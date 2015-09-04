Trending

Forchini wins U23 XC world championship

Terentyeva tops Rissveds for silver in muddy race

Ramona Forchini (Switzerland) wins the Under 23 Cross-country world title

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The U23 women's XC podium: Olga Terentyeva, Ramona Forchini, Jenny Rissveds

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

In the most difficult conditions imaginable, Ramona Forchini of Switzerland won the Under 23 Cross-country world title on Friday, in Vallnord, Andorra. Olga Terentyeva of Russia took silver and Jenny Rissveds of Sweden won the bronze medal.

Torrential rain began to fall shortly before the race began, making a course that was already muddy from a week of rain even worse. The mud and slippery rocks, combined with an altitude of nearly 2000 metres and the cold rain, put the winning time nearly 20 minutes higher then usual, with riders collapsing as they crossed the line.

Rissveds, the World Cup champion, got her usual strong start and opened a gap on the rest of the field. However, she was not riding in her usual dominating fashion, and Forchini and Terentyeva were steadily moving up. Forchini made contact on the second lap and moved into the lead a lap later. Terentyeva caught Rissveds partway through the final lap to take second.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)1:37:23
2Olga Terentyeva (Russian Federation)0:00:39
3Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)0:01:01
4Malene Degn (Denmark)0:01:52
5Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)0:02:29
6Linda Indergand (Switzerland)0:03:15
7Monika Zur (Poland)0:03:40
8Yossiana Quintero (Colombia)0:04:10
9Kate Courtney (United States Of America)0:04:13
10Serena Tasca (Italy)0:04:22
11Perrine Clauzel (France)0:04:25
12Nadja Heigl (Austria)0:04:36
13Chiara Teocchi (Italy)0:04:46
14Estelle Boudot (France)0:04:48
15Margot Moschetti (France)0:05:53
16Nadezhda Antonova (Russian Federation)0:06:26
17Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)0:07:07
18Frederique Trudel (Canada)0:07:17
19Barbora Prudkova (Czech Republic)0:08:45
20Haley Smith (Canada)0:09:13
21Emilie Collomb (Italy)0:09:38
22Anne Tauber (Netherlands)0:10:02
23Catherine Fleury (Canada)0:10:11
24Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany)0:11:33
25Vendula Kuntova (Czech Republic)0:12:10
26Xiomara Guerrero (Colombia)0:13:37
27Kristina Kirillova (Russian Federation)0:13:44
28Annemarie Worst (Netherlands)0:13:50
29Emily Parkes (Australia)0:13:58
30Shayna Powless (United States Of America)0:14:52
31Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Portugal)
32Maghalie Rochette (Canada)
33Maria Fernanda Castro Gonzalez (Chile)
34Florencia Delaporte (Argentina)
DNFLisa Rabensteiner (Italy)
DNFAlice Barnes (Great Britain)

 

