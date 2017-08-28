Trending

Schurter caps off perfect season with Val di Sole victory

Tempier, Absalon round out podium in final World Cup round

Overall World Cup winner Nino Schurter

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Final overall World Cup podium: David Valero, Stephane Tempier, Nino Schurter, Maxime Marotte, Jordan Sarrou

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Local favourite Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Reto Indergand (Sui) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Florian Vogel (Sui) Focus XC Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Titouan Carod (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Julien Absalon looking relaxed before the start

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Top Team BMC Mountainbike Racing Team

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Podium: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Stephane Tempier, Nino Schurter, Julien Absalon, Lars Forster

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team returns to form

(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Nino Schurter (Sui) Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team takes his sixth win of the season, a record sweep

(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Olympic and world champion Nino Schurter (Scott-SRAM) finished an unprecedented perfect World Cup season on Sunday when he completed his sweep of all six rounds of the 2017 Mountain Bike World Cup series in Val di Sole, Italy.

Schurter came into the final round having already assured himself of the World Cup title with five straight wins - a record for the cross-country World Cup. However, winning the final round would further cement his status as the top male mountain biker in the world.

The men raced a start loop plus seven laps of the four kilometre circuit, and Schurter immediately went to the front, joined by Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory). The duo had opened a gap on the chasers by the start of the first lap, however, Fumic suffered a drivetrain problem on the opening lap and fell out of contention.

Stephane Tempier (Bianchi Countervail) bridged up from the chase group to join Schurter at the front on the second lap, and the pair rode away from the rest of the field. Schurter was content to ride on Tempier's wheel for most of the race, before attacking on the final climb of the last lap to open a four second gap and take the title.

The chase group began with 11 riders and was gradually whittled down over the laps. 2012 Olympic champion Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) did much of the work at the front of the group, before he was joined by two-time Olympic champion Julien Absalon (BMC), who bridged up to the group on the fourth lap. Absalon, the defending World Cup champion, was out of contention for the overall title after breaking his collarbone and missing two rounds, however, he showed that he is rapidly returning to form with a strong third place finish, just ahead of Kulhavy.

"It's amazing and unbelievable," admitted Schurter. "I have an awesome team around me and that's a big part of this success. It's impossible to get through the whole season without them. I wasn't too fresh this race; I'm starting to feel the long season, so I couldn't get away [from Tempier]. I just tried to stay with him. So I did the same as two years ago when I attacked [Julien] Absalon on that section before the downhill and it worked."

In the overall standings, Schurter won the title with a perfect 1500 points. Tempier jumped ahead of fellow Frenchman Maxime Marotte (Cannondale Factory) to take second in the final standings with 850 points, followed by Marotte at 772. Absalon jumped from 14th to eighth, despite missing two rounds.

Elite Men

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Sram Mtb Racing Team1:24:30
2Stephane Tempier (Fra) Bianchi Countervail0:00:04
3Julien Absalon (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:47
4Jaroslav Kulhavý (Cze) Specialized Racing0:00:53
5Lars Forster (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:00:54
6Thomas Litscher (Swi) Jb Brunex Felt Team0:01:11
7Florian Vogel (Swi) Focus Xc Team0:01:27
8Titouan Carod (Fra) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:01:35
9Luca Braidot (Ita)0:01:49
10Jordan Sarrou (Fra) Bh-Srsuntour-Kmc0:01:59
11Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Primaflor Mondraker0:02:03
12Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Mmr Factory Racing Team0:02:04
13Daniel McConnell (Aus)0:02:09
14Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:02:28
15Henrique Avancini (Bra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc0:02:32
16Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Sram Mitas Trek0:02:38
17Maxime Marotte (Fra) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc0:02:47
18Hans Becking (Ned) Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team0:02:51
19David Rosa (Por)0:02:53
20Anton Cooper (NZl) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:02:54
21Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing Xc0:02:57
22Reto Indergand (Swi) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team0:03:02
23Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing Xc0:03:23
24Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:03:29
25Jens Schuermans (Bel) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret0:03:34
26David Valero Serrano (Spa) Mmr Factory Racing Team0:03:39
27Karl Markt (Aut) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:03:42
28Thomas Griot (Fra) Materiel-Velo.Com0:03:46
29Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus Xc Team0:03:52
30Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus Xc Team0:03:58
31Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Team Nob Selle Italia
32Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:03:59
33Martin Loo (Est)0:04:04
34Hugo Drechou (Fra) Massi0:04:23
35Catriel Soto (Arg) Primaflor Mondraker0:04:34
36Marek Konwa (Pol) Volkswagen Samochody Uzytkowe Mtb Team0:04:38
37Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Bianchi Countervail
38Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Scott-Sram Mtb Racing Team0:04:45
39Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Scott-Sram Mtb Racing Team0:04:56
40Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) Torpado Gabogas0:04:58
41Julian Schelb (Ger)0:05:05
42Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:05:15
43Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Habitat Mountainbike Team0:05:25
44Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:05:35
45Jan Nesvadba (Cze) Expres Cz-Scott Team Kolin0:05:59
46Fabian Giger (Swi) Kross Racing Team0:06:13
47Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:06:22
48Bart De Vocht (Bel) Ktm Bike Vision0:06:23
49Martin Fanger (Swi)0:06:25
50Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Sram Mtb Racing Team0:06:31
51Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:06:55
52Gregor Raggl (Aut) Moebel Maerki Mtb Pro Team0:07:07
53Martin Gluth (Ger) Omx Pro Team0:07:10
54Raphael Gagne (Can) Cannondale-3Rox Racing0:07:25
55Martin Frey (Ger) Team Bulls0:07:28
56Victor Koretzky (Fra) Bh-Srsuntour-Kmc0:08:08
57Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Kurschat Consulting Racing Team0:08:27
58Tomáš Paprstka (Cze) Expres Cz-Scott Team Kolin0:08:39
59Denis Fumarola (Ita)0:08:57
60András Parti (Hun) Nella Trek Team0:09:30
61Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:10:04
62Maximilian Holz (Ger) German Technology Racing0:10:57
63Antoine Le Coq (Fra) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
64Moritz Milatz (Ger)
65Tom Bell (GBr)
66Antoine Bouqueret (Fra) Scott Creuse Oxygene Gueret
67Michele Casagrande (Ita)
68Tobias Dominik Rotermund (Ger)
69Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
70Lysander Kiesel (Ger) German Technology Racing
71Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) Elios-Srsuntour Pro Team
72Zdenek Vobecký (Cze)
73Corentin Fromont (Fra) Team Vtt Vca Anjos
74Robin Vanden Abeele (Bel) Cube Pro Fermetures Sefic
75Alexandre Vialle (Can)
76Grant Ferguson (GBr) Cst Sandd American Eagle Mtb Racing Team
77Samuel Gaze (NZl) Specialized Racing
78Michael Stünzi (Swi)
79Artem Shevtsov (Ukr) Bps Mtb Team
80Maxime Latourte (Fra) Sa Verdun Vtt
81Lucian Logigan (Rom)
82Robert Schwenk (Ger)
83Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)
DNFBartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Kross Racing Team
DNFMathias Flueckiger (Swi) Radon Factory Xc Team
DNFAndrea Righettini (Ita)

