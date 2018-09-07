Image 1 of 26 Alan Hatherly (South Africa) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 2 of 26 Christopher Blevins (USA) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 3 of 26 U23 world chahmpion Alessandra Keller (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 4 of 26 U23 world chahmpion Alessandra Keller (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 5 of 26 David Nordermann (Netherlands) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 6 of 26 David Nordermann (Netherlands) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 7 of 26 Alan Hatherly celebrates his world title (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 8 of 26 Sina Frei, Alessandra Keller and Marika Tovo on the podium (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 9 of 26 Evie Richards (Great Britain) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 10 of 26 The U23 men's XC race (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 11 of 26 Marika Tovo (Italy) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 12 of 26 Marika Tovo (Italy) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 13 of 26 Marika Tovo (Italy) won the bronze medal (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 14 of 26 U23 world chahmpion Alessandra Keller (Switzerland) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 15 of 26 Alessandra Keller (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 16 of 26 Christopher Blevins (USA) with the silver medal (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 17 of 26 MTB fans (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 18 of 26 Sina Frei (Switerland) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 19 of 26 Sina Frei (Switerland) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 20 of 26 Alan Hatherly (South Africa) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 21 of 26 Alan Hatherly (South Africa) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 22 of 26 Alan Hatherly (South Africa) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 23 of 26 Alan Hatherly (South Africa) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 24 of 26 Alan Hatherly (South Africa) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 25 of 26 Alessandra Keller and Sina Frei (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier) Image 26 of 26 Marika Tovo (Italy) (Image credit: Piotr Staron / Christian Egelmaier)

U23 Women

Host nation Switzerland took their third title in three days at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on Friday in Lenzerheide. Swiss teammates Alessandra Keller and Sina Frei finished 1-2 before a cheering crowd.

Switzerland was favoured for the women's race and they did not disappoint, with defending champion Frei and Keller riding away from the rest of the field on the first lap. The pair rode together until the third lap when Keller attacked, opening a 38 second gap by the end of the lap and extending it to 1:22 by the finish. Frei rode the rest of the race in second, holding off a late effort by Marika Tovo of Italy to make it a 1-2 finish for the Swiss. This is the third gold medal for the host nation in five events contested so far. "

There are no words," said Keller, "the crowd was amazing, cheering for me - it was so loud. It's a big dream to win this title, I was unlucky last year with a crash, and I was sick at Europeans [Championships], so this is a dream come true."

U23 Men

South Africa became the third nation at the 2018 Mountain Bike World Championships to win a rainbow jersey in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, with a dominating performance by Alan Hatherly, last year's silver medalist. Hatherly follows in the footsteps of the late Burry Stander, who became South Africa's first XCO world champion as a U23 rider in 2009.

The men's race saw a group of ten form at the front on the first lap, including Hatherly, World Cup champion Petter Fagerhaug (Norway), Christopher Blevins (USA) and David Nordemann (Netherlands). Hatherly was the most aggressive, and by the third lap only Blevins was still with him. The pair rode together for the remainder of the race, with Hatherly finally dropping Blevins in the last half lap to solo in for the win, 27 seconds ahead of the American. Nordemann took third.

"I had a taste of victory at Mont-Ste-Anne [World Cup] about a month ago," said Hatherly, "and since then I've just been preparing. I knew the possibility of winning was quite good, so it was a matter of making sure the final preparations were perfect. It's pretty unbelievable; these aren't the sort of conditions we get in South Africa, and at altitude where I normally struggle. A dream come true. I knew Chris has a pretty good kick from his road racing, so the last thing I wanted was for it to come down to a sprint. So on the last lap I just wound it up and kept my head down the whole way."

Full Resulta

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alan Hatherly (South Africa) 1:21:22 2 Christopher Blevins (United States Of America) 0:00:27 3 David Nordemann (Netherlands) 0:01:05 4 Petter Fagerhaug (Norway) 0:01:24 5 Jonas Lindberg (Denmark) 0:01:28 6 Vital Albin (Switzerland) 0:01:47 7 Jofre Cullell Estape (Spain) 0:01:53 8 Simon Andreassen (Denmark) 0:02:00 9 Antoine Philipp (France) 0:02:18 10 Luca Schwarzbauer (Germany) 0:02:36 11 Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo (Mexico) 0:02:38 12 Márton Dina (Hungary) 0:02:49 13 Noah Blöchlinger (Switzerland) 0:02:50 14 Sean Fincham (Canada) 0:03:09 15 Martin Emil Siggerud (Norway) 0:03:20 16 Filippo Colombo (Switzerland) 0:03:32 17 Ben Oliver (New Zealand) 0:03:35 18 Thomas Bonnet (France) 0:03:59 19 Erik Hægstad (Norway) 0:04:11 20 Marc Andre Fortier (Canada) 0:04:16 21 Marc Bouwmeester (Netherlands) 0:04:22 22 Vlad Dascalu (Romania) 23 Eden Cruise (New Zealand) 0:04:37 24 Pierre De Froidmont (Belgium) 0:04:55 25 Milan Vader (Netherlands) 0:04:57 26 Niklas Schehl (Germany) 0:05:14 27 Quinton Disera (Canada) 0:05:16 28 Matej Prudek (Czech Republic) 0:05:22 29 Emil Hedlund (Sweden) 0:05:39 30 Attila Valter (Hungary) 0:05:45 31 Joel Roth (Switzerland) 0:05:51 32 Raphael Auclair (Canada) 0:05:54 33 Simon Schneller (Germany) 0:05:56 34 Neïlo Perrin Ganier (France) 0:06:02 35 Gunnar Holmgren (Canada) 0:06:03 36 Juri Zanotti (Italy) 0:06:52 37 Jakub Zamrozniak (Poland) 0:07:13 38 Joshua Dubau (France) 0:07:31 39 Joris Ryf (Switzerland) 0:07:34 40 Tobias Johannessen (Norway) 41 Julian Jessop (South Africa) 0:07:43 42 Lukáš Kobes (Czech Republic) 43 Jerry Dufour (United States Of America) 0:07:49 44 Rok Naglic (Slovenia) 0:08:04 45 Alessio Agostinelli (Italy) 0:08:13 46 Filip Helta (Poland) 0:08:29 47 Ivan Filatov (Russian Federation) 0:08:36 48 Jaromír Skála (Czech Republic) 0:08:41 49 Ramon Lauener (Switzerland) 0:08:47 50 Sandy Floren (United States Of America) 0:09:02 51 Alessandro Saravalle (Italy) 0:09:04 52 Carson Beckett (United States Of America) 0:11:37 53 Tomer Zaltsman (Israel) 54 Cameron Orr (Great Britain) 55 Axel Zingle (France) 56 Callum Carson (Australia) 57 Volodymyr Kozlovskyy (Ukraine) 58 Sasu Halme (Finland) 59 Alessandro Naspi (Italy) 60 Guy Leshem (Israel) 61 Cole Paton (United States Of America) 62 Frazer Clacherty (Great Britain) 63 Arsentii Vavilov (Russian Federation) 64 Reece Tucknott (Australia) 65 Nicolas Patricio Delich Pardo (Chile) 66 Zsombor Palumby (Hungary) 67 Fernando Contreras (Argentina) 68 Ori Leonzini (Israel) 69 Jhon Fredy Garzon Gonzalez (Colombia) 70 Michael Harris (Australia) 71 Tristan De Lange (Namibia) 72 Tomasz Budzinski (Poland) 73 Moritz Bscherer (Austria) 74 Tom Reho (Ukraine) 75 Alex Lack (Australia) 76 Pavel Lunde (Russian Federation) 77 Marcin Budzinski (Poland) 78 Jorge Gomez Mora (Spain) 79 Filip Sklenarik (Slovakia) 80 Pavlo Lukan (Ukraine) 81 Habouria Maher (Tunisia) 82 Matija Meštric (Croatia) 83 Amando Martinez Galvan (Mexico) 84 Joaquin Plomer (Argentina) 85 Luke Brame (Australia) 86 Riki Kitabayashi (Japan) 87 Aleksandar Roman (Serbia) 88 Brent Rees (Australia) 89 Cristobal Omar Gonzalez Cornejo (Chile) 90 Ari Hirabayashi (Japan) 91 Tumelo Makae LES 92 Yuki Kobayashi (Japan) 93 Josip Meštric (Croatia) DNF Josep Duran Reig (Spain) DNF Maximilian Brandl (Germany) DNF Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Argentina) DNF Joel Ramirez Miranda (Mexico)

