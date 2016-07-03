Trending

Rissveds scores second gold for Sweden at UCI mountain bike world championships

Victory in women's U23 cross-country race

Image 1 of 3

Jenny Rissveds winning Sweden's second title in the 2016 UCI Mountain Bike XC women's U23 race

Jenny Rissveds winning Sweden's second title in the 2016 UCI Mountain Bike XC women's U23 race
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 3

Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)

Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 3

2016 UCI Mountain Bike XC women's U23 podium (from left): Sina Fre, Jenny Rissveds, Alessandra Keller

2016 UCI Mountain Bike XC women's U23 podium (from left): Sina Fre, Jenny Rissveds, Alessandra Keller
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jenny Rissveds won Sweden's second title of the 2016 Mountain Bike World Championships on Sunday, in the Under-23 women's cross-country race at Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. Swiss riders took the other two podium spots, with Sina Frei finishing second and Alessandra Keller third.

A group of four riders formed at the front of the race on the start lap, with Evie Richards of Great Britain joining Rissveds, Frei and Keller. Rissveds delayed her attack until the second lap of the 19 kilometre race, mindful of how Frei had countered her attack at the European Championships to win that title.

On the second lap Rissveds dropped the other riders to solo in for the title. Keller held the silver medal position until the final lap, when Frei surged by her team mate to finish 1:04 behind Rissveds. Keller finished a further 18 seconds back.

"The course here is like Sweden with the rocks and the roots, so I like it very much and I think it is good for me," commented Rissveds. "Sina surprised me in the Europeans, when she was so strong and I could not go with her. So, this time I was more cautious and rode with the others for a while to study and see where I was strong and they were strong, before I made my attack."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)1:16:08
2Sina Frei (Switzerland)0:01:04
3Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)0:01:22
4Evie Richards (Great Britain)0:02:55
5Malene Degn (Denmark)0:03:53
6Anne Tauber (Netherlands)0:04:25
7Nicole Koller (Switzerland)0:05:46
8Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)0:05:57
9Perrine Clauzel (France)0:06:02
10Lena Gerault (France)0:06:03
11Nadja Heigl (Austria)0:06:35
12Jana Czeczinkarova (Czech Republic)0:06:43
13Aleksandra Podgorska (Poland)0:06:58
14Chiara Teocchi (Italy)0:07:10
15Bethany Crumpton (Great Britain)0:07:13
16Barbora Prudkova (Czech Republic)0:07:25
17Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
18Kate Courtney (United States Of America)0:08:31
19Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany)0:09:17
20Serena Tasca (Italy)0:09:42
21Yosiana Quintero (Colombia)0:10:22
22Catherine Fleury (Canada)0:10:36
23Olga Terentyeva (Russian Federation)0:11:33
24Antonia Daubermann (Germany)0:11:41
25Frederique Trudel (Canada)
26Aline Seitz (Switzerland)0:12:53
27Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Portugal)0:13:13
28Kristina Konstantinova (Russian Federation)0:13:36
29Sofia Gomez Villafane (Argentina)0:13:48
30Soren Meeuwisse (Canada)0:13:53
31Guzel Akhmadullina (Russian Federation)0:15:23
32Mari-Liis Mottus (Estonia)
33Holly Harris (Australia)
34Skye Davidson (Zimbabwe)
DNFRita Malinkiewicz (Poland)

