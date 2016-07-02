Gaze claims U23 Men's XC World Championship
Koretzky, Guerrini round out podium
Men U23 XC: -
New Zealand's Samuel Gaze continues his domination of the Under-23 men's category this season, adding the world title on Saturday to his two World Cup wins, at the 2016 Mountain Bike World Championships in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic. Victor Koretzky (France), who was a member of the winning French squad in the Team Relay took second, with Marcel Guerrini (Switzerland) finishing third to complete the podium.
Related Articles
Five riders took the lead on the start lap - Gaze, Koretzky, Guerrini, Titouan Carod (France) and Simon Andreassen (Denmark). The Danish rider was dropped by the second lap, and Carod was starting to come adrift on the steep climbs each lap.
Gaze attacked on the fourth lap, on the longest climb, immediately opening a gap on Koretzky and Guerrini. By the end of the lap, and starting the final lap, Gaze was 24 seconds clear and continue to extend his lead to finish 50 seconds ahead of Koretzky, with Guerrini a further 14 seconds behind.
"I knew Victor was the one I had to watch," said Gaze. "I tried to stay relaxed and wait until the right moment to attack. This is incredible; I have always dreamed of winning the world championship, and now it has happened. It's crazy."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Gaze (New Zealand)
|1:17:57
|2
|Victor Koretzky (France)
|0:00:50
|3
|Marcel Guerrini (Switzerland)
|0:01:04
|4
|Georg Egger (Germany)
|0:01:52
|5
|Arnis Petersons (Latvia)
|0:02:03
|6
|Titouan Carod (France)
|0:02:28
|7
|Ben Zwiehoff (Germany)
|0:02:30
|8
|Milan Vader (Netherlands)
|0:03:35
|9
|Lukas Baum (Germany)
|0:03:37
|10
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium)
|0:03:39
|11
|Antoine Bouqueret (France)
|0:03:56
|12
|Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
|0:04:00
|13
|Martins Blums (Latvia)
|0:04:41
|14
|Sasu Halme (Finland)
|0:04:55
|15
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|0:05:10
|16
|Simon Andreassen (Denmark)
|0:05:26
|17
|Alan Hatherly (South Africa)
|0:05:30
|18
|Goncalo Duarte Amado (Portugal)
|0:05:41
|19
|Matej Prudek (Czech Republic)
|0:05:47
|20
|Scott Bowden (Australia)
|0:05:48
|21
|Manuel Fasnacht (Switzerland)
|0:05:59
|22
|Romain Seigle (France)
|0:06:07
|23
|Marton Dina (Hungary)
|0:06:08
|24
|Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Denmark)
|0:06:10
|25
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|0:06:31
|26
|Jonas Lindberg (Denmark)
|0:06:41
|27
|Max Foidl (Austria)
|0:06:42
|28
|Maximilian Brandl (Germany)
|0:07:04
|29
|Jose Pedro Dias (Portugal)
|0:07:11
|30
|David Nordeman (Netherlands)
|0:07:16
|31
|Stefano Valdrighi (Italy)
|0:07:26
|32
|Iain Paton (Great Britain)
|0:07:34
|33
|Felix Ritzinger (Austria)
|0:07:35
|34
|Petter Fagerhaug (Norway)
|0:07:37
|35
|Ben Oliver (New Zealand)
|0:07:47
|36
|Marc Andre Fortier (Canada)
|0:08:00
|37
|Keegan Swenson (United States Of America)
|0:08:05
|38
|Luca Schwarzbauer (Germany)
|0:08:10
|39
|Jack Compton (New Zealand)
|0:08:11
|40
|Peteris Janevics (Latvia)
|0:08:14
|41
|Peter Disera (Canada)
|0:08:20
|42
|Marceli Boguslawski (Poland)
|0:08:26
|43
|Jan Rajchart (Czech Republic)
|0:08:27
|44
|Arsentii Vavilov (Russian Federation)
|0:08:41
|45
|Niels Rasmussen (Denmark)
|0:08:47
|46
|Jakub Zamrozniak (Poland)
|0:08:49
|47
|Josep Duran Reig (Spain)
|0:08:50
|48
|Andrin Beeli (Switzerland)
|0:08:55
|49
|Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)
|0:09:12
|50
|Raphael Gay (France)
|0:09:14
|51
|Jonathan Josue Meija Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|0:09:36
|52
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Canada)
|0:09:42
|53
|Bieken Nazaerbieke (People's Republic of China)
|0:09:45
|54
|Filippo Colombo (Switzerland)
|55
|Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Argentina)
|56
|Vlad Dascalu (Romania)
|0:10:03
|57
|Anders Bregnhoj (Denmark)
|0:10:21
|58
|Guy Niv (Israel)
|0:10:44
|59
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Russian Federation)
|0:10:47
|60
|Reece Tucknott (Australia)
|0:10:49
|61
|Lukas Kobes (Czech Republic)
|0:11:41
|62
|Denis Fumarola (Italy)
|0:12:14
|63
|Diego Solano (Costa Rica)
|0:12:16
|64
|Jose Gerardo Ulloa (Mexico)
|0:12:34
|65
|Martin Stosek (Czech Republic)
|0:12:40
|66
|Gregor Krajnc (Slovenia)
|0:13:09
|67
|Guy Sessler (Israel)
|68
|Alexandre Vialle (Canada)
|0:13:57
|69
|Craig Oliver (New Zealand)
|0:14:48
|70
|Rok Naglic (Slovenia)
|71
|Volodymyr Kozlovskyy (Ukraine)
|72
|Martin Gallardo (Argentina)
|73
|Ari Hirabayashi (Japan)
|74
|Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
|75
|Kohei Maeda (Japan)
|76
|Jakub Kurty (Slovakia)
|77
|Aleksandar Roman (Serbia)
|78
|Jodok Salzmann (Austria)
|79
|Jose Luciano Martinez Ronconi (Argentina)
|80
|Komborero Bere (Zimbabwe)
|81
|James Curry (Ireland)
|82
|Tomas Salak (Slovakia)
|83
|Stepan Schubert (Czech Republic)
|84
|Tristan De Lange (Namibia)
|85
|Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
|86
|Kostiantyn Prykhodko (Ukraine)
|87
|Matija Mestric (Croatia)
|88
|Nicolas Patricio Delich Pardo (Chile)
|89
|Alen Tomasev (Croatia)
|90
|Ede-Karoly Molnar (Romania)
|91
|Sergey Kovalchuk (Kazakhstan)
|92
|Shakir Adilov (Kazakhstan)
|93
|Artem Shevtsov (Ukraine)
|94
|Kirill Smirnov (Russian Federation)
|95
|Ricardo Ernesto Colque Dominguez (Argentina)
|96
|Dmytro Tsvetov (Ukraine)
|97
|Tasman Nankervis (Australia)
|DNF
|Nadir Colledani (Italy)
|DNF
|Martin Setterberg (Sweden)
|DNF
|Ainur Akhmetov (Russian Federation)
|DNF
|Oleksandr Konyaev (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Filip Helta (Poland)
|DNF
|Emil Linde (Sweden)
|DNS
|Toki Sawada (Japan)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy