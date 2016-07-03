Rissveds scores second gold for Sweden at UCI mountain bike world championships
Victory in women's U23 cross-country race
Women U23 XC: -
Jenny Rissveds won Sweden's second title of the 2016 Mountain Bike World Championships on Sunday, in the Under-23 women's cross-country race at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. Swiss riders took the other two podium spots, with Sina Frei finishing second and Alessandra Keller third.
A group of four riders formed at the front of the race on the start lap, with Evie Richards of Great Britain joining Rissveds, Frei and Keller. Rissveds delayed her attack until the second lap of the 19 kilometre race, mindful of how Frei had countered her attack at the European Championships to win that title.
On the second lap Rissveds dropped the other riders to solo in for the title. Keller held the silver medal position until the final lap, when Frei surged by her team mate to finish 1:04 behind Rissveds. Keller finished a further 18 seconds back.
"The course here is like Sweden with the rocks and the roots, so I like it very much and I think it is good for me," commented Rissveds. "Sina surprised me in the Europeans, when she was so strong and I could not go with her. So, this time I was more cautious and rode with the others for a while to study and see where I was strong and they were strong, before I made my attack."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)
|1:16:08
|2
|Sina Frei (Switzerland)
|0:01:04
|3
|Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)
|0:01:22
|4
|Evie Richards (Great Britain)
|0:02:55
|5
|Malene Degn (Denmark)
|0:03:53
|6
|Anne Tauber (Netherlands)
|0:04:25
|7
|Nicole Koller (Switzerland)
|0:05:46
|8
|Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)
|0:05:57
|9
|Perrine Clauzel (France)
|0:06:02
|10
|Lena Gerault (France)
|0:06:03
|11
|Nadja Heigl (Austria)
|0:06:35
|12
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Czech Republic)
|0:06:43
|13
|Aleksandra Podgorska (Poland)
|0:06:58
|14
|Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
|0:07:10
|15
|Bethany Crumpton (Great Britain)
|0:07:13
|16
|Barbora Prudkova (Czech Republic)
|0:07:25
|17
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|18
|Kate Courtney (United States Of America)
|0:08:31
|19
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany)
|0:09:17
|20
|Serena Tasca (Italy)
|0:09:42
|21
|Yosiana Quintero (Colombia)
|0:10:22
|22
|Catherine Fleury (Canada)
|0:10:36
|23
|Olga Terentyeva (Russian Federation)
|0:11:33
|24
|Antonia Daubermann (Germany)
|0:11:41
|25
|Frederique Trudel (Canada)
|26
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|0:12:53
|27
|Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Portugal)
|0:13:13
|28
|Kristina Konstantinova (Russian Federation)
|0:13:36
|29
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Argentina)
|0:13:48
|30
|Soren Meeuwisse (Canada)
|0:13:53
|31
|Guzel Akhmadullina (Russian Federation)
|0:15:23
|32
|Mari-Liis Mottus (Estonia)
|33
|Holly Harris (Australia)
|34
|Skye Davidson (Zimbabwe)
|DNF
|Rita Malinkiewicz (Poland)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy