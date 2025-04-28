'My form is only getting better' - Puck Pieterse never out of the top 10 in nine-race Classics campaign after finishing second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Multi-talented Fenix-Deceuninck rider adds La Flèche Wallonne to decorated cyclocross and mountain bike palmarès at 22

Puck Pieterse on the Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Puck Pieterse concluded her spring Classics campaign with another superb ride and second place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, meaning she finished in the top ten in all nine one-day spring Classics and every race she's done this season. 

The 22-year-old Fenix-Deceuninck rider was fourth at Omloop Nieuwsblad in late February and continued to show her immense talents with top ten results week after week, all after an 11-race cyclocross season that saw her never finish lower than fifth.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

