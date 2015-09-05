Trending

Ferrand-Prevot wins women's MTB cross country world title

Kalentyeva second, Belomoina third

Image 1 of 26

Ferrand Prevot wins the 2015 UCI MTB XC World Championship

Image 2 of 26

World Champions

Image 3 of 26

Ferrand-Prevot takes the lead on the Red Zone climb

Image 4 of 26

Catharine Pendrel (Canada)

Image 5 of 26

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway) and Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)

Image 6 of 26

Irina Kalentieva (Russian Federation)

Image 7 of 26

Blaza Klemencic (Slovenia)

Image 8 of 26

Daniela Campuzano (Mexico)

Image 9 of 26

Catharine Pendrel, Irina Kalentieva, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa

Image 10 of 26

Emily Batty (Canada)

Image 11 of 26

Lea Davison (USA)

Image 12 of 26

The sprint for fourth

Image 13 of 26

Annie Last (Great Britain)

Image 14 of 26

Annika Langvad (Denmark)

Image 15 of 26

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland)

Image 16 of 26

Lea Davison (USA) at the front at start

Image 17 of 26

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (France)

Image 18 of 26

Rebecca Henderson (Australia)

Image 19 of 26

Irina Kalentieva (Russian Federation)

Image 20 of 26

Eva Lechner (Italy)

Image 21 of 26

Former downhiller Mio Suemasa had no problems with the rock garden

Image 22 of 26

Catharine Pendrel (Canada)

Image 23 of 26

Maja Wloszczowska (Poland)

Image 24 of 26

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway)

Image 25 of 26

Sabine Spitz (Germany)

Image 26 of 26

Medals for the top three at the 2015 UCI MTB XC World Championships

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France accomplished an incredible feat on Saturday in winning the Elite women's Cross-country world title in Vallnord, Andorra. The young rider now holds, concurrently, four world titles across three cycling disciplines: Team Relay and Cross-country in Mountain Bike, the Elite Road title and the Elite Cyclo-cross title.

After a week of rain, the skies finally cleared for the Elite races, however, the damage had been done, leaving the forested sections heavily soaked, muddy and treacherous. Almost every rider crashed at some point, and the women's race ran to nearly two hours - 20 minutes longer then normal.

World Cup champion Jolanda Neff (Switzerland), always a fast starter, jumped into the lead on the first climb, but the steep climbs, combined with almost 2000 metres of altitude, saw her fade quickly and drop out of contention.

Ferrand-Prevot and defending world champion Catharine Pendrel (Canada) moved to the front, initially joined by Yana Belomoina (Ukraine) and Maja Wloszczowska (Poland). When Ferrand-Prevot laid down a blistering second lap, she was away on her own, and would stay away until the finish line.

Pendrel moved into second, holding that spot until the end of the fourth lap, when she was joined by Wloszczowska, Irina Kalentyeva (Russia) and Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Norway), with Belomoina coming up quickly from behind. When Kalentyeva attacked, Pendrel tried to follow, but was fading, and caught by Belomoina in the sixth and final lap, leaving the Russian with the silver medal and the Ukrainian with bronze.

"Well, I gave it everything," stated Ferrand-Prevot. "With the altitude, the climb and the slippery downhill it was so hard. I really gave it everything because I wanted this title. I want to say a big thank you to French staff and French Federation because they believed in me and that was a really big help."

She was also asked if she would try track racing, and said with a laugh, "No, for sure not [on the velodrome]. I now have to concentrate to keep my world title on the Road. After I will try to be very good for the Olympics."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)1:52:44
2Irina Kalentyeva (Rus)0:00:58
3Yana Belomoina (Ukr)0:01:36
4Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)0:02:15
5Catharine Pendrel (Can)
6Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)0:02:52
7Emily Batty (Can)0:03:42
8Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:04:02
9Jolanda Neff (Swi)0:04:57
10Lea Davison (USA)0:05:14
11Helen Grobert (Ger)0:05:56
12Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:06:14
13Adelheid Morath (Ger)0:07:14
14Esther Süss (Swi)0:07:27
15Blaza Klemencic (Slo)0:07:58
16Annika Langvad (Den)0:08:16
17Githa Michiels (Bel)0:08:45
18Tanja Zakelj (Slo)0:09:36
19Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)0:10:01
20Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:10:31
21Annie Last (GBr)0:10:36
22Georgia Gould (USA)0:10:49
23Eva Lechner (Ita)0:12:15
24Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut)0:12:27
25Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:12:56
26Julie Bresset (Fra)0:13:13
27Sandra Walter (Can)0:14:20
28Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)0:14:35
29Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)0:14:53
30Mary Mcconneloug (USA)0:14:56
31Rose Grant (USA)0:15:28
32Elisabeth Osl (Aut)0:15:43
33Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:16:21
34Iryna Popova (Ukr)0:16:50
35Nataliia Krompets (Ukr)0:17:04
36Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)0:17:20
37Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:17:29
38Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)0:17:37
39Erin Huck (USA)
40Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
41Kate Fluker (NZl)
42Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
43Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
44Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
45Tereza Hurikova (Cze)
46Anna Konovalova (Rus)
47Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
48Chloe Woodruff (USA)
49Paula Gorycka (Pol)
50Cherie Vale (RSA)
51Barbara Benko (Hun)
52Mariske Strauss (RSA)
53Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
54Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr)
55Maaris Meier (Est)

