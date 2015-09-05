Image 1 of 26 Nino Schurter wins the 2015 cross country world championship. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 26 World Champions (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 26 Mathias Fluckiger was (Sui) a medal contender until he flatted on the third lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 26 Florian Vogel (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 26 Maxime Marotte (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 26 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 26 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 26 Julien Absalon (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 26 Ralph Naef finished 7th in his final XC before retiring (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 26 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 26 Julien Absalon (France) 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 26 Podium: Absalon. Schurter, Cink (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 26 Julien Absalon (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 26 The first Rwandan to race the Elite XC - Nathan Byukusenge (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 26 Shlomi Haimy (Israel) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 26 Selfie sticks galore (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 26 Andrea Tiberi (Italy) at the front at the start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 26 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) and Raphael Gagne (Canada) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 26 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 26 Andrea Tiberi (Italy) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 26 Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 26 Manuel Fumic (Germany) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 26 Fabian Giger (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 26 Daniel Mcconnell (Australia) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 26 Stephen Ettinger (USA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 26 Nino Schurter on is way to winning the 2015 cross country world championship. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Switzerland's Nino Schurter took the fourth Elite men's Cross-country world title of his career on Saturday, in Vallnord, Andorra, closing in on the five titles held by his French rival Julien Absalon, who finished second. Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic) took the bronze medal.

After a week of rain, the skies finally cleared for the Elite races, however, the damage had been done, leaving the forested sections heavily soaked, muddy and treacherous. Almost every rider crashed at some point, and the race was shortened at the start line by a lap because of the conditions.

Schurter, the World Cup champion, got his usual fast start, and was joined on the opening lap by Absalon and Cink. the Czech rider was dropped by the other two after the first lap, falling back to a chase group containing Manuel Fumic (Germany) and Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerland). Fluckiger flatted late in the third lap, leaving Cink and Fumic to chase, with the Czech rider gapping his German rival on the fourth lap.

The gap between the leaders and Cink hovered around 15 seconds until the fifth lap, when the front two began attacking, each trying to drop the other, without success. Cink was solidly in third, but losing ground to the leaders.

At the front, Absalon was stronger on the climbs but Schurter faster in the descents, and the Swiss rider final got a slim seven second gap but the start of the final lap. Absalon couldn't close the gap, but neither could Schurter extend it, and it wasn't until the final 150 metres that Absalon finally conceded victory to Schurter.

"It was a tough race, especially here with altitude," commented Schurter. "I was suffering with [my] breathing. Midway through the race I was struggling and starting to think maybe it's not my day. But then I realized I'm a bit faster on the downhill than Absalon and could get a gap there. I am so happy about this victory, but I'm still so exhausted."

"It is very nice to battle with him [Absalon] and it is even better to beat him. I tried to just do my race, not to go too much in the red zone. Tried to race my pace."

"It was an amazing year for me. I focussed on the World Cup and the World Championships, and did just the important races. So, the strategy went well. I am so happy about this season. Every World Championship is a nice achievement. It is the best feeling to ride in the World Champion's jersey."

