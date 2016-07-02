Image 1 of 21 Annika Langvad (Denmark) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 21 Canadian duo Emily Batty and Catharine Pendrel post race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 21 Sabine Spitz (Germany) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 21 Lea Davison (USA) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 21 Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 21 Irina Kalentyeva (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 21 Jolanda Neff was reportedly suffering from back problems (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 21 Sabine Spitz (Germany) and Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) were sitting 2nd and 3rd before both had flats on the last lap (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 21 Emily Batty caught and passed Catherine Pendrel (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 21 Emily Batty was in disbelief after winning bronze (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 21 Catharine Pendrel (Canada) leading the chase (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 21 Annika Langvad (Denmark) distanced the chase group on the main climb (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 21 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) warming up before start of race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 21 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa goes down in the first few hundred metres (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 21 Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) junget into an early lead (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 21 Catharine Pendrel (Canada) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 21 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 21 Former downhiller Mio Suemasa (Japan) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 21 Lea Davison, Ainnika Langvad, Emily Batty (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 21 Lea Davison (United States of America) takes silver (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 21 Emily Batty (Canada) and Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) sprint for bronze (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Denmark won it's first Elite cross-country title since the 1990's, with Annika Langvad's dominant performance on Saturday at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic. Lea Davison (USA) took silver after the two riders in front of her flatted on the final lap, while Emily Batty (Canada) took bronze in sprint finish.

The women's race was down to eight riders by the end of the start loop, with Canada's Catharine Pendrel setting the pace, followed by Langvad, Jolanda Neff (Switzerland), Katerina Nash (Czech Republic), Emily Batty (Canada), Sabine Spitz (Germany), Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) and Linda Indergand (Switzerland). Missing from the group was perennial favourite Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway), who went down in a crash at the start, breaking her handlebars and having to drop out. This group was quickly whittled down to Langvad, Pendrel, Wloszczowska and Nash, with Batty and Spitz dangling off the back.

Langvad then showed her climbing skills, riding everyone off her wheel on the next lap. Wloszczowska and Pendrel started the lap chasing together, but the Canadian had to back off the pace, leaving Wloszczowska alone in second. Spitz recovered to move into third, with Davison moving up to fourth by the third lap, followed by Batty and Pendrel.

Then disaster struck for both Spitz and Wloszczowska, who both flatted in the final lap, enabling Davison to move into the silver medal spot. Batty also passed Wloszczowska in the Tech Zone, but the Polish rider caught up to her in the final 400 metres, setting the stage for a dramatic sprint, with Batty winning the bronze medal by a bike throw at the line.

"I knew on this course you have to be at the front because there are so many places you can't overtake," explained Langvad. "This year I feel so good. I arrived [at the Worlds] with lots of confidence and I kept everything together. I knew I didn't have to overdo things, because I knew I was strong. When you're at the front you can ride your own race and you can also make a few mistakes, because nobody rides this race on this course without making a few mistakes."

Full Results