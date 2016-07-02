Image 1 of 7 Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) wins (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 7 Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 7 Victor Koretzky and Titouan Carod (France) at front of lead group (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 7 Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) starts his attack on the 2nd last lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 7 Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) quickly drops the others (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 7 Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) through the rocks for the final time (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 7 Victor Koretzky, Samuel Gaze, Marcel Guerrini (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

New Zealand's Samuel Gaze continues his domination of the Under-23 men's category this season, adding the world title on Saturday to his two World Cup wins, at the 2016 Mountain Bike World Championships in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic. Victor Koretzky (France), who was a member of the winning French squad in the Team Relay took second, with Marcel Guerrini (Switzerland) finishing third to complete the podium.

Related Articles Sam Gaze defends U23 world title

Five riders took the lead on the start lap - Gaze, Koretzky, Guerrini, Titouan Carod (France) and Simon Andreassen (Denmark). The Danish rider was dropped by the second lap, and Carod was starting to come adrift on the steep climbs each lap.

Gaze attacked on the fourth lap, on the longest climb, immediately opening a gap on Koretzky and Guerrini. By the end of the lap, and starting the final lap, Gaze was 24 seconds clear and continue to extend his lead to finish 50 seconds ahead of Koretzky, with Guerrini a further 14 seconds behind.

"I knew Victor was the one I had to watch," said Gaze. "I tried to stay relaxed and wait until the right moment to attack. This is incredible; I have always dreamed of winning the world championship, and now it has happened. It's crazy."

Full results