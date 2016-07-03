Image 1 of 3 Jenny Rissveds winning Sweden's second title in the 2016 UCI Mountain Bike XC women's U23 race (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 2016 UCI Mountain Bike XC women's U23 podium (from left): Sina Fre, Jenny Rissveds, Alessandra Keller (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jenny Rissveds won Sweden's second title of the 2016 Mountain Bike World Championships on Sunday, in the Under-23 women's cross-country race at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. Swiss riders took the other two podium spots, with Sina Frei finishing second and Alessandra Keller third.

A group of four riders formed at the front of the race on the start lap, with Evie Richards of Great Britain joining Rissveds, Frei and Keller. Rissveds delayed her attack until the second lap of the 19 kilometre race, mindful of how Frei had countered her attack at the European Championships to win that title.

On the second lap Rissveds dropped the other riders to solo in for the title. Keller held the silver medal position until the final lap, when Frei surged by her team mate to finish 1:04 behind Rissveds. Keller finished a further 18 seconds back.

"The course here is like Sweden with the rocks and the roots, so I like it very much and I think it is good for me," commented Rissveds. "Sina surprised me in the Europeans, when she was so strong and I could not go with her. So, this time I was more cautious and rode with the others for a while to study and see where I was strong and they were strong, before I made my attack."

