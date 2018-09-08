Trending

Schurter wins elite men's mountain bike world title

Kerschbaumer second, Van der Poel third

Image 1 of 20

Schurter in a media crush

Schurter in a media crush
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 20

Luckily he does not have to try and take that thing on a plane...

Luckily he does not have to try and take that thing on a plane...
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 20

Nino Schurter salutes the crowd

Nino Schurter salutes the crowd
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 20

Congratulations

Congratulations
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 20

Anton Cooper (New Zealand) at the front at the start of the elite men's XCO race

Anton Cooper (New Zealand) at the front at the start of the elite men's XCO race
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 20

Henrique Avancini (Brazil)

Henrique Avancini (Brazil)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 20

Lars Forster (Switzerland) and Titouan Carod (France)

Lars Forster (Switzerland) and Titouan Carod (France)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) had not such a great start

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) had not such a great start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 20

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain) and David Valero Serrano (Spain)

Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain) and David Valero Serrano (Spain)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 20

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) is solo first time through the tech/feedzone

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) is solo first time through the tech/feedzone
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 20

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) closing the gap

Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) closing the gap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 20

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)

Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 20

Howard Grotts (USA)

Howard Grotts (USA)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 20

Howard Grotts (USA)

Howard Grotts (USA)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 20

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 20

Nino Schurter about to start his final lap

Nino Schurter about to start his final lap
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 20

L to r: Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel

L to r: Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 20

Nino Schurter winning his 7th elite men's world title on home soil

Nino Schurter winning his 7th elite men's world title on home soil
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 20

All of Switzerland came out to watch Nino Schurter

All of Switzerland came out to watch Nino Schurter
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 20

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The final day of XCO competition in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, at the 2018 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships presented by Mercedes Benz, saw Swiss hero Nino Schurter delight the home crowd with a victory in the elite men. The Swiss finished the XCO portion of the world championships with four wins in seven races.

Schurter came into the elite men's race with six world titles already, but this was a chance to win before a home crowd, and he did not disappoint. The Swiss rider, who lives only 20 minutes away from Lenzerheide, attacked on the opening lap, and only Gerhard Kerschbaumer of Italy was able to go with him.

The pair rode together at the front for the entire race, until Schurter attacked with a lap and half to go. At the start of the final lap, his lead was a slim six seconds, but Schurter continued to push the pace and Kerschbaumer could not respond, finishing 11 seconds back as Schurter rolled across the finish line to the cheers of thousands of Swiss fans. Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands came back from a slow start to move into third on the fourth lap, and held it to the finish line for the final podium spot.

"This is definitely a special win, and I would say the best one," said Schurter. "Getting to race here with so many people out there cheering for me was incredible. It was so loud out on the course. I didn't have the freshest legs today after the Team Relay [won by Switzerland], so I was suffering quite a bit. I tried to wait, and my plan was to attack in the last lap, but I saw in the second last one that he started to struggle in the technical sections, so I just pushed as hard as I could, and the people were cheering me to the finish line."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Switzerland)1:29:21
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy)0:00:11
3Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)0:01:14
4Henrique Avancini (Brazil)0:01:53
5Florian Vogel (Switzerland)0:01:54
6Mathias Flueckiger (Switzerland)0:02:00
7Titouan Carod (France)0:02:16
8Jordan Sarrou (France)0:02:38
9Daniele Braidot (Italy)0:02:45
10Thomas Litscher (Switzerland)0:03:04
11Stephane Tempier (France)0:03:36
12Luca Braidot (Italy)0:03:44
13Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)0:03:47
14Maxime Marotte (France)0:04:02
15Howard Grotts (United States Of America)0:04:24
16Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)0:04:25
17Jens Schuermans (Belgium)0:04:30
18Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)
19Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium)0:04:31
20Jan Škarnitzl (Czech Republic)
21Victor Koretzky (France)0:04:47
22Karl Markt (Austria)0:04:48
23Maximilian Foidl (Austria)0:04:50
24Gregor Raggl (Austria)0:04:52
25Anton Sintsov (Russian Federation)0:04:53
26Leandre Bouchard (Canada)
27Catriel Soto (Argentina)0:05:12
28Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:05:19
29Reto Indergand (Switzerland)0:05:23
30Ben Zwiehoff (Germany)0:05:33
31Anton Cooper (New Zealand)0:05:51
32Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain)0:06:06
33Georg Egger (Germany)0:06:15
34Andrea Tiberi (Italy)0:06:16
35Martin Loo (Estonia)0:06:29
36Lars Forster (Switzerland)0:06:41
37Carlos Herrera Arroyo (Costa Rica)0:06:51
38András Parti (Hungary)0:06:59
39Nicola Rohrbach (Switzerland)0:07:16
40Bartlomiej Wawak (Poland)0:07:24
41Hugo Drechou (France)0:07:34
42Guilherme Gotardelo Muller (Brazil)0:07:36
43Marek Konwa (Poland)0:07:37
44Jaroslav Kulhavý (Czech Republic)
45Martins Blums (Latvia)0:07:47
46Luke Vrouwenvelder (United States Of America)
47Keegan Swenson (United States Of America)0:07:48
48Raphael Gagne (Canada)0:07:56
49Peter Disera (Canada)
50Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)0:07:57
51David Valero Serrano (Spain)0:08:35
52Manuel Fumic (Germany)0:08:47
53Martin Gluth (Germany)0:09:08
54Nadir Colledani (Italy)0:09:42
55Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)0:10:17
56Shlomi Haimy (Israel)Lap
57Fabio Hernando Castañeda Monsalve (Colombia)
58Grant Ferguson (Great Britain)
59Timofei Ivanov (Russian Federation)
60Andrew L'esperance (Canada)
61Luiz Henrique Cocuzzi (Brazil)
62Jhonatan Botero Villegas (Colombia)
63Daniel Mcconnell (Australia)
64Matthias Wengelin (Sweden)
65Guy Sessler (Israel)
66Juan Fernando Monroy (Colombia)
67Michael Olsson (Sweden)
68Ivan Seledkov (Russian Federation)
69Sebastian Alejandro Miranda Maldonado (Chile)
70Jorge Alvaro Macias (Argentina)
71Mário Costa (Portugal)
72Martin Haring (Slovakia)
73Sebastian Jayne (Australia)
74Sebastian Fini Carstensen (Denmark)
75Dario Gasco (Argentina)
76Lucian Logigan (Romania)
77Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chile)
78Jose Gabriel Marques De Almeida (Brazil)
79Seiya Hirano (Japan)
80Eyair Francisco Astudillo Gallardo (Chile)
81Till Drobisch (Namibia)
82Keerati Sukprasart (Thailand)
83Gareth Mckee (Ireland)
84Peerapol Chawchiangkwang (Thailand)
DNFJan Vastl (Czech Republic)
DNFArnis Petersons (Latvia)
DNFKirill Kazantsev (Kazakhstan)
DNFIngvar Omarsson (Iceland)
DNSDmytro Titarenko (Ukraine)
DNSViktor Vodolaga (Ukraine)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews