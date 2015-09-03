Andreassen wins junior men's XC world title
Berta claims junior women's crown
Junior Men & Women XC: -
The Junior men's cross-country race at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Vallnord, Andorra, began with heavy rain and even some hail, but that did not stop Simon Andreassen (Denmark) from successfully defending his title. Maximilian Brandl (Germany) took silver and Egan Bernal (Colombia) won the bronze medal.
Andreassen came into the race as the favourite, after a strong performance the day before as Denmark took bronze in the Team Relay. Along with Bernal and Brandl, the trio rode away from the rest of the field in the first half lap, and then Andreassen dropped the other two by the end of the first lap to solo in for the title.
Bernal initially took the lead in the chase, but could not decisively drop Brandl, and the German rider finally got a gap in the last half lap to take the silver medal.
Junior women
Italy took its first Cross-country title of the 2015 Mountain Bike World Championships on Thursday at Vallnord, Andorra, with a dominating performance by first year junior, Martina Berta. Evie Richards (Great Britain) took silver, with defending champion Nicole Koller (Switzerland) having to settle for bronze.
Heavy rain overnight left the track muddy and slippery for the women as they started their four-lap race. Richards jumped into the lead on the first climb, but Berta was not far behind and caught the British rider late in the first lap as the nearly 2000 metre altitude took its toll.
Berta was then able to ride away steadily to win by 1:20 over Richards. Richards hung on for silver, although she was nearly caught mid-race by Koller before recovering to stay clear.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Andreassen (Denmark)
|1:13:27
|2
|Maximilian Brandl (Germany)
|0:00:47
|3
|Egan Bernal (Colombia)
|0:01:19
|4
|Robin Hofmann (Germany)
|0:02:42
|5
|Filippo Colombo (Switzerland)
|0:03:14
|6
|Antoine Philipp (France)
|0:03:48
|7
|Wilson Pena (Colombia)
|0:04:10
|8
|Jonas Lindberg (Denmark)
|0:04:20
|9
|Raphael Auclair (Canada)
|0:04:25
|10
|Frazer Clacherty (Great Britain)
|0:05:11
|11
|Matej Prudek (Czech Republic)
|0:05:32
|12
|Thibault Daniel (France)
|0:05:47
|13
|Petter Fagerhaug (Norway)
|0:05:59
|14
|Julian Jessop (South Africa)
|0:06:08
|15
|Vital Albin (Switzerland)
|0:06:27
|16
|Francesco Bonetto (Italy)
|0:06:30
|17
|Simon Gourc (France)
|0:06:40
|18
|Josep Duran Reig (Spain)
|0:06:56
|19
|Santiago Mesa (Colombia)
|0:07:01
|20
|Thomas Craig (Great Britain)
|21
|Nick Burki (Switzerland)
|0:07:15
|22
|Pierre De Froidmont (Belgium)
|0:07:32
|23
|Ari Hirabayashi (Japan)
|0:08:21
|24
|Jakob Dorigoni (Italy)
|0:08:40
|25
|Niels Derveaux (Belgium)
|0:08:46
|26
|Eirik Pettersen (Norway)
|0:08:51
|27
|Axel Zingle (France)
|0:09:07
|28
|Simon Schneller (Germany)
|29
|Joel Burman (Sweden)
|0:09:15
|30
|Mark Mcguire (Great Britain)
|0:09:21
|31
|Guy Leshem (Israel)
|0:09:40
|32
|Tom Denayer (Belgium)
|0:09:54
|33
|Bryan Dunkin (Australia)
|0:09:56
|34
|Kirill Smirnov (Russian Federation)
|0:10:16
|35
|Rhys Verner (Canada)
|0:10:23
|36
|Antonio Folcarelli (Italy)
|0:10:45
|37
|Sigurd Salberg Pedersen (Norway)
|0:10:49
|38
|Vlad Dascalu (Romania)
|0:11:08
|39
|Martin Emil Siggerud (Norway)
|0:11:27
|40
|Christopher Blevins (United States Of America)
|0:11:36
|41
|Danil Moskvin (Russian Federation)
|0:11:37
|42
|Quinton Disera (Canada)
|0:11:43
|43
|Joao Rocha (Portugal)
|0:11:52
|44
|Ainur Akhmetov (Russian Federation)
|0:12:06
|45
|Nathan Johnston (New Zealand)
|0:12:48
|46
|Ryo Takeuchi (Japan)
|0:12:55
|47
|Sean Fincham (Canada)
|0:13:25
|48
|Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Argentina)
|0:13:52
|49
|Jerry Dufour (United States Of America)
|0:14:09
|50
|Attila Valter (Hungary)
|51
|Marco Joubert (South Africa)
|52
|Perry Van Den Bos (Netherlands)
|53
|Liam Jeffries (Australia)
|54
|Brais Sendin (Spain)
|55
|Timur Faziakhmetov (Russian Federation)
|56
|Volodymyr Kozlovskyy (Ukraine)
|57
|James Curry (Ireland)
|58
|Roel Van Der Stegen (Netherlands)
|59
|Dario Thoma (Switzerland)
|60
|Jose Luciano Martinez Ronconi (Argentina)
|61
|Luke Brame (Australia)
|62
|Michael Zetak (Czech Republic)
|63
|Callum Carson (Australia)
|64
|Jakub Kurty (Slovakia)
|65
|Filip Helta (Poland)
|66
|Masaki Yamada (Japan)
|67
|Jozsef Krisztian Kadi (Hungary)
|68
|Gal Sherf (Israel)
|69
|Norbert Norwik (Poland)
|70
|Armin Embacher (Austria)
|71
|Carson Beckett (United States Of America)
|72
|William Gascoyne (Great Britain)
|73
|Michael Potter (Australia)
|74
|Tristan De Lange (Namibia)
|75
|Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
|76
|Alex Lack (Australia)
|77
|Amando Martinez (Mexico)
|78
|Tomass Iljenko (Latvia)
|79
|Kirill Tarassov (Estonia)
|80
|Anders Johnson (United States Of America)
|81
|Eli Kranefuss (United States Of America)
|82
|Serdar Anil Depe (Turkey)
|83
|Chad Scallan (Zimbabwe)
|84
|Nicolas Delich (Chile)
|85
|Liam Beahan (Zimbabwe)
|DNF
|Torben Drach (Germany)
|DNF
|Lars Koch (Germany)
|DNF
|Harrison Mudgway (New Zealand)
|DNF
|Paul Wright (New Zealand)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martina Berta (Italy)
|1:08:40
|2
|Evie Richards (Great Britain)
|0:01:20
|3
|Nicole Koller (Switzerland)
|0:02:27
|4
|Ida Jansson (Sweden)
|0:03:18
|5
|Alessia Verrando (Italy)
|0:03:39
|6
|Jana Czeczinkarova (Czech Republic)
|0:04:28
|7
|Greta Seiwald (Italy)
|0:04:39
|8
|Antonia Daubermann (Germany)
|0:05:32
|9
|Sina Frei (Switzerland)
|0:06:12
|10
|Aline Seitz (Switzerland)
|0:06:22
|11
|Felicitas Geiger (Germany)
|0:06:45
|12
|Katja Neuner (Austria)
|0:08:22
|13
|Ffion James (Great Britain)
|0:08:28
|14
|Helene Clauzel (France)
|0:08:40
|15
|Kristina Ilyina (Russian Federation)
|0:10:04
|16
|Adela Safarova (Czech Republic)
|0:10:43
|17
|Viktoria Kirsanova (Russian Federation)
|0:11:00
|18
|Laurie Arseneault (Canada)
|0:11:21
|19
|Iiris Ounmaa (Estonia)
|0:11:30
|20
|Clea Cochelin (France)
|0:11:50
|21
|Magdalena Duran (Spain)
|0:11:58
|22
|Haley Batten (United States Of America)
|0:12:08
|23
|Rachel Anders (United States Of America)
|0:12:48
|24
|Naama Noyman (Israel)
|0:13:42
|25
|Ksenia Lepikhina (United States Of America)
|0:14:05
|26
|Mari-Liis Mottus (Estonia)
|0:14:52
|27
|Frances Du Toit (South Africa)
|0:16:14
|28
|Patrycja Piotrowska (Poland)
|0:17:51
|29
|Mackenzie Myatt (Canada)
|30
|Maria Fernanda Arevalo Granados (Colombia)
|31
|Jemma Manchester (New Zealand)
|32
|Shannon Hope (New Zealand)
|33
|Gabriela Mancera Forero (Colombia)
|34
|Megan Williams (Australia)
|35
|Emily Handford (Canada)
|36
|Maria Jose Delgado (Colombia)
|37
|Stacey Hyslop (Zimbabwe)
|DNF
|Clarissa Mai (Germany)
|DNF
|Anna Spielmann (Austria)
|DNF
|Maria Rodriguez Navarrete (Spain)
|DNF
|Kelsey Urban (United States Of America)
|DNF
|Soren Meeuwisse (Canada)
|DNF
|Skye Davidson (Zimbabwe)
|DNF
|Toshimi Sato (Japan)
|DNS
|Anna Saier (Germany)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy