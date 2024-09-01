UCI MTB World Championships: Isabella Holmgren does under-23 double in Andorra

By
published

Luca Martin takes men's under-23 title

Jump to:
Image 1 of 6
Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com - 01/09/2024 - Cycling - 2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships - Pal Arinsal, Arinsal, Andorra - Women Elite & Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic Final - Isabella Holmgren (Canada) wins the Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic Final
Isabella Holmgren (Canada) wins the under-23 world title(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Under-23 Women Results

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews