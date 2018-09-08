Image 1 of 20 Schurter in a media crush (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 20 Luckily he does not have to try and take that thing on a plane... (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 20 Nino Schurter salutes the crowd (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 20 Congratulations (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 20 Anton Cooper (New Zealand) at the front at the start of the elite men's XCO race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 20 Henrique Avancini (Brazil) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 20 Lars Forster (Switzerland) and Titouan Carod (France) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 20 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) had not such a great start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 20 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spain) and David Valero Serrano (Spain) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 20 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) is solo first time through the tech/feedzone (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 20 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) closing the gap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 20 Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 20 Howard Grotts (USA) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 20 Howard Grotts (USA) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 20 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 20 Nino Schurter about to start his final lap (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 20 L to r: Gerhard Kerschbaumer, Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 20 Nino Schurter winning his 7th elite men's world title on home soil (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 20 All of Switzerland came out to watch Nino Schurter (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 20 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Italy) (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The final day of XCO competition in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, at the 2018 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships presented by Mercedes Benz, saw Swiss hero Nino Schurter delight the home crowd with a victory in the elite men. The Swiss finished the XCO portion of the world championships with four wins in seven races.

Schurter came into the elite men's race with six world titles already, but this was a chance to win before a home crowd, and he did not disappoint. The Swiss rider, who lives only 20 minutes away from Lenzerheide, attacked on the opening lap, and only Gerhard Kerschbaumer of Italy was able to go with him.

The pair rode together at the front for the entire race, until Schurter attacked with a lap and half to go. At the start of the final lap, his lead was a slim six seconds, but Schurter continued to push the pace and Kerschbaumer could not respond, finishing 11 seconds back as Schurter rolled across the finish line to the cheers of thousands of Swiss fans. Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands came back from a slow start to move into third on the fourth lap, and held it to the finish line for the final podium spot.

"This is definitely a special win, and I would say the best one," said Schurter. "Getting to race here with so many people out there cheering for me was incredible. It was so loud out on the course. I didn't have the freshest legs today after the Team Relay [won by Switzerland], so I was suffering quite a bit. I tried to wait, and my plan was to attack in the last lap, but I saw in the second last one that he started to struggle in the technical sections, so I just pushed as hard as I could, and the people were cheering me to the finish line."

