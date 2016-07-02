Bonnet, Jansson claim Junior XC world titles
France, Sweden take gold medals
Junior Men & Women XC: -
Swedish was the first national anthem heard when cross-country competition began on Friday at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic. Sweden's Ida Jansson dominated the race from start to finish to take the title.
Riders faced a tough, rolling 4.1 kilometre course, with steep climbs and technical rock gardens. The women did a 2.8 kilometre start loop plus three laps of the circuit.
Jansson, who is coming back from a broken wrist that denied her a chance at the European Championship title, led the women's race from start to finish. Martina Berta of Italy led the chase for the first lap of the three lap race, before being caught by Lisa Pasteiner of Austria. Pasteiner pulled to within 15 seconds of Jansson, but couldn't quite close the gap, finishing second at 25 seconds. Berta held on for third, but faded in the second half of the race to finish nearly two minutes back.
For Jansson, it was a strong return to racing. "It is the best day of my life! I had hard luck earlier in the year and wasn't sure of my form, but I felt very good out there today."
Bonnet gives France another gold
France followed up Thursday's world title in the Team Relay with a victory in the cross-country on Friday, as Thomas Bonnet won the Junior Men's title in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, at the Mountain Bike World Championships.
The Junior men's race saw five riders break away from the rest of the field on the first lap. The group contained Bonnet, Vital Albin (Switzerland), Chris Blevins (USA), Quinton Disera (Canada) and Axel Zingle (France). Disera was the first to get dropped, then Zingle after his team mate Bonnet attacked as Blevins was joining the group. Albin and Blevins were together entering the final lap, but the American had a mechanical problem, dropping him the fourth and enabling a late surging Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway) to take the bronze medal behind Albin.
Bonnet came charging through the finish with his head down and had to be flagged down from starting another lap. "I was so focussed on the race that I did not realize it was the last lap," he explained. "I was concerned about Blevins joining us at the front, so I attacked. Then I kept going as hard as I could. It is fantastic to win."
Junior Women Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ida Jansson (Sweden)
|1:02:30
|2
|Lisa Pasteiner (Austria)
|0:00:25
|3
|Martina Berta (Italy)
|0:01:50
|4
|Sophie Wright (Great Britain)
|0:02:36
|5
|Anna Spielmann (Austria)
|0:03:23
|6
|Magdalena Duran (Spain)
|0:04:05
|7
|Loana Lecomte (France)
|0:04:38
|8
|Viktoria Kirsanova (Russian Federation)
|0:05:05
|9
|Helene Clauzel (France)
|0:05:26
|10
|Pauline Roy (Switzerland)
|0:05:35
|11
|Marika Tovo (Italy)
|0:05:51
|12
|Lia Schrievers (Germany)
|0:05:57
|13
|Caroline Bohe (Denmark)
|0:05:59
|14
|Adela Safarova (Czech Republic)
|0:06:22
|15
|Magdalena Zielinska (Poland)
|0:06:41
|16
|Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
|0:07:04
|17
|Lucie Krupova (Czech Republic)
|0:07:17
|18
|Emeline Detilleux (Belgium)
|0:07:44
|19
|Denisa Lukesova (Czech Republic)
|0:08:04
|20
|Naama Noyman (Israel)
|0:09:06
|21
|Sidney Mcgill (Canada)
|0:09:22
|22
|Tereza Tvaruzkova (Czech Republic)
|0:09:43
|23
|Ramona Laura Kupferschmied (Switzerland)
|0:10:00
|24
|Sophianne Samson (Canada)
|0:10:03
|25
|Kelsey Urban (United States Of America)
|0:10:04
|26
|Guangji He (People's Republic of China)
|0:10:52
|27
|Olga Igoshina (Russian Federation)
|0:10:57
|28
|Erica Leonard (Canada)
|0:10:58
|29
|Rachel Anders (United States Of America)
|0:11:01
|30
|Corina Druml (Austria)
|0:11:26
|31
|Emily Wadsworth (Great Britain)
|0:11:32
|32
|Danielle Strydom (South Africa)
|0:12:01
|33
|Haley Batten (United States Of America)
|0:12:03
|34
|Vanessa Bandel (Switzerland)
|0:12:19
|35
|Monserrath Rodriguez (Mexico)
|36
|Lara Krahemann (Switzerland)
|0:13:55
|37
|Radka Rabatinova (Slovakia)
|0:15:03
|38
|Erika Glajzova (Slovakia)
|0:15:54
|39
|Emily Handford (Canada)
|0:16:06
|40
|Julieta Rocio Sainz (Argentina)
|0:16:28
|41
|Regina Schmidel (Hungary)
|0:16:42
|42
|Kata Bukovacz (Hungary)
|0:18:09
|43
|Sarah I'ons (Australia)
|0:18:27
|44
|Estera Siarka (Poland)
|45
|Ema Filipovic (Croatia)
|DNF
|Leonie Daubermann (Germany)
|DNS
|Thea Siggerud (Norway)
|DNS
|Julia Boschker (Netherlands)
Junior Men Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Bonnet (France)
|1:08:32
|2
|Vital Albin (Switzerland)
|0:00:36
|3
|Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway)
|0:01:00
|4
|Christopher Blevins (United States Of America)
|0:01:15
|5
|Benjamin Le Ny (France)
|0:01:45
|6
|Jofre Cullell Estape (Spain)
|0:02:09
|7
|Attila Valter (Hungary)
|0:02:22
|8
|Sean Fincham (Canada)
|0:02:28
|9
|Niklas Schehl (Germany)
|10
|William Gascoyne (Great Britain)
|0:02:29
|11
|David Zadak (Czech Republic)
|12
|Quinton Disera (Canada)
|0:02:50
|13
|Martin Emil Siggerud (Norway)
|0:02:57
|14
|Ursin Spescha (Switzerland)
|0:03:09
|15
|Nick Burki (Switzerland)
|0:03:14
|16
|Gunnar Holmgren (Canada)
|0:03:20
|17
|Josef Jelinek (Czech Republic)
|0:03:29
|18
|Wilson Pena (Colombia)
|0:03:40
|19
|Jaromir Skala (Czech Republic)
|0:03:45
|20
|David List (Germany)
|0:03:46
|21
|Emil Hedlund (Sweden)
|0:04:06
|22
|Joao Rocha (Portugal)
|0:04:16
|23
|Kevin Kuhn (Switzerland)
|0:04:26
|24
|Nick Baumann (Switzerland)
|0:04:33
|25
|Edoardo Xillo (Italy)
|0:04:40
|26
|Axel Zingle (France)
|0:04:41
|27
|Kian Lerch-Mackinnon (Australia)
|0:04:45
|28
|Torben Drach (Germany)
|0:04:46
|29
|Francesco Bonetto (Italy)
|0:04:55
|30
|Joel Roth (Switzerland)
|0:05:01
|31
|Timo Kielich (Belgium)
|0:05:29
|32
|Jens Emil Sloth Nielsen (Denmark)
|0:05:40
|33
|Victor Verreault (Canada)
|34
|Cameron Orr (Great Britain)
|0:05:45
|35
|Antonio Folcarelli (Italy)
|0:05:56
|36
|Tomer Zaltsman (Israel)
|0:05:59
|37
|Clement Champoussin (France)
|0:06:05
|38
|Xianjing Lyu (People's Republic of China)
|0:06:13
|39
|Alex Bregenzer (Germany)
|0:06:20
|40
|Christian Storgaard (Denmark)
|0:06:24
|41
|Dario Gemperle (Switzerland)
|0:06:53
|42
|Victor Lab (France)
|0:07:02
|43
|Tomas Martinez Gomez (Colombia)
|0:07:03
|44
|Marc Bouwmeester (Netherlands)
|0:07:28
|45
|Michael Zetak (Czech Republic)
|0:07:35
|46
|Norbert Nowik (Poland)
|0:07:58
|47
|Pavel Lunde (Russian Federation)
|0:08:18
|48
|Adam Simunek (Czech Republic)
|0:08:31
|49
|Ivan Feijoo Alberte (Spain)
|0:08:41
|50
|Matteo Cucchi (Italy)
|0:09:01
|51
|Juri Zanotti (Italy)
|0:09:06
|52
|Bruno Silva (Portugal)
|0:09:15
|53
|Herbert Peters (Namibia)
|0:09:26
|54
|Luke Pankhurst (Australia)
|0:09:32
|55
|Jack Kok (Sweden)
|0:09:34
|56
|Juan Jose Albarracin Aucapina (Ecuador)
|0:09:37
|57
|Henry Liebenberg (South Africa)
|0:09:48
|58
|Marcin Budzinski (Poland)
|59
|Roman Gavrilov (Russian Federation)
|0:10:03
|60
|Tomasz Budzinski (Poland)
|0:10:11
|61
|Nicholas Pedler (Australia)
|0:10:44
|62
|David Bartek (Czech Republic)
|0:10:45
|63
|Marco Augustin Lettari (Argentina)
|0:10:58
|64
|Michael Harris (Australia)
|0:11:08
|65
|Vladimir Iakimenko (Russian Federation)
|0:11:24
|66
|Ren Ueno (Japan)
|0:11:36
|67
|Pavlo Lukan (Ukraine)
|0:11:54
|68
|Yotam Weisman (Israel)
|0:12:00
|69
|Michal Pagac (Slovakia)
|0:12:02
|70
|Nikita Derzhavin (Russian Federation)
|71
|Roberto-Dumitru Burta (Romania)
|72
|Daniel Kovacs (Hungary)
|0:12:34
|73
|Marko Vujevic (Croatia)
|0:12:35
|74
|Paul Wright (New Zealand)
|0:12:54
|75
|Richard Holec (Czech Republic)
|0:13:18
|76
|Matej Baco (Slovakia)
|0:14:22
|77
|Zeki Kaygisiz (Turkey)
|0:15:28
|78
|Kristofers Bindemanis (Latvia)
|79
|Jack Feltham (Australia)
|80
|Serdar Anil Depe (Turkey)
|81
|Jozsef-Attila Malnasi (Romania)
|82
|Tom Rego (Ukraine)
|83
|Shoya Egoshi (Japan)
|84
|Vlad-Lucian Pacurar (Romania)
|85
|Alexandr Semenov (Kazakhstan)
|86
|Federico Sanches (Mexico)
|87
|Jack Wilson (New Zealand)
|88
|Ido Ben Hefer (Israel)
|89
|Anton Bukley (Ukraine)
|90
|Damir Zhailybay (Kazakhstan)
|91
|Mario Pescaru (Romania)
|92
|Oleh Perepelytsia (Ukraine)
|DNF
|Izzet Sahin Icen (Turkey)
|DNF
|Jens Dekker (Netherlands)
|DNF
|Josip Mestric (Croatia)
|DNF
|Levente Bartha (Romania)
|DNF
|Riki Kitabayashi (Japan)
|DNF
|David Conroy (Ireland)
|DNF
|Alexandr Gladilin (Kazakhstan)
