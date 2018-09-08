Trending

American Courtney wins 2018 mountain bike world title

Langvad second, Batty third

Podium: l to r - Annika Langvad, Kate Courtney, Emily Batty at the 2018 mountain bike world championships

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Kate Courtney (USA) gives her Tissot watch to her dad

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) jumps to the front at the start

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Annika Langvad (Denmark) set a fast pace and opened a large gap early

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty (Canada)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Faranak Partoazar (Islamic Republic of Iran)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty (Canada)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Kate Courtney (USA)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty (Canada)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Haley Smith (Canada) and Linda Indergand (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Kate Courtney (USA)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Erin Huck (USA)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Julie Bresset (France)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty (Canada)

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
The disappointment of Annika Langvad (Denmark) was hard to miss

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Emily Batty (Canada) in a world of hurt

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
When you win a World Championship title... you hug your mom

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) gives Emily Batty (Canada) a hug

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Kate Courtney, world champion

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Kate Courtney (USA) wins the 2018 mountain bike world championships

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

The final day of XCO competition in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, at the 2018 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships presented by Mercedes Benz, saw a first time elite world champion in Kate Courtney of the USA for the women's competition. Courtney, in her first year in the Elite ranks, is the fourth American woman to win the Elite title, and the first since Alison Dunlap in 2001.

The women's race began with an attack by 2016 world champion Annika Langvad of Denmark, who opened a gap on Courtney and Emily Batty of Canada. Langvad seemed to have the race under her control, with the 35 second gap on the two chasers by the end of the second lap. However, Courtney dropped Batty on the fourth lap and caught Langvad by the end of the lap after Langvad crashed. The Danish rider pulled away slightly on the next lap, but they were back together by the penultimate sixth lap, and Courtney dropped her rival in the technical sections on the final lap to win by 47 seconds. Batty hung on for third behind a fast closing Jolanda Neff of Switzerland.

"It's an absolute incredible feeling to win," said Courtney, 'I don't know if it's really sunk in yet. I was so focussed on executing my race plan, and to look up at the finish and realize that I was first was an incredible feeling. I just focussed on riding the cleanest lines I could, and I knew that was my opportunity."

Batty clearly went 'all in' on her race, and had to lie down after the finish, then be helped to the podium.

"I'm so proud," said Batty. "When I was racing, I knew that there was no way I was going to walk away without a medal. I found my limit; I've never gone as hard as today. that was my goal: to turn myself inside out, and leave it all out there. We [Batty and Courtney] did get a good gap from behind early in the race, and I just tried to hold that. I feel like I'm just starting to grow into my potential."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (United States Of America)1:34:55
2Annika Langvad (Denmark)0:00:47
3Emily Batty (Canada)0:01:58
4Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)0:02:13
5Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)0:03:15
6Haley Smith (Canada)0:03:39
7Anne Tauber (Netherlands)0:04:08
8Elisabeth Brandau (Germany)0:04:20
9Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)0:04:29
10Irina Kalentyeva (Russian Federation)0:04:47
11Githa Michiels (Belgium)0:04:52
12Erin Huck (United States Of America)0:05:05
13Linda Indergand (Switzerland)0:05:13
14Catharine Pendrel (Canada)0:05:57
15Daniela Campuzano Chavez Peon (Mexico)0:06:50
16Barbara Benkó (Hungary)0:06:55
17Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Poland)0:06:56
18Jitka Škarnitzlová (Czech Republic)0:07:07
19Mariske Strauss (South Africa)0:07:09
20Annie Last (Great Britain)0:07:53
21Sandra Walter (Canada)0:07:58
22Jovana Crnogorac (Serbia)0:08:18
23Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)0:08:38
24Lea Davison (United States Of America)0:08:53
25Eva Lechner (Italy)0:09:15
26Julie Bresset (France)0:09:48
27Karla Štěpánová (Czech Republic)0:10:38
28Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)0:12:14
29Raiza Goulao Henrique (Brazil)Lap
30Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Colombia)
31Cindy Montambault (Canada)
32Yosiana Fareidy Quintero Pineda (Colombia)
33Sabrina Enaux (France)
34Fabienne Schaus (Luxembourg)
35Candice Lill (South Africa)
36Jaqueline Mourao (Brasil)
37Tanja Žakelj (Slovenia)
38Elyse Nieuwold (Canada)
39Iryna Popova (Ukraine)
40Janika Lõiv (Estonia)
41Agustina Maria Apaza (Argentina)
42Catherine Fleury (Canada)
43Holly Harris (Australia)
44Michelle Vorster (Namibia)
45Hana Ježková (Czech Republic)
46Sofia Gomez Villafane (Argentina)
47Claudia Galicia Cortina (Spain)
48Cherie Redecker (South Africa)
49Faranak Partoazar (Islamic Republic Of Iran)
50Olga Terentyeva (Russian Federation)
51Janka Keseg Stevkova (Slovakia)
52Imogen Smith (Australia)
53Evelyn Denisse Muñoz Jaramillo (Chile)
54Kittika Silapat (Thailand)
55Sarah Riley (Australia)
56Maria Fernanda Castro Gonzalez (Chile)
57Siriluck Warapiang (Thailand)
58Nancy Akinyi (Kenya)
DNFAleksandra Podgorska (Poland)
DNFPauline Ferrand Prevot (France)
DNFAndrea Waldis (Switzerland)
DNFAdelheid Morath (Germany)
DNFAnne Terpstra (Netherlands)
DNFElisabeth Osl (Austria)
DNSChloe Woodruff (United States Of America)
DNSLinn Gustafzzon (Sweden)
DNSPaula Gorycka (Poland)

 

