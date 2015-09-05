Trending

Schurter wins men's cross country title at Worlds

Absalon second, followed by Cink

Image 1 of 26

Nino Schurter wins the 2015 cross country world championship.

Nino Schurter wins the 2015 cross country world championship.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 26

World Champions

World Champions
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 26

Mathias Fluckiger was (Sui) a medal contender until he flatted on the third lap

Mathias Fluckiger was (Sui) a medal contender until he flatted on the third lap
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 26

Florian Vogel (Switzerland)

Florian Vogel (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 26

Maxime Marotte (France)

Maxime Marotte (France)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 26

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 26

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 26

Julien Absalon (France)

Julien Absalon (France)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 26

Ralph Naef finished 7th in his final XC before retiring

Ralph Naef finished 7th in his final XC before retiring
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 26

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) wins

Nino Schurter (Switzerland) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 26

Julien Absalon (France) 2nd

Julien Absalon (France) 2nd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 26

Podium: Absalon. Schurter, Cink

Podium: Absalon. Schurter, Cink
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 26

Julien Absalon (France)

Julien Absalon (France)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 26

The first Rwandan to race the Elite XC - Nathan Byukusenge

The first Rwandan to race the Elite XC - Nathan Byukusenge
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 26

Shlomi Haimy (Israel)

Shlomi Haimy (Israel)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 26

Selfie sticks galore

Selfie sticks galore
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 26

Andrea Tiberi (Italy) at the front at the start

Andrea Tiberi (Italy) at the front at the start
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 26

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) and Raphael Gagne (Canada)

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) and Raphael Gagne (Canada)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 26

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 26

Andrea Tiberi (Italy)

Andrea Tiberi (Italy)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 26

Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)

Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 26

Manuel Fumic (Germany)

Manuel Fumic (Germany)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 26

Fabian Giger (Switzerland)

Fabian Giger (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 26

Daniel Mcconnell (Australia)

Daniel Mcconnell (Australia)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 25 of 26

Stephen Ettinger (USA)

Stephen Ettinger (USA)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 26 of 26

Nino Schurter on is way to winning the 2015 cross country world championship.

Nino Schurter on is way to winning the 2015 cross country world championship.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Switzerland's Nino Schurter took the fourth Elite men's Cross-country world title of his career on Saturday, in Vallnord, Andorra, closing in on the five titles held by his French rival Julien Absalon, who finished second. Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) took the bronze medal.

After a week of rain, the skies finally cleared for the Elite races, however, the damage had been done, leaving the forested sections heavily soaked, muddy and treacherous. Almost every rider crashed at some point, and the race was shortened at the start line by a lap because of the conditions.

Schurter, the World Cup champion, got his usual fast start, and was joined on the opening lap by Absalon and Cink. the Czech rider was dropped by the other two after the first lap, falling back to a chase group containing Manuel Fumic (Germany) and Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland). Fluckiger flatted late in the third lap, leaving Cink and Fumic to chase, with the Czech rider gapping his German rival on the fourth lap.

The gap between the leaders and Cink hovered around 15 seconds until the fifth lap, when the front two began attacking, each trying to drop the other, without success. Cink was solidly in third, but losing ground to the leaders.

At the front, Absalon was stronger on the climbs but Schurter faster in the descents, and the Swiss rider final got a slim seven second gap but the start of the final lap. Absalon couldn't close the gap, but neither could Schurter extend it, and it wasn't until the final 150 metres that Absalon finally conceded victory to Schurter.

"It was a tough race, especially here with altitude," commented Schurter. "I was suffering with [my] breathing. Midway through the race I was struggling and starting to think maybe it's not my day. But then I realized I'm a bit faster on the downhill than Absalon and could get a gap there. I am so happy about this victory, but I'm still so exhausted."

"It is very nice to battle with him [Absalon] and it is even better to beat him. I tried to just do my race, not to go too much in the red zone. Tried to race my pace."

"It was an amazing year for me. I focussed on the World Cup and the World Championships, and did just the important races. So, the strategy went well. I am so happy about this season. Every World Championship is a nice achievement. It is the best feeling to ride in the World Champion's jersey."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi)1:29:22
2Julien Absalon (Fra)0:00:10
3Ondrej Cink (Cze)0:01:15
4Manuel Fumic (Ger)0:01:22
5Mathias Flückiger (Swi)0:02:08
6Maxime Marotte (Fra)0:02:25
7Ralph Naef (Swi)0:03:13
8Florian Vogel (Swi)0:03:14
9Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:03:48
10Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:03:54
11Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa)0:03:59
12Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:04:11
13Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)0:04:20
14Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:04:26
15Stéphane Tempier (Fra)0:04:29
16Luca Braidot (Ita)0:04:37
17Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:04:50
18Raphael Gagne (Can)0:05:11
19Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)0:05:30
20Rudi Van Houts (Ned)0:05:51
21José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)0:05:56
22Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)0:06:05
23Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:06:27
24Bart De Vocht (Bel)0:06:54
25Simon Stiebjahn (Ger)0:07:12
26Henrique Avancini (Bra)0:07:27
27Fabian Giger (Swi)0:07:36
28Ruben Scheire (Bel)0:07:43
29Marek Konwa (Pol)0:07:53
30Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:08:02
31David Valero (Spa)0:08:11
32Emil Lindgren (Swe)0:08:15
33Jan Nesvadba (Cze)0:08:20
34Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)0:08:27
35Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:08:59
36Stephen Ettinger (USA)0:09:14
37Michal Lami (Svk)0:09:28
38Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)0:10:00
39Zsolt Juhasz (Hun)0:10:02
40Spencer Paxson (USA)0:10:13
41Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:10:22
42Geoff Kabush (Can)0:10:28
43Hans Becking (Ned)0:10:34
44Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)0:10:50
45Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)0:11:02
46Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:11:24
47Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)0:11:37
48Martin Loo (Est)0:12:05
49Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)0:12:22
50Alex Grant (USA)0:12:23
51Martin Haring (Svk)0:12:26
52James Reid (RSA)0:12:27
53Anton Sintsov (Rus)0:12:33
54Martin Gluth (Ger)0:12:37
55Karl Markt (Aut)0:12:50
56Timofei Ivanov (Rus)0:12:54
57Frank Beemer (Ned)0:12:55
58Rotem Ishay (Isr)0:13:06
59Philip Buys (RSA)0:13:28
60Matiss Preimanis (Lat)0:13:57
61Markus Bauer (Ger)0:14:18
62Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:14:36
63Maximilian Vieider (Ita)0:15:31
64Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)
65Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
66Evgenii Pechenin (Rus)
67Anton Gogolev (Rus)
68Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
69Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
70Russell Finsterwald (USA)
71Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)
72Periklis Ilias (Gre)
73Cameron Ivory (Aus)
74Kyosuke Takei (Jpn)
75Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
76Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
77Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
78Pavel Priadein (Rus)
79Gregor Raggl (Aut)
80Moritz Milatz (Ger)
81Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
82Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chi)
83Dimitrios Antoniadis (Gre)
84Brendan Johnston (Aus)
85Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
86Ever Alejandro Gomez (Bol)
87Guy Diaz Groiller (And)
88Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)
89Gareth Mc Kee (Irl)
90Kirill Kazantsev (Kaz)
91Artyom Golovaschenko (Kaz)
92Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa)
93Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
94Sipho Madolo (RSA)
95William Mokgopo (RSA)
96Motoshi Kadota (Jpn)
97Besik Gavasheli (Geo)
98Noe Alejandro Rodriguez Acevedo (Mex)

