Federspiel and Linda Indergand defend Eliminator world titles

Daniel Federspiel of Austria defends the his Eliminator World title

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
2Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
3Fabrice Mels (Bel)
4Emil Linde (Swe)
5Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
6Patrick Lüthi (Swi)
7Jose Luciano Martinez Ronconi (Arg)
8Guus Olde Monnikhof (Ned)
9Johan Widen (Swe)
10Marceli Boguslawski (Pol)
11Luiz Cocuzzi (Bra)
12Severin Saegesser (Swi)
13Heiko Hog (Ger)
14David Horvath (Ger)
15Michele Casagrande (Ita)
16Daniele Braidot (Ita)
17Krystof Bogar (Cze)
18Roger Jenny (Swi)
19Filip Kubin (Cze)
20Nadir Colledani (Ita)
21Jeroen Van Eck (Ned)
22Jakub Kurty (Svk)
23Luke Pankhurst (Aus)
24Toni Partheymuller (Ger)
25Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
26Martin Setterberg (Swe)
27Felix Klausmann (Ger)
28Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)
29Peter Prájczer (Hun)
30Stefano Valdrighi (Ita)
31Tom Rego (Ukr)
32Michael Harris (Aus)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Linda Indergand (Swi)
2Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
3Ramona Forchini (Swi)
4Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor)
5Barbora Prudkova (Cze)
6Alexandra Engen (Swe)
7Aline Seitz (Swi)
8Chiara Teocchi (Ita)
9Nadine Rieder (Ger)
10Marta Turobos (Pol)
11Mari-Liis Mottus (Est)
12Iryna Popova (Ukr)
13Anne Terpstra (Ned)
14Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
15Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
DNSKate Courtney (USA)

