Image 1 of 24 Martina Berta (Italy) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 24 Nicole Koller (Switzerland) took the bronze (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 24 Evie Richards (Great Britain) finished 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 24 Martina Berta (Italy) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 24 Egan Bernal (Colombia) leads at start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 24 Simon Andreassen (Denmark) at the front with Maximilian Brandl (Germany) on his wheel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 24 Filippo Colombo (Switzerland) finished 5th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 24 Raphael Auclair (Canada) was top N. American in 9th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 24 Antoine Philipp (France) was 6th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 24 Egan Bernal (Colombia) took the bronze (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 24 Simon Andreassen (Denmark) on the last lap (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 24 Robin Hofmann (Germany) finished 4th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 24 Filippo Colombo (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 24 Maximilian Brandl (Germany) finishing 2nd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 24 Maximilian Brandl (Germany) collapsed after the finish (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 24 The junior women start (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 24 Ida Jansson (Sweden) leading the bunch with Martina Berta (Italy) on her wheel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 24 Early leader Evie Richards (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 24 Martina Berta (Italy) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 24 Greta Seiwald (Italy) and Jana Czeczinkarova (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 24 Alessia Verrando (Italy) was 5th (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 24 Simon Andreassen (Denmark) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 24 Evie Richards, Martina Berta, Nicole Koller (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 24 Maximilian Brandl, Simon Andreassen, Egan Bernal (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Junior men's cross-country race at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Vallnord, Andorra, began with heavy rain and even some hail, but that did not stop Simon Andreassen (Denmark) from successfully defending his title. Maximilian Brandl (Germany) took silver and Egan Bernal (Colombia) won the bronze medal.

Andreassen came into the race as the favourite, after a strong performance the day before as Denmark took bronze in the Team Relay. Along with Bernal and Brandl, the trio rode away from the rest of the field in the first half lap, and then Andreassen dropped the other two by the end of the first lap to solo in for the title.

Bernal initially took the lead in the chase, but could not decisively drop Brandl, and the German rider finally got a gap in the last half lap to take the silver medal.

Junior women

Italy took its first Cross-country title of the 2015 Mountain Bike World Championships on Thursday at Vallnord, Andorra, with a dominating performance by first year junior, Martina Berta. Evie Richards (Great Britain) took silver, with defending champion Nicole Koller (Switzerland) having to settle for bronze.

Heavy rain overnight left the track muddy and slippery for the women as they started their four-lap race. Richards jumped into the lead on the first climb, but Berta was not far behind and caught the British rider late in the first lap as the nearly 2000 metre altitude took its toll.

Berta was then able to ride away steadily to win by 1:20 over Richards. Richards hung on for silver, although she was nearly caught mid-race by Koller before recovering to stay clear.

Full Results

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Andreassen (Denmark) 1:13:27 2 Maximilian Brandl (Germany) 0:00:47 3 Egan Bernal (Colombia) 0:01:19 4 Robin Hofmann (Germany) 0:02:42 5 Filippo Colombo (Switzerland) 0:03:14 6 Antoine Philipp (France) 0:03:48 7 Wilson Pena (Colombia) 0:04:10 8 Jonas Lindberg (Denmark) 0:04:20 9 Raphael Auclair (Canada) 0:04:25 10 Frazer Clacherty (Great Britain) 0:05:11 11 Matej Prudek (Czech Republic) 0:05:32 12 Thibault Daniel (France) 0:05:47 13 Petter Fagerhaug (Norway) 0:05:59 14 Julian Jessop (South Africa) 0:06:08 15 Vital Albin (Switzerland) 0:06:27 16 Francesco Bonetto (Italy) 0:06:30 17 Simon Gourc (France) 0:06:40 18 Josep Duran Reig (Spain) 0:06:56 19 Santiago Mesa (Colombia) 0:07:01 20 Thomas Craig (Great Britain) 21 Nick Burki (Switzerland) 0:07:15 22 Pierre De Froidmont (Belgium) 0:07:32 23 Ari Hirabayashi (Japan) 0:08:21 24 Jakob Dorigoni (Italy) 0:08:40 25 Niels Derveaux (Belgium) 0:08:46 26 Eirik Pettersen (Norway) 0:08:51 27 Axel Zingle (France) 0:09:07 28 Simon Schneller (Germany) 29 Joel Burman (Sweden) 0:09:15 30 Mark Mcguire (Great Britain) 0:09:21 31 Guy Leshem (Israel) 0:09:40 32 Tom Denayer (Belgium) 0:09:54 33 Bryan Dunkin (Australia) 0:09:56 34 Kirill Smirnov (Russian Federation) 0:10:16 35 Rhys Verner (Canada) 0:10:23 36 Antonio Folcarelli (Italy) 0:10:45 37 Sigurd Salberg Pedersen (Norway) 0:10:49 38 Vlad Dascalu (Romania) 0:11:08 39 Martin Emil Siggerud (Norway) 0:11:27 40 Christopher Blevins (United States Of America) 0:11:36 41 Danil Moskvin (Russian Federation) 0:11:37 42 Quinton Disera (Canada) 0:11:43 43 Joao Rocha (Portugal) 0:11:52 44 Ainur Akhmetov (Russian Federation) 0:12:06 45 Nathan Johnston (New Zealand) 0:12:48 46 Ryo Takeuchi (Japan) 0:12:55 47 Sean Fincham (Canada) 0:13:25 48 Gonzalo Artal Lokman (Argentina) 0:13:52 49 Jerry Dufour (United States Of America) 0:14:09 50 Attila Valter (Hungary) 51 Marco Joubert (South Africa) 52 Perry Van Den Bos (Netherlands) 53 Liam Jeffries (Australia) 54 Brais Sendin (Spain) 55 Timur Faziakhmetov (Russian Federation) 56 Volodymyr Kozlovskyy (Ukraine) 57 James Curry (Ireland) 58 Roel Van Der Stegen (Netherlands) 59 Dario Thoma (Switzerland) 60 Jose Luciano Martinez Ronconi (Argentina) 61 Luke Brame (Australia) 62 Michael Zetak (Czech Republic) 63 Callum Carson (Australia) 64 Jakub Kurty (Slovakia) 65 Filip Helta (Poland) 66 Masaki Yamada (Japan) 67 Jozsef Krisztian Kadi (Hungary) 68 Gal Sherf (Israel) 69 Norbert Norwik (Poland) 70 Armin Embacher (Austria) 71 Carson Beckett (United States Of America) 72 William Gascoyne (Great Britain) 73 Michael Potter (Australia) 74 Tristan De Lange (Namibia) 75 Matej Ulik (Slovakia) 76 Alex Lack (Australia) 77 Amando Martinez (Mexico) 78 Tomass Iljenko (Latvia) 79 Kirill Tarassov (Estonia) 80 Anders Johnson (United States Of America) 81 Eli Kranefuss (United States Of America) 82 Serdar Anil Depe (Turkey) 83 Chad Scallan (Zimbabwe) 84 Nicolas Delich (Chile) 85 Liam Beahan (Zimbabwe) DNF Torben Drach (Germany) DNF Lars Koch (Germany) DNF Harrison Mudgway (New Zealand) DNF Paul Wright (New Zealand)