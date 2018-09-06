Switzerland dominates in Team Relay
Home country tops Germany, Denmark in opening event
XC Team Relay: -
Switzerland came into the team relay on the opening day of the 2018 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, as the favourites, and they didn't disappoint, winning the gold medal on home soil on Wednesday.
This is the second year since the team relay increased to five riders from four, with the addition of the under-23 women's category to the existing elite women and men, under-23 and junior men.
Each rider does a lap of the cross-country course, and countries can send the riders off in any order they wish, which can result in constant lead changes.
Italy jumped into an early lead on the first lap with their elite man, Gerhard Kerschbaumer, but lost it on the second to France, with Australia then opening a substantial gap on lap three with an impressive ride by their under-23 man, Reece Tucknott.
Australia's Holly Harris managed to hold it through the fourth lap, despite Switzerland's Jolanda Neff chasing. However, Switzerland had always remained close to the front, and their ace in the hole was the final rider – Nino Schurter.
Schurter and Germany's Manuel Fumic started the final lap together, and sprinted up the first climb, quickly catching Australian junior woman Zoe Cuthbert.
Schurter – the number-one-ranked rider in the world – then powered away from Fumic to give Switzerland their first win of the week, 13 seconds ahead of the German team.
Denmark, the 2017 silver medalists, took the bronze medal.
"It's crazy to win here in Lenzerheide, with the atmosphere in front of the home crowd," said Schurter, who only lives 20 minutes from the course.
"The course was quite technical and tricky after the rain we had, and that's what I like. We have world-class riders all the way from the junior to the under-23 to the elite ranks, so our goal was to win here at home.
"World championships are always special, and the team relay is something different from what we usually do. You take part as a team and everybody needs to perform well, which is different for mountain bikers, but I really enjoyed it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Colombo (Switzerland)
|1:00:00
|Alexandre Balmer (Switzerland)
|Sina Frei (Switzerland)
|Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)
|Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
|2
|Leon Reinhard Kaiser (Germany)
|0:00:13
|Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)
|Maximilian Brandl (Germany)
|Ronja Eibl (Germany)
|Manuel Fumic (Germany)
|3
|Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Denmark)
|0:00:34
|Alexander Young Andersen (Denmark)
|Annika Langvad (Denmark)
|Malene Degn (Denmark)
|Simon Andreassen (Denmark)
|4
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)
|0:01:02
|Filippo Fontana (Italy)
|Eva Lechner (Italy)
|Marika Tovo (Italy)
|Juri Zanotti (Italy)
|5
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|0:01:25
|Mathis Azzaro (France)
|Loana Lecomte (France)
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
|Maxime Marotte (France)
|6
|Christopher Blevins (United States Of America)
|0:01:37
|Paul Fabian (United States Of America)
|Kate Courtney (United States Of America)
|Haley Batten (United States Of America)
|Keegan Swenson (United States Of America)
|7
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spain)
|0:02:03
|David Domingo Campos Motos (Spain)
|Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez (Spain)
|Claudia Galicia Cortina (Spain)
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)
|8
|Sean Fincham (Canada)
|0:02:23
|Carter Woods (Canada)
|Laurie Arseneault (Canada)
|Haley Smith (Canada)
|Peter Disera (Canada)
|9
|Tim Van Dijke (Netherlands)
|0:02:39
|David Nordemann (Netherlands)
|Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)
|Sophie Von Berswordt (Netherlands)
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|10
|Pierre De Froidmont (Belgium)
|0:02:55
|Clément Horny (Belgium)
|Githa Michiels (Belgium)
|Emeline Detilleux (Belgium)
|Jens Schuermans (Belgium)
|11
|Frazer Clacherty (Great Britain)
|0:03:26
|Sean Flynn (Great Britain)
|Evie Richards (Great Britain)
|Annie Last (Great Britain)
|Grant Ferguson (Great Britain)
|12
|Cameron Wright (Australia)
|0:03:29
|Daniel Mcconnell (Australia)
|Reece Tucknott (Australia)
|Holly Harris (Australia)
|Zoe Cuthbert (Australia)
|13
|Matej Prudek (Czech Republic)
|0:03:43
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Czech Republic)
|Tereza Sásková (Czech Republic)
|Jitka Škarnitzlová (Czech Republic)
|Samuel Jirouš (Czech Republic)
|14
|Matthias Wengelin (Sweden)
|0:05:08
|Emil Hedlund (Sweden)
|Ida Jansson (Sweden)
|Vilgot Lindh (Sweden)
|Linn Gustafzzon (Sweden)
|15
|Márton Dina (Hungary)
|0:05:17
|Ádám István Fülöp (Hungary)
|Barbara Benkó (Hungary)
|Virág Buzsáki (Hungary)
|Attila Valter (Hungary)
|16
|Jhon Fredy Garzon Gonzalez (Colombia)
|0:05:17
|Jeronimo Bedoya Botero (Colombia)
|Leidy Johana Mera Cadena (Colombia)
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Colombia)
|Fabio Hernando Castañeda Monsalve (Colombia)
|17
|Matevž Govekar (Slovenia)
|0:06:04
|Rok Naglic (Slovenia)
|Tanja Žakelj (Slovenia)
|Vita Movrin (Slovenia)
|Miha Klemencic (Slovenia)
|18
|Gregor Raggl (Austria)
|0:06:20
|Emanuel Zangerle (Austria)
|Lisa Pasteiner (Austria)
|Anna Spielmann (Austria)
|Moritz Bscherer (Austria)
|19
|Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)
|0:06:53
|Ari Hirabayashi (Japan)
|Koutarou Murakami (Japan)
|Urara Kawaguchi (Japan)
|Akari Kobayashi (Japan)
|20
|Arsentii Vavilov (Russian Federation)
|0:06:58
|Kristina Ilina (Russian Federation)
|Nikolay Ivanov (Russian Federation)
|Viktoria Kirsanova (Russian Federation)
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Russian Federation)
|21
|Filip Sklenarik (Slovakia)
|0:09:55
|Martin Haring (Slovakia)
|Radka Paulechová (Slovakia)
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Slovakia)
|Jakub Jencuš (Slovakia)
|22
|Volodymyr Kozlovskyy (Ukraine)
|0:10:07
|Genadiy Moiseev (Ukraine)
|Iryna Popova (Ukraine)
|Maria Sherstiuk (Ukraine)
|Pavlo Lukan (Ukraine)
