky with him at the front to distance both Pidcock and his countryman Charlie Aldridge.

The leading duo edged away at the front of the race, looking to build a race-winning gap, but Pidcock had other ideas. The reigning champion set off in pursuit of the two leaders, dropping Aldridge as they took on the sixth and final lap.

Pidcock looked to be gaining ground, but his effort turned out to be in vain as he didn't have enough to catch the two leaders. The rainbow jersey was left in the hands of Hatherly and Koretzky, who battled it out over the closing metres of the race.

Koretzky took his chance to go for the win on the longest climb on the course, accelerating away on the steepest gradients. He couldn't shake Hatherly, however, and the South African duly put in a counter which would win the race and with it the rainbow jersey.

"I can't describe this performance in words yet. I'm very emotional," Hatherly said later. "I had good legs, but to win here… A dream come true. I also put a lot of pressure on myself. I knew I had a good chance. I'm so happy for myself, my team and my home country. The rainbow colours will now be on my sleeves forever. I can't wait to race in the rainbow jersey.

"Victor went all in on the last climb. I expected that. On the steepest part of the climb he went really hard, but then he slowed down a bit and sat down. That's when I knew: this is my chance. Sprinting against Viktor is difficult. So I grabbed the opportunity with both hands and gave it everything. I went a few over the limit today, and took a lot of risks, but luckily I stayed upright."

Results

