Federspiel and Linda Indergand defend Eliminator world titles
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
|2
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|3
|Fabrice Mels (Bel)
|4
|Emil Linde (Swe)
|5
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|6
|Patrick Lüthi (Swi)
|7
|Jose Luciano Martinez Ronconi (Arg)
|8
|Guus Olde Monnikhof (Ned)
|9
|Johan Widen (Swe)
|10
|Marceli Boguslawski (Pol)
|11
|Luiz Cocuzzi (Bra)
|12
|Severin Saegesser (Swi)
|13
|Heiko Hog (Ger)
|14
|David Horvath (Ger)
|15
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|16
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|17
|Krystof Bogar (Cze)
|18
|Roger Jenny (Swi)
|19
|Filip Kubin (Cze)
|20
|Nadir Colledani (Ita)
|21
|Jeroen Van Eck (Ned)
|22
|Jakub Kurty (Svk)
|23
|Luke Pankhurst (Aus)
|24
|Toni Partheymuller (Ger)
|25
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|26
|Martin Setterberg (Swe)
|27
|Felix Klausmann (Ger)
|28
|Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)
|29
|Peter Prájczer (Hun)
|30
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)
|31
|Tom Rego (Ukr)
|32
|Michael Harris (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Linda Indergand (Swi)
|2
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|3
|Ramona Forchini (Swi)
|4
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor)
|5
|Barbora Prudkova (Cze)
|6
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|7
|Aline Seitz (Swi)
|8
|Chiara Teocchi (Ita)
|9
|Nadine Rieder (Ger)
|10
|Marta Turobos (Pol)
|11
|Mari-Liis Mottus (Est)
|12
|Iryna Popova (Ukr)
|13
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|14
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|15
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|DNS
|Kate Courtney (USA)
