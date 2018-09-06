Image 1 of 23 The junior women's podium (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 2 of 23 Cameron Wright (Australia) slides out (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 3 of 23 Tereza Saskova (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 4 of 23 Mathis Azzaro (Italy) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 5 of 23 Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Germany) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 6 of 23 Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 7 of 23 Mathis Azzaro (Italy) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 8 of 23 Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) speeds to victory (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 9 of 23 Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) exhausted after winning (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 10 of 23 Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) celebrates his gold medal (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 11 of 23 Laura Stigger (Austria) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 12 of 23 Laura Stigger (Austria) had plenty of time to celebrate her world title (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 13 of 23 Tereza Saskova (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 14 of 23 Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 15 of 23 Mathis Azzaro (Italy) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 16 of 23 Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Germany) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 17 of 23 The junior men's podium (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 18 of 23 The junior men's XC race (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 19 of 23 The women's start (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 20 of 23 Laura Stigger (Austria) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 21 of 23 Laura Stigger (Austria) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 22 of 23 Harriet Harnden (Great Britain) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 23 of 23 Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) celebrates his gold medal (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)

At the 2018 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Thursday, Austria's Laura Stigger won the junior women's XCO race, while Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) was victorious in the junior men's event.

Junior women

Austria took the first individual title of the 2018 mountain bike Worlds with Laura Stigger successfully defending her junior women's XCO title.

The Austrian was untouchable in the junior women's five-lap race, riding away from the rest of the field on the opening climb, and extending her lead throughout the race to win by over three minutes.

Tereza Saskova of the Czech Republic moved into second place on the first lap, but was challenged in the second half of the race by Harriet Harnden of Great Britain.

Saskova managed to drop her British rival in the last half lap to take the silver medal, 34 seconds in front of Harnden.

Junior men

Host nation Switzerland continued their winning streak for a second day with Alexandre Balmer taking a come-from-behind victory in the junior men's XCO.

Balmer had also been a member of the winning Swiss team relay squad the day before.

The junior men began in the rain, making the track slick and treacherous, although it gradually dried out in the second half of the six-lap race.

Mathis Azzaro of France jumped away to build a strong lead in the first half of the race, opening a maximum gap of 41 seconds on the second lap.

But his gap began to shrunk after that, with Leon Kaiser of Germany, Balmer and his teammate Loris Rouiller steadily closing in.

By the start of the last lap, Balmer, Kaiser and Azzaro were together, and when Kaiser attacked, only Balmer could respond. The Swiss rider then countered to cross the finish line a slim two seconds ahead of Kaiser, and immediately collapsed after his effort.

Azzaro held on for third ahead of Rouiller.

"My start was very bad and I lost 30 seconds," said Balmer. "In my head, I thought my race was over, but I decided to give it everything – for my country, my family, my team.

"I just kept calm, but it was very long and difficult. Leon [Kaiser] went crazy on the uphill, but I was able to come back. It was a crazy race.

"I'm usually not so good at altitude, so I'm very happy with this race; it has been a perfect season. Now I'll focus on Innsbruck," said Balmer, who will head to Austria to compete in the junior race at the road world championships later this month.

Full Results

Junior Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Stigger (Austria) 1:09:46 2 Tereza Sásková (Czech Republic) 0:03:03 3 Harriet Harnden (Great Britain) 0:03:37 4 Isaure Medde (France) 0:04:39 5 Sofie Heby Pedersen (Denmark) 0:05:04 6 Ronja Blöchlinger (Switzerland) 0:05:43 7 Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland) 0:05:59 8 Marianne Theberge (Canada) 0:06:06 9 Emma Eydt (Germany) 0:06:26 10 Raquel Queirós (Portugal) 0:06:54 11 Giada Specia (Italy) 0:08:01 12 Magdalena Mišonová (Czech Republic) 0:08:14 13 Pasquine Vandermouten (France) 0:08:15 14 Virág Buzsáki (Hungary) 0:08:20 15 Anna Mcgorum (Great Britain) 0:08:33 16 Angie Milena Lara Zarazo (Colombia) 0:09:03 17 Akari Kobayashi (Japan) 0:09:11 18 Radka Paulechová (Slovakia) 0:09:30 19 Melanie Tresch (Switzerland) 0:09:51 20 Zoe Cuthbert (Australia) 0:09:57 21 Leoni Fend (Germany) 0:09:58 22 Roxane Vermette (Canada) 0:09:59 23 Tamara Wiedmann (Austria) 0:10:26 24 Zandri Strydom (South Africa) 0:10:33 25 Lisa Baumann (Switzerland) 0:10:45 26 Tina Züger (Switzerland) 0:10:59 27 Darya Alexeeva (Russian Federation) 0:11:06 28 Mireille Larose Gingras (Canada) 0:11:10 29 Anna Mirolyubova (Russian Federation) 0:11:31 30 Vita Movrin (Slovenia) 0:11:32 31 Justine Tonso (France) 32 Agnieszka Szpocinska (Poland) 0:11:57 33 Catalina Maria Vidaurre Kossmann (Chile) 0:11:58 34 Madeline Robbins (United States Of America) 0:12:11 35 Urara Kawaguchi (Japan) 0:12:48 36 Noëlle Buri (Switzerland) 0:13:16 37 Monika Kucerová (Czech Republic) 0:13:35 38 Rina Matsumoto (Japan) 0:13:38 39 Fiona Eichenberger (Switzerland) 0:13:40 40 Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary) 0:14:09 41 Tiffany Keep (South Africa) 0:15:19 42 Simone Roßberg (Germany) 43 Eva Poidevin (Canada) 44 Saga Molin (Sweden) 45 Mina Ricci (United States Of America) 46 Fatima Anahi Hijar Marin (Mexico) 47 Teagan Atherstone (Australia) 48 Eszter Bereczki (Romania) 49 Surattiya Buppha (Thailand) 50 Aleksandra Ushakova (Russian Federation) 51 Larisa Bošnjak (Croatia) 52 Camila Samso (Argentina) 53 María Valentina Santomartino (Argentina) DNF Oleksandra Logvinyuk (Ukraine) DNS Kätlin Kukk (Estonia)

