Gaze claims U23 Men's XC World Championship

Koretzky, Guerrini round out podium

Image 1 of 7

Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) wins

Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) wins
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 7

Samuel Gaze (New Zealand)

Samuel Gaze (New Zealand)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 7

Victor Koretzky and Titouan Carod (France) at front of lead group

Victor Koretzky and Titouan Carod (France) at front of lead group
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 7

Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) starts his attack on the 2nd last lap

Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) starts his attack on the 2nd last lap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 7

Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) quickly drops the others

Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) quickly drops the others
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 7

Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) through the rocks for the final time

Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) through the rocks for the final time
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 7

Victor Koretzky, Samuel Gaze, Marcel Guerrini

Victor Koretzky, Samuel Gaze, Marcel Guerrini
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

New Zealand's Samuel Gaze continues his domination of the Under-23 men's category this season, adding the world title on Saturday to his two World Cup wins, at the 2016 Mountain Bike World Championships in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic. Victor Koretzky (France), who was a member of the winning French squad in the Team Relay took second, with Marcel Guerrini (Switzerland) finishing third to complete the podium.

Five riders took the lead on the start lap - Gaze, Koretzky, Guerrini, Titouan Carod (France) and Simon Andreassen (Denmark). The Danish rider was dropped by the second lap, and Carod was starting to come adrift on the steep climbs each lap.

Gaze attacked on the fourth lap, on the longest climb, immediately opening a gap on Koretzky and Guerrini. By the end of the lap, and starting the final lap, Gaze was 24 seconds clear and continue to extend his lead to finish 50 seconds ahead of Koretzky, with Guerrini a further 14 seconds behind.

"I knew Victor was the one I had to watch," said Gaze. "I tried to stay relaxed and wait until the right moment to attack. This is incredible; I have always dreamed of winning the world championship, and now it has happened. It's crazy."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Gaze (New Zealand)1:17:57
2Victor Koretzky (France)0:00:50
3Marcel Guerrini (Switzerland)0:01:04
4Georg Egger (Germany)0:01:52
5Arnis Petersons (Latvia)0:02:03
6Titouan Carod (France)0:02:28
7Ben Zwiehoff (Germany)0:02:30
8Milan Vader (Netherlands)0:03:35
9Lukas Baum (Germany)0:03:37
10Kevin Panhuyzen (Belgium)0:03:39
11Antoine Bouqueret (France)0:03:56
12Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)0:04:00
13Martins Blums (Latvia)0:04:41
14Sasu Halme (Finland)0:04:55
15Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:05:10
16Simon Andreassen (Denmark)0:05:26
17Alan Hatherly (South Africa)0:05:30
18Goncalo Duarte Amado (Portugal)0:05:41
19Matej Prudek (Czech Republic)0:05:47
20Scott Bowden (Australia)0:05:48
21Manuel Fasnacht (Switzerland)0:05:59
22Romain Seigle (France)0:06:07
23Marton Dina (Hungary)0:06:08
24Sebastian Carstensen Fini (Denmark)0:06:10
25Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)0:06:31
26Jonas Lindberg (Denmark)0:06:41
27Max Foidl (Austria)0:06:42
28Maximilian Brandl (Germany)0:07:04
29Jose Pedro Dias (Portugal)0:07:11
30David Nordeman (Netherlands)0:07:16
31Stefano Valdrighi (Italy)0:07:26
32Iain Paton (Great Britain)0:07:34
33Felix Ritzinger (Austria)0:07:35
34Petter Fagerhaug (Norway)0:07:37
35Ben Oliver (New Zealand)0:07:47
36Marc Andre Fortier (Canada)0:08:00
37Keegan Swenson (United States Of America)0:08:05
38Luca Schwarzbauer (Germany)0:08:10
39Jack Compton (New Zealand)0:08:11
40Peteris Janevics (Latvia)0:08:14
41Peter Disera (Canada)0:08:20
42Marceli Boguslawski (Poland)0:08:26
43Jan Rajchart (Czech Republic)0:08:27
44Arsentii Vavilov (Russian Federation)0:08:41
45Niels Rasmussen (Denmark)0:08:47
46Jakub Zamrozniak (Poland)0:08:49
47Josep Duran Reig (Spain)0:08:50
48Andrin Beeli (Switzerland)0:08:55
49Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)0:09:12
50Raphael Gay (France)0:09:14
51Jonathan Josue Meija Gonzalez (Venezuela)0:09:36
52Marc-Antoine Nadon (Canada)0:09:42
53Bieken Nazaerbieke (People's Republic of China)0:09:45
54Filippo Colombo (Switzerland)
55Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Argentina)
56Vlad Dascalu (Romania)0:10:03
57Anders Bregnhoj (Denmark)0:10:21
58Guy Niv (Israel)0:10:44
59Ruslan Boredskiy (Russian Federation)0:10:47
60Reece Tucknott (Australia)0:10:49
61Lukas Kobes (Czech Republic)0:11:41
62Denis Fumarola (Italy)0:12:14
63Diego Solano (Costa Rica)0:12:16
64Jose Gerardo Ulloa (Mexico)0:12:34
65Martin Stosek (Czech Republic)0:12:40
66Gregor Krajnc (Slovenia)0:13:09
67Guy Sessler (Israel)
68Alexandre Vialle (Canada)0:13:57
69Craig Oliver (New Zealand)0:14:48
70Rok Naglic (Slovenia)
71Volodymyr Kozlovskyy (Ukraine)
72Martin Gallardo (Argentina)
73Ari Hirabayashi (Japan)
74Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
75Kohei Maeda (Japan)
76Jakub Kurty (Slovakia)
77Aleksandar Roman (Serbia)
78Jodok Salzmann (Austria)
79Jose Luciano Martinez Ronconi (Argentina)
80Komborero Bere (Zimbabwe)
81James Curry (Ireland)
82Tomas Salak (Slovakia)
83Stepan Schubert (Czech Republic)
84Tristan De Lange (Namibia)
85Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
86Kostiantyn Prykhodko (Ukraine)
87Matija Mestric (Croatia)
88Nicolas Patricio Delich Pardo (Chile)
89Alen Tomasev (Croatia)
90Ede-Karoly Molnar (Romania)
91Sergey Kovalchuk (Kazakhstan)
92Shakir Adilov (Kazakhstan)
93Artem Shevtsov (Ukraine)
94Kirill Smirnov (Russian Federation)
95Ricardo Ernesto Colque Dominguez (Argentina)
96Dmytro Tsvetov (Ukraine)
97Tasman Nankervis (Australia)
DNFNadir Colledani (Italy)
DNFMartin Setterberg (Sweden)
DNFAinur Akhmetov (Russian Federation)
DNFOleksandr Konyaev (Ukraine)
DNFFilip Helta (Poland)
DNFEmil Linde (Sweden)
DNSToki Sawada (Japan)

