Image 1 of 25 Podium: l to r - Annika Langvad, Kate Courtney, Emily Batty at the 2018 mountain bike world championships (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 25 Kate Courtney (USA) gives her Tissot watch to her dad (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 25 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) jumps to the front at the start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 25 Annika Langvad (Denmark) set a fast pace and opened a large gap early (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 25 Emily Batty (Canada) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 25 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 25 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 25 Faranak Partoazar (Islamic Republic of Iran) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 25 Emily Batty (Canada) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 25 Kate Courtney (USA) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 25 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 25 Emily Batty (Canada) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 25 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 25 Haley Smith (Canada) and Linda Indergand (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 25 Kate Courtney (USA) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 25 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 25 Erin Huck (USA) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 25 Julie Bresset (France) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 25 Emily Batty (Canada) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 25 The disappointment of Annika Langvad (Denmark) was hard to miss (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 25 Emily Batty (Canada) in a world of hurt (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 25 When you win a World Championship title... you hug your mom (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 23 of 25 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) gives Emily Batty (Canada) a hug (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 24 of 25 Kate Courtney, world champion (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 25 of 25 Kate Courtney (USA) wins the 2018 mountain bike world championships (Image credit: Rob Jones)

The final day of XCO competition in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, at the 2018 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships presented by Mercedes Benz, saw a first time elite world champion in Kate Courtney of the USA for the women's competition. Courtney, in her first year in the Elite ranks, is the fourth American woman to win the Elite title, and the first since Alison Dunlap in 2001.

The women's race began with an attack by 2016 world champion Annika Langvad of Denmark, who opened a gap on Courtney and Emily Batty of Canada. Langvad seemed to have the race under her control, with the 35 second gap on the two chasers by the end of the second lap. However, Courtney dropped Batty on the fourth lap and caught Langvad by the end of the lap after Langvad crashed. The Danish rider pulled away slightly on the next lap, but they were back together by the penultimate sixth lap, and Courtney dropped her rival in the technical sections on the final lap to win by 47 seconds. Batty hung on for third behind a fast closing Jolanda Neff of Switzerland.

"It's an absolute incredible feeling to win," said Courtney, 'I don't know if it's really sunk in yet. I was so focussed on executing my race plan, and to look up at the finish and realize that I was first was an incredible feeling. I just focussed on riding the cleanest lines I could, and I knew that was my opportunity."

Batty clearly went 'all in' on her race, and had to lie down after the finish, then be helped to the podium.

"I'm so proud," said Batty. "When I was racing, I knew that there was no way I was going to walk away without a medal. I found my limit; I've never gone as hard as today. that was my goal: to turn myself inside out, and leave it all out there. We [Batty and Courtney] did get a good gap from behind early in the race, and I just tried to hold that. I feel like I'm just starting to grow into my potential."

