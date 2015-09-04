Forchini wins U23 XC world championship
Terentyeva tops Rissveds for silver in muddy race
Women U23 XC: -
In the most difficult conditions imaginable, Ramona Forchini of Switzerland won the Under 23 Cross-country world title on Friday, in Vallnord, Andorra. Olga Terentyeva of Russia took silver and Jenny Rissveds of Sweden won the bronze medal.
Torrential rain began to fall shortly before the race began, making a course that was already muddy from a week of rain even worse. The mud and slippery rocks, combined with an altitude of nearly 2000 metres and the cold rain, put the winning time nearly 20 minutes higher then usual, with riders collapsing as they crossed the line.
Rissveds, the World Cup champion, got her usual strong start and opened a gap on the rest of the field. However, she was not riding in her usual dominating fashion, and Forchini and Terentyeva were steadily moving up. Forchini made contact on the second lap and moved into the lead a lap later. Terentyeva caught Rissveds partway through the final lap to take second.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)
|1:37:23
|2
|Olga Terentyeva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:39
|3
|Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)
|0:01:01
|4
|Malene Degn (Denmark)
|0:01:52
|5
|Alessandra Keller (Switzerland)
|0:02:29
|6
|Linda Indergand (Switzerland)
|0:03:15
|7
|Monika Zur (Poland)
|0:03:40
|8
|Yossiana Quintero (Colombia)
|0:04:10
|9
|Kate Courtney (United States Of America)
|0:04:13
|10
|Serena Tasca (Italy)
|0:04:22
|11
|Perrine Clauzel (France)
|0:04:25
|12
|Nadja Heigl (Austria)
|0:04:36
|13
|Chiara Teocchi (Italy)
|0:04:46
|14
|Estelle Boudot (France)
|0:04:48
|15
|Margot Moschetti (France)
|0:05:53
|16
|Nadezhda Antonova (Russian Federation)
|0:06:26
|17
|Andrea Waldis (Switzerland)
|0:07:07
|18
|Frederique Trudel (Canada)
|0:07:17
|19
|Barbora Prudkova (Czech Republic)
|0:08:45
|20
|Haley Smith (Canada)
|0:09:13
|21
|Emilie Collomb (Italy)
|0:09:38
|22
|Anne Tauber (Netherlands)
|0:10:02
|23
|Catherine Fleury (Canada)
|0:10:11
|24
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Germany)
|0:11:33
|25
|Vendula Kuntova (Czech Republic)
|0:12:10
|26
|Xiomara Guerrero (Colombia)
|0:13:37
|27
|Kristina Kirillova (Russian Federation)
|0:13:44
|28
|Annemarie Worst (Netherlands)
|0:13:50
|29
|Emily Parkes (Australia)
|0:13:58
|30
|Shayna Powless (United States Of America)
|0:14:52
|31
|Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Portugal)
|32
|Maghalie Rochette (Canada)
|33
|Maria Fernanda Castro Gonzalez (Chile)
|34
|Florencia Delaporte (Argentina)
|DNF
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Italy)
|DNF
|Alice Barnes (Great Britain)
