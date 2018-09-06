Trending

Stigger, Balmer win Junior XC World titles

Austrian dominates junior women's race, Swiss rider edges out Kaiser

Image 1 of 23

The junior women's podium

The junior women's podium
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 2 of 23

Cameron Wright (Australia) slides out

Cameron Wright (Australia) slides out
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 3 of 23

Tereza Saskova (Czech Republic)

Tereza Saskova (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 4 of 23

Mathis Azzaro (Italy)

Mathis Azzaro (Italy)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 5 of 23

Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Germany)

Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Germany)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 6 of 23

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 7 of 23

Mathis Azzaro (Italy)

Mathis Azzaro (Italy)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 8 of 23

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) speeds to victory

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) speeds to victory
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 9 of 23

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) exhausted after winning

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) exhausted after winning
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 10 of 23

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) celebrates his gold medal

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) celebrates his gold medal
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 11 of 23

Laura Stigger (Austria)

Laura Stigger (Austria)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 12 of 23

Laura Stigger (Austria) had plenty of time to celebrate her world title

Laura Stigger (Austria) had plenty of time to celebrate her world title
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 13 of 23

Tereza Saskova (Czech Republic)

Tereza Saskova (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 14 of 23

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 15 of 23

Mathis Azzaro (Italy)

Mathis Azzaro (Italy)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 16 of 23

Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Germany)

Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Germany)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 17 of 23

The junior men's podium

The junior men's podium
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 18 of 23

The junior men's XC race

The junior men's XC race
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 19 of 23

The women's start

The women's start
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 20 of 23

Laura Stigger (Austria)

Laura Stigger (Austria)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 21 of 23

Laura Stigger (Austria)

Laura Stigger (Austria)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 22 of 23

Harriet Harnden (Great Britain)

Harriet Harnden (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)
Image 23 of 23

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) celebrates his gold medal

Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) celebrates his gold medal
(Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)

At the 2018 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, on Thursday, Austria's Laura Stigger won the junior women's XCO race, while Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland) was victorious in the junior men's event.

Junior women

Austria took the first individual title of the 2018 mountain bike Worlds with Laura Stigger successfully defending her junior women's XCO title.

The Austrian was untouchable in the junior women's five-lap race, riding away from the rest of the field on the opening climb, and extending her lead throughout the race to win by over three minutes.

Tereza Saskova of the Czech Republic moved into second place on the first lap, but was challenged in the second half of the race by Harriet Harnden of Great Britain.

Saskova managed to drop her British rival in the last half lap to take the silver medal, 34 seconds in front of Harnden.

Junior men

Host nation Switzerland continued their winning streak for a second day with Alexandre Balmer taking a come-from-behind victory in the junior men's XCO.

Balmer had also been a member of the winning Swiss team relay squad the day before.

The junior men began in the rain, making the track slick and treacherous, although it gradually dried out in the second half of the six-lap race.

Mathis Azzaro of France jumped away to build a strong lead in the first half of the race, opening a maximum gap of 41 seconds on the second lap.

But his gap began to shrunk after that, with Leon Kaiser of Germany, Balmer and his teammate Loris Rouiller steadily closing in.

By the start of the last lap, Balmer, Kaiser and Azzaro were together, and when Kaiser attacked, only Balmer could respond. The Swiss rider then countered to cross the finish line a slim two seconds ahead of Kaiser, and immediately collapsed after his effort.

Azzaro held on for third ahead of Rouiller.

"My start was very bad and I lost 30 seconds," said Balmer. "In my head, I thought my race was over, but I decided to give it everything – for my country, my family, my team.

"I just kept calm, but it was very long and difficult. Leon [Kaiser] went crazy on the uphill, but I was able to come back. It was a crazy race.

"I'm usually not so good at altitude, so I'm very happy with this race; it has been a perfect season. Now I'll focus on Innsbruck," said Balmer, who will head to Austria to compete in the junior race at the road world championships later this month.

Full Results

Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Stigger (Austria)1:09:46
2Tereza Sásková (Czech Republic)0:03:03
3Harriet Harnden (Great Britain)0:03:37
4Isaure Medde (France)0:04:39
5Sofie Heby Pedersen (Denmark)0:05:04
6Ronja Blöchlinger (Switzerland)0:05:43
7Jacqueline Schneebeli (Switzerland)0:05:59
8Marianne Theberge (Canada)0:06:06
9Emma Eydt (Germany)0:06:26
10Raquel Queirós (Portugal)0:06:54
11Giada Specia (Italy)0:08:01
12Magdalena Mišonová (Czech Republic)0:08:14
13Pasquine Vandermouten (France)0:08:15
14Virág Buzsáki (Hungary)0:08:20
15Anna Mcgorum (Great Britain)0:08:33
16Angie Milena Lara Zarazo (Colombia)0:09:03
17Akari Kobayashi (Japan)0:09:11
18Radka Paulechová (Slovakia)0:09:30
19Melanie Tresch (Switzerland)0:09:51
20Zoe Cuthbert (Australia)0:09:57
21Leoni Fend (Germany)0:09:58
22Roxane Vermette (Canada)0:09:59
23Tamara Wiedmann (Austria)0:10:26
24Zandri Strydom (South Africa)0:10:33
25Lisa Baumann (Switzerland)0:10:45
26Tina Züger (Switzerland)0:10:59
27Darya Alexeeva (Russian Federation)0:11:06
28Mireille Larose Gingras (Canada)0:11:10
29Anna Mirolyubova (Russian Federation)0:11:31
30Vita Movrin (Slovenia)0:11:32
31Justine Tonso (France)
32Agnieszka Szpocinska (Poland)0:11:57
33Catalina Maria Vidaurre Kossmann (Chile)0:11:58
34Madeline Robbins (United States Of America)0:12:11
35Urara Kawaguchi (Japan)0:12:48
36Noëlle Buri (Switzerland)0:13:16
37Monika Kucerová (Czech Republic)0:13:35
38Rina Matsumoto (Japan)0:13:38
39Fiona Eichenberger (Switzerland)0:13:40
40Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary)0:14:09
41Tiffany Keep (South Africa)0:15:19
42Simone Roßberg (Germany)
43Eva Poidevin (Canada)
44Saga Molin (Sweden)
45Mina Ricci (United States Of America)
46Fatima Anahi Hijar Marin (Mexico)
47Teagan Atherstone (Australia)
48Eszter Bereczki (Romania)
49Surattiya Buppha (Thailand)
50Aleksandra Ushakova (Russian Federation)
51Larisa Bošnjak (Croatia)
52Camila Samso (Argentina)
53María Valentina Santomartino (Argentina)
DNFOleksandra Logvinyuk (Ukraine)
DNSKätlin Kukk (Estonia)

Results

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)1:13:45
2Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Germany)0:00:02
3Mathis Azzaro (France)0:01:13
4Loris Rouiller (Switzerland)0:01:22
5Moritz Schäb (Germany)0:01:53
6Cameron Wright (Australia)0:02:07
7Alexander Young Andersen (Denmark)0:02:15
8Simone Avondetto (Italy)0:02:23
9Holden Jones (Canada)0:02:45
10Pierre Chabaud (France)0:03:46
11Hugo Peyroux (France)0:04:00
12Carter Woods (Canada)0:04:07
13Kevin Vermaerke (United States Of America)0:04:49
14Tim Van Dijke (Netherlands)0:04:59
15Andreas Emanuele Vittone (Italy)0:05:02
16Charlie Aldridge (Great Britain)0:05:04
17Kedup Gyagang (Switzerland)
18Jørgen Anmarkrud (Norway)0:05:12
19Luca Schätti (Switzerland)0:05:15
20Benedikt Fritz (Germany)0:05:16
21Lars Hemmerling (Germany)0:05:40
22Clément Horny (Belgium)0:05:41
23Simon Walter (Switzerland)0:05:44
24Carlos Canal Blanco (Spain)0:06:20
25Charles Antoine St-Onge (Canada)
26Stiven Thür (Switzerland)0:06:43
27Nils Brun (Switzerland)0:06:44
28Alex Miller (Namibia)
29Ignacio Esteban Gallo Florido (Chile)0:06:54
30Valeriy Sukhnev (Russian Federation)0:07:03
31Nikolay Ivanov (Russian Federation)0:07:04
32David Domingo Campos Motos (Spain)0:07:05
33Eitan Levi (Israel)0:07:13
34Markus Pajur (Estonia)
35Scott Funston (United States Of America)0:07:20
36Martin Vidaurre Kossman (Chile)0:07:30
37Arne Janssens (Belgium)0:07:42
38Rafael Rita (Portugal)0:07:43
39Matthew Dinham (Australia)0:07:54
40Vilgot Lindh (Sweden)0:08:12
41Sam Fox (Australia)0:08:26
42Cameron Jones (New Zealand)0:08:27
43Markus Kaad Heuer (Denmark)0:08:28
44Gil-Li Gonen (Israel)
45Markus Eydt (Germany)0:08:29
46Mick Van Dijke (Netherlands)0:08:51
47Zaccaria Toccoli (Italy)0:09:10
48Samuel Jirouš (Czech Republic)0:09:17
49Omer Katzman (Israel)0:09:21
50Ian Millennium (Denmark)0:09:33
51Didac Carvacho Sevilla (Spain)0:10:11
52Hugo Eliasson (Sweden)0:10:14
53Sean Flynn (Great Britain)0:10:24
54Sam Walsh (Australia)0:10:29
55Agustin Duran (Argentina)0:11:37
56Tyler Clark (Canada)
57Mikhail Pilipchuk (Russian Federation)
58Paul Fabian (United States Of America)
59Shinichi Kaminaga (Japan)
60Adrian Barros Rodriguez (Spain)
61Colton Woods (Canada)
62Nadav Raisberg (Israel)
63Jakub Jencuš (Slovakia)
64Jeronimo Bedoya Botero (Colombia)
65František Honsa (Czech Republic)
66Wiktor Wisniewski (Poland)
67Tomáš Dudek (Czech Republic)
68Kilian Folguera Diaz (Andorra)
69Thomas Creighton (Ireland)
70Nolan Jenkins (United States Of America)
71Max Taylor (New Zealand)
72Maxwell Wickens (New Zealand)
73Julian Agustin Molina (Argentina)
74Emanuel Zangerle (Austria)
75Caleb Bottcher (New Zealand)
76Jamie Penfold (South Africa)
77Corey Smith (Australia)
78Agustin Dominguez (Argentina)
79Andre Alonso Vega Cordova (Chile)
80Genadiy Moiseev (Ukraine)
81Pawel Garczyk (Poland)
82Dominik Dankowski (Poland)
83Connor Johnston (New Zealand)
84Phunsiri Sirimongkhon (Thailand)
85Niko Heikkilä (Finland)
86Daniel Van Der Walt (South Africa)
87August Höglund (Sweden)
88David Juarez (Venezuela)
89Tomáš Meriac (Slovakia)
90Rodzers Petaks (Latvia)
91Lee Harvey (Ireland)
92Keagan Bontekoning (South Africa)
93Vasile-Gabriel Silaghi (Romania)
94Sebastian Brenes Mata (Costa Rica)
95Yudai Fujiki (Japan)
96Rangsiman Hangquart (Thailand)
97Stjepan Hunjak (Croatia)
98Koutarou Murakami (Japan)
99Silviu-Narcis Buzan (Romania)
100Josh Burnett (New Zealand)
DNFFilippo Fontana (Italy)
DNFErik Fetter (Hungary)
DNFAdair Zabdiel Gutierrez Prieto (Mexico)
DNFMatevž Govekar (Slovenia)
DNFJake Yackle (United States Of America)
DNFÁdám István Fülöp (Hungary)
DNFMiha Klemencic (Slovenia)
DNFHarry Birchill (Great Britain)
DNSAlex Juan Pablo Zapata Unas (Colombia)
DNSMirco Näf (Switzerland)

 

