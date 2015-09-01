Image 1 of 30 Daniel Federspiel (Austria) finally got the one title missing from his collection (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 30 Linda Indergand (Switzerland) takes the win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 30 Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 30 Fabrice Mels (Belgium) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 30 Philip Buys (South Africa) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 30 Simon Gegenheimer (Germany) leads Daniel Federspiel (Austria) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 30 Daniel Federspiel (Austria) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 30 Ralph Naef (Switzerland)unclipped at the start of his first race and did not advance (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 30 Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 30 Kevin Miquel (France) made it all the way to the Big final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 30 Axel Lindh (Sweden) goes down in 1/8 Finals (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 30 Kevin Miquel (France) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 30 Kevin Miquel (France) leads Luca Braidot (Italy) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 30 Start of men's Small Final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 30 Start of men's Big final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 30 Fabrice Mels (Belgium) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 30 Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 30 Anne Terpstra (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 30 Linda Indergand (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 30 Anne Terpstra (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 30 Ramona Forchini (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 30 Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Norway) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 30 Chiara Teocchi passes Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 30 Linda Indergand (Switzerland) rides away from Chiara Teocchi (Italy) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 30 Start of Small final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 30 Start of Big final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 30 Ingrid Boe Jacobsen takes silver, Kathrin Stirnemann bronze (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 30 World Champs: Linda Indergand and Daniel Federspiel (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 30 Podium: Ingrid Boe Jacobsen, Linda Indergand, Kathrin Stirnemann (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 30 of 30 Podium: Samuel Gaze, Daniel Federspiel, Simon Gegenheimer (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

On Tuesday, in Vallnord, Andorra, Daniel Federspiel (Austria) finally got the one title missing from his collection - Eliminator world champion. Winner of multiple World Cups, the World Cup overall title and the European title, Federspiel had previously missed out on the rainbow stripes, and he was ecstatic with his win.

The men's field had possibly the greatest depth in the short history of the discipline, with all of the previous world champions on hand - Ralph Naef (Switzerland), Paul van der Ploeg (Australia) and defending champion Fabrice Mels (Belgium). None of them would make the final, showing how strong the competition has become.

32 men qualified for head-to-head racing after a time trial earlier in the day. Starting with the eighth-finals, they raced in heats of four riders at a time, with the top-two moving on to the next round, until there were only four left to race for the final. It was critical on the 900 metre circuit to get the front position before a series of zig-zag turns leading into a singletrack wooded section. A steep climb out of the woods onto the finishing straight left a final opportunity for a fast finisher to possibly move up before the line.

Competition was unexpectedly put on hold for over an hour when the main generator blew after just one quarter final heat. It powered the television broadcast, timing, announcement system and the pits, and everything was shut down while a new generator was rushed into position.

Once competition resumed, there was another short hold, after van der Ploeg went out in a serious crash, hitting a tree. The Australian was taken out on a backboard and then airlifted to hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

In the final, Federspiel was joined by Samuel Gaze (New Zealand), Simon Gegenheimer (Germany) and Kevin Miquel (France). The Austrian sprinted to the front in the first 100 metres and rode away from the field by the time they hit the singletrack. Behind, Gegenheimer moved into second place, but was challenged in the final sprint by Gaze, who passed him for silver with a bike throw at the line.

"This was my goal the last three years," said an ecstatic Federspiel, "and now my dream comes true. I am so happy. This was one of my best races. I am just so happy. For the final my plan was that I ride in front, so I can choose my own lines. This was my favourite type of finish line, at more than 150 metres. Now I have reached my goal., I have all the titles in this discipline. I am really happy."

"No [the power outage] did not bother me. For every athlete it was the same. It let me relax a little bit more."

Swiss domination in women's Eliminator

Switzerland opened the 2015 Mountain Bike World Championships with a win in Vallnord, Andorra, when last year's silver medalist, Linda Indergand, stepped up to the top step of the podium. Norway's Ingrid Boe Jacobsen spoiled a Swiss 1-2 when she just nipped defending champion Kathrin Stirnemann at the line.

16 women qualified for head-to-head racing after a time trial earlier in the day and dominated the subsequent heats, taking three of the four positions for the final - Indergand, Stirnemann and Ramona Forchini, with Boe Jacobsen grabbing the last spot. In the final, Indergand took the lead into the first corner and opened a sizable gap up the final climb, to cruise to the line. Boe Jacobsen's final 100 metre sprint just put her in front of Stirnemann for the silver medal.

"It felt like I was flying," stated Indergand, "but it was a really tough one. The start was really hard, and then it's overwhelming me now. Really crazy. Three Swiss in the final and that's great. For the sprint you really have some luck, and today was my lucky day. This time I have a bit more luck [after finishing second last year]."

Full Results

Elite Men - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Federspiel (Austria) 2 Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) 3 Simon Gegenheimer (Germany) 4 Kevin Miquel (France) 5 Titouan Perrin Ganier (France) 6 Luca Braidot (Italy) 7 Fabrice Mels (Belgium) 8 Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina) 9 Gert Heyns (South Africa) 10 David Horvath (Germany) 11 Mirko Tabacchi (Italy) 12 Cameron Ivory (Australia) 13 Matthias Wengelin (Sweden) 14 Jose L. Martinez Ronconi (Argentina) 15 Philip Buys (South Africa) 16 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Australia) 17 Alan Hatherly (South Africa) 18 Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland) 19 Lukas Fluckiger (Switzerland) 20 Ralph Naef (Switzerland) 21 Daniele Braidot (Italy) 22 Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy) 23 Axel Lindh (Sweden) 24 Kirill Tarassov (Estonia) 25 Emil Linde (Sweden) 26 Jeroen Van Eck (Netherlands) 27 Maximilian Vieider (Italy) 28 Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic) 29 Santiago Mesa (Colombia) 30 Anton Gogolev (Russian Federation) 31 Jonathan Mejia (Venezuela) 32 Patricio M. Farias Diaz (Chile)

Elite Men - Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Fabrice Mels (Belgium) 2 Samuel Gaze (New Zealand) 3 Alan Hatherly (South Africa) 4 Gert Heyns (South Africa) 5 Simon Gegenheimer (Germany) 6 Kevin Miquel (France) 7 Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina) 8 Titouan Perrin Ganier (France) 9 Matthias Wengelin (Sweden) 10 Jose Luciano Martinez Ronconi (Argentina) 11 David Horvath (Germany) 12 Daniel Federspiel (Austria) 13 Philip Buys (South Africa) 14 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Australia) 15 Mirko Tabacchi (Italy) 16 Cameron Ivory (Australia) 17 Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland) 18 Lukas Fluckiger (Switzerland) 19 Luca Braidot (Italy) 20 Emil Linde (Sweden) 21 Ralph Naef (Switzerland) 22 Jeroen Van Eck (Netherlands) 23 Maximilian Vieider (Italy) 24 Daniele Braidot (Italy) 25 Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic) 26 Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy) 27 Axel Lindh (Sweden) 28 Santiago Mesa (Colombia) 29 Kirill Tarassov (Estonia) 30 Anton Gogolev (Russian Federation) 31 Jonathan Mejia (Venezuela) 32 Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chile) 33 Tymur Rusiia (Ukraine) 34 Besik Gavasheli (Georgia) 35 Javier Eduardo Puschel (Chile) 36 Heiko Hog (Germany) DNF Andrea Tiberi (Italy) DNF Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy) DNF Spencer Paxson (United States)

Elite Women - Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Linda Indergand (Switzerland) 2 Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Norway) 3 Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland) 4 Ramona Forchini (Switzerland) 5 Anne Terpstra (Netherlands) 6 Anna Oberparleiter (Italy) 7 Nadine Rieder (Germany) 8 Chiara Teocchi (Italy) 9 Emily Parkes (Australia) 10 Greta Seiwald (Italy) 11 Iryna Popova (Ukraine) 12 Vendula Kuntova (Czech Republic) 13 Lisa Mitterbauer (Austria) 14 Mariske Strauss (South Africa) 15 Xiomara Guerrero (Colombia) 16 Serena Calvetti (Italy)